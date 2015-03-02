KSU Opera presents "Iolanthe": Marla Berg and Charles Latshaw

Kent State Opera and Kent State Orchestra present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Iolanthe

Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m.

A comic fairy opera with British influence

Kent, Ohio – The Kent State University Opera will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Iolanthe or “The Peer and the Perri” on Friday, Mar. 13 and Saturday, Mar. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Mar. 15 at 3 p.m. in Ludwig Recital Hall. Ludwig Recital Hall is located in the Center for the Performing Arts at 1325 Theatre Drive on the Kent State University Kent campus.

This special collaboration between the Kent State University Opera and Orchestra will bring to life one of fourteen comic operas created by composer Arthur Sullivan and librettist W. S. Gilbert. “Those familiar with Sullivan’s scores will be delighted to hear what could arguably be his best orchestration,” said Jay White, associate professor of voice and musical director for the opera. “In true homage to romantic drama, we hear influences of Beethoven and Wagner along side the traditional Topsy-Turvy musical language of Mr. Sullivan.”

Gilbert and Sullivan painted a picture of a world far from our own, filled with governmental blunders and self-serving politicians—and fairies. Iolanthe, a lush operetta with as much comedy as dance, tells the journey of a banished fairy and her half-fairy, half-mortal son. Politicians, a beautiful ward of the court, and a fairy Queen round out the cast, with every character striving to find love in a lawless place.

Tickets for the performance are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and Kent State University faculty and staff, $10 for groups of 10 or more patrons, $8 for non Kent State students, $5 for Kent State students who are not eligible for the Fee for Free, free for anyone 18 and under and free for full-time Kent Campus undergraduate students.

Tickets are available weekdays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Performing Arts Box Office, located in the lobby of the Roe Green Center in the Center for the Performing Arts at 1325 Theatre Drive on the campus of Kent State University. The Performing Arts Box Office accepts Visa, MasterCard and Discover, in addition to cash and checks.

The Ludwig Recital Hall box office will open one hour prior to the performance for walk up sales, and will accept Visa, MasterCard and Discover. Tickets and more information are available by calling 330-672-ARTS (2787) or visiting kent.edu/music.