Holiday Concerts in Northeast Ohio

Great Lakes Theater – A Christmas Carol

Now through December 23 at the Ohio Theatre, PlayhouseSquare

Open your heart to Charles Dickens' classic tale of one man's ultimate redemption. One of Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday traditions, A Christmas Carol is a perfect gift of theater for children and adults of all ages. Celebrate the season with the ones you love. Adapted and Directed By Gerald Freedman.

http://www.greatlakestheater.org/tickets/shows/a-christmas-carol

Beck Center for the Arts – Mary Poppins

Now through Sunday, January 4 at the Beck Center, Lakewood

Show times are 7:30 PM Fridays & Saturdays and 2:30 PM Sundays

Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier Awards and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Beck Center is bringing you this timeless classic to celebrate the holiday season.

http://www.beckcenter.org/events/mary-poppins/

McGaffin Carillon in University Circle – Bells for Peace

Wednesday, December 24 at 7:14 PM at the Church of the Covenant, University Circle

Soldiers in World War I impulsively laid down their weapons and sang carols together on the battlefield 100 years ago this Christmas Eve, December 24, 1914. In memory of this famous “Christmas Truce,” and in honor of those seeking peace throughout the world, the bells of University Circle’s carillon will join a global musical event by playing the carol best known to English- and German-speaking troops a century ago, “Silent Night."

http://mcgaffincarillon.blogspot.com/