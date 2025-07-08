Election 2025
In 2025, there are no statewide races on the November ballot, but there are local races and issues that voters will decide, including Cleveland City Council races and the next Cleveland Heights and East Cleveland mayors.
Although there are no statewide races on the November ballot, there are plenty of local races and issues that voters will decide. Here's more of what's on your ballot, and when and where to vote.
Latest Stories
Community activist Nikki Hudson now has a clear path to secure her seat on Cleveland City Council after her opponent, Andrew Fontanarosa, announced he was dropping out of the race for Ward 11.
Cleveland Heights residents voted overwhelmingly to recall Mayor Kahlil Seren in Tuesday's primary.
Morgan received 78% of the vote in her first electoral campaign.
Cleveland City Council incumbents, including the recently reprimanded Joe Jones, handily secured their spots in the November general election after Tuesday's primary election. Jones nearly doubled the vote of his general election opponent, Juanita Brent.
Mayor Kahlil Seren faces a recall vote, despite his term concluding at the end of the year.
The proposed charter amendment would give residents relief from rising property taxes without hurting the county's critical services, Summit County officials said.
Voters in six cities will cast their ballot for the Sept. 9 primary. Here's what to know.
Polensek, who has served 12 consecutive terms on council, pulled petitions ahead of the June filing deadline but had not confirmed if he intended to run.
The new Summit County Board of Elections' building at 1050 East Tallmadge Avenue in Akron replaces to buildings the board used to occupy on Grant Street.
City council also added additional restrictions to mayoral powers at a Monday night council meeting.