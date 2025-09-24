Ideastream Public Media Announces Transformational $1 Million Gift from Char and Chuck Fowler for NEOJazz Legacy Project

Cleveland, Ohio (September 10, 2025) — Ideastream Public Media is proud to announce a landmark $1 million gift from Char and Chuck Fowler to support the creation of a dedicated studio for JazzNEO. The Fowlers—longtime supporters and visionary partners of Ideastream’s mission—are helping to preserve and expand the legacy of JazzNEO in Northeast Ohio.

This extraordinary contribution is one of the largest individual gifts in Ideastream’s history and will significantly enhance the organization's capacity to showcase jazz as a vibrant American art form. The gift will fund the development of a state-of-the-art studio, enabling live broadcasts of jazz performances from Ideastream’s facilities.

Since the launch of JazzNEO, Ideastream’s 24/7 digital jazz station, in February 2024, all programming has been pre-recorded due to the absence of a dedicated studio. This new space will change that, opening the door to dynamic live hosting, interviews, and performances.

“We are profoundly grateful to the Fowlers—Northeast Ohio’s First Family of Jazz—for this incredible act of generosity,” said Kevin Martin, President and CEO of Ideastream Public Media.

“Their belief in our work and their investment in the future of this American art form will allow us to host live performances, feature both local and international talent, and collaborate more deeply with other jazz-focused organizations.”

“It is an honor to support Ideastream Public Media’s NEOJazz Legacy Project,” said Char Fowler. “Chuck and I began our jazz connection here in Cleveland in 1988 when we arrived and started listening to WCPN and Joe Mosbrook. We’ve been jazz addicts ever since. This project is a great opportunity to ensure that the sound and spirit of jazz continue for future generations.”

In recognition of this transformative gift, the new facility will be named The Char and Chuck Fowler JazzNEO Studio. More than a technical space, it will serve as the creative heart of JazzNEO’s operations.