Ideastream Public Media Honors Two with the 'Illuminate the World Around Us' Award

Award is the highest honor bestowed by Ideastream; recognizes Ideastream Trustees

CLEVELAND, OHIO - (November 14, 2024) - Ideastream Public Media (Ideastream), Ohio’s largest independent, publicly supported media organization, has presented its highest honor, the Illuminate the World Around Us award, to Robert S. Reitman and Larry Pollock in recognition of their exceptional service to Ideastream.

This award honors former Trustees not only for their time and dedication to the board, but, more importantly, for their outstanding service to Northeast Ohio that extends well beyond their board tenures. It acknowledges their invaluable leadership in advancing the mission of Ideastream Public Media to be a trusted, dynamic source for illuminating the world around us. Robert and Larry are celebrated for their steadfast dedication to the community, creating a legacy that fortifies Ideastream and prepares it for a vibrant future.

Matt Crow Kevin Martin, Larry Pollack, Alayne Reitman, David Legeay. (Alayne Reitman accepted the award on behalf of her father, Robert Reitman, who was unable to attend the ceremony)

Robert S. Reitman

Robert "Bob" Reitman has a remarkable legacy of empowering his community and giving back with unwavering commitment. His role as Chairman Emeritus of Ideastream reflects a profound dedication to advancing the prosperity of the region.

Bob began as Chairman Emeritus of WVIZ/PBS, a position he continued to hold following the station's merger with 90.3 WCPN in July 2001 to form Ideastream. He played a pivotal role in Ideastream’s growth, co-chairing the Capital Campaign for the Idea Center. Through his efforts, he established a visionary partnership with Playhouse Square, leading to the creation of the Idea Center at 1375 Euclid Avenue, now Ideastream’s headquarters and a cornerstone of the community. This would not have been possible without Bob’s commitment to the project.

As Chairman Emeritus, Bob led the fundraising efforts for then CEO Jerry Wareham’s Farewell Celebration in 2016, and his fundraising expertise resulted in raising over $250,000 which ensured a smooth leadership transition for the organization.

His philanthropic footprint expands well outside of Northeast Ohio. A West Virginia University graduate, Bob established several core curriculum classes for WVU students about how non-profits can work together for the greater good.

Additionally, Bob was one of three Founding Funders for The Ohio Newsroom (TON), a public media partnership across Ohio. TON was created to address the local news crisis and to help serve important local and regional news and information to Ohioans. Thanks to his generosity and passion for public media’s mission, Bob’s impact directly supports Ideastream’s ability to spotlight stories that might have otherwise remained untold.

“Bob Reitman has been at the intersection of every major pivotal and strategic advancement of Ideastream Public Media, even before it was Ideastream and after he had honorably fulfilled his official term as a community representative,” said Kevin Martin, president and CEO of Ideastream Public Media. “His devotion to Ideastream's mission is without question.”

Larry Pollock

Beginning as an Ideastream Trustee in January of 2006, Larry Pollock advanced his involvement in the organization and was elected an Ideastream Emeritus Trustee in November of 2011.

In his time as a Trustee, Larry served in the following roles:



Chair, Finance and Administration Committee (2009-2011)

Board Treasurer, Finance and Administration Committee (2009-2011)

Board Vice Chair (2012)

Board Chair (2013 & 2014)

Immediate Past Chair, Board of Trustees (2015-2017)

Before his detailed history with Ideastream, Larry was one of the original board members for Radio Seaway, the 501(c)3 that held the license for WCLV until the acquisition was finalized. In addition, Larry was the critical link in launching the initial conversations between WKSU and Ideastream. Because of his key role and influence, these conversations resulted in the operating acquisition of WKSU in March 2022, and expanded Ideastream’s audience from 2.4 million to 3.6 million people, reaching 22 Northeast Ohio counties.

“Larry Pollock has been what I would call Ideastream Public Media’s Spirit Animal,” said Martin. “To this day, he has guided and protected Ideastream through his deep influence and vast connections throughout Northeast Ohio. Larry has the invaluable skill of bringing people together for the greater good.”

For more information about the Illuminate the World Around Us award or Ideastream Public Media, visit ideastream.org.

About Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Public Media offers comprehensive access to a diverse array of content – news without noise, inspiring arts, thrilling entertainment, timeless classical music, all-day jazz and enriching educational resources. We proudly operate five public television stations: WVIZ, WVIZ OHIO, WVIZ WORLD, WVIZ CREATE, and WVIZ KIDS. Additionally, we manage WKSU, Northeast Ohio’s NPR news and public affairs radio station; WCLV, the region’s classical music radio station; and JazzNEO, a 24/7 jazz service. Ideastream also oversees The Ohio Channel, The Ohio Newsroom, and the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. All our content is readily accessible online at ideastream.org, the Ideastream Public Media App and on major social media and digital content platforms.

