Ideastream Public Media Welcomes New Members to Community Advisory Board

The CAB advises the Board of Trustees of Ideastream concerning programming that meets the specialized educational and cultural needs of the Northeast Ohio communities served. The CAB Chair, Pawan Handa, Vice Chair, Lara Mancinelli, and 24 CAB members serve as extra “eyes and ears” for Ideastream and act as ambassadors within their networks and the community at large, strengthening ties between Ideastream Public Media and the communities it serves.

Congratulations to all the new CAB members!



Bishara Addison

Awatef Assad

Isaac Baez

Sujata Lakhe Barnard

Mordecai Cargill

Cynthia Connolly

Iman Joshua

Dominic Moore-Dunson

Daniel Ortiz

Malia Rivera

Elaine Tso

Learn more about Ideastream’s CAB and read the full list of members here.