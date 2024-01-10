For Ideastream Public Media logos or media inquiries, please contact Matt Erman at merman@ideastream.org.
Ideastream Public Media Welcomes New Members to Community Advisory Board
The CAB advises the Board of Trustees of Ideastream concerning programming that meets the specialized educational and cultural needs of the Northeast Ohio communities served. The CAB Chair, Pawan Handa, Vice Chair, Lara Mancinelli, and 24 CAB members serve as extra “eyes and ears” for Ideastream and act as ambassadors within their networks and the community at large, strengthening ties between Ideastream Public Media and the communities it serves.
Congratulations to all the new CAB members!
- Bishara Addison
- Awatef Assad
- Isaac Baez
- Sujata Lakhe Barnard
- Mordecai Cargill
- Cynthia Connolly
- Iman Joshua
- Dominic Moore-Dunson
- Daniel Ortiz
- Malia Rivera
- Elaine Tso
Learn more about Ideastream’s CAB and read the full list of members here.