Ideastream Honored with Two Gracie Award Wins

On March 28, 2024, the Alliance for Women in Media (AFWM) announced the winners of the 49th Annual Gracie Awards, and Ideastream Public Media was honored with two national Gracie Awards this year in the non-commercial local radio division.

In the "Crisis Coverage/Breaking News" category, Ideastream won for its comprehensive coverage of the decision by a grand jury to issue no indictments against officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.

In the "Documentary" category, Ideastream won for “Ohio After Roe,” a three-part documentary that captured the intended and unintended consequences of Ohio’s 2019 Heartbeat Law, and the reactions of people on both sides of the abortion debate to the U.S. Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing these issues to light.

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is an organization for women, by women. The nonprofit organization is committed to supporting women across all media segments, expanding networks, and educating and celebrating accomplishments.

The Gracies celebrate outstanding achievements in media dedicated to women, by women, and about women across diverse platforms in news and entertainment. This year’s winners will be celebrated at AWMF’s annual gala on May 21 at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in LA. Local and student award recipients will be honored at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 18 at Cipriani’s in NYC.