© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ipm-carousel.jpg
Press Room
For Ideastream Public Media logos or media inquiries, please contact Matt Erman at merman@ideastream.org.

Ideastream Honored with Two Gracie Award Wins

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 4, 2024 at 3:13 PM EDT

On March 28, 2024, the Alliance for Women in Media (AFWM) announced the winners of the 49th Annual Gracie Awards, and Ideastream Public Media was honored with two national Gracie Awards this year in the non-commercial local radio division.

Hundreds of protesters, including local and national activists, marched in Downtown Akron Wednesday afternoon.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Hundreds of protesters, including local and national activists, marched in Downtown Akron Wednesday afternoon.

In the "Crisis Coverage/Breaking News" category, Ideastream won for its comprehensive coverage of the decision by a grand jury to issue no indictments against officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.

In the "Documentary" category, Ideastream won for “Ohio After Roe,” a three-part documentary that captured the intended and unintended consequences of Ohio’s 2019 Heartbeat Law, and the reactions of people on both sides of the abortion debate to the U.S. Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing these issues to light.

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is an organization for women, by women. The nonprofit organization is committed to supporting women across all media segments, expanding networks, and educating and celebrating accomplishments.

The Gracies celebrate outstanding achievements in media dedicated to women, by women, and about women across diverse platforms in news and entertainment. This year’s winners will be celebrated at AWMF’s annual gala on May 21 at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in LA. Local and student award recipients will be honored at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 18 at Cipriani’s in NYC.