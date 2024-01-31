Contact:

JazzNEO, Ideastream Public Media’s Full-Time Jazz Channel, to Launch on February 26

-Launch celebration planned for February 26 at The Bop Shop in Cleveland-

CLEVELAND, OHIO – (January 31, 2024) – On February 26, 1917, the Original Dixieland Jass Band released the world's first jazz record, with the record's two songs, “Livery Stable Blues” and “Dixie Jass Band One-Step” becoming instant hits and introducing millions of people to a new genre of music. Fast-forward over a century later, this genre has continued to grow in popularity and Ideastream Public Media (Ideastream), Ohio’s largest independent, publicly supported media organization, is proud to launch – effective February 26, 2024 – the first and only full-time jazz channel serving Northeast Ohio: JazzNEO. Featuring hosts Dee Perry, Dan Polletta and John Simna, JazzNEO will broadcast on 90.3 HD2 and livestream on JazzNEO.org.

Highlighting the depth and breadth of this uniquely American art form, JazzNEO will showcase jazz music from all eras, from the early masters to the innovative artists who are moving jazz to new and exciting places – today and into the future. Additionally, JazzNEO will reflect the region’s active jazz scene, highlighting the area’s world-class musicians, emerging artists from local schools, and national and international performers who are drawn to Northeast Ohio.

“Ideastream Public Media is so proud to preserve this original American art form with a locally hosted, 24/7 platform, especially with the thriving jazz scene in Northeast Ohio,” said Kevin Martin, President & CEO of Ideastream. “Our new jazz service will provide the opportunity for Northeast Ohioans to immerse themselves in the world of jazz. For some, really hearing this music for the first time; for others, giving them a place to tune in to hear their favorite music – something they haven’t had for a number of years.”

A Long History with Jazz

Ideastream boasts a long history with jazz, with WCPN’s first on-air broadcast on September 8, 1984, being a jazz concert featuring Mel Torme. JazzNEO’s John Simna also hosted a jazz show on WCLV beginning in the mid-70s, which continued on the station until WCLV moved to the Idea Center in 2010 and the show moved to WCPN. Jazz remained a part of WCPN programming until WCLV moved to its current home on 90.3 and began airing jazz overnight.

“While jazz as a format is essentially absent from the commercial broadcasting world, we believe it is an art form that should be preserved for future generations,” said Jenny Northern, General Manager of Ideastream. “Because Ideastream is mission-focused, rather than revenue-focused, we have a unique responsibility – and opportunity – to help make jazz more readily available, while also fostering a greater appreciation of this music,” said Northern.

Celebrating Local

Through JazzNEO, Ideastream plans to partner with local jazz artists, presenters, and schools with jazz programs in order to reflect the vibrancy of jazz in the region.

“As someone who has spent much of his career working in jazz radio, I’m beyond excited to be part of JazzNEO. Northeast Ohio needs and deserves a full-time station devoted to jazz, to celebrate artists from around the world as well as our own backyard. We hope JazzNEO can become a cornerstone for the jazz community in our region,” said Dan Polletta, Host of JazzNEO.

Host Dee Perry is also excited about the new programming. “I am so jazzed about the possibilities I see with Ideastream’s JazzNEO that I came out of retirement to be one of the service’s inaugural hosts! Northeast Ohio has a vibrant culture of players, presenters, and students of jazz, and what really excites me is how JazzNEO can shine a spotlight on all that talent and connect it to listeners who are looking to nourish their ears, brains, and hearts,” she said.

Sound of Ideas Community Tour

In honor of the launch, Ideastream will also host a Sound of Ideas Community Tour on February 26 at The Bop Stop (2920 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113).

The Sound of Ideas Community Tour host Mike McIntyre will be joined by JazzNEO host Dan Polletta, along with special guests, to celebrate the new service and discuss what it means to have jazz radio back in Northeast Ohio.

With the launch of JazzNEO, WCLV’s overnight programming will return to classical music in May of 2024. Listen to JazzNEO on 90.3 HD2 on any HD equipped radio, tune in at JazzNEO.org, stream on Ideastream.org (click on “All Streams” in the top right, then select JazzNEO) or via the Ideastream Public Media app, or tell your smart speaker to “Play JazzNEO.”

About Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Public Media serves as Ohio’s largest independent, publicly supported media organization. Ideastream is the home of Northeast Ohio’s PBS, NPR and classical music public broadcasting stations: WVIZ, WKSU and WCLV. We produce free programs and services to 3.6 million people in 22 counties across radio, TV and digital platforms, meeting the communities we serve where and when they need us. All our content is accessible online at ideastream.org, the Ideastream Public Media App, the PBS App, the NPR One App, and on major social media and digital content platforms.



