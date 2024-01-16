Dr. Daniel Shellenbarger Named General Manager, Ohio Public Media Services

Dr. Dan Shellenbarger

Ideastream Public Media, Ohio’s largest public media organization has named Dr. Daniel Shellenbarger as the new General Manager, Ohio Public Media Services effective Monday, January 15. In this role, Shellenbarger will lead the services that Ideastream manages on behalf of all Ohio public television and radio stations as well as state-wide content endeavors, The Ohio Newsroom (TON), Ohio Government TV (OGT)/The Ohio Channel, the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau and the recently formed statewide news collaborative. As part of Ideastream’s executive leadership team, this position will work in collaboration with peers to provide comprehensive editorial, governmental and administrative oversight across the organization.

The position plays a critical role in Ideastream’s strategy to strengthen its executive, fiscal and administrative oversight of the mission-critical services Ohio public media stations have entrusted to it for years. The position is also aligned with Ideastream’s efforts to sustain and expand local journalism.

“Dan’s wealth of experience, knowledge and statewide relationships at the Statehouse will allow him to facilitate a seamless transition of leadership as he oversees OGT/The Ohio Channel, Statehouse News Bureau and The Ohio Newsroom,” said Kevin Martin, Ideastream Public Media President and CEO. “All of these services are enjoying positive momentum that I’m confident Dan will be able to maintain.”

“Ohio is in a transformative era,” Shellenbarger said. “Now more than ever it is imperative that Ohioans have a trusted place where their voices are part of what shapes our future. Public media creates this place. This is an exciting opportunity to extend the framework that has been built. The staff of these statewide initiatives are brilliant. I am thrilled to be able to work with so much energy and passion to connect people, ideas, and communities.”

Shellenbarger previously served as executive director of The Ohio Channel, Ohio’s statewide public media channel he helped create in 1996, and he has spent 36 years working in Ohio’s Statehouse. He started his professional career as a press person for the Ohio Senate and rose to deputy director for communications. From there, he became assistant director for the Capitol Square Board where he oversaw the $126 million restoration of the state’s capitol building. While working in this position, he tapped into his art skills to re-design the current Seal of Ohio and co-create the current Lake Erie license plate.

During his tenure at Capitol Square, he was tasked with building Ohio Government Telecommunications, the state’s C-SPAN operation. In 2002, he helped to move OGT to become part of Ideastream and then created The Ohio Channel a 24/7 Ohio PBS channel. He took The Ohio Channel from covering only Legislative sessions to covering all three branches of state government, committee hearings, and press conferences as well as expanding a robust social media presence.

Shellenbarger has produced hundreds of media programs, with his documentary work broadcast nationally on PBS. He is a two-time Emmy award-winning documentary director and editor and has been nominated for an Emmy four times. Among his many programs, he notably created the quarterly PBS program “Spotlight,” which is in its 20th year of production and has highlighted interviews with over 400 artists.

About Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Public Media serves as Ohio’s largest independent, publicly supported media organization. Ideastream is the home of Northeast Ohio’s PBS, NPR and classical music public broadcasting stations: WVIZ, WKSU and WCLV. We produce free programs and services to 3.6 million people in 22 counties across radio, TV and digital platforms, meeting the communities we serve where and when they need us. All our content is accessible online at ideastream.org, the Ideastream Public Media App, the PBS App, the NPR One App, and on major social media and digital content platforms.

About The Ohio Newsroom

The Ohio Newsroom is Ohio’s largest daily statewide radio and digital news service and is a collaboration between seven of Ohio's public radio stations: WGTE, Toledo; WYSO, Dayton; WCSU, Wilberforce; WVXU, Cincinnati; WOSU, Columbus; WYSU, Youngstown and WKSU/Ideastream Public Media, Cleveland/Akron.

