NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 25

President Trump wants to dismantle the Department of Education.

Changes to federal funding could affect libraries and museums.

A decline in Canadian tourism is impacting American businesses.

A firefighter answers your questions about her job!

Dismantle (verb): To take something apart.

Prime Minister (noun): An elected official in charge of the executive government.

Tourism (noun): The business of vacations.

Adaptive (adjective): When something has been changed or adapted to meet the needs of participants.

Tensions from the ongoing trade war and tariffs between the U.S. and Canada are impacting Canadian tourism in bordering cities.

And many American businesses that cater to Canadian tourists are facing hard times.

The Trump administration issued an executive order to dismantle seven government agencies, including the Institute for Museum and Library Services.

The IMLS provides critical grants to museums and libraries.

