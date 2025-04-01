Petting Zoo: Fire Preventing Goats

A California city, San Clemente, has launched a fire mitigation project using goats to help prevent wildfires.

The idea, championed by Mike Kay, an agricultural scientist and fire survivor, involves using goats to graze dry brush and invasive species on city-owned land.

After losing his home in the 2017 Tubbs Fire, Kay pushed for the program, which the city had previously tried unsuccessfully due to community concerns. However, after seeing the devastation of recent fires, city leaders embraced the idea.

The pilot project, which began last month, features 20 goats and includes a coyote-proof enclosure built by Kay.

The initiative aims to reduce fire risks in the area, with potential expansion in the future.