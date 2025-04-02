A+: Youth Challenge

April is National Volunteer Month, and this week’s A+ Award goes to the volunteers and participants at Youth Challenge in Westlake!

Youth Challenge is a nonprofit offering adaptive sports and free programming for young people with physical disabilities, along with teen volunteers.

During our visit, participants played recess games and worked on art projects celebrating Korean culture.

Volunteers, like Libby, Sarah, and Jack, shared how rewarding their experiences have been, learning about leadership, creativity, and helping others.

Special congratulations to Libby, Sarah, and Jack for their respective awards!

We also celebrate the Youth Challenge drivers who make everything possible. Keep up the great work!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.