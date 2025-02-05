NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 18

This week on NewsDepth:

Trump works to amp up the arrests of undocumented immigrants.

A farmer benefits from the increase on the price of eggs.

Ohio native Paul Laurence Dunbar became the first African American poet to earn national distinction.

And a group in Nevada breaks stereotypes.

Deporting (verb): Expel a foreigner from a country, typically on the grounds of immigration status.

Dreamer (noun): A person who has lived in the United States as an undocumented immigrant since they were a child. Dreamers are eligible for special immigration status under current federal law.

Stereotype (noun): A simplified, overgeneralized belief about a group of people. Stereotypes are often negative.

Plant Nursery (noun): A place where plants are grown and propagated until they are ready to be transplanted or sold.

February is Black History Month!

In this week’s Know Ohio, we learn about Paul Laurence Dundar, the first African American poet to earn national distinction.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to: Write a poem about your family’s history!

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their poems.

In this week’s episode, we go out on a hike with a group trying to break stereotypes.

Donovan Childress created the "Black People Hike" group back in 2020 while still in high school. He wanted to encourage the black community to engage with nature and break stereotypes about outdoor activities.

Our poll this week is: Do you like to hike?

Students can choose between: Yes! I love hiking and being outdoors. Or Not really, I'm more of an indoors person.

