Petting Zoo: Goats at Work

The Pima County Wastewater Treatment Plants takes all the effluent from the city and treats the water. They then put it back in the aquifer and drain it for their reclaimed water system.

When that water is drained, it leaves weeds and vegetation at the bottom of the basin, that’s where the goats come in.

Previously, the city used lawn mowers and weed whackers to get rid of the vegetation, but they decided to implement a more eco-friendly option.

They saw goats being used in the Phoenix area and decided to give it a try. Once the goats clear out a basin they move right on to the next.

Having a now much smaller carbon footprint, the city will continue to monitor the process to see how it goes.