Your Answers: How has the cold weather impacted your community?

A once-in-a-generation snowstorm is delighting some people - and animals - in the far south who've never seen snow!

While public safety on the roads and inside homes is the number one priority when it comes to winter storms, it is not the only cause for concern for some.

Small businesses across Arkansas faced significant setbacks during this month’s winter storms.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know: How has the cold weather impacted your community?

Did your school have a snow day? Did your neighborhood have power outages? Was it dangerous to drive?

When the cold snap happened in Cleveland, the temperature went to about 2-3 degrees for three days. We had two days off of school which was very boring because it was so cold that we couldn't go outside. When we finally got back to school we couldn't go outside for two days because it was still cold. When we were gone over the weekend the furnace in our school shut off because it could not handle the weather. I'm sure that the recent weather affected many others all over Ohio.

P.S. Say hello to NewsHound for me!

— Jay, Gates Mills Elementary School

Yes, my school did have school days recently, and I did things like hanging out with my friends and relaxing at home with my family. My house did not have any power outages but it was dangerous to drive because of the thick ice on the roads.

— Emilia, Strongsville Middle School

When the snow cam we had an extended winter break my mom could not even leave the drive way, but I did get to see my baby husky play in the snow!

— Kathaniel, Mulberry Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

My school had a snow day , a lot of snow days! It started when I was in Pittsburgh. We were driving back to Ohio and there was a lot of snow! We had 4 days of no school. We had no power outages but other areas near us did. It was really dangerous to drive since it was icy. My brothers car got stuck in the snow. Most of the roads were clear but then it snowed again. But the snow was really fun! I made snow angels, I sledded and even made a igloo! Bye, and tell newshound I said hi!

— Adelyn, Locust Corner Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

The cold weather has impacted my area by being dangerous to drive. I was dropping my little sister at school and I was going back to my house on the back roads and they were icey like really icey. On the main roads weren't that bad but for me on the back roads I was kind of scared. Once I got home I felt good then when we picked my sister up from preschool we played in the snow because we had about 2.5 inches of snow in our yard. I love snow but sometimes its not the best thing.

P.S. tell newshound he's the best!

— Xander, St. Marys West Intermediate