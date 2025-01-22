NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 16

This week on NewsDepth:

We have the Inauguration of President Donald Trump into the Oval Office.

The Israel-Hamas War in Gaza reaches a ceasefire agreement.

School children in California are returning to school after the wildfires.

And students in Colorado open an ADA accessible playground.

Inauguration (noun): A ceremony to induct someone into a new position; the transfer of presidential powers.

Executive Order (noun): An official instruction issued by the President to manage the operations of the federal government.

Gaza Strip (noun): A small piece of land located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

Genre (noun): A category of writing characterized by similarities in form, style, or subject matter.

Chess Grandmaster (noun): A chess player who has earned the highest title in the game.

BMX Freestyle (noun): Bicycle motocross stunt riding on a BMX bike.

Every child deserves to play on the playground, but not every playground is designed for a child with disabilities.

In Colorado, a group of students worked together to open the first ADA playground in the city's public school district!

For our write-to-us this week, we want to know what you think: Why is accessibility important for kids?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.

In this week’s episode, we also meet Lavinia, a Tucson, Arizona high school senior that just loves reading.

Lavinia started a locker library at her school because she wanted to share that love for reading with her classmates.

For our poll this week, we want to know: What is your favorite genre of books?

Students can choose between: science fiction, fantasy, mystery, adventure, horror, romance, or nonfiction.

