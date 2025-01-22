A+: High Flying Huck

Huck, a fourth grader at Westerly Elementary School in Bay Village, is a remarkable young individual who excels both on and off the BMX Freestyle track, and he is this week’s A+ award winner!

As a three-time national champion and the world record holder for the youngest rider to complete a backflip, Huck’s motto is “be bigger than the bike.”

Beyond his athletic achievements, Huck uses his platform to support others, working with Huffy Bikes to provide helmets to children across Ohio and helping families at the Ronald McDonald House by riding his bike and performing stunts for them.

He is also a dedicated student, a member of the K-Club and student council, and has been recognized by Cleveland Magazine as one of the area's most influential people under 30.

Congratulations to Huck for his outstanding efforts and positive impact on his community!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.