Petting Zoo: Saving Horses

As wildfires continue to burn in Southern California, many horse owners are faced with a tough decision.

Those who can’t take their horses with them are choosing to set them free, in hopes that they’ll be reunited later.

Mother and daughter team, Cathay and Cj Wolfenden are working to make sure that happens.

They are finding and rehabilitating horses at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. Treating burn wounds and loading up on essential supplies.

Hudson’s Tack and More from Stockton, Illinois is helping to facilitate donations to support their journey back to LA.