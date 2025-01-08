NewsDepth 2024-2025 | Episode 14

This week on NewsDepth:

How does the earth’s orbit affect seasons? Jeff has the answer

Parts of the country, including Ohio, are experiencing winter storms this week…

While others are trying to make the best of a low snow season

And we meet Kyle for this week’s Career Callout about the steel industry!

Winter Solstice (noun): The shortest day of the year.

Summer Solstice (noun): The longest day of the year.

Equator (noun): The imaginary line that separates the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

Temperate Zone (noun): A part of the Northern Hemisphere where the four seasons are not too extreme compared to the poles or the tropics.

Avid (adjective): When someone is passionate and enthusiastic about a hobby.

Hazardous (adjective): Dangerous and risky.

Ecosystem (noun): A community of living organisms interacting in a specific area.

System (noun): A set of things working together as parts.

Ready to hit the slopes? In this week’s episode we go outside to play some winter sports.

We meet an 85-year-old avid skier that has skied every season since the 70s! We also jump into an icy lake in the state of Washington for a polar plunge.

Well, maybe taking a dip in January is not your thing, but: How do you stay active during the winter months?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.

In this week’s Spot on Science, Jeff explains how the Earth’s 23.5 degree tilt is responsible for creating seasons.

Picture the earth orbiting the sun. It takes 365 spins, or days, to go all the way around the sun. And each year is divided into four separate seasons depending on where the earth is in that orbit.

The earth is tilted compared to the path it takes around the sun, so for part of the year the north is pointed toward the sun, and part of the year the southern hemisphere is pointed toward the sun.

For our poll this week, we want to know: What is your favorite season?

You can choose between: Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall.

Click here to vote!

