Career Callout: Steel Industry

In this edition of Career Callouts we meet Kyle Fredmonsky, from P2P Manufacturing in Streetsboro, Ohio.

The steel industry plays a crucial role in the global economy, providing the material that forms the backbone of construction, transportation, and manufacturing.

Steel is made through a process that transforms raw materials, such as iron ore and scrap metal, into strong, durable products.

Steelworkers are skilled professionals who operate the equipment and machinery needed to produce steel or steel products. They are trained to handle complex systems, requiring strong technical knowledge.

They must also be well-versed in safety protocols, as the environment can be hazardous, with heavy machinery and extreme heat present.

Hazardous means dangerous and risky.

A career in the steel industry often requires training in engineering, with many workers starting in entry-level positions and advancing through apprenticeships or additional certifications.

Jobs in the steel industry can range from steel mill operator, welder, maintenance technician, quality control inspector, and even logistics coordinator.

The salary range for a steelworker in the U.S. is between $32,000 to $85,000 per year, though it can vary based on location and expertise.

