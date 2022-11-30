WCLV Program Guide 11-30-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Frank Kimbrough 2003-2006 Regeneration
Sonny Criss Mr. Blues Pour Flirter Don't Blame Me
Dexter Gordon Doin' Allright I Was Doing Alright (stereo)
Katie Baker & Vic Juris Return to Shore Blackberry Winter
Ben Allison Moments Inside Safe Passage
Rodney Whitaker Oasis FanOGram
JJ Johnson Let's Hang Out Beautiful Love
Carl Fontana & Al Cohn An Uptown Christmas Winter Wonderland
Marcus Roberts Celebrating Christmas White Christmas
Bobby Timmons Sweet & Soulful Sounds Turn Left
Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Isaac On The Loose
Peterson/Jackson Two of the Few Mister Basie
Bria Skonberg Bria Down in the Deep
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Both Sides Now
Bobby Watson Back Home in Kansas City Our Love Remains
Pharoah Sanders Welcome to Love Say It
Herbie Mann Just Wailin' Minor Groove
Ken Fowser/Behn Gillece Little Echo Little Echo
Nina Simone Nina Sings the Blues In the Dark
King Curtis Soul Meeting Lazy Soul
Clark Terry Duke with a Difference Just Squeeze Me
Ed Saindon Key Play My Romance
Terri Lyne Carrington New Standards Respected Destroyer
John Scofield Past Present Hangover
Bill Heid Dealin Wid It Cho Soup
Snorre Kirk Beat Exotica
Bruce Barth Dedication That's How It Sometimes Goes
Graham Dechter Right On Time Father
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Larry Goldings Perpetual Pendulum Django
Ken Vandermark/School Days In Our Time Loose Blues
Nicholas Payton Smoke Sessions No Lonely Nights
Kenny Wheeler Dream Sequence Until
Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder
Eric Jacobson Discover Discover
John Fries Lost The Fog
Modest Jazz Trio Good Friday Blues I Remember You
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S Wonderful 'S Wonderful
Larry Willis A Tribute to Someone King Cobra
JD Allen Americana Vol 2 Irene (Mother)
Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Mars
Quentin Baxter Arts Moves Jazz For Miles And Miles
Marques Carroll Foundations Thank You Roy
Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk Staying in Touch Round Midnight
Anthony Wilson Adult Themes Idle Blues
Great Jazz Trio S'Wonderful Take Five
John Swana In the Moment Teeko
Tim Lin Romance in Formosa How Deep Is The Ocean
Fred Hersch Point in Time Infant Eyes
Bob Brookmeyer Impulsive One Side of You
Julian Lage View With a Room Tributary
Alex Sipiagin Hindsight Light Blue
Al Foster Reflections Open Plans
05:58:50 César Cui: Orientale Op 50 # 9 (1893) Midori, violin Sony 52568 1:34
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:54 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis (1892) Berlin Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Philips 420237 5:32
06:15:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 (1791) Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 8:48
06:27:37 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882) Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178 8:03
06:37:19 Traditional: Greensleeves Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute Sony 87771 4:44
06:44:57 Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842) Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 12:22
06:58:40 Johannes Hanssen: Valdres March (1904) Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7502 3:52
07:05:49 Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival (1950) Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 6:51
07:14:07 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 'Eroica' (1804) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 11:26
07:27:15 Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight! (1962) London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 2:38
07:32:06 Philippe Gaubert: Nocturne & Allegro Scherzando (1906) William Bennett, flute English Chamber Orchestra Steuart Bedford ASV 652 5:43
07:43:35 Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g (1917) Kyung Wha Chung, violin Decca 4785437 13:13
07:58:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:10
08:08:49 Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' (1880) Budapest Strauss Ensemble István Bogár Naxos 550900 5:24
08:17:09 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879) New York Philharmonic George Szell United Archives 13 12:35
08:33:31 Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2 BWV 847 (1722) Hélène Grimaud, piano Deutsche Gram 12504 3:07
08:37:09 Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy (1941) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 3:32
08:44:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772) Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45471 13:36
09:05:02 George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928) Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 17:39
09:27:18 Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love (1948) Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 4:26
09:34:01 Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata (1620) Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg Deutsche Gram 474236 4:36
09:40:24 Charles-Valentin Alkan: Promenade sur l'eau Op 74 # 3 (1838) Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523 2:34
09:44:45 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern (1936) Kenneth Riegel, tenor Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33172 10:30
09:57:24 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4 (1612) New London Consort Oiseau-Lyre 4759101 2:38
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
10:01:18 Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2008 4:27
10:06:16 Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:02
10:12:46 Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Entr'acte & Waltz (1878) Berlin Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Philips 420237 8:14
10:22:46 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 435757 8:17
10:32:05 John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 4:12
10:37:58 John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite (1977) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 10:03
10:51:38 Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 4 H 305 (1945) Bamberg Symphony Neeme Järvi BIS 363 33:14
11:26:31 John Amner: O Ye Little Flock (1615) Fretwork Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807544 6:59
11:35:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 K 333 (1778) Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 468048 7:58
11:45:43 Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g Op 94 (1893) Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Sir Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:44
11:55:23 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:30
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
12:07:14 Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:50
12:11:04 Traditional: Of the Father's Love Begotten Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:15
12:14:20 Traditional: A Maiden Most Gentle Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 3:10
12:19:58 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25 'Classical' (1917) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:30
12:34:26 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 6:59
12:41:26 Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 8:22
12:50:50 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3 (1878) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Warner 4:58
12:57:36 Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 1:59
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
13:00:23 John Williams: Superman: March (1978) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 4:24
13:05:31 John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 3:19
13:10:51 Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F Op 34 (1802) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 68346 14:17
13:25:54 Luigi Cherubini: Sonata No. 2 for Horn & Strings (1804) Barry Tuckwell, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 69395 6:43
13:34:45 William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Behold the Star' (1946) Marvis Martin, soprano Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 4:15
13:41:03 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sister Mary Had-a But One Child' Thomas Young, tenor ESS.A.Y 1011 3:20
13:45:29 Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 4:29
13:51:22 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C Op 52 (1907) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 29:50
14:24:03 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso in c Op 2 # 1 (1732) Capella Istropolitana Jaroslav Krcek Naxos 553019 6:50
14:34:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat K 495 (1786) Richard Berry, horn English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Avie 35 14:56
14:51:27 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted (1741) Ross Hauck, tenor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 6:28
14:58:15 Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba (1943) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 1:35
15:01:52 Charles-Valentin Alkan: Prelude No. 13 'Cantique des cantiques' Op 31 # 13 (1847) Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523 2:07
15:04:22 Charles-Valentin Alkan: Barcarolle Op 65 # 6 (1870) Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523 2:34
15:11:02 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in C 'Alleluja' (1765) Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 550757 15:07
15:27:46 Philip Lane: Wassail Dances (1973) City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 7:58
15:39:19 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437533 18:11
15:58:19 Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 1 in a 'Triple Etude after Chopin' (1992) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789 2:11
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
16:05:09 George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 5:45
16:13:59 Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 (1963) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 12:46
16:32:37 Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 5:26
16:40:25 Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823) Heinz Holliger, oboe Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal Philips 4788977 6:29
16:50:01 Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds Op 6 (1888) Gianluca Luisi, piano Chantilly Quintet Naxos 570790 9:54
17:05:21 Josef Suk: Toward a New Life Op 35 (1932) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 5:53
17:13:55 Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740) I Musici de Montréal Yuli Turovsky Chandos 8481 11:42
17:28:01 Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993) Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 9:16
17:40:32 Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto in a RV 422 (1720) Mischa Maisky, cello Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447022 4:07
17:45:39 Josef Suk: Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 6 (1892) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447109 6:28
17:53:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi BWV 978 (1717) Cyprien Katsaris, piano Sony 66272 7:04
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
18:08:27 Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Paganini Op 35 (1863) Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309 21:04
18:31:34 Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David's City (1849) Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Fanfare Trumpets of the Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 5:02
18:38:44 William Mathias: Bell Carol (1990) BBC National Chorus of Wales John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 4:09
18:44:17 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 56 'Scottish' (1842) Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902228 9:45
18:55:23 Traditional: Christmas Night BBC National Chorus of Wales John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 3:44
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:01:58 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 8:21
19:12:59 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b Op 74 'Pathétique' (1893) Czech Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Decca 4830656 44:36
19:59:05 Diego Ortiz: Ricercata segunda (1550) Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Deutsche Gram 4795448 1:21
20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir & BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
21:26:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c Op 37 (1801) Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 33:38
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers
22:02:31 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Was the Queen of Galilee' Vanessa Ayers, mezzo-soprano Ronald Isaac ESS.A.Y 1011 6:11
22:08:43 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Had a Baby' Vanessa Ayers, mezzo-soprano ESS.A.Y 1011 1:49
22:10:32 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Glory to the Newborn King' Vanessa Ayers, mezzo-soprano ESS.A.Y 1011 1:23
22:14:08 Edward Bland: Sketches Set Seven (1987) Althea Waites, piano Cambria 1097 12:08
22:27:28 Bruce Saylor: Cantata 'Star of Wonder' (1989) Jessye Norman, soprano Lyon Opera Orchestra Lawrence Foster Philips 432731 9:22
22:38:43 Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer (1884) Jessye Norman, soprano Berlin Philharmonic Bernard Haitink Philips 426257 19:27
22:58:49 Florence Price: Little David Play on Your Harp from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 1:37
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
23:02:11 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 (1886) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:15
23:08:27 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:40
23:14:49 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat Op 25 # 1 'Aeolian Harp' (1836) Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901 3:11
23:18:41 Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol (1894) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 2:13
23:20:55 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17 (1889) Earl Wild, piano London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Elan 82266 9:19
23:30:14 Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter (1970) Almeda Trio Albany 1386 7:07
23:37:58 Frederic Hand: Prayer (2012) Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 4:11
23:42:10 Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996) London Cello Sound Geoffrey Simon Cala 55003 6:32
23:48:42 Jean Sibelius: Romance in C Op 42 (1903) Boston Symphony Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436566 5:30
23:54:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 3:23
23:58:26 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908) Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272 2:11