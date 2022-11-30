© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-30-2022

Published November 30, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Frank Kimbrough          2003-2006         Regeneration

Sonny Criss      Mr. Blues Pour Flirter     Don't Blame Me

Dexter Gordon  Doin' Allright     I Was Doing Alright (stereo)

Katie Baker & Vic Juris  Return to Shore Blackberry Winter

Ben Allison       Moments Inside Safe Passage

Rodney Whitaker           Oasis    FanOGram

JJ Johnson       Let's Hang Out  Beautiful Love

Carl Fontana & Al Cohn An Uptown Christmas    Winter Wonderland

Marcus Roberts Celebrating Christmas   White Christmas

Bobby Timmons            Sweet & Soulful Sounds Turn Left

Steve Hudson   The World of Steve Hudson       Isaac On The Loose

Peterson/Jackson         Two of the Few  Mister Basie

Bria Skonberg   Bria      Down in the Deep

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands        Both Sides Now

Bobby Watson  Back Home in Kansas City         Our Love Remains

Pharoah Sanders          Welcome to Love          Say It

Herbie Mann     Just Wailin'        Minor Groove

Ken Fowser/Behn Gillece           Little Echo        Little Echo

Nina Simone     Nina Sings the Blues     In the Dark

King Curtis        Soul Meeting     Lazy Soul

Clark Terry        Duke with a Difference  Just Squeeze Me

Ed Saindon       Key Play           My Romance

Terri Lyne Carrington     New Standards Respected Destroyer

John Scofield   Past Present     Hangover

Bill Heid            Dealin Wid It     Cho Soup

Snorre Kirk       Beat     Exotica

Bruce Barth       Dedication        That's How It Sometimes Goes

Graham Dechter            Right On Time   Father

                       

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Larry Goldings  Perpetual Pendulum      Django

Ken Vandermark/School Days   In Our Time       Loose Blues

Nicholas Payton            Smoke Sessions           No Lonely Nights

Kenny Wheeler  Dream Sequence          Until

Michael Ornstein           Aperture            Reminder

Eric Jacobson   Discover           Discover

John Fries         Lost      The Fog

Modest Jazz Trio           Good Friday Blues         I Remember You

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson       S Wonderful      'S Wonderful

Larry Willis        A Tribute to Someone    King Cobra

JD Allen            Americana Vol 2            Irene (Mother)

Rebecca Coupe Franks Planets Mars

Quentin Baxter  Arts Moves Jazz            For Miles And Miles

Marques Carroll Foundations      Thank You Roy

Sinne Eeg and Thomas Fonnesbæk       Staying in Touch            Round Midnight

Anthony Wilson Adult Themes    Idle Blues

Great Jazz Trio  S'Wonderful      Take Five

John Swana      In the Moment   Teeko

Tim Lin Romance in Formosa    How Deep Is The Ocean

Fred Hersch      Point in Time     Infant Eyes

Bob Brookmeyer           Impulsive          One Side of You

Julian Lage       View With a Room         Tributary

Alex Sipiagin     Hindsight          Light Blue

Al Foster           Reflections       Open Plans

05:58:50  César Cui: Orientale Op 50 # 9 (1893) Midori, violin   Sony 52568 1:34

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:54  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Final Waltz & Apotheosis    (1892)  Berlin Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Philips 420237 5:32

06:15:54  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27  K 595 (1791) Alessio Bax, piano Southbank Sinfonia Simon Over Signum 321 8:48

06:27:37  Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2    (1882)  Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80178 8:03

06:37:19  Traditional: Greensleeves     Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute   Sony 87771 4:44

06:44:57  Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture    (1842)  Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 12:22

06:58:40  Johannes Hanssen: Valdres March    (1904)  Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Brain 7502 3:52

07:05:49  Leroy Anderson: A Christmas Festival    (1950)  Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 6:51

07:14:07  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 55   'Eroica' (1804)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 11:26

07:27:15  Stephen Sondheim: Comedy Tonight!    (1962)  London Symphony Don Sebesky EMI 54285 2:38

07:32:06  Philippe Gaubert: Nocturne & Allegro Scherzando    (1906) William Bennett, flute English Chamber Orchestra Steuart Bedford ASV 652 5:43

07:43:35  Claude Debussy: Violin Sonata in g    (1917) Kyung Wha Chung, violin   Decca 4785437 13:13

07:58:42  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Chinese Dance    (1892)  Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2002 1:10

08:08:49  Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves'    (1880)  Budapest Strauss Ensemble István Bogár Naxos 550900 5:24

08:17:09  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau    (1879)  New York Philharmonic George Szell United Archives 13 12:35

08:33:31  Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 2  BWV 847 (1722) Hélène Grimaud, piano   Deutsche Gram 12504 3:07

08:37:09  Katherine K. Davis: The Little Drummer Boy    (1941)  Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 3:32

08:44:19  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings  K 138 (1772)  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45471 13:36

09:05:02  George Gershwin: An American in Paris    (1928)  Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 17:39

09:27:18  Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love    (1948) Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30011 4:26

09:34:01  Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata    (1620) Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg  Deutsche Gram 474236 4:36

09:40:24  Charles-Valentin Alkan: Promenade sur l'eau Op 74 # 3 (1838) Ronald Smith, piano   Arabesque 6523 2:34

09:44:45  Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In the Tavern    (1936) Kenneth Riegel, tenor Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33172 10:30

09:57:24  Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Three Ballets à 4    (1612)  New London Consort  Oiseau-Lyre 4759101 2:38

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:18  Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter    (1906)  Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2008 4:27

10:06:16  Franz Biebl: Ave Maria    (1964)  Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2013 4:02

10:12:46  Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Entr'acte & Waltz    (1878)  Berlin Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Philips 420237 8:14

10:22:46  Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2    (1882)  Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 435757 8:17

10:32:05  John Williams: Liberty Fanfare    (1986)  Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 4:12

10:37:58  John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Suite    (1977)  Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 10:03

10:51:38  Bohuslav Martinu: Symphony No. 4  H 305 (1945)  Bamberg Symphony Neeme Järvi BIS 363 33:14

11:26:31  John Amner: O Ye Little Flock    (1615) Fretwork Stile Antico  Harmonia Mundi 807544 6:59

11:35:08  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13  K 333 (1778) Alfred Brendel, piano   Philips 468048 7:58

11:45:43  Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g Op 94   (1893) Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Sir Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:44

11:55:23  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Madrigal    (1936)  Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 3:30

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:14  Traditional: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel     Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:50

12:11:04  Traditional: Of the Father's Love Begotten     Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1993 3:15

12:14:20  Traditional: A Maiden Most Gentle     Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Gareth Morrell MAA 1996 3:10

12:19:58  Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D Op 25   'Classical' (1917)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:30

12:34:26  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers    (1892)  Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 6:59

12:41:26  Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime    (1893)  Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2011 8:22

12:50:50  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3 (1878)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Warner  4:58

12:57:36  Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey!    (1913)  Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 1:59

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:23  John Williams: Superman: March    (1978)  Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 4:24

13:05:31  John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme    (1980)  Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 3:19

13:10:51  Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F Op 34   (1802) Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 68346 14:17

13:25:54  Luigi Cherubini: Sonata No. 2    for Horn & Strings (1804) Barry Tuckwell, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 69395 6:43

13:34:45  William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Behold the Star'    (1946) Marvis Martin, soprano  Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 4:15

13:41:03  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sister Mary Had-a But One Child'     Thomas Young, tenor   ESS.A.Y 1011 3:20

13:45:29  Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise    (1900)  Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 71 4:29

13:51:22  Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C Op 52   (1907)  Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 29:50

14:24:03  Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso in c Op 2 # 1 (1732)  Capella Istropolitana Jaroslav Krcek Naxos 553019 6:50

14:34:10  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 4 in E-Flat  K 495 (1786) Richard Berry, horn English Chamber Orchestra Ralf Gothóni Avie 35 14:56

14:51:27  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Comfort Ye...Every valley shall be exalted    (1741) Ross Hauck, tenor Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 6:28

14:58:15  Carlos Salzedo: Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba    (1943) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71273 1:35

15:01:52  Charles-Valentin Alkan: Prelude No. 13 'Cantique des cantiques' Op 31 # 13 (1847) Ronald Smith, piano   Arabesque 6523 2:07

15:04:22  Charles-Valentin Alkan: Barcarolle Op 65 # 6 (1870) Ronald Smith, piano   Arabesque 6523 2:34

15:11:02  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 30 in C    'Alleluja' (1765)  Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 550757 15:07

15:27:46  Philip Lane: Wassail Dances    (1973)  City of Prague Philharmonic Gavin Sutherland Naxos 557099 7:58

15:39:19  Ottorino Respighi: The Birds    (1927)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 437533 18:11

15:58:19  Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 1 in a    'Triple Etude after Chopin' (1992) Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 67789 2:11

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:05:09  George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy'    (1930)  Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 5:45

16:13:59  Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3    (1963) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80087 12:46

16:32:37  Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite    (2000)  Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 5:26

16:40:25  Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat    (1823) Heinz Holliger, oboe Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal Philips 4788977 6:29

16:50:01  Ludwig Thuille: Gavotte & Finale from Sextet for Piano & Winds Op 6   (1888) Gianluca Luisi, piano Chantilly Quintet  Naxos 570790 9:54

17:05:21  Josef Suk: Toward a New Life Op 35   (1932)  Boston Pops John Williams Sony 62592 5:53

17:13:55  Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G    (1740)  I Musici de Montréal Yuli Turovsky Chandos 8481 11:42

17:28:01  Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2    (1993) Robert Shaw Chamber Singers  Robert Shaw Telarc 80377 9:16

17:40:32  Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Cello Concerto in a  RV 422 (1720) Mischa Maisky, cello Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 447022 4:07

17:45:39  Josef Suk: Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 6   (1892)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 447109 6:28

17:53:25  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto in F after Vivaldi  BWV 978 (1717) Cyprien Katsaris, piano   Sony 66272 7:04

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:27  Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Paganini Op 35   (1863) Alessio Bax, piano   Signum 309 21:04

18:31:34  Henry J. Gauntlett: Once in Royal David's City    (1849) Huw Tregelles Williams, organ Fanfare Trumpets of the Welsh Guards John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 5:02

18:38:44  William Mathias: Bell Carol    (1990) BBC National Chorus of Wales  John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 4:09

18:44:17  Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 56   'Scottish' (1842)  Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902228 9:45

18:55:23  Traditional: Christmas Night     BBC National Chorus of Wales  John Hugh Thomas Nimbus 5310 3:44

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:58  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture    (1879)  Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 8:21

19:12:59  Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 in b Op 74   'Pathétique' (1893)  Czech Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Decca 4830656 44:36

19:59:05  Diego Ortiz: Ricercata segunda    (1550) Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe  Deutsche Gram 4795448 1:21

 

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir & BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

21:26:09  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c Op 37   (1801) Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 33:38

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:02:31  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Was the Queen of Galilee'     Vanessa Ayers, mezzo-soprano  Ronald Isaac ESS.A.Y 1011 6:11

22:08:43  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Mary Had a Baby'     Vanessa Ayers, mezzo-soprano   ESS.A.Y 1011 1:49

22:10:32  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Glory to the Newborn King'     Vanessa Ayers, mezzo-soprano   ESS.A.Y 1011 1:23

22:14:08  Edward Bland: Sketches Set Seven    (1987) Althea Waites, piano   Cambria 1097 12:08

22:27:28  Bruce Saylor: Cantata 'Star of Wonder'    (1989) Jessye Norman, soprano Lyon Opera Orchestra Lawrence Foster Philips 432731 9:22

22:38:43  Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer    (1884) Jessye Norman, soprano Berlin Philharmonic Bernard Haitink Philips 426257 19:27

22:58:49  Florence Price: Little David Play on Your Harp from Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint    (1947)  Catalyst Quartet  Azica 71346 1:37

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:11  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 (1886)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:15

23:08:27  Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium    (1994) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus  Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:40

23:14:49  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat Op 25 # 1 'Aeolian Harp' (1836) Lang Lang, piano   Sony 771901 3:11

23:18:41  Charles Ives: A Christmas Carol    (1894) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 2:13

23:20:55  Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17   (1889) Earl Wild, piano London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Elan 82266 9:19

23:30:14  Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Winter    (1970)  Almeda Trio  Albany 1386 7:07

23:37:58  Frederic Hand: Prayer    (2012) Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 4:11

23:42:10  Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo'    (1996)  London Cello Sound Geoffrey Simon Cala 55003 6:32

23:48:42  Jean Sibelius: Romance in C Op 42   (1903)  Boston Symphony Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 436566 5:30

23:54:47  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama    (1889)  Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 3:23

23:58:26  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd    (1908) Simon Trpceski, piano   EMI 272 2:11

 