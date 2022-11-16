Contact:

Stacey Vaselaney

SLV Public Relations, LLC

(216) 905-0908

slvaselaney@slvpr.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ideastream Public Media to Present “Living My Best Life,” a free community event designed to renew the mind, body and spirit

CLEVELAND, OHIO - (November 16, 2022) - Renewing the mind, body and spirit is the focus of an upcoming free, fun and holistic community event this holiday season. “Living My Best Life,” will take place at Morning Star Baptist Church, 10250 Shaker Blvd., Cleveland from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday Dec 3, 2022.

The community wellness event is welcome to everyone as a part of Connecting the Dots between Race and Health, a project of Ideastream Public Media funded by The Dr. Donald J. Goodman and Ruth Weber Goodman Philanthropic Fund of The Cleveland Foundation.

“Living My Best Life” will feature four different stations, each dedicated to helping people shake off the extra layers of stress and anxiety caused by a myriad of factors including the pandemic, societal strife, economic uncertainty, and the added tension felt during the holidays.

Cleveland author Jameel Davis and spoken word artists from Cleveland’s Temple of Passions Collective, will greet attendees with words of inspiration and encourage them to “unpack their joy”. Health and medical professionals will provide advice and tips on how to combat stress and to improve health.

Each participant will have the opportunity to take part in hands-on activities including simple stretching exercises led by My Village Yoga. After a presentation about improving physical health, participants can get moving with fitness instructor Gail Stringer, who will teach and lead fun line dances to music provided by 95.9 WOVU’s D.J. COCO-Z.

“Living My Best Life” will also present a focus on renewing the spirit. Akron-based community group, Project Ujima, will lead healing circles and a spiritual leader from Morning Star Baptist Church will share information about the power of prayer and worship. The day will be capped off with a spoken word performance by Temple of Passions Collective. There will also be free food and giveaways and an opportunity to meet with friends and neighbors.

Over the past three years, long-simmering tensions over racial injustice have erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and other incidents of police treatment of Black citizens, according a study from the University of Alabama. These incidents have created political division and new anxieties and mental health challenges for people of color,” according to the study. Ideastream Public Media also heard from our community partners that addressing mental health issues in Cleveland’s communities of color could potentially make a difference in people’s lives,” said Marlene Harris-Taylor, director of Engaged Journalism.

For more information on the Connecting the Dots between Race and Health project visit https://www.wksu.org/connecting-the-dots.

About Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Public Media serves the people of Northeast Ohio as a trusted and dynamic multimedia source for illuminating the world around us. Ideastream Public Media is the home of five public television stations (WVIZ, WVIZ OHIO, WVIZ WORLD, WVIZ CREATE and WVIZ KIDS); WKSU, Northeast Ohio’s NPR news and public affairs radio station; and WCLV, Northeast Ohio’s classical music radio station. Ideastream Public Media programs and services are used by 3.6 million people in a typical month, across a 22-county service area. Ideastream Public Media produces the award-winning children’s series “NewsDepth” and manages The Ohio Channel and the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau on behalf of all Ohio’s public broadcasting stations. Ideastream Public Media is indispensable and highly valued for its unique ability to strengthen our community. For more information about Ideastream Public Media’s rich legacy of innovation and credible content, visit ideastream.org.

# # #