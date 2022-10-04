WCLV Program Guide 10-03-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Red Garland Can't See For Lookin' I Can't See For Lookin'

Jay Sharptet For You Blue Mermaid

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Promenade In Blue

NY Jazz Collective I Don't Know this World Without Don Cherry New morning of the dream

Orrin Evans Faith in Action Wheel Within A Wheel

Connie Hann Secrets of Inanna Vesica Piscis

Al Foster Reflections Beat

Emmet Cohen Future Stride My Heart Stood Still

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Live in Swing City Cottontail

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Handful of Keys All Of Me

Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Portraits by Ellington Total Jazz (Final Movement Of Portrait Of Ella Fitzgerald)

Mike Clark Blues on Top Stolen Moments

Enrico Rava/Fred Hersch The Song is You The Trial

Amina Figarova Joy Suddenly Stars are Falling from the Sky

Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Songbook Let's Do It

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful

Dennis Mitchelltree Golden Rule Sarah

Groove Holmes After Hours After Hours

Carinicas/Roberts Move Over I'm Comin' Virginia

Catherine Russell Harlem on My Mind I Can't Believe That You're in Love With Me

Dexter Gordon Clubhouse Devilette (stereo)

Roy King Roy King's Court Reverie

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Lullaby for Rita

Nathan Borton Each Step Change

Mike Moreno First in Mind Airegin

Junko Onishi Piano Quintet Suite Orange Was the Color of Her Dress Then Blue Silk

Norah Jones Day Breaks African Flower

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Keith Jarrett At the Blue Note My Romance

Harold Mabern Mabern Plays Coltrane Blue Train

Roberta Brenza It's My Turn to Color Les Feuilles Mortes (Autumn Leaves)

Ted Quinlan Absolutely Dreaming Building 8

Terence Blanchard Wandering Moon Sweet's Dream

Yonathan Avashai Modern Times ETUDE 1 (BASS)

Ana Nelson Bridges Wanderlust

Joshua Redman LongGone LongGone

Joe Cohn Restless Woody's Lament

Irvin Mayfield Half Past Autumn Blue Dawn

Catherine Russell Send For Me If I Could Be With You

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom It's All Part Of The Plan

Joe Henderson In & Out Back Road

Astral Project Voodoo Bop Southern Blue

Sonny Criss Crisscraft Blues in My Heart

Horace Parlan On the Spur of the Moment Ray C.

Marian McParland Portrait of Marian McPartland Tell Me A Bedtime Story

George Coleman Amsterdam After Dark Autumn In New York

Bruce Barth Dedications Softly in a Garden Path

Wess/Coles Two at the Top Ill Wind

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador

Jacques Lesure When She Smiles I Didn't Know What Time It Was

Teri Lynne Carrington New Standards Vol 1 Two Hearts (Lawns)

Lindsey Horner Don't Count on Glory I Stand by Your Window

Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Lamia

JJ Johnson Tangence For Dancers Only

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:08:20 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 5:05

06:16:24 Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture Op 124 (1822) Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 429762 10:14

06:28:36 Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso in F 'Convalescence' (1701) Combattimento Consort Olympia 342 7:20

06:41:55 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:30

06:57:05 Paul Anka: The Longest Day: March (1962) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:02

07:04:33 Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Fugace (1975) Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 4:15

07:10:46 Johannes Brahms: Scherzo & Rondo from Serenade No. 1 Op 11 (1858) Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 9:00

07:19:58 Traditional: She's Like the Swallow Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 3:15

07:24:24 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: I Can Cook Too (1944) Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554 1:50

07:28:17 Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet (1903) Melos Quartet Deutsche Gram 4796018 6:21

07:39:23 Gustav Mahler: Rondo from Symphony No. 5 (1902) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4795448 14:04

07:57:11 Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets (1725) Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068 2:05

08:09:07 Lukas Foss: Salomon Rossi Suite (1975) Brooklyn Philharmonic Lukas Foss New World 375 7:33

08:20:08 Lars-Erik Larsson: Little Serenade Op 12 (1934) Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553715 10:50

08:33:38 Luther Henderson: The Saints' Hallelujah (1986) Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 4:18

08:42:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22 in C K 162 (1773) Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:38

08:53:48 Pedro I of Brazil: Finale from 'Te Deum' (1820) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 5:39

09:05:00 Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 (1946) Yan Pascal Tortelier, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 19:03

09:25:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 BWV 1046 (1717) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 4:06

09:32:40 Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864) Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 2:57

09:37:07 Nikolai Kapustin: Bagatelle No. 8 Op 59 # 8 (1991) John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 2:32

09:42:20 Johann Adolph Hasse: Sinfonia in D Op 3 # 3 (1737) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 453435 7:43

09:53:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Waltz Op 53 (1883) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9454 6:10

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:38 Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 (1946) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963 3:20

10:04:26 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance (1919) Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 3:28

10:09:35 Robert Schumann: Fantasie Op 131 (1853) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Deutsche Gram 457075 13:09

10:23:17 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a Op 34 # 2 (1838) Vytautas Smetona, piano Navona 6286 5:17

10:29:41 George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720) Mahani Teave, piano Rubicon 1066 3:56

10:37:39 William Boyce: Symphony No. 7 in B-Flat Op 2 # 7 (1760) Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Oiseau-Lyre 436761 8:52

10:50:37 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1922) Israel Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 415127 22:41

11:15:45 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 2 (1906) London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 10001 9:14

11:28:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772) Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45471 13:36

11:43:36 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940) Berlin Radio Symphony Michail Jurowski CPO 999891 9:31

11:54:17 Henry Purcell: Trumpet Sonata No. 2 Z 850 (1694) Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 5:29

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:16 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Op 19 (1798) Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 27:32

12:36:57 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 21:43

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:02:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance (1893) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:09

13:07:56 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: August Op 37 # 8 (1876) Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 3:21

13:13:39 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite Op 8 (1941) London Symphony Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 14:15

13:29:14 Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Bordel 1900 (1986) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:51

13:35:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio WoO 39 (1812) Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 4:29

13:44:52 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 90 (1788) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 8:56

13:56:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite (1909) Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 25:11

14:23:38 Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 12:02

14:39:54 Thomas Frost: Little Suite from 'The Notebook for Anna Magdalena Bach' (1968) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy CBS 39431 7:30

14:49:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Seven Variations on 'God Save the King' WoO 78 (1803) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 68346 9:18

14:58:44 Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80625 1:23

15:01:51 Pedro I of Brazil: Opening Movement of 'Credo' (1821) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 3:25

15:05:47 Pedro I of Brazil: Hymn to the Independence of Brazil (1822) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 4:26

15:12:39 Gustav Holst: Indra Op 13 (1903) Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 15:42

15:30:40 Stephan Koncz: A New 'Satiesfaction' (2016) Made in Berlin Decca 4833852 4:28

15:38:05 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D BWV 1068 (1731) Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 17:16

15:55:36 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in a Op 116 # 2 (1892) Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille 171 3:17

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:47 Pedro I of Brazil: Overture in E-Flat (1821) Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 7:35

16:13:35 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894) Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 11:30

16:29:05 George Frideric Handel: Sarabande from Keyboard Suite in d HWV 437 (1720) Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Deutsche Gram 4795448 3:03

16:33:52 Orlando Gibbons: O clap your hands together (1622) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807572 5:27

16:41:41 Johannes Brahms: Scherzo & Rondo from Serenade No. 1 Op 11 (1858) Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 9:00

16:52:05 Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Préambule Op 9 (1835) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300 2:30

16:55:00 Leroy Anderson: Goldilocks: Overture (1958) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559382 4:53

17:04:54 Giuseppe Verdi: Il trovatore: Ballet Music (1852) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572818 5:55

17:12:31 Julius Fucik: Marinarella Overture Op 215 (1908) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 10:50

17:25:16 George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727) Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Chorus Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412733 8:39

17:38:20 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 (1955) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

17:45:03 Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B-Flat Op 87 # 21 (1951) Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469 3:55

17:50:53 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886) Scottish Chamber Orchestra Alexander Faris Nimbus 5066 6:47

17:58:16 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Deus in adjutorium (1610) Canadian Brass Sony 87771 2:11

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:00 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 (1909) Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4836617 17:22

18:27:27 Pedro I of Brazil: Finale from 'Te Deum' (1820) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 5:39

18:35:54 Pedro I of Brazil: Sanctus-Benedictus from 'Credo' (1821) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 2:16

18:40:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne BWV 1004 (1720) BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 12:57

18:54:51 Pedro I of Brazil: Opening Movement of 'Credo' (1821) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 3:25

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture Op 124 (1822) Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 429762 10:14

19:13:55 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60 (1880) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430204 41:59

19:57:01 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 7 Op 59 # 7 (1881) Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 2:46

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:01:18 Claude Debussy: La mer (1905) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 24:34

20:27:05 Robert Schumann: Papillons Op 2 (1831) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67120 14:23

20:42:50 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938) Norma Burrowes, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 13:10

20:57:11 Claude Debussy: Les Soirs illuminés par l'ardeur du charbon (1917) Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 2:28

21:03:03 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804) Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 17:38

21:21:57 Camille Saint-Saëns: La princesse jaune: Overture Op 30 (1872) BBC Concert Orchestra José Serebrier BBC 63 6:57

21:30:35 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Pastorale (1876) Barcelona Symphony José Serebrier BIS 1305 6:00

21:38:33 Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in C S 211 (1715) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 7:58

21:47:53 Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D Op 11 (1858) Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan PhiBaroque 5 48:33

22:37:57 Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 14:16

22:54:23 Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995) Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 4:30

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:52 Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1 (1840) Slovak Radio Symphony Michael Dittrich Marco Polo 223246 3:01

23:04:53 Woldemar Bargiel: Adagio in G Op 38 (1880) Steven Isserlis, cello Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63665 7:00

23:11:54 John Bull: Pavan in the Second Tone (1600) Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 6:12

23:18:55 Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán Op 165 # 5 (1890) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 3:23

23:22:20 Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 7:01

23:29:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 K 491 (1786) Orli Shaham, piano St. Louis Symphony David Robertson Canary 18 7:04

23:37:23 Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart Op 6 # 6 (1869) Lisa Batiashvili, violin Deutsche Gram 4790835 2:59

23:40:23 Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament (1684) Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 4:54

23:45:17 Sir William Walton: Lento from Sonata for Strings (1971) Guildhall Strings RCA 7846 9:38

23:55:30 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Yesterday (1965) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425 3:00

23:58:49 Eve Beglarian: Another Time (2018) Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 1:27