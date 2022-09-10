WCLV Program Guide 09-10-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Justin Joyce, Story Tales, Delayed Reaction

Doug MacDonald, I’ll See You In My Dreams, I’ll See You In My Dreams

Al Foster, Reflections, Blues on the Corner

McCoy Tyner, With Stanley Clarke and Al Foster, Trane-Like

Jeremy Pelt, Soundtrack, Picking Up the Pieces

Alex Sipiagin , Ascent to the Blues, Infant Eyes

Dmitri Matheny, Cascadia, Humble Origins

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue

Charles Mingus, Mingus in Wonderland, Nostalgia in Times Square

Doug MacDonald, I’ll See You In My Dreams, Easy to Love

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, Not So Easy to Love

Darren Litzie, My Horizon, You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To

Dave Brubeck, Live from Vienna 1967, St. Louis Blues

Kathrine Windfeld, Orca, Seaweed

Sean Fyfe, Late Night, Little Pants

Doug MacDonald, I’ll See You in My Dreams, My Ship

Yves Leveille, L’Echelle du Temps, L’Echelle du Temps

Chris Walden, Missa Iubileum Aureum, Kyrie

Chris Walden, Missa Iubileum Aureum, Gloria

Chris Walden, Missa Iubileum Aureum, Alleluia

Marshall Gilkes, Cyclic Journey, Cyclic Journey

Michael Hackett – Tim Coffman, Western Skies, Blues for MH

Le Coq Jazz All-Stars, Vol. 2, Around the Corner

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Curtis Fuller, Hank Mobley, Art Taylor, Bobby Timmons, Paul Chambers Blue Gershwin Soon

Kurt Elling, Laurence Hobgood, Paul Wertico, Rob Amster, Edward Peterson Close Your Eyes Hurricane

Herbie Hancock The Piano My Funny Valentine

Herbie Hancock, Toots Thielemans East Coast/West Coast A Child Is Born

Herbie Hancock, Butch Warren, Billy Higgins, Dexter Gordon, Freddie Hubbard Takin' Off Driftin'

Blossom Dearie, Jack Marshall, Studio Orchestra May I Come In? I Wish You Love

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Herbs and Roots

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Lazy Theme

Joe Puma, Hod O'Brien, Red Mitchell Shining Hour Lovely

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Sonny Clark, Wilbur Ware, Louis Hayes Blue Gershwin Love Walked In

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Jean-Louis Rassinfosse Chet's Choice Love for Sale

Philip Catherine, Jim Beard, Alfonso Johnson, Rondey Holmes Guitar Groove Guitar Groove

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther, Peter Sommer, Gary Smulyan, Alex Heitlinger, Mike Abbott, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Simon, Paul Romaine, Manavihare Fiaindrtovo Unfailing Kindness A Change for the Better

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Paul Bollenback, Bryon Landham All About My Girl Alone Together

Johnny Costa Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody It Ain't Necessarily So

Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Gary Burton, Roy Hayens, Dave hollnad Like Minds Straight Up and Down

Earl Klugh Solo Guitar If I Only Had a Brain

Dexter Gordon, Pierre Michelot, Bud Powell, Kenny Clarke Blue Gershwin Our Love Is Here to Stay

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses Jitterbug Waltz

Jimmy McGriff, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman The Dream Team Don't Blame Me

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent I'm getting Sentimental Over You

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film The Subterraneans

Andre Previn, Shelly Manne, Red Mitchell Andre Previn and His Pals: West Side Story Gee, Officer Krupke

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Grady Tate, Reggie Workman Blue Gershwin Summertime

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album But Beautiful

Bill Evans, Jim Hall Undercurrent Romain

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Heitor Villa-Lobos Etude No. 1 in e Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 423700

06:02:30 Heitor Villa-Lobos Etude No. 2 in A Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 423700

06:04:08 Heitor Villa-Lobos Etude No. 4 in G Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 423700

06:08:33 Heitor Villa-Lobos Etude No. 9 in f# Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 423700

06:13:31 Roberto Sierra Flower Pieces for flute & harp Laurel Zucker, flute; Susan Jolles, harp Cantilena Records 66035

06:25:01 Marin Marais Muzettes I - II Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

06:28:00 Traditional Diferencias sobra la Guaracha Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

06:31:41 Tarquinio Merula Sentirete una canzonetta Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

06:37:18 Carlos Chavez String Quartet No. 3 Lorenz Gamma, Mitchell Newman, violins; Jan Karlin, viola; Peter Jacobson, cello Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

07:00:45 Pablo Casals "Eucaristica" Mark Kruczek, organ Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene Delos 3138

07:05:21 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Carlos Nunez, Galician pipes; Pancho Alverez, bazouki; Xurxo Nunez, organ Sony 8869196051

07:09:17 Isaac Albeniz Rapsodia espanola, Op. 70 (orch. by Cristobal Halffter) Alicia de Larrocha, piano London Philharmonic Orchestra Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos Decca 410289

07:29:33 Antonio Martin Huerto ameno de varias flores de musica (Pleasant Garden of Musical Flowers) Laura Puerto, harpsichord La Folia Columna Musica 0181

07:37:23 Johann Sebastian Bach Capriccio on the Departure of His Most Beloved Brother, BWV 992 Ignacio Prego, harpsichord Verso 2125

07:49:19 Frederic Chopin Barcarolle in F#, Op. 60 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI Classics 14899

07:58:32 Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Sleigh Ride (1941) New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7224 1:56

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

William Grant Still: Radiant Pinnacle Althea Waites, piano Album: Black Diamonds: Althea Waites Plays Music by African-American Composers Cambria 1097 Music: 4:16

William Grant Still: From the Delta Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony; Patricia Hoy, conductor Album: Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony SELF PROD 157 Music: 9:32

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Claire Nalven of Waltham, MA Music: 8:05

Maurice Ravel: Piano Sonatine No. 1: Movement 1 Modere Alicia de Larrocha, piano Album: Ravel: Piano Concertos, Valses Nobles et Sentimentales, Sonatine RCA 60985 Music: 4:18 (excerpt)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Michelle Rofrano, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC Music: 24:36

Christos Hatzis: String Quartet No 1 Movement 4 St. Lawrence String Quartet Album: Awakening EMI Classics 5 58038 2 Music: 4:35

David Diamond: Kaddish Jonathan Aasgaard, cello; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Gerard Schwarz, conductor Album: From Jewish Life: Music for Cello and Orchestra Avie 2149 Music: 11:11

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet, Op. 76 No. 4, Sunrise St Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Bank of America Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 23:22

Clara Schumann, arr. Tim Bradley: Two pieces from Soirees Musicales, Op. 6 Copper Street Brass Copper Street Brass, Sundin Music Hall, St Paul, MN Music: 7:39

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:26 Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 8 'Habanera' Op 26 # 2 (1878) Julia Fischer, violin Decca 4785950 4:55

10:11:02 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b Op 3 # 10 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711) Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 9:39

10:24:11 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Suite Op 20 (1876) Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich Deutsche Gram 4795448 25:13

10:51:18 John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981) Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 29939 5:02

10:56:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Wachet auf' BWV 645 (1747) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:41

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:22 Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Theme (1942) Itzhak Perlman, violin Boston Pops John Williams Sony 975227 5:04

11:15:45 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 15:46

11:36:05 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Frolic (1918) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:22

11:41:23 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34 (1887) Israel Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:59

11:58:09 Anderson & Roe: Ragtime alla Turca (2013) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30022 3:20

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2022 - This week’s From the Top features a moving and sensitive performance of the music of Dvorak performed by a teenage cellist from Chicago, a young violinist from Washington, D.C. who loves to contemplate dark matter when he’s not practicing the music of Bach, a teenage trombone quartet made up of two sets of siblings and more

Noah Chen, cello, 17, from Chicago, IL performs Lasst mich allein, Op. 82, B. 157, No.1 by Antonín Dvořák, host Peter Dugan, piano

The Bone Rangers trombone quartet featuring Owen Riordan, trombone, 16, from Dyer, IN; Deaglan Sullivan, trombone, 18, from Evergreen Park, IL; Padric Sullivan, trombone, 15, from Evergreen Park, IL; and Calleigh Riordan, bass trombone, 14, from Dyer, IN perform Excerpts from City of Arts and Sciences by David Faleris

Xuanyan Jessie Gong, piano 15, from Jericho, NY perform Moments Musicaux, Op. 16 No. 6 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Jeremy Foster, violin, 18, from Washington, DC perform Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BMV 1001: Siciliana by J.S. Bach (1685 - 1750)

Taki Salameh, composer, 18, from Skokie, IL presents Piano Trio by Taki Salameh peformed by Geregana Haralampieva, violin; Samuel DeCaprio, cello and Thomas Weaver, piano

Peter Dugan, piano, performs Arabeske in C Major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:03:12 Niccolò Jommelli: Periodical Overture (1766) Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 5:43

13:09:55 Francesco Corradini: Baile de las máscaras: Dances (1750) Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 4:53

13:15:52 Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 1 in C (1795) Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 573071 26:43

13:43:30 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture (1909) Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 8:48

13:54:34 Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e Op 85 (1919) Natalie Clein, cello Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley EMI 1409 28:11

14:24:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings K 136 (1772) Cuarteto Casals Harmonia Mundi 987060 16:44

14:42:08 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48 (1880) Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 10:46

14:53:23 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 6 in g Op 15 # 3 (1833) Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 4:57

15:02:48 Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven (1867) John Cheek, bass Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80109 25:36

15:28:59 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 19:09

15:48:54 Michel Pignolet de Montéclair: Cinquiéme Suite 'La Guerre' (1724) Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices Délices 2012 8:29

16:00:06 Hector Berlioz: Benvenuto Cellini: Overture (1837) Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 9:55

16:12:06 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822) The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 21:50

16:37:16 Harold Arlen: Concert Suite from 'Free and Easy' (1959) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446404 12:44

16:50:58 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11 (1893) Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä BIS 918 4:07

16:55:25 Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856) Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:23

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Franz Waxman – From Berlin to Hollywood

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81265) 7:20

Franz Waxman: Captains Courageous: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80682) 5:37

Franz Waxman (arr Christopher Palmer): Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 10:10

Franz Waxman: Objective, Burma: Parachute Drop—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 912) 2:16

Franz Waxman: Humoresque: Fantasie on Wagner’s ‘Tristan und Isolde’—Nadia Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Leslie Stifelman, piano; London Symphony/Andrew Litton (Nonesuch 79464) 10:39

Franz Waxman (arr John Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard: Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 442425) 13:45

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1969 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including "1776" on Broadway and the underrated "Hello, Dolly!" from Hollywood

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:11 Sherman Edwards Overture Orchestra 1776 -- Original Soundtrack Columbia S-31741

18:01:59 00:05:11 Sherman Edwards But Mr. Adams William Daniels, Ken Howard 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:07:04 00:02:39 Sherman Edwards Is Anybody There? William Daniels 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:09:48 00:02:58 Jerry Herman The Spring of Next Year Joe Masiell Dear World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220

18:12:41 00:02:42 Jerry Herman I Don't Want to Know Angela Lansbury Dear World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220

18:16:11 00:02:18 Jerry Herman Love Is Only Love Barbra Streisand Hello, Dolly! -- Original Soundrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5103

18:18:28 00:02:37 Jerry Herman So Long, Dearie Barbra Streisand Hello, Dolly! -- Original Soundtrack 20th Century Fox DTCS-5103

18:21:52 00:03:53 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Celebration Keith Charles Celebration -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65169

18:25:42 00:02:45 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Fifty Million Years Ago Michael Glenn-Smith Celebration -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65169

18:29:04 00:00:57 Cy Coleman Overture from Sweet Charity Orchestra Sweet Charity -- Original Soundtrack Decca B'way B0000864

18:29:57 00:04:33 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This Shirley MacLaine, Chita Rivera, Paula Kelly Sweet Charity -- Original Soundtrack Decca B'way B0000864

18:35:15 00:01:30 AJ Lerner-Andre Previn The World Belongs to the Young Katharine Hepburn Coco -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11682

18:36:53 00:03:33 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe They Call the Wind Maria Harve Presnell Paint Your Wagon -- Original Soundtrack Paramount PMS-1001

18:40:21 00:01:50 AJ Lerner-Frederick Loewe I Still See Elisa Clint Eastwood Paint Your Wagon -- Original Soundtrack Paramount PMS-1001

18:42:24 00:02:53 Leslie Bricusse You and I Petula Clark Goodbye, Mr. Chips -- Original Soundtrack MGM CDP-794291

18:45:16 00:02:35 Al Carmines-Maria Irene Fornes Isn't That Clear? Glenn Kezer, Ty McConnell Promenade -- Original Cast RCA 09026-63333

18:47:47 00:01:25 Al Carmines-Maria Irene Fornes All Is Well in the City Company Promenade -- Original Cast RCA 09026-63333

18:49:46 00:01:34 Sherman Edwards Finale from 1776 Company 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:51:40 00:01:20 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:30 00:03:24 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Filler: Under the Tree Susan Watson, Michael Glenn-Smith Celebration -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65169

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:24 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra S 359/6 'Carnival at Pest' (1860) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Deutsche Gram 4779525 10:53

19:15:35 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4 in f Op 36 (1878) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel CBS 44784 40:13

19:57:42 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Little Bird Op 43 # 4 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:49

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Peter Otto, violin - recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 3/12/2022

Thomas Adès: The Exterminating Angel Symphony (Cleveland Orchestra co-commission; U.S. premiere)

Sir William Walton: Violin Concerto

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Op 82

21:38:35 Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite (1920) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 60311 20:27

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Golden Voice Announcer School…Shelly Berman…Royal Canadian Air Farce…Jan C Snow

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:43 Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 7:22

23:09:06 Lucien Durosoir: Berceuse (1920) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:52

23:11:58 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 (1875) Ilya Kaler, violin Russian Philharmonic Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 503293 9:26

23:22:02 Franz Schubert: Der Entfernten D 331 (1816) Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80531 4:15

23:26:18 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Neptune Op 32 (1917) Manchester Chamber Choir Women BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 7:12

23:33:30 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4795448 6:13

23:40:49 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Trio No. 3 Op 9 # 1 (1798) Members of Kodály Quartet Naxos 500250 6:51

23:47:40 Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 Op 11 # 1 'Berceuse' (1905) Stephen Hough, piano MusicMasters 60108 3:29

23:51:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725) Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 58047 2:41

23:54:13 Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904) City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 3:27

23:57:57 Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse Op 7 # 1 (1894) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 1:44