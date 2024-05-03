WCLV Program Guide 05-04-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Sebastian Bach Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 2, BWV 870/91 Keith Jarrett, hc

Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas brasileiras No. 4 (1930-36) New World Sym/Michael Tilson Thomas

Pieter Hellendaal Cello Sonata, Op 5/2 Jaap ter Linden, vc; T. Koopman, hc; A. Zweistra, vc

Gabriel Faure Cello Sonata #1 in d, Op 109 Steven Doane, vc; Barry Snyder, p

Gabriel Faure L'horizon chimerique, Op 118 Sanford Sylvan, br; D. Breitman, p; Lydian Quartet

Franz Liszt Trois etudes de concert (1848) Jorge Bolet, p

Franz Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat Jorge Bolet, p; Rochester Phil/David Zinman

Franz Liszt Song of the two armed men from Mozart's Magic Flute Leslie Howard & Philip Moore, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 1 in G, K. 313 Julius Baker, f; I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro

Moritz Moszkowski Etudes, Op 72 Ilana Vered, p

Robert Schumann Romances and Ballades, Op. 67 Stuttgart Radio Cho/Rupert Huber

Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in d minor, Op. 120, original 1841 version Orchestre Révolutionaire et Romantique/Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Robert Schumann Six Etudes in Canonic Form, Op. 56 Weilerstein Trio

Bohuslav Martinu Sinfonietta La Jolla Marta Singerova, p; Zilina State Chamber Orch/Jan Valta

Gorzanis Gallarda Hespèrion XX

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Clarence Cameron White Levee Dance, Op 27/2 Jascha Heifetz, v; Milton Kaye, p

Trad Deep River Jascha Heifetz, v, Milton Kaye, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat, K. 364 Lara St John, v; Scott St John, vi; The Knights/Eric Jacobsen

John Ireland Song, The Scapegoat John Mark Ainsley, t; Graham Johnson, p

John Ireland A Downland Suite (1932) London Collegiate Brass/James Stobart

John Ireland Mother and Child Lisa Milne, s; Graham Johnson, p

Ferry Muhr Csardas No. 2 I Salonisti

Michael Haydn Symphony No. 30 in D, P 20 Bournemouth Sinfonietta/Harold Farberman

Albert Roussel Rustiques, Op 5 Eric Parkin, p

Eugene Bozza Rustiques William Camp, tr; Dallas Wind Symphony/Richard Dunn

Claude Debussy Preludes, Book 1 Alfred Cortot, p

Henri Busser Prelude et Scherzo Susan Milan, f; Ian Brown, p

Claude Debussy Petite Suite Philharmonia Orch/Geoffrey Simon

Cesar Franck Quatre Pieces Breves Bohemia Chamber Phil/Douglas Bostock

Josef Martin Kraus Sinfonia in C Concerto Koln

Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces, Op. 62 Leif Ove Andsnes, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Georges Bizet Children's Games Suite Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Batiz A

Astor Piazzolla Hommage a Liege Jason Vieaux, guitar; Julien Labro, bandoneon A Far Cry, chamber orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 40 in g, K. 550 Ontario Pops Orchestra Carlos Bastidas

Armando Ramirez Transformaciones, for Harp and Cello Elisa Torres, harp; Luis Miguel Rojas, cello Two Principals of the Puerto Rico Symphony Puerto Rico Symphony Orch

Modest Mussorgsky Night on Bare Mountain (orch. by Leopold Stokowski) Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Jose Serebrier

Isaac Albeniz Escenas Sinfonicas catalanas Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluna Jaime Martin

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Lyun Joon Kim / Roxanna Panufnik: Korean Elegy Han-Na Chang, cello; Philharmonia Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor

Jorge Machain: Adelante Joseph Alessi, trombone; Martha Locker, piano Cutting Edge Concerts New Music Festival, Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space, New York, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jim Weeg calling from Cedar Falls, Iowa

Claude Debussy: Reverie Lang Lang, piano

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy & Festival, National Concert Hall, Taipei, Taiwan

Felix Mendelssohn: String Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20 III. Scherzo. Allegro Castalian String Quartet; Merel Quartet

Maureen Nelson: Renaissance Suite for Strings and Percussion Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Music Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Sonata No. 1 in F minor, Op. 120 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D minor, Op. 9 No. 2 James Austin Smith, oboe; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Castalian String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène: Overture (1864)

Richard Strauss: Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' (1896)

Sergei Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf (1936)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu (1835)

François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte (1790)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Seguidilla 'Près des remparts de Séville' (1875)

Nino Rota: The Godfather - A Symphonic Portrait (1974)

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite (1960)

Hoyt Curtin: The Flintstones: Theme (1961)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2024 - Rolling farmland, local butcher shops, woodlands, bayous, and red brick general stores provide the backdrops for this week’s bucolic episode. We meet five musicians from rural areas around the nation to learn about their lives and musical studies. Violinist and bluegrass fiddler Tessa Lark co-hosts this episode with Peter Dugan, drawing on the musical traditions of her native Kentucky

Samuel Garcia, 18, Violin, from Monroe, LA Seguida Española - II. Murcienne, I. Vieille Castille, IV. Andalouse by Joaquín Nin (1879-1949) (6:01)

Heard under interview: Louisiana Blues Strut by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004)

Laurel Harned, 18, Guitar, from Redlands, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Bluesette by Toots Thielemans (1922-2016), arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016) (4:57)

Heard under interview: Suite in C minor, BWV 997 – Prelude by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Adam Brachman, 17, Piano & Composer, from Fargo, ND Etude in B Major, Op. 6 No. 2 by Adam Brachman (b. 2006) (2:37)

Heard under interview: Etude in Db Major, Op. 6, No. 1 by Adam Brachman (b. 2006) ; Excerpts from Ballade No. 1 in G Minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849); Etude in B Major, Op. 6 No. 2 by Adam Brachman (b. 2006)

Jupiter from The Planets by Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Benjamin Rosenthal, 15, Violin, from Damariscotta, ME Baal Shem, B.47 - II. Nigun by Ernst Bloch (1885-1977) (6:07)

Heard under interview: Shine You No More by Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen (b. 1983) with Diana Estes, cello, and Sophia Scheck, viola; Excerpt from Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 - I. Allegro moderato by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893); The Dromer – Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet with Diana Estes, cello, and Sophia Scheck, viola

Bayla Davis, 15, Banjo, from Leicester, NC Will the Circle Be Unbroken? by Charles H. Gabriel (1856–1932), lyrics by Ada R. Habershon (1861-1918) (3:54)

Heard under interview: Goin’ Round This World by Archibald Johnston (died 1887), lyrics by Charles Mackay (1814-1889) with Jerry Sutton, guitar; Reuben’s Train – Traditional with Sylive Davis, violin, Emme Davis, bass, and Judah Davis, guitar; Your Lone Journey by Doc Watson (1923-2012), RosaLee Watson (1931-2012) with Josh Goforth, guitar; Blue Moon of Kentucky by Bill Monroe (1911-1996) with Sylvie Davis, violin, and Judah Davis, guitar

Tessa Lark, violin & Peter Dugan, piano Songs My Mother Taught Me by Antonín Dvorák (1841 - 1904) arr. by Fritz Kreisler (1903 - 1950)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with the network broadcast premiere of El Niño – a dramatic retelling of the Nativity story by American composer John Adams. Maestro Marin Alsop makes her network debut leading the Met Orchestra and Chorus in this beautiful, colorful score, with acclaimed soloists Julia Bullock, Daniela Mack, and Davóne Tines. This unique opera-oratorio explores the miracles of this story through sacred and secular texts, ancient and modern, from around the world.

15:46 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Emil von Reznícek: Donna Diana: Overture (1894)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D 'London' (1795)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761)

Sir Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs (1905)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Adolph Deutsch – From Broadway to Hollywood

George Gershwin: Waltz in C from ‘Pardon My English’—Leonard Pennario, piano

Adolph Deutsch: The Maltese Falcon: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Adolph Deutsch: George Washington Slept Here: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 225169) 9:30

Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Main title—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch

Adolph Deutsch: The Band Wagon: Carriage Ride & Dancing in the Dark—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch

Adolph Deutsch: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: Barn Dance—MGM Studio Orchestra/Adolph Deutsch

Adolph Deutsch: High Sierra: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Adolph Deutsch: Northern Pursuit: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Adolph Deutsch: The Mask of Dimitrios: Suite—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? - In other words, the social conscience of the American musical. It's a sample of 75 years of song that have something witty or provocative to say about issues ranging from social justice to the environment

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1944)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Daniel Barenboim, conductor; Martha Argerich, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3

Wolfgang Amadeus: Eine kleine Nachtmusik—Herbert von Karajan, conductor

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G (1900)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

George W. Chadwick: Suite Symphonique: Romanza (1911)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

Alberto Hemsi: Berceuse from Viola Quintet in G (1943)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from Piano Quartet (1889)

Dave Brubeck: Fujiyama (1964)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman (1915)

John Alden Carpenter: Looking Glass River (1909)

César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Distant Sarabande (1926)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980