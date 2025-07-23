WCLV Program Guide 07-24-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.3 in D, BWV 1068 Chamber Orch of Europe members/Daniel Hope, v

Hahn, Reynaldo A Chloris Albrecht Mayer, eh; St Martin's Academy/Mathias Mönius

Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.2 in b minor, BWV 1067 Emmanuel Pahud, f; Berlin Baroque Soloists/Rainer Kussmaul

Saint-Saens, Camille Piano Concerto No. 2 in g minor, Op. 22 Cécile Ousset, p; City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Simon Rattle

Rameau, Jean-Philippe Les Paladins La Chapelle Harmonique/Valentin Tournet

Balakirev, Mily Mazurka #4 in G-Flat Alexander Paley, p

Glazunov, Alexander Concert Waltz #2 in F, Op 51 Philharmonia Orch/Svetlanov

Villa-Lobos, Heitor Symphony No. 7 (1945) Sao Paulo Sym Orch/Isaac Karabtchevsky

Salzedo, Carlos Rumba Nancy Lendrim, h; Jody Guinn, h

Strauss II, Johann Die Fledermaus Quadrille, Op. 363 Vienna Wind Quintet

Strauss II, Johann Die Fledermaus London Phil/Carl Davis

Grondahl, Agathe Backer Three Piano Pieces, Op 53 Natalia Strelchenko, p

Wirén, Dag Suite miniature, Op 8b Torleif Thedéen, vc; Stefan Bojsten, p

Debussy, Claude Petite Suite Lee Luvisi & Anne-Marie McDermott, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Reznicek, Emil Von Donna Diana Utah Sym Orch/Joseph Silverstein

Paradis, Maria Theresia von Sicilienne Nicola Hall, g

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Violin Sonata in G, K. 379 Hilary Hahn, v; Cory Smythe, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Twelve German Dances, K. 586 Tafelmusik/Bruno Weil

Reznicek, Emil Von Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat, "Ironic" Bern Sym/Frank Beerman

Des Prez, Josquin Madrigal, "El Grillo" Hilliard Ensemble

Suk, Josef O Matince (About Mother), Op 28 Margaret Fingerhut, p

Franck, César Violin Sonata in A Josef Suk, v; Josef Hala, p

Stamitz, Johann Wenzel Flute Concerto in G Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

Corigliano, John The Mannheim Rocket Helsinki Phil/John Storgårds

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 Göran Söllscher, g

Bartók, Béla Romanian Folk Dances Hélène Grimaud, p

Bartók, Béla Three Village Scenes Laura Farago, Anna Adam, s's; Györ Girls' Cho, Budapest Ch Ensemble/Dorati

Kodály, Zoltán Háry János Suite, Op. 35a New York Phil/Kurt Masur

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio in D (after the Symphony No. 2, Op. 36) Thomas Brandis, v; Wolfgang Boettcher, vc; Eckart Besch, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat, Op. 60 Leslie Howard, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92 Netherlands Wind Ensemble

Beethoven, Ludwig van Song, "Frage" (based on melody fr Symphony #2) Prey, br; Hokanson, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

André Grétry: Lucille: Air de danse (1769)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)

Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' (1921)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Nikolai Miaskovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1923)

Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)

Traditional: Brian Boru's March

Gabriel Fauré: Ave verum corpus (1894)

Ernö Dohnányi: Gypsy Andante (1923)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance (1919)

Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' (1967)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Honor, Honor'

John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 3 (1962)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

José Padilla: El relicario (1918)

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche militaire française (1880)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings & Piano (1925)

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem (1923)

Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 10 in f 'In Autumn' (1878)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 (1880)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868)

Franz Schubert: Hungarian Melody (1824)

Ernest Bloch: Suite symphonique (1944)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A (1789)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 7 in B-Flat (1760)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

TBA

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

TBA

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Ernest Bloch: Voice in the Wilderness (1936)

Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 2 (1944)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio (1914)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)

Manuel de Falla: Fantasía bética (1919)

François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)

Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)

Cécile Chaminade: Piano Trio No. 1 in g (1880)

Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Gregorian Chant: O lux beata trinitas (1200)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1907)

Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)

Randall Thompson: Lento tranquillo from Symphony No. 3 (1949)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 5 (1887)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)