WCLV Program Guide 07-24-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.3 in D, BWV 1068 Chamber Orch of Europe members/Daniel Hope, v
Hahn, Reynaldo A Chloris Albrecht Mayer, eh; St Martin's Academy/Mathias Mönius
Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.2 in b minor, BWV 1067 Emmanuel Pahud, f; Berlin Baroque Soloists/Rainer Kussmaul
Saint-Saens, Camille Piano Concerto No. 2 in g minor, Op. 22 Cécile Ousset, p; City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Simon Rattle
Rameau, Jean-Philippe Les Paladins La Chapelle Harmonique/Valentin Tournet
Balakirev, Mily Mazurka #4 in G-Flat Alexander Paley, p
Glazunov, Alexander Concert Waltz #2 in F, Op 51 Philharmonia Orch/Svetlanov
Villa-Lobos, Heitor Symphony No. 7 (1945) Sao Paulo Sym Orch/Isaac Karabtchevsky
Salzedo, Carlos Rumba Nancy Lendrim, h; Jody Guinn, h
Strauss II, Johann Die Fledermaus Quadrille, Op. 363 Vienna Wind Quintet
Strauss II, Johann Die Fledermaus London Phil/Carl Davis
Grondahl, Agathe Backer Three Piano Pieces, Op 53 Natalia Strelchenko, p
Wirén, Dag Suite miniature, Op 8b Torleif Thedéen, vc; Stefan Bojsten, p
Debussy, Claude Petite Suite Lee Luvisi & Anne-Marie McDermott, p
Rameau, Jean-Philippe Les Paladins La Chapelle Harmonique/Valentin Tournet
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Reznicek, Emil Von Donna Diana Utah Sym Orch/Joseph Silverstein
Paradis, Maria Theresia von Sicilienne Nicola Hall, g
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Violin Sonata in G, K. 379 Hilary Hahn, v; Cory Smythe, p
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Twelve German Dances, K. 586 Tafelmusik/Bruno Weil
Reznicek, Emil Von Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat, "Ironic" Bern Sym/Frank Beerman
Des Prez, Josquin Madrigal, "El Grillo" Hilliard Ensemble
Suk, Josef O Matince (About Mother), Op 28 Margaret Fingerhut, p
Franck, César Violin Sonata in A Josef Suk, v; Josef Hala, p
Stamitz, Johann Wenzel Flute Concerto in G Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood
Corigliano, John The Mannheim Rocket Helsinki Phil/John Storgårds
Bach, Johann Sebastian Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 Göran Söllscher, g
Bartók, Béla Romanian Folk Dances Hélène Grimaud, p
Bartók, Béla Three Village Scenes Laura Farago, Anna Adam, s's; Györ Girls' Cho, Budapest Ch Ensemble/Dorati
Kodály, Zoltán Háry János Suite, Op. 35a New York Phil/Kurt Masur
Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio in D (after the Symphony No. 2, Op. 36) Thomas Brandis, v; Wolfgang Boettcher, vc; Eckart Besch, p
Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 4 in B-Flat, Op. 60 Leslie Howard, p
Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92 Netherlands Wind Ensemble
Beethoven, Ludwig van Song, "Frage" (based on melody fr Symphony #2) Prey, br; Hokanson, p
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
André Grétry: Lucille: Air de danse (1769)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture (1827)
Franz von Suppé: Poet and Peasant: Overture (1846)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)
Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' (1921)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
Nikolai Miaskovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1923)
Joseph Haydn: The Creation: The Heavens Are Telling the Glory of God (1798)
Traditional: Brian Boru's March
Gabriel Fauré: Ave verum corpus (1894)
Ernö Dohnányi: Gypsy Andante (1923)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Neighbors' Dance (1919)
Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' (1967)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Honor, Honor'
John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme (1982)
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 3 (1962)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)
José Padilla: El relicario (1918)
Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche militaire française (1880)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)
Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings & Piano (1925)
Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem (1923)
Joachim Raff: Symphony No. 10 in f 'In Autumn' (1878)
Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 (1880)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet 'Trout' (1819)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 4 (1868)
Franz Schubert: Hungarian Melody (1824)
Ernest Bloch: Suite symphonique (1944)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scene by the Brook from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Quintet in A (1789)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite from 'Tafelmusik' Part 3 (1733)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 7 in B-Flat (1760)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
TBA
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
TBA
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Ernest Bloch: Voice in the Wilderness (1936)
Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 2 (1944)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Maurice Ravel: Piano Trio (1914)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta (1933)
Manuel de Falla: Fantasía bética (1919)
François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 in G (1794)
Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)
Frederick Delius: Florida Suite (1887)
Cécile Chaminade: Piano Trio No. 1 in g (1880)
Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Gregorian Chant: O lux beata trinitas (1200)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)
Jean Sibelius: Andante from Symphony No. 3 (1907)
Thomas Canning: Fantasy on a Hymn Tune by Justin Morgan (1944)
Randall Thompson: Lento tranquillo from Symphony No. 3 (1949)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 5 (1887)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)
William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)