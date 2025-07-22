WCLV Program Guide 07-22-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Walton, William Macbeth (Incidental Music, 1941) Sir John Gielgud, n; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner Chandos CHAN-8841 Walton: Richard III 5:53

0:05:53 Lilburn, Douglas Processional Fanfare (1961) New Zealand Sym Orch/James Judd Naxos 8.557697 Lilburn Orchestral Works 4:01

0:09:54 Cowan, Claire Hansel and Gretel New Zealand Sym Orch/Hamish McKeich Claire Cowan 2020 Royal New Zealand Ballet * Hansel and Gretel * Music by Claire Cowan 16:02

0:27:29 Tchaikovsky, Peter Concert Fantasy in G, Op. 56 Elisabeth Leonskaja, p; New York Phil/Kurt Masur Teldec 95069-2 (2) Tchaikovsky: The Piano Concertos 27:59:00

0:55:28 Scriabin, Alexander Twelve Etudes, Op 8 Vladimir Sofronitski, p Profil PH-22006 (12) Scriabin Piano Works 1:42

1:00:00 Strauss, Richard Andante for Horn and Piano Dale Clevenger, fh; Daniel Barenboim, p Teldec 23913-2 Richard Strauss * Wind Concertos 4:56

1:04:56 Quantz, Johann Joachim Horn Concerto in Eb Steven Gross, fh; Capella Istropolitana/Dale Clevenger Summit DCD-511 Baroque.horn 8:38

1:13:34 Strauss, Richard Wind Serenade in E-Flat, Op. 7 Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 438748-2 (2) Favorite Serenades For Orchestra 8:45

1:23:52 Bernstein, Leonard Serenade After Plato's Symposium Zino Francescatti, v; New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein Sony SM3K-47162 (3) Leonard Bernstein- A Tribute 30:15:00

1:54:07 Bernstein, Leonard Five Anniversaries Lara Downes, p Steinway & Sons 30025 Some Other Time 1:46

2:00:00 Brahms, Johannes Three Intermezzi, Op 117 Van Cliburn, p RCA 63566-2 My Favorite Brahms 5:40

2:05:40 Dvorák, Antonín In Nature's Realm Overture, Op 91 Vienna Phil/Seiji Ozawa Philips 432996-2 Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, In Der Natur 14:26

2:20:06 Burleigh Nature's Voices (1927) Zina Schiff, v; Mary Barranger, p Naxos 8.559061 BURLEIGH: Music for Violin and Piano 1:49

2:21:55 Kashperova, Leokadiya Au sein de la nature Sarah Cahill, p FHR FHR-131 The Future is Female, Vol 1, In Nature 3:21

2:25:16 Stravinsky, Igor The Firebird Russian National Orch/Mikhail Pletnev DG 453434-2 Symphony In E Flat / "The Firebird" Suite 29:42:00

2:54:58 Cui, Cesar Kaleidoscope, Op 50 Midori, v; Robert McDonald, p Sony SK-52568 Encore! 1:38

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Wieniawski, Henryk Polonaise de concert (Polonaise brillante #1 in D), Op 4 Leila Josefowicz, v; St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner Philips 454440-2 Bohemian Rhapsodies 5:31

3:05:31 Chopin, Frédéric Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante in E-Flat, Op. 22 Yundi Li, p EMI 31639-2 Yundi: Live in Beijing 13:54

3:19:25 Szymanowska, Maria Prelude #4 in g Anna Ciborowska, p Dux 450 Maria Szymanowska: Piano Works 1:47

3:21:12 Berwald, Johann Gottfried Sinfonia in C Örebro Chamber Orch/Göran W Nilson Bluebell ABCD-031 Mozart & His Contemporaries 6:39

3:27:51 Berwald, Franz Symphony #2 in D, "Sinfonie capricieuse" Swedish Radio sym/Roy Goodman Hyperion CDA-67081/2 (2) Berwald - The Four Symphonies 27:20:00

3:55:11 Rangström, Ture Hafvets sommar (1915) Georgine Resick, s; Warren Jones, p Bridge 9168-A/B (2) Vision Interieures 1:33

4:00:00 Smetana, Bedrich Carnival in Prague Czech Phil/Vaclav Talich EMI/Ang 75483-2 (2) Great Conductors Of The 20th Century: Václav Talich 5:15

4:05:15 Dvorák, Antonín Carnival Overture, Op. 92 Czech Phil/Vaclav Neumann Philips 422387-2 Dvorák * Cello Concerto * Lloyd Webber 9:18

4:14:33 Strauss II, Johann Waltzes, "Carnevals-Botschafter," Op. 270 Vienna Johann Strauss Orch/Willi Boskovsky EMI/Ang CDD7-64108-2 N/A 6:50

4:21:23 Bird, Arthur Carnival Scene Louisville Orch/Jorge Mester Louisville Recordings LS-754 N/A 8:44

4:31:36 Beethoven, Ludwig van String Quartet no.11 in f minor, Op.95, "Serioso" Eroica Quartet Harmonia Mundi HMU-907254 Beethoven: String Quartets Opp. 74, 98, 135 22:27

4:54:03 Strauss, Josef Polka schnell, Eingesendet, Op 240 Vienna Phil/Lorin Maazel DG 400040-2 Gala New Year's Concert In Vienna 1:48

5:00:00 Prokofiev, Serge Cinderella, Op. 87 Cleveland Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy London 410162-2 (2) Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella / Mazurka 5:19

5:05:19 Prokofiev, Serge Five Melodies, Op. 35b Raphael Wallfisch, vc; John York, p Black Box BBM-1027 N/A 13:04

5:19:52 Stanford, Charles Villiers Irish Rhapsody #3, Op 137 Raphael Wallfisch, vc; Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley Chandos CHAN-7002/3 (2) Stanford: Symphony No. 7 · Irish Rhapsody No. 3 14:05

5:33:57 Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 in c-sharp minor Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler RCA 61497-2 Hi-Fi Fiedler 9:35

5:43:32 Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D-flat Jenö Jandó, p Hungaroton HCD-31176 N/A 7:32

5:51:04 Liszt, Franz Romance oubliée Jenö Jandó, p Hungaroton HCD-31176 Instruments of Franz Liszt 3:19

5:54:23 Liszt, Franz Carrousel de Madame P-N Jenö Jandó, p Hungaroton HCD-31176 N/A 0:51

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 2 (1878)

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 11 in D (1776)

Brian Dykstra: Cordova Rag (2003)

Sergei Prokofiev: Gavotte & Finale from Symphony No. 1 'Classical' (1917)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' (1868)

Charles S. Belsterling: March of the Steel Men (1937)

Josef Myslivecek: Symphony in C (1780)

Gustav Holst: Japanese Suite (1915)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 3 (1839)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Symphony No. 8 (1812)

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Berceuse (1925)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1936)

Francis López: L'amour est un bouquet de violettes (1952)

Giuseppe Torelli: Trumpet Concerto in D (1690)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Fugue No. 7 (1951)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Leonard Bernstein: America Medley (1984)

Jorge Gomez: Badinerie from Bach's Orch Suite No. 2 (2008)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: In the Fen Country (1904)

Thomas Weelkes: The Nightingale, the Organ of Delight (1608)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in C (1720)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851)

Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture (1814)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Violin Sonata No. 4 (1723)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Dance of the Miller's Wife (1919)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Michael Haydn: Flute Concerto in D (1768)

Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon 'London Trio No. 1' (1794)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Mephisto's Calls from Hell' (1852)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 3 in b (1844)

Samuel Barber: Essay No. 2 for Orchestra (1942)

Aaron Copland: Letter from Home (1944)

Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: The Song of the High Seas (1952)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 in d (1870)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in C (1723)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Avner Dorman: Memory Games (2012)

Samuel Barber: Finale from Violin Concerto (1939)

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1898)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Mélisande (1905)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F (1731)

George Gershwin: Swanee (1919)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 2 in D 'Capricieuse' (1843)

Albert Roussel: Divertissement (1906)

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento for Winds (1784)

Jack Gallagher: Diversions Overture (1986)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 8 (1832)

Gustav Holst: Indra (1903)

Anton Bruckner: Ave Maria (1861)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Cafe Waltzes (1945)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

George Gershwin: Finale from Piano Concerto (1925)

Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Richard Rodgers: Blue Moon (1934)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1843)

Sergei Prokofiev: Russian Overture (1936)

Friedrich Witt: Rondo from Flute Concerto (1806)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Winds & Strings (1727)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée (1894)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' (1859)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra (1775)

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite (1954)

George Frideric Handel: Polonaise from Concerto Grosso (1739)

George Frideric Handel: Xerxes: Largo 'Ombra mai fu' (1738)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 in b-Flat (1837)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919)

Ivor Gurney: A Gloucestershire Rhapsody (1921)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)

Edvard Grieg: Pictures of Country Life (1872)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sextet for 2 Horns & Strings (1795)

Louis Antoine Dornel: Oboe Sonata (1723)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Le Moucheron (1717)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized (2013)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Federico García Lorca: Las morillas de Jaén (1931)

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane (1917)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 (1880)

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp (1833)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 4 (1887)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill (1967)

