WCLV Program Guide 07-19-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Haydn, Franz Joseph Scottish Folksong, "Auld Robin Gray," H XXXIa:168 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio

Haydn, Franz Joseph Cello Concerto No. 2 in D, H VIIb:2 (Op. 101) Han-Na Chang, vc; Dresden Staatskapelle/Giuseppe Sinopoli

Weber, Carl Maria von Jubel Overture, Op 59 Philharmonia Orch/Wolfgang Sawallisch

Garrop, Stacy Jubilation Lincoln Trio

Suppé, Franz von Wiener Jubel Overture St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Bach, Johann Sebastian Two-Part Inventions, BWV 772/786 Simone Dinnerstein, p

Bellini, Vincenzo La Sonnambula Roberto Alagna, t; Angela Gheorghiu, s; London Phil/Evelino Pidò

Bellini, Vincenzo Oboe Concerto in E-Flat Christoph Hartmann, ob; Ensemble

Liszt, Franz Réminiscences des Puritains (after Bellini) Leslie Howard, p

Ippolitov-Ivanov, Mikhail Caucasian Sketches, Suite #2, Op 42, "Iveria" Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra/Loris Tjeknavorian

Tsintsadze, Sulkhan Miniatures for String Quartet on Georgian Folksongs Georgian State String Quartet

Debussy, Claude Études, Bk 1 Thédore Paraskivesko, p

Haydn, Michael Horn Concertino in D Barry Tuckwell, fh; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Debussy, Claude Cello Sonata in d (1915) Mstislav Rostropovich, vc; Benjamin Britten, p

Debussy, Claude Études, Bk 1 Thédore Paraskivesko, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Violin Concerto No. 1 in C, H VIIa:1 Adelina Oprean, v; European Union Chamber Orch

Debussy, Claude Sept poèmes de Banville Anne-Marie Rodde, s; Noel Lee, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Vivaldi, Antonio String Concerto in g, R 152 Venice Baroque Orch/Andrea Marcon

Vivaldi, Antonio String Concerto in A, R 158 Freiburg Baroque Orch/Thomas Hengelbrock

Dvorák, Antonín Twelve "Cypresses" (1887) Cecilia String Quartet

Dvorák, Antonín Symphony No. 4 in d minor, Op. 13 Berlin Phil/Rafael Kubelik

Weiss, Sylvius Leopold Lute Sonata (Suite) in B-Flat Eliot Fisk, g

Schubert, Franz Stabat Mater in g, D 175 Peter Schreier Cho, Tapiola Sinfonietta/Peter Schreier

Schubert, Franz Twelve German Dances ("Ländler"), D 790 Michel Dalberto, p

Regner, Hermann Six Ländler (1986) Les Vents de Montréal

Saint-Saens, Camille Piano Concerto No. 5 in F, Op. 103, "Egyptian" Aldo Ciccolini, p; Orch de Paris/Serge Baudo

Satie, Erik Vexations Aldo Ciccolini, p

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Mlada (1872) Northshore Concert Band/John P Paynter

Shostakovich, Dmitri Moscow, Cheremushki, Op. 105 Philadelphia Orch/Riccardo Chailly

Shostakovich, Dmitri Eight English and American Folksongs E Ivanova, S Yakovenko; USSR Culture Ministry Sym/Gennady Rozhdestvensky

Harris, Roy An American Overture (When Johnny Comes Marching Home) Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz

Gershwin, George An American in Paris Philadelphia Orch/Eugene Ormandy

Schoenfield, Paul Four Souvenirs (1989) Caroline Goulding, v; Janine Randall, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Sergio Assad Baiao, from Suite Brasileira Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars

Clarice Assad Metamorfose Matthew Lipman, viola; Henry Kramer, piano

Jordi Savall Statio I, from Lachrimae Caravaggio Ferran Savall, voice; Jordi Savall, bass viola da gamba Hesperion XXI; The Concert of Nations Jordi Savall

Traditional Canarios Arianna Savall, harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba

Lorenzo Palomo Song to the Night - Lullaby, from Concierto de Cienfuegos Los Romeros; Seville Royal Symphony Orchestra Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos

Antonio Vivaldi Concerto in b for 4 Violins, RV 580 (Op. 3, No. 10) Angel Romero, Celedonio Romero, Celin Romero, Pepe Romero, guitars Los Romeros; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown

Franz Lehar "Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss" from "Giuditta" Montserrat Martí, soprano Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart "Sull'aria?...Che soave zeffiretto" from "The Marriage of Figaro" Montserrat Caballe, Montserrat Martí; sopranos Liceu Grand Theatre Symphony Orchestra (Barcelona) David Gimenez

Ernesto Lecuona Diary of a Child Thomas Tirino, piano

Ernesto Lecuona Waltz of the Nile Thomas Tirino, piano

Ernesto Lecuona Gitanerias Morton Gould and His Orchestra

Ernestina Lecuona y Casada Amor Lejano (Distant Love) Antonio Iturrioz, piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365 Jose Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (recorded March 1, 1940) Jose Iturbi

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Duo Concertante: Mvt 4 Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Marta Aznavoorian, piano

Album: Igor Stravinski: Duo Concertanti; Divertimento; Ravel: Sonata for Violin and Piano; Tzigane; Rhapsodie de Concert

Stewart Goodyear: The Torment of Marsyas for Flute & Piano Amelia Lukas, flute; Stewart Goodyear, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Lloyd Altman calling from New York, NY

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights Cleveland Orchestra; Lorin Maazel, conductor

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Hob. VIIa:1 Jennifer Frautschi, solo violin; Kristin Lee, violin; Rebecca Benjamin, violin; James Thompson, violin; Njioma Grevious, violin; Aaron Boyd, viola; James Chanha Kang, viola; Inbal Segev, cello; Brian Gadbow, cellos; Scott Pingel, bass; Wu Han, harpsichord Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA

Michael Abels: NOPE Suite: Mvts 1 & 4 Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra; Andrew Sewell, conductor

Irene Britton Smith: Variations on a Theme by MacDowell Michelle Cann, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, Kling Public Media Center, St. Paul, MN

Michael Abels: Borders Mak Grgic, guitar; ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX

Hazel Scott, transc. Wesley Ducote: Improvisation on Rachmaninoff's Prelude in C-sharp minor

Michelle Cann, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, Kling Public Media Center, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Passameze & Galliard (1612)

Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet (1612)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F (1802)

John Williams: Summon the Heroes (1996)

Jean-Baptiste Davaux: Symphonie Concertante on Patriotic Airs (1794)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in B-Flat (1707)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 (1893)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Phillips Trio (Luke Henderson, violin, Evan Tsai, cello, Ariel Wang, piano) from Andover, Massachusetts

Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1 - 'Ghost' - I. by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) (5:12)

Kyle Ryu, cello, from Burke, VA Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 Mvmt I "Zart und mit Ausdruck" by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) (2:57)

Spencer Rubin, oboe, from Woodbury, NY with Tessa Lark, violin (and Peter Dugan, piano)

Violin and Oboe Concerto, Mvmt 3 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (3:40)

Wei-Ning (Isabella) Ko, piano, from Irvine, CA Sonata Andina - II. Himno Inca by Gabriela Lena Frank (b. 1972) (3:36)

Harry Jo, saxophone, from Pleasanton, CA Naima by John Coltrane (1926-1967) (6:39)

Julia Zhou, Piano, from Boxborough, MA Eight Memories in Watercolor - I. Missing Moon, 7. Floating Clouds, 8. Sunrain by Tan Dun (b. 1957) (5:46)

Kara (Sainz) Dugan, Soprano, from Temecula, CA "Voi Che Sapete" from The Marriage of Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) (2:30)

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer

Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Selections from Médée Les Arts Florissants William Christie, conductor Carnegie Hall 01/28/2025

Jean-Baptiste Lully, Selections from Atys Les Arts Florissants William Christie, conductor

Jean-Philippe Rameau, Selections from Pigmalion Les Arts Florissants William Christie, conductor

Jean-Philippe Rameau, Selections from Les fêtes d’Hébé, Act II, Scene 5: "Formons les plus brillants concerts ... Aux langueurs d'Apollon" from Platée, Act III, Scene 7: "Qu'ai-je appris ... Puissant maître des flots ... Que ce rivage retentisse" from Hippolyte et Aricie Les Arts Florissants William Christie, conductor

Jean-Philippe Rameau, Selections from Les Indes galantes Les Arts Florissants William Christie, conductor

Jean-Philippe Rameau, "Tendre amour" from Les Indes galantes Les Arts Florissants William Christie, conductor

George Frideric Handel, "As with rosy steps the morn" from Theodora Les Arts Florissants Joyce DiDonato, soprano

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890)

Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Vesti la giubba (1892)

Claude Debussy: Piano Trio (1880)

Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away (1897)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)

Nino Rota: The Godfather - A Symphonic Portrait (1974)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE SPECIAL The Magic of Joe Hisaishi

“Yuso-naru Gundam,” from Mobile Suit Gundam, composed by Takeo Watanabe

“Tira-Rin,” performed by Mkwaju Ensemble

“Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind,” from Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

“The Valley of the Wind,” from Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

“Nausicaa Requiem,” from Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

“The Bird Man — Ending,” from Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

“The Castle in the Sky,” from The Castle in the Sky

“A Sea of Clouds in the Moonlight,” from The Castle in the Sky

“Destruction of Laputa,” from The Castle in the Sky

“The Path of the Wind,” from My Neighbor Totoro

“Hey, Let’s Go,” from My Neighbor Totoro

“My Neighbor Totoro,” from My Neighbor Totoro

“A Town With an Ocean View,” from Kiki’s Delivery Service

“Heartbroken Kiki,” from Kiki’s Delivery Service

“Bygone Days,” from Porco Rosso

“The Wind of Ages — When a Human Can be a Human,” from Porco Rosso

“The Path of the Wind,” from My Neighbor Totoro

“Battle Scherzo,” from Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, composed by Akira Senju

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Anyplace I Hang My Hat Is Home Judy Garland

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen I Had Myself a True Love June Hawkins

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Come Rain or Come Shine Vanessa Williams, Stanley Wayne Mathis

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Legalize My Name Pearl Bailey

Johnny Mercer You're OK for TV Johnny Mercer

Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul Bless Yore Beautful Hide Howard Keel

Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul Lonesome Polecat Johnny Mercer, Bobby Darin

Johnny Mercer Something's Gotta Give Fred Astaire

Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul The Country's in the Very Best of Hands Peter Palmer, Stubby Kaye

Johnny Mercer-Gene de Paul If I Had My Druthers Peter Palmer

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Goose Never Be a Peacock Carol Brice

Johnny Mercer-Robert Emmet Dolan Talk to Me, Baby Johnny Mercer

Johnny Mercer-Henry Mancini Moon River Andy Williams

Johnny Mercer-Henry Mancini Whistling Away the Dark Julie Andrews

Johnny Mercer-Andre Previn The Dance of Life Judy Densch

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Filler: Love Held Lightly/A Game of Poker Howard Keel, Carol Lawrence

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in b (1891)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – American Composers

Augustin Hadelich, violin

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Stéphane Denève, conductor

COLEMAN: Umoja: Anthem of Unity

BARBER: Violin Concerto

PRICE: Symphony No. 3

COPLAND: Appalachian Spring (Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, cond. EMI 49766)

22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony

Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Theron Brown, Piano

Augusta Read Thomas: Of Our New Day Begun

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 4 ‘Autochthonous’

Leonard Bernstein: Candide Overture & Suite

George Gershwin: Rhapsody In Blue

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Joseph Canteloube: Lullaby from 'Songs of the Auvergne' (1930)

Zoltan Kodaly: H ry J nos: The Flute-playing Hussar (1927)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: In My Homeland (1884)

Traditional: The Water is Wide

Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Mikis Theodorakis: Epit phios No. 3 'A Day in May' (1961)