WCLV Program Guide 07-20-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Gottschalk, Louis Moreau The Dying Poet, Op 110 Alan Mandel, p

Gottschalk, Louis Moreau The Union Alan Marks, p

Sibelius, Jean Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 Leonidas Kavakos, v; Lahti Sym Orch/Osmo Vänskä

Brahms, Johannes Wiegenlied Op.49, no.4, "Lullaby" Leonidas Kavakos, v; Yuja Wang, p

Schubert, Franz Trois Marches Militaires, D 733 (Op 51) Min Kwon; Robert Lehrbaumer, p

Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 8 in b minor, D. 759, "Unfinished" London Classical Players/Sir Roger Norrington

Confrey Three Little Oddities (1923) Eteri Andjaparidze, p

Gershwin, George Porgy and Bess Boston Pops Orch/John Williams

Gershwin, George Porgy and Bess New York Choral Artists, New York Phil/Zubin Mehta

Mendelssohn-Hensel, Fanny Songs Without Words, Op 8 Irene Barbuceanu, p

Mendelssohn, Felix Piano Concerto No. 2 in d, Op. 40 Roberto Prosseda, p; The Hague Residentie Orch/Jan Willem de Vriend

Grondahl, Agathe Backer Etudes de Concert, Op 11 Geir Henning Braaten, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian St Matthew Passion, BWV 244 Chicago Sym Cho, Orch/Georg Solti

Bach, Johann Sebastian St Matthew Passion, BWV 244 Yo-Yo Ma, vc; Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman

Zelenka, Jan Dismas Trio Sonata #3 in B-Flat Paul Dombrecht, ob; Ensemble Accent

Reger, Max Cello Suite #2 in d, Op 131c/2 Rama Jucker, vc

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Brahms, Johannes Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem) Op. 45 Margiono, Gilfry; Monteverdi Cho, Revolutionary and Romantic Orch/Gardin

Brahms, Johannes Variations in D on an original theme, Op 21/1 David Buechner, p

Purcell, Henry Abdelazer, or The Moor's Revenge Suite Boston Baroque Orch/Martin Pearlman

Arne, Thomas Overture #1 in e Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

Boyce, William Trio Sonata (Concerto Grosso) #7 in d Collegium Musicum 90

Purcell, Henry The Fairy Queen Red Priest

Weelkes, Thomas Madrigal, "On the Plains, Fairy Trains" Deller Consort

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk 24 Etudes, Op 125 Mary Louise Boehm, p

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Tantum Ergo (after Gluck) Westminster Oratorio Cho, New Brunswick Chamber Orch/John Eric Floreen

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Polonaise, "La Bella Capricciosa", Op 55 Klaus Hellwig, p

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Trumpet Concerto in E (1803) Hakan Hardenberger, tr; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Amusement, Op 108 Luigi Alberto Bianchi, v; Aldo Orvieto, p

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk 24 Etudes, Op 125 Mary Louise Boehm, p

Fibich, Zdeněk Romance in B-Flat, Op 10 Josef Suk, v; Prague Sym Orch/Václav Smetácek

Dvorák, Antonín Scherzo capriccioso, Op. 66 Hallé Orch/Sir John Barbirolli

Nedbal, Oskar Scherzo capriccioso, Op 5 Carlsbad Sym Orch/Douglas Bostock

Bendusi, Francesco Opera nova de balli James Johnson, o

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano and Wind Quintet in E-Flat, Op 16 Melos Ensemble Members

Mendelssohn, Felix A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 61 Philharmonia Orch/Otto Klemperer

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Choise' (1599)

William Horwood: Magnificat secundi toni à 5 (1470)

Alessandro Striggio: Missa 'Ecco sì beato giorno' (1566)

Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Night Watch' (1599)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach and the Oberlin Flentrop . . . in celebration of this instrument’s 50th Anniversary as a provocative teaching tool, we review Bach’s Clavierübung III with faculty performers Christa Rakich and Jonathan William Moyer.

Prelude in E-flat, BWV 552/I

Kyrie, Gott Vater, BWV 669

Christe, aller Welt Trost, BWV 670

Kyrie, Gott heiliger Geist, BWV 671

Kyrie Gott Vater, BWV 672 (manualiter)

Christe, aller Welt Trost, BWV 673 (manualiter)

Kyrie, Gott heiliget Geist, BWV 674 (manualiter)

Gloria – Allein Gott in der Höh, BWV 675 (trio)

Gloria – Allein Gott in der Höh, BWV 676 (pedaliter)

Gloria – Allein Gott in der Höh, BWV 677 (manualiter)

Credo – Wir glauben all on einen Gott, BWV 680 (pedaliter)

Filler – BACH: Kyrie 1, BWV 669 (see above)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? Sacred choral and organ music from new and recent releases.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

Henry Purcell: Queen Mary Birthday Ode 'Come Ye Sons of Art' (1694)

William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Gotthard Odermatt: Summer (2010)

Grace Williams: Calm Sea in Summer (1944)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 30 in E-Flat 'Joke' (1781)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 (1894)

Gunnar de Frumerie: Pastoral Suite (1933)

Clarice Assad: Impressions: Dança Brasileira (2008)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Duo Concertante: Mvt 4 Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Marta Aznavoorian, piano

Stewart Goodyear: The Torment of Marsyas for Flute & Piano Amelia Lukas, flute; Stewart Goodyear, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR Music: 14:28

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Lloyd Altman calling from New York, NY Music: 7:42

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights Cleveland Orchestra; Lorin Maazel, conductor

Joseph Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Hob. VIIa:1 Jennifer Frautschi, solo violin; Kristin Lee, violin; Rebecca Benjamin, violin; James Thompson, violin; Njioma Grevious, violin; Aaron Boyd, viola; James Chanha Kang, viola; Inbal Segev, cello; Brian Gadbow, cellos; Scott Pingel, bass; Wu Han, harpsichord Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA Music: 20:54

Michael Abels: NOPE Suite: Mvts 1 & 4 Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra; Andrew Sewell, conductor

Irene Britton Smith: Variations on a Theme by MacDowell Michelle Cann, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, Kling Public Media Center, St. Paul, MN Music: 18:49

Michael Abels: Borders Mak Grgic, guitar; ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 16:12

Hazel Scott, transc. Wesley Ducote: Improvisation on Rachmaninoff's Prelude in C-sharp minor

Michelle Cann, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, Kling Public Media Center, St. Paul, MN

14:00 THIS WEEK FROM CHINA’S NATIONAL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS with Robbie Ellis – Schubert, Zhao, Chen

Zhao Jiping Pipa Concerto No. 2 Zhang Hongynag, pipa; NCPA Orchestra; LÜ Jia , conductor

Franz Schubert (Dobrinka Tabakova, arr.) Arpeggione Sonata in A minor, D. 821 Mei Diyang, violin; NCPA Orchestra; LÜ Jia , conductor

Chen PeixunSymphony No.1 “My Motherland"

NCPA Orchestra; LÜ Jia , conductor

Yao Chen Sentiments: Autumn Shen Yang, bass-baritone; NCPA Orchestra; LÜ Jia , conductor

Chen Xinruo Waltz in Summer Palace Chen Leiji, guqin; Zhang Yue, piano; Zhang Tianyu, clarinet

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Leonidas Kavakos, violin – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/15/2025

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 2

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 55 ‘Eroica’

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Phillips Trio (Luke Henderson, violin, Evan Tsai, cello, Ariel Wang, piano) from Andover, Massachusetts

Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1 - 'Ghost' - I. by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) (5:12)

Kyle Ryu, cello, from Burke, VA Fantasiestücke, Op. 73 Mvmt I "Zart und mit Ausdruck" by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) (2:57)

Spencer Rubin, oboe, from Woodbury, NY with Tessa Lark, violin (and Peter Dugan, piano)

Violin and Oboe Concerto, Mvmt 3 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (3:40)

Wei-Ning (Isabella) Ko, piano, from Irvine, CA

Sonata Andina - II. Himno Inca by Gabriela Lena Frank (b. 1972) (3:36)

Harry Jo, saxophone, from Pleasanton, CA Naima by John Coltrane (1926-1967) (6:39)

Julia Zhou, Piano, from Boxborough, MA Eight Memories in Watercolor - I. Missing Moon, 7. Floating Clouds, 8. Sunrain by Tan Dun (b. 1957) (5:46)

Kara (Sainz) Dugan, Soprano, from Temecula, CA

"Voi Che Sapete" from The Marriage of Figaro by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) (2:30)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings in E-Flat (1892)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D (1858)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Christopher Auerbach-Brown: Will the Pharaohs Dance? — Laura Sabo, bass clarinet (CCG 12-11-05) 4:00

Loris Chobanian: Sonata for Guitar (1996) — William Kanengiser, guitar (private CD) 14:24

Matthew Saunders: Place of the Sea Mountains — Eric Dina, trumpet; Joanna Alpizar, violin; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 02-06-20) 14:49

Mark Nowakowski: String Quartet No. 1 “Songs of Forgiveness” (2010) Voxare String Quartet (Naxos 559 821) 20:14

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Investing in Leadership to Build Vibrant, Engaged Communities, Panel Discussion

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913)

Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)