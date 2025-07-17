WCLV Program Guide 07-18-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Deutscher, Alma Cinderella Alma Deutscher, p
Prokofiev, Serge Cinderella, Op. 87 Cleveland Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy
Prokofiev, Serge Pieces from "Cinderella," Op. 97 Arcadi Volodos, p
Méhul, Étienne-Nicolas Symphony #1 in G Gulbenkian Foundation Orch/Michel Swierczewski
Montgeroult, Hélène de Cours complet pour l’enseignement du forte-piano Claire Hammond, p
Liszt, Franz Transcendental Etudes Daniil Trifonov, p
Britten, Benjamin Simple Symphony, Op. 4 English Chamber Orch/G Levine
Purcell, Henry Chacony in g London Chamber Orch/Christopher Warren-Green
Bach, Johann Sebastian Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 Antonio Meneses, vc
Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale, "O Gott, du frommer Gott," BWV 398 Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt
Hailstork, Adolphus Adagio for Strings Ambrosia Quartet
Barber, Samuel Adagio for Strings (from Op. 11) London Sym/André Previn
Strauss, Richard Song, "Im Walde" Christiane Libor, s; Nina Schumann, p
Raff, Joachim Symphony #3 in F, Op. 153, "In the Forest" Czecho-Slovak State Phil/Urs Schneider
Liszt, Franz Responsories and Antiphons Leslie Howard, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Deutscher, Alma For Antonia (Variations on a melody in G major) Alma Deutscher, p
Dvorák, Antonín Symphonic Variations, Op. 78 North German Radio Sym Orch/John Eliot Gardiner
Thomas, Alan Variations on Dvořák's "Song to the Moon" Eugenia Moliner, f; Beilin Han, p
Deutscher, Alma Siren Sounds Waltz (2019) Alma Deutscher, p
Strauss II, Johann Blue Danube Waltzes, Op. 314 Chicago Sym/Daniel Barenboim
Weber, Carl Maria von Six Waltzes (1812) Michael Endres, p Oehms Classics OC-357 (2) N/A 1:31
4:00:00 Siegmeister, Elie Our Cat Noel Lester, p
Guastavino, Carlos Gato (Cat) Noel Lester, p
Gershwin, George Walking the Dog Detroit Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi
Rossini, Gioachino Cat Duet "(Duetto buffo di due gatti)" Felicity Lott, s; Ann Murray, ms; Graham Johnson, p
Copland, Aaron Scherzo Humoristique, The Cat and the Mouse Leo Smit, p
Saint-Saens, Camille Symphony No. 3 in c minor, Op. 78, "Organ" Frederick Minger, o; Baltimore Sym Orch/Sergiu Comissiona
Praetorius, Michael Terpsichore (1612) Brass Ring
Schubert, Franz Ständchen from "Schwanengesang" Vladimir Horowitz, p
Krommer, Franz Wind Octet in B-Flat, Op 78 Sabine Meyer Wind Ensemble
Grieg, Edvard Symphony in c (1864) Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi
Paine, John Knowles In the Country, Op 26 Denver Oldham, p
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Honeysuckle' (1599)
Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Overture (1831)
Johann Strauss Jr: Kiss Waltz (1882)
Felix Mendelssohn & Ignaz Moscheles: Finale from Fantaisie & Variations on a Weber Theme (1833)
Julius Fucik: Miramare Overture (1912)
Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture (1841)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1885)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
John Williams: 1941: March (1979)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)
Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 5 in B-Flat (1831)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Serenade (1787)
Bernardino Monterde: La Virgen de la Macarena
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)
Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée (1723)
Traditional: Now Found is the Fairest of Roses (1732)
George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)
Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses (1876)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot 'Tea for Two' (1928)
Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1 (1899)
Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)
Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka: Russian Dance (1923)
François Casadesus: London Sketches (1916)
William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Julius Fucik: The Merry Blacksmiths March (1908)
George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)
Ottorino Respighi: Prelude No. 1 on Gregorian Themes (1921)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade in F (1913)
Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)
Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso in F 'Convalescence' (1701)
Henry Purcell: Chacony (1678)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)
Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 6 in d 'Omaggio a D. Scarlatti' (1992)
Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat for 2 Violins & Oboe (1774)
Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1790)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)
Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 2 in b 'La Campanella' (1826)
Fernande Decruck: Suite of Waltzes 'The Bell Towers of Vienna' (1935)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone (1773)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka de V. R. (1911)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 (1917)
Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)
Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Concerning Hobbits (2001)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)
Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 2 'Sinfonía India' (1936)
Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in America: Deborah's Theme (1984)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 7 after Corelli in d (1726)
Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)
Domenico Cimarosa: The Chinese Hero: Overture (1782)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)
Frédéric Chopin: Largo from Cello Sonata (1846)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1843)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso (1887)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Francis Poulenc: Les biches (1924)
Fritz Kreisler: Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Pugnani (1910)
Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship (1888)
Fritz Kreisler: Caprice viennois (1910)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for 3 Pianos 'Lodron' (1776)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Antonín Dvorák: Violin Sonatina in G (1893)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G 'Mozartiana' (1887)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)
Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)
Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)
Gustav Holst: I Vow to Thee, My Country (1921)
Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: Suite (1980)
Franz Schubert: Symphony in C 'Grand Duo' (1824)
Leopold Kozeluch: Wind Symphony in D (1800)
Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)
Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 (1895)
Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)
Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)