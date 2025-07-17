WCLV Program Guide 07-18-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Deutscher, Alma Cinderella Alma Deutscher, p

Prokofiev, Serge Cinderella, Op. 87 Cleveland Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy

Prokofiev, Serge Pieces from "Cinderella," Op. 97 Arcadi Volodos, p

Méhul, Étienne-Nicolas Symphony #1 in G Gulbenkian Foundation Orch/Michel Swierczewski

Montgeroult, Hélène de Cours complet pour l’enseignement du forte-piano Claire Hammond, p

Liszt, Franz Transcendental Etudes Daniil Trifonov, p

Britten, Benjamin Simple Symphony, Op. 4 English Chamber Orch/G Levine

Purcell, Henry Chacony in g London Chamber Orch/Christopher Warren-Green

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 Antonio Meneses, vc

Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale, "O Gott, du frommer Gott," BWV 398 Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt

Hailstork, Adolphus Adagio for Strings Ambrosia Quartet

Barber, Samuel Adagio for Strings (from Op. 11) London Sym/André Previn

Strauss, Richard Song, "Im Walde" Christiane Libor, s; Nina Schumann, p

Raff, Joachim Symphony #3 in F, Op. 153, "In the Forest" Czecho-Slovak State Phil/Urs Schneider

Liszt, Franz Responsories and Antiphons Leslie Howard, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Deutscher, Alma For Antonia (Variations on a melody in G major) Alma Deutscher, p

Dvorák, Antonín Symphonic Variations, Op. 78 North German Radio Sym Orch/John Eliot Gardiner

Thomas, Alan Variations on Dvořák's "Song to the Moon" Eugenia Moliner, f; Beilin Han, p

Deutscher, Alma Siren Sounds Waltz (2019) Alma Deutscher, p

Strauss II, Johann Blue Danube Waltzes, Op. 314 Chicago Sym/Daniel Barenboim

Weber, Carl Maria von Six Waltzes (1812) Michael Endres, p Oehms Classics OC-357 (2) N/A 1:31

4:00:00 Siegmeister, Elie Our Cat Noel Lester, p

Guastavino, Carlos Gato (Cat) Noel Lester, p

Gershwin, George Walking the Dog Detroit Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi

Rossini, Gioachino Cat Duet "(Duetto buffo di due gatti)" Felicity Lott, s; Ann Murray, ms; Graham Johnson, p

Copland, Aaron Scherzo Humoristique, The Cat and the Mouse Leo Smit, p

Saint-Saens, Camille Symphony No. 3 in c minor, Op. 78, "Organ" Frederick Minger, o; Baltimore Sym Orch/Sergiu Comissiona

Praetorius, Michael Terpsichore (1612) Brass Ring

Schubert, Franz Ständchen from "Schwanengesang" Vladimir Horowitz, p

Krommer, Franz Wind Octet in B-Flat, Op 78 Sabine Meyer Wind Ensemble

Grieg, Edvard Symphony in c (1864) Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi

Paine, John Knowles In the Country, Op 26 Denver Oldham, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Honeysuckle' (1599)

Vincenzo Bellini: Norma: Overture (1831)

Johann Strauss Jr: Kiss Waltz (1882)

Felix Mendelssohn & Ignaz Moscheles: Finale from Fantaisie & Variations on a Weber Theme (1833)

Julius Fucik: Miramare Overture (1912)

Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture (1841)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1885)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 5 in B-Flat (1831)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Serenade (1787)

Bernardino Monterde: La Virgen de la Macarena

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Josef Strauss: Allegro fantastique (1850)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture (1820)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée (1723)

Traditional: Now Found is the Fairest of Roses (1732)

George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: The Huntresses (1876)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 3 (1940)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Tahiti Trot 'Tea for Two' (1928)

Jean Sibelius: Historic Scenes Suite No. 1 (1899)

Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933)

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka: Russian Dance (1923)

François Casadesus: London Sketches (1916)

William Lloyd Webber: Serenade for Strings (1980)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Julius Fucik: The Merry Blacksmiths March (1908)

George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Ottorino Respighi: Prelude No. 1 on Gregorian Themes (1921)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Serenade in F (1913)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Georg Muffat: Concerto Grosso in F 'Convalescence' (1701)

Henry Purcell: Chacony (1678)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Polovetsian Dances (1887)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 6 in d 'Omaggio a D. Scarlatti' (1992)

Johann Christian Bach: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat for 2 Violins & Oboe (1774)

Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1790)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 2 in b 'La Campanella' (1826)

Fernande Decruck: Suite of Waltzes 'The Bell Towers of Vienna' (1935)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphonic Variations (1897)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone (1773)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polka de V. R. (1911)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 (1917)

Jean Françaix: Concertino for Piano & Orchestra (1932)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

Howard Shore: The Fellowship of the Ring: Concerning Hobbits (2001)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Julius Fucik: Florentine March (1906)

Carlos Chávez: Symphony No. 2 'Sinfonía India' (1936)

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in America: Deborah's Theme (1984)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 7 after Corelli in d (1726)

Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)

Domenico Cimarosa: The Chinese Hero: Overture (1782)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Frédéric Chopin: Largo from Cello Sonata (1846)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Cello Sonata No. 2 (1843)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso (1887)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Francis Poulenc: Les biches (1924)

Fritz Kreisler: Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Pugnani (1910)

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesfreud (1910)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Sea and Sinbad's Ship (1888)

Fritz Kreisler: Caprice viennois (1910)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in g (1847)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for 3 Pianos 'Lodron' (1776)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Sonatina in G (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 in G 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)

Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale (1936)

Gustav Holst: Walt Whitman Overture (1899)

Gustav Holst: I Vow to Thee, My Country (1921)

Claude-Michel Schönberg: Les Misérables: Suite (1980)

Franz Schubert: Symphony in C 'Grand Duo' (1824)

Leopold Kozeluch: Wind Symphony in D (1800)

Andrea Luchesi: Andante from Sonata in C [No. 1] (1780)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

César Franck: Sleep of Psyché (1888)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Robert Fuchs: Adagio from Serenade No. 4 (1895)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

Samuel Barber: Sure on This Shining Night (1938)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)