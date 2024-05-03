WCLV Program Guide 05-05-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Domenico Scarlatti Clavier Sonata in D, Kk 96 (L 465) Sergio, Odair Assad, g's

Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata in e, BWV 1034 Marina Piccinini, f; Brasil Guitar Duo

Antonio Vivaldi Two-Mandolin Concerto in G, R 532 James Tyler, Robin Jeffrey, m's; English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Niels Gade Symphony #6 in g, Op 32 Stockholm Sinfonietta/Neeme Jarvi

Niels Gade Hymn, Gar det, Herre, som jeg vil Danish National Radio Cho/Jesper Grove Jorgensen

John Jenkins Pavan in g Phantasm

Igor Stravinsky L'histoire du soldat Los Angeles Chamber Orch/Gerard Schwarz

Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg Berlin Phil Orch/Claudio Abbado

Carl Maria von Weber Horn Concertino in e, Op 45 Anthony Halstead, fh; Hanover Band/Roy Goodman

Carl Maria von Weber Favorite Waltzes for Empress Marie Louise Eva Schieferstein, p

Camille Saint-Saens Le carnaval des animaux (Carnival of the Animals) Richard Stoltzman, cl; Nancy Allen, h

Camille Saint-Saens Le carnaval des animaux (Carnival of the Animals) Paul Tortelier, vc; Michael Reeves, p

Theodor Blumer From the Animal Kingdom, Op 57a John Bailey, f; Mark Clinton, p

Camille Saint-Saens Le carnaval des animaux (Carnival of the Animals) Michael Copley, r; Ian Moore, accordion

John Field Piano Concerto #7 in c John O'Conor, p; New Irish Chamber Orch/Janos Furst

John Playford The English Dancing Master Ensemble Buon Tempo

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude, Vor deinen Thron tret' ich hiermit (Before thy throne I now appear) BWV 668 Michael Murray, o (St Nicholas Church, Kampen, Holland)

Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude, Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland (Now Come, Saviour of the Heathens) BWV 659 Mischa Maisky, vc; Daria Hovora, p

Johann Sebastian Bach Schubler Chorale, Ach, bleib bei uns, Herr Jesu Christ Anna Christiane Neumann, p

Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude, Nun freut euch, lieben Christen (Now rejoice, dear Christians) BWV 734 Anthony Newman, o

Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 5 in D (1938-43, rev 1951) Philharmonia Orch/Leonard Slatkin

English ANON 16th c A Galliard Dowland Consort/Jakob Lindberg

Lodovico Filippo Laurenti Cello Sonata No. 3 Sarah Freiberg, vc, Michael Sponseller, hc

Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 Ensemble/Gustav Leonhardt

Enrique Crespo Suite Americana #1 Spanish Brass

Victor Frost American Suite (1988) Laurel Zucker, f; Marc Shapiro, p

Alan Shulman Suite on American Folksongs Jascha Heifetz, v; Brooks Smith, p

Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra Milwaukee Sym Orch/Lukas Foss

Arthur Bird Carnival Scene Louisville Orch/Jorge Mester

Antonin Dvorak Carnival Overture, Op. 92 Berlin Staatskapelle/Otmar Suitner

Edouard Lalo Piano Trio #3 in a, Op 26 Gryphon Trio

Leo Delibes Lakme Opera-Comique National Theater Orch/Alain Lombard

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977)

Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres (2008)

Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)

Ola Gjeilo: Tota pulchra es (2001)

Ola Gjeilo: Evening Prayer (2010)

Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' (1966)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude on 'Rhosymèdre' (1921)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Beyond Words - Many composers prove surprisingly capable of telling extraordinary stories with their music

FRANZ TUNDER: Toccata in g.

J.S.BACH: Chorale-prelude, Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier, BWV 634.

GEORGE WALKER: Liebster Jesu, wir sind hier.

PAUL SIFLER: The Despair & Agony of Dachau.

MARIELBA NUNEZ/PAMELA-RUITER FEENSTRA: The mouth of the dragon.

ANA AVILA/RUITER-FEENSTRA: Agency Crescendo & Metro Asphyxiation.

RUITER-FEENSTRA: Rays of Hope.

CONNOR CHEE: Hózhó/Life Balance.

B.E.BOYTKIN: Sing the Word God Imagines Pamela Ruiter-Feenstra (2010 Wech/Queen Anne Lutheran Church, Seattle, WA) PD Archive (r. 7/7/22). Ruiter-Feenstra understands music’s power in revealing contemporary truths. This performance was recorded at part of AGO Seattle 2022. The next AGO National Convention takes place in San Francisco (June 30-July 4, 2024)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Happy Birthday! - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we mark the birthdays of some great composers of sacred choral and organ music, including Brahms, Faure, Monteverdi, and Dupre. Join Peter DuBois for the festivities!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 (1933)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata, Adagio & Fugue in C (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

Ola Gjeilo: Across the Vast, Eternal Sky (2017)

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 26 in g (1772)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' (1848)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in g (1788)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Hans Pfitzner: Symphony in C 'An die Freunde' (1940)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.1: Prelude & Fugue No. 17 (1722)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Lyun Joon Kim / Roxanna Panufnik: Korean Elegy Han-Na Chang, cello; Philharmonia Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor

Jorge Machain: Adelante Joseph Alessi, trombone; Martha Locker, piano Cutting Edge Concerts New Music Festival, Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space, New York, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jim Weeg calling from Cedar Falls, Iowa

Claude Debussy: Reverie Lang Lang, piano

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber Taipei Music Academy Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy & Festival, National Concert Hall, Taipei, Taiwan

Felix Mendelssohn: String Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20 III. Scherzo. Allegro Castalian String Quartet; Merel Quartet

Maureen Nelson: Renaissance Suite for Strings and Percussion Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Music Hall, Saint Paul, MN

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Sonata No. 1 in F minor, Op. 120 Anthony McGill, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR Music: 22:49

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in D minor, Op. 9 No. 2 James Austin Smith, oboe; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Castalian String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Christopher Purves, narrator

Bernard Hermann: Psycho - Suite for Strings

Bela Bartok: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin, Opus 19

Karl-Heinz Gruber: Frankenstein!!

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 ‘Linz’

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 3/2/2024.

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Anton Webern): Ricercare from A Musical Offering BWV 1079

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in A minor Opus 7

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 1 (encore)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony ‘Mathis der Maler’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2024 - Rolling farmland, local butcher shops, woodlands, bayous, and red brick general stores provide the backdrops for this week’s bucolic episode. We meet five musicians from rural areas around the nation to learn about their lives and musical studies. Violinist and bluegrass fiddler Tessa Lark co-hosts this episode with Peter Dugan, drawing on the musical traditions of her native Kentucky

Samuel Garcia, 18, Violin, from Monroe, LA Seguida Española - II. Murcienne, I. Vieille Castille, IV. Andalouse by Joaquín Nin (1879-1949) (6:01)

Heard under interview: Louisiana Blues Strut by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004)

Laurel Harned, 18, Guitar, from Redlands, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Bluesette by Toots Thielemans (1922-2016), arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016) (4:57)

Heard under interview: Suite in C minor, BWV 997 – Prelude by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Adam Brachman, 17, Piano & Composer, from Fargo, ND Etude in B Major, Op. 6 No. 2 by Adam Brachman (b. 2006) (2:37)

Heard under interview: Etude in Db Major, Op. 6, No. 1 by Adam Brachman (b. 2006) ; Excerpts from Ballade No. 1 in G Minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849); Etude in B Major, Op. 6 No. 2 by Adam Brachman (b. 2006)

Jupiter from The Planets by Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Benjamin Rosenthal, 15, Violin, from Damariscotta, ME Baal Shem, B.47 - II. Nigun by Ernst Bloch (1885-1977) (6:07)

Heard under interview: Shine You No More by Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen (b. 1983) with Diana Estes, cello, and Sophia Scheck, viola; Excerpt from Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 - I. Allegro moderato by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893); The Dromer – Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet with Diana Estes, cello, and Sophia Scheck, viola

Bayla Davis, 15, Banjo, from Leicester, NC Will the Circle Be Unbroken? by Charles H. Gabriel (1856–1932), lyrics by Ada R. Habershon (1861-1918) (3:54)

Heard under interview: Goin’ Round This World by Archibald Johnston (died 1887), lyrics by Charles Mackay (1814-1889) with Jerry Sutton, guitar; Reuben’s Train – Traditional with Sylive Davis, violin, Emme Davis, bass, and Judah Davis, guitar; Your Lone Journey by Doc Watson (1923-2012), RosaLee Watson (1931-2012) with Josh Goforth, guitar; Blue Moon of Kentucky by Bill Monroe (1911-1996) with Sylvie Davis, violin, and Judah Davis, guitar

Tessa Lark, violin & Peter Dugan, piano Songs My Mother Taught Me by Antonín Dvorák (1841 - 1904) arr. by Fritz Kreisler (1903 - 1950)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Overture 'The Fairy Tale' (1848)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 3 in D 'Polish' (1875)

Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Aurolucent Circles (2002) Evelyn Glennie, percussion; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Gerard Schwarz, cond.

Karen Griebling: Suite for Horn and Piano (2006) Robin Daner, horn; Lauren Schack Clark, piano

Dolores White: Cloud Clusters; Glaciers (2008) Dolores White, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - When MacKenzie Scott Calls: Leveraging Historic Gifts for High-Impact Equitable Community Change - Panel: Phyllis Harris, Jazmin Long, Jill Rizika, Denise Van Leer

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Eric Whitacre: i thank you God for most this amazing day (1999)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variation No. 25 Adagio (1742)

Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory (1946)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Peter Warlock: An Old Song (1917)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Mikhail Glinka: Nocturne 'La Separation' (1839)