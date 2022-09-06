WCLV Program Guide 09-06-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bob Brookmeyer The Street Swingers Street Swingers

Mariel Bildsten Backbone Monaco

Claudio Roditi 341 Springdale

Roberta Brenza It's My turn to Color Les Feuilles Mortes

McCoy Tyner New York Reunion Miss Bea

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Matador

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Other Jewels

Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Candle In The Dark

Sahib Shihab And the Danish Radio Jazz Group DiDa

Marcus Strickland At Last Three For Her

Clark/Leon Lee Dorsey Blues on Top Angel Eyes

Hampton Hawes Four Hip

Johnny Lytle Got That Feeling The Soulful One

Rogerh Humphries This and That Nutville

Michael Hackett Western Skies Twenty Four

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Three Treasures

Neil Swainsone Fire in the West Fell Among Thieves

Steve Hudson The World of Steve Hudson Things 'Aint What They Used To Be

Milt Jackson Plenty, Plenty Soul Blues at Twilight

Ronnie Earl Healing Time Idle Moments

Pat Metheny Quartet Sometimes I See

Frank Walton/Yoron Israel Sextet Live in Chicago Hipssippi Blues

David Newman The Blessing SKJ

Marshall Gilkes Cyclic Journey Part Iii The Calm

Ken Fowser Standing Tall Filling In The Blanks

Roy Haynes We 3 Sneakin' Around

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Frisell Valentine We Shall Overcome

John Scofield Meant To Be Keep Me In Mind

James Carter Present Tense Shadowy Sands

Jim Snidero Storm Rising Reluctance

Ray Baretto Homage To Art Sleeping Dancer Sleep On

Jazz Professors Blues and Cubes Blue Lamp

Jazzmeia Horn A Social Call East of the Sun West of the Moon

Benny Carter 3/4/5 Small Group Verve Sessions This Love Of Mine

Quentin Baxter Art Moves Jazz For Minors Only

Nathan Borton Each Step Grantstand

Moore/Berner Amulet The Man I Love

Barry Coates New Dreams Swing Set

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Cardenas/Nash/Allison Healing Power Healing Power

Harry "Sweets" Edison Mr Swing Impressario

Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio Blues for Pres Sweets and Ben

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Delarna

Kurt Rosenwinkel Intuit Summertime

Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique

Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street

Liam Sillery Minor Changes Prana

Daniel Bingert Berit in Space Notre Dame

Liebman/Stowell Petite Fleur Creole Blues

Nick Finzer The Chase While You're Gone

Steve Davis For Real Days Gone By

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Prelude To Peace

Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny My Ideal

Stanley Turrentine Coming Home Fine L'il Lass

Wayne Shorter Wayning Moments Black Orpheus

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture (1791) Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:43

06:14:13 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 S 244/12 (1853) Roberto Szidon, piano Deutsche Gram 4779525 9:35

06:27:10 Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958) Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 2:53

06:31:00 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem (1610) Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 4:03

06:40:42 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Decca 414595 15:08

06:57:30 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:40

07:06:16 Alexander Voormolen: Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes (1935) Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9815 6:03

07:15:23 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from String Quartet No. 47 Op 55 # 3 (1788) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 7:32

07:24:04 William Boyce: Jig from Symphony No. 7 Op 2 # 1 (1760) Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Oiseau-Lyre 436761 1:49

07:27:38 Thomas Tomkins: A Sad Pavan for these distracted times (1649) Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 3:48

07:31:40 Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo (1890) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 2 3:30

07:41:17 George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931) Lincoln Mayorga, piano Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 12:19

07:55:53 Sholom Secunda: Bei mir bist du schön (1932) Chanticleer Warner 574272 3:13

08:07:57 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Sevilla Op 47 (1886) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 15579 5:07

08:14:51 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances Op 59 (1957) Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 68901 8:39

08:24:21 John Kander: New York, New York (1977) Boston Pops John Williams Sony 47235 3:15

08:28:29 Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed (1934) Bert Lucarelli, oboe Brooklyn Philharmonic Michael Barrett Koch Intl 7187 5:15

08:39:47 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 9:03

08:50:30 Leroy Anderson: A Harvard Festival (1969) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 6:07

08:56:54 Dimitri Tiomkin: The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme (1961) Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 2:28

09:04:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 (1720) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 15:25

09:08:00 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 (1720) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 15:25

09:21:17 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from 'Grand Duo' Sonata D 812 (1824) Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 423655 5:39

09:37:13 Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied Op 41 # 1 (1899) Measha Brueggergosman, soprano Deutsche Gram 4778101 4:08

09:41:51 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 7 Op 59 # 1 'Razumovsky No. 1' (1806) Amadeus Quartet Deutsche Gram 4795448 8:29

09:52:42 Artie Shaw: Clarinet Concerto (1940) Sharon Kam, clarinet London Symphony Gregor Bühl Teldec 88482 7:32

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:19 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 1 (1869) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Deutsche Gram 4795023 3:45

10:05:41 Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915) Lise de la Salle, piano Naïve 5468 4:48

10:12:43 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910) Sinfonia of London Sir John Barbirolli EMI 67264 16:10

10:30:20 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Mercury Op 32 (1917) BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 3:54

10:37:52 Florence Price: The White Rose (1940) Reginald L. Mobley, countertenor Agave Baroque Acis 20445 1:23

10:40:17 William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884) Reginald L. Mobley, countertenor Acis 20445 5:18

10:49:18 Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d Op 25 (1856) German Radio Philharmonic Jacques Mercier CPO 777382 27:13

11:19:29 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 (1907) Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 13:19

11:35:49 Franz Schubert: Andante D 936 (1828) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 75 10:52

11:48:23 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in C Op 8 # 6 'Pleasure' (1725) Monica Huggett, violin Raglan Baroque Players Nicholas Kraemer Virgin 61172 8:06

11:57:14 Fritz Kreisler: Toy Soldier's March (1917) James Ehnes, violin Analekta 3159 1:39

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:49 Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 7 in c-Sharp Op 131 (1952) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 470528 30:02

12:38:06 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 17:43

12:57:34 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 33172 2:28

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les Petits riens: Overture K 299 (1778) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:10

13:05:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Ha! Wie will ich triumphieren (1782) Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 4788977 1:45

13:08:13 Herbert Howells: Pastoral Rhapsody (1923) London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9410 12:14

13:21:49 E. J. Moeran: In the Mountain Country (1921) Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8639 7:04

13:29:53 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Overture (1739) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon CBC 5229 4:29

13:38:09 Johann Melchior Molter: Sinfonia Concertante for Trumpet & Winds (1750) Wolfgang Basch, trumpet Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen DHM 7976 9:48

13:51:34 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat 'Drum Roll' (1795) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 28:26

14:21:39 Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 975748 14:47

14:38:34 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' Op 115 (1815) Slovak Philharmonic Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 500250 7:13

14:48:26 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235 (1868) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:49

15:00:38 Vasily Kalinnikov: Intermezzo No. 2 (1897) London Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8614 4:19

15:06:22 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Intermezzo Op 11 (1893) Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä BIS 918 3:45

15:12:52 Nicolò Paganini: Introduction & Variations on 'Non più mesta' Op 12 (1819) Philippe Quint, violin Naxos 570703 12:27

15:26:53 Camille Saint-Saëns: La jota aragonese Op 64 (1881) London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 3:45

15:34:41 William Wallace: Sir William Wallace (1905) BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 66848 20:32

15:55:51 Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Miserere S 173/8 (1852) Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 3:54

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:37 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 6:19

16:13:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 44 (1936) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457598 13:37

16:29:56 Max Steiner: A Summer Place: Theme (1959) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80168 4:06

16:37:46 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 99 (1979) Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 3:38

16:45:52 Quincy Porter: Ukranian Suite (1925) San Diego Chamber Orchestra Donald Barra Koch Intl 7196 9:13

16:56:39 Scott Joplin: Stoptime Rag (1910) Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159 2:53

17:04:19 Emmanuel Chabrier: The King in Spite of Himself: Fête polonaise (1887) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 6:52

17:14:02 Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740) I Musici de Montréal Yuli Turovsky Chandos 8481 11:42

17:28:16 Sir Edward Elgar: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 55 (1908) Berlin State Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 4789353 6:50

17:39:32 Felix Mendelssohn: Adagio from Sextet in D Op 110 (1824) Andra Darzins, viola Bartholdy Piano Quartet Naxos 550966 4:48

17:47:07 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Violin Concerto in d (1822) Solomiya Ivakhiv, violin Slovak National Symphony Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 95733 4:31

17:53:29 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39 (1901) New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 6:08

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:47 Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll (1870) Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 17:31

18:27:27 Ferruccio Busoni: Duettino Concertante after Mozart (1921) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30022 6:54

18:36:07 John Field: Nocturne No. 6 'Cradle Song' (1817) Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 5:22

18:43:18 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony Op 58 (1885) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Naxos 503293 9:37

18:53:41 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 4:22

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:06 Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 20:12

19:22:57 Ernö Dohnányi: Suite in f-Sharp Op 19 (1909) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 30:11

19:55:05 Ernö Dohnányi: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings Op 10 (1902) Itzhak Perlman, violin Sony 975227 4:01

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G K 216 (1775) Isaac Stern, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 66475 25:02

20:27:26 Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances (1890) Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572695 20:19

20:49:07 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise brillante in C Op 3 (1830) Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 8:58

21:01:34 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Suite TWV 55:G10 (1761) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 17:18

21:19:51 André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948) Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen CBS 42096 9:16

21:29:47 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child' Wynton Marsalis, cornet Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger CBS 42137 3:13

21:35:57 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 34 in E-Flat (1788) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 8:57

21:46:34 Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune (1926) English Northern Philharmonia David Lloyd-Jones Marco Polo 223711 43:05

22:31:20 Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882) Philadelphia Orchestra Christian Thielemann Deutsche Gram 453485 13:30

22:47:09 Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 8:19

22:56:41 Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied D 498 (1816) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:15

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:00:42 Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770) Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 7:10

23:07:53 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765) Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 8:06

23:15:59 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 'Moonlight' (1801) Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

23:22:33 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat D 899/3 (1828) Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 6:40

23:29:14 Vilém Blodek: In the Well: Intermezzo (1867) Czech Philharmonic Václav Neumann Orfeo 180891 6:06

23:35:20 Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here Op 21 # 7 (1902) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 4851630 1:46

23:38:06 Claudio Monteverdi: L'incoronazione di Poppea: Pur ti miro (1643) Suzie LeBlanc, soprano Teatro Lirico Stephen Stubbs EMI 82160 3:53

23:41:59 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 3:53

23:45:53 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp Op 15 # 2 (1833) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 3:07

23:50:18 David Raksin: Laura: Theme (1944) Itzhak Perlman, violin Boston Pops John Williams Sony 975227 3:14

23:53:52 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 (1850) Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 4:32