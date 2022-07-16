WCLV Program Guide 07-16-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Doug MacDonald, Overtones, Blues by Eight

Alberto Pibiri, Stardust, Blues by Night

WJ3 All-Stars, My Ship. My Ship

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, More Please

Clifford Lamb, Blues and Hues New York, Blues and Hues New York

Jeremy Pelt, Noir en Rouge, I Will Wait for You

Nate Najar, Jazz Samba para sempre, Desafinado

Hendrik Meurkens – WDR Big Band, Samba Jazz Odyssey, Choro

Tony Monaco – Hendrik Meurkens, Strollin’, Yardbird Suite

Doug Webb, The Messsage, The Message

WJ3 All-Stars, My Ship, Wave

Steve Davis, Bluesthetic, Off the Cuff

Carn – Davidson 9, The History of Us, Wisely if Sincerely

Josh Nelson – Bob Bowman, Tomorrow is Not Promised, Weaver of Dreams

Melissas Stylianou, Dream Dancing, My One and Only Love

Gene Bertoncini, Acoustic Romance, Gone With the Wind

George Cables, Too Close for Comfort, Too Close for Comfort

Ronnie Foster, Reboot, Swingin’

Dmitri Matheny, Cascadia, Evergreen Girl

Alex Sipiagin, Ascent to the Blues, Infant Eyes

WJ 3 All-Stars, My Ship, I Should Care

Black Art Jazz Collective, Ascension, Involuntary Servitude

Sally Terrell, Feel Alive, Some Other Time

Bill Charlap, Somewhere, Cool

Jae Sinnett, Altered Egos, The In Crowd

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Ross Traut/Steve Rodby I Like Jazz Some Other Time

Lea DeLaria, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier, Larry Goldings Play It Cool I've Got Your Number

Joey DeFrancesco, Lou Volpe, Eugene Jackson, Illinois Jacquet I Like Jazz But Not For Me

Fred Hersch, Tom Rainey, Drew Gress Dancing in the Dark My Funny Valentine

Freddie Hubbard, Curtis Fuller, Wayne Shorter, Cedar Walton, Jymie Merritt, Art Blakey Mosaic Mosaic

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top What Kind of Fool Am I?

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo

Howard Roberts, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickin's Terpsichore

Ingrid Jensen, Gary Bartz, George Colligan, Dwayne Burno, Bill Stewart Here On Earth The Time of the Barracudas

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Porgy and Bess Here Comes De Honey Man

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Brand New Bag

Oscar Peterson, Ray Brown, Ed Thgipen Night Train Hymn to Freedom

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Do Nothing Til You Here From Me

Grover Washington Jr., Tommy Flanagan I Like Jazz In a Sentimental Mood

Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Helio Delmiro, Oscar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga Verve Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Triste

Ray Brown, John Clayton, Freddie Green, Jeff Clayton, Jeff Hamilton Happy Days Are Here Again

Dexter Gordon, George Cables, Rufus Reid, Eddie Gladden Ballads Body and Soul

Eliane Elias, Joey Baron, Marc Johnson Something For You Minha

Eliane Elias, Joey Baron, Marc Johnson Something For You Five

Herbie Hancock, Hoe Henderson Double Rainbow Happy Madness

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common I Just Can't Fool Myself

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard Hi Blondie!

Joey DeFrancesco, Paul Bollenback, Byron Landham, Houston Person All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Retrospective, volume one Joyspring

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter What Is This Thing Called Love

Joshua Redman, Peter Martin, Christopher Thomas, Brian Blade Spirit of the Moment Herbs and Roots

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto Tequila The Thumb

Oscar peterson, Harry Edison Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison Signify

Joe Puma, Red Mitchell, Hod O'Brien Shining Hour Little Joe's Waltz

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Monterey Mist

Ray Brown, Milt Jackson, All Star Big Band Much In Common Old Time Religion

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Alberto Ginastera Suite de Danzas Criollas, Op. 15 (orchestrated by Shimon Cohen) Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 8570999

06:11:01 Sergei Rachmaninoff Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22 Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 421061

06:43:04 Carlos Chávez Trio for Flute, Viola & Harp Lawrence Kaplan, flute; Jan Karlin, viola; Alison Bjorkedal, harp; Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

06:53:04 Gustavo Campa Melody, Op. 1 Daniel Andai, violin; Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555

07:00:50 Johann Samuel Endler Suite in D for 3 Trumpets & Strings Marc Ullrich, Gilbert Petit, Patrice Porte, trumpets; La Follia Ensemble Miguel de la Fuente Lyrinx 0071

07:15:13 Enrique Granados Six Pieces on Spanish Folksongs Minneapolis Guitar Quartet Minneapolis Guitar Quartet 0041

07:43:50 Robert Schumann Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 Antonio Meneses, cello; Gérard Wyss, piano Avie 2112

07:55:17 Heitor Villa-Lobos A lenda do caboclo, for cello & 2 guitars Yo-Yo ma, cello, Sergio & Odair Assad, guitars Sony Classical 89935

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F major Movement 4 Vif et agite Ebene String Quartet Album: Debussy, Faure, Ravel - String Quartets Music Virgin 519045 Music: 4:39

Adrien-Francois Servais: Fantasy on the Themes from La Fille du Regiment, by Gaetano Donizetti Zlatomir Fung, cello; Dina Vainshtein, piano Virtual Event, Friends of Chamber Music, Bryan, TX Music: 15:40

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Rodger Reynolds calling from Ashland, VA Music: 09:06

Erik Satie: Gymnopedie No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Album: Jean-Yves Thibaudet: Satie Decca 470290 Music: 03:37 (excerpt used as example)

Leos Janacek: String Quartet No. 1 ('Kreutzer Sonata') Ebene Quartet CHRTS, Music Hall, La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland Music: 18:14

Franz Liszt: from 28 Grandes etudes de Paganini, S. 141: No. 3 in G-Sharp Minor "La campanella" Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Album: Crossing Spheres: Works by Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, and Tchaikovsiy Genuin 17475 Music: 4:31

Dorothy Howell: Koong Shee Ballet Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland Music: 25:50

Franz Liszt, arr. Kanengiser, Minei: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 Lassan Friska Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 9:24

Friedrich Hermann: Capriccio No. 1 in D minor for 3 violins, Op. 2 Dae Hee Ahn, Rachel Ostler, Sissi Zhang, violins Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 6:49

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:08 Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003) Pavel Verner, cello City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Silva 1160 4:36

10:10:28 George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture (1933) Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 8:17

10:21:42 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914) Hilary Hahn, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Deutsche Gram 3026 16:11

10:41:59 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E Op 54 (1842) Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 12:19

10:56:18 Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (1927) Katy Jones, trombone Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 4:17

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:10:06 Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Convento di Sant' Anna (1996) Rosalie Asselin, piano La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 4:40

11:16:21 Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817) London Symphony Piero Gamba Decca 4785437 8:52

11:26:35 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 20:00

11:47:45 Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Polka 'Between the Two of Us' (1900) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 4:14

11:53:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 1: Sarabande & Double (1720) Chris Thile, mandolin Nonesuch 535360 5:17

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2, 2021 - Host Peter Dugan is joined by From the Top’s recurring co-host, violinist Tessa Lark for a program that features both in person collaborations and interviews in New York City as well as remote recordings from around the coun-try. Tess Lark performs the music of J.S. Bach with a young oboist … a 17-year-old pianist performs Chopin’s Scherzo in B Flat Minor and we get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Ms. Lark’s musical process as we listen-in on a segment of rehearsal between her and a 15-year-old violinist

Brandon Hwang, 17, piano, from Ramsey, New Jersey performs Scherzo Op. 31 No. 2 in B flat Minor (excerpts) by Frédéric Chopin

Nathan Shepherd, 15, bassoon, from Lanesville, Indiana with pianist Peter Dugan performs Bassoon Sonata, Op. 168, Mvmt 2 (est. 3:45)

by Camille Saint-Saëns with pianist Peter Dugan

Spencer Rubin, 16, oboe, from Woodbury, New York with pianist Peter Dugan and co-host violinist, Tessa Lark performs Violin and Oboe Concerto, Mvmt 3 by J. S. Bach

Bobby Boogyeom Park, 15, violin, from Queens, New York with co-host violinist Tessa Lark performs 44 Duos for Violins, Mvmts 44, 28 and 35 by Béla Bartók

Daniela Santiago Martinez, 18, guitar, from Del Valle, Texas performs La Rose, Op. 46 No. 9 By Mauro Giuliani

AND Sereno y Lolo Felix By Porte Diferente & Arsenal Efectivo, arr. Santiago

Host Peter Dugan, piano & Co-Host Tessa Lark, violin perform Finale Songs My Mother Taught Me by Antonín Dvorák arr. by Fritz Kreisler

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:00:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782) Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98269 5:13

13:06:04 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:54

13:11:40 Ignaz Moscheles: Piano Concerto No. 4 in E Op 64 'British Grenadiers' (1823) Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 67430 25:50

13:38:22 Eugène Ysaÿe: Obsession from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 (1924) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 463483 2:12

13:42:16 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat 'Drum Roll' (1795) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 28:26

14:11:31 Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Waltz (1905) Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 5:43

14:19:36 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945) Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80596 23:21

14:43:41 Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Coronation Scene (1869) Karl Dent, tenor Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 7:14

14:51:17 Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Summer (1965) Almeda Trio Albany 1386 7:35

15:03:12 Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy Op 46 (1880) Nicola Benedetti, violin BBC Scottish Symphony Rory Macdonald Deutsche Gram 21290 30:57

15:35:09 Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day' (1775) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:52

15:54:15 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Prize Song (1867) Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Marco Armiliato Decca 10837 5:09

16:00:45 Georg Philipp Telemann: Viola Concerto in G TWV 51:G9 (1720) Pinchas Zukerman, viola National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 13:05

16:15:45 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a (1806) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80145 14:03

16:32:26 Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d Op 5 # 12 'La Folia' (1700) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 8:25

16:42:09 Gustav Mahler: Titan: Spring That Never Ends (1893) Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harmonia Mundi 905299 14:30

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Prokofiev – Screen to Concert Hall

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé: Suite—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 18:07

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Part 1—Utah Symphony/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 3:29

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 2 & 3—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 11:05

Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: Parts 5 & 7—University of Utah A Cappella Choir & Chamber Choir; Utah Symphony & Chorus/Thierry Fischer (Reference 735) 18:23

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: To Dub or Not to Dub? – Should Emma Stone have been allowed to do her own singing in "La La Land"? Absolutely. How about Lucille Ball in "Mame"? Absolutely not! This is tricky stuff

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:10 00:01:37 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Some People Rosalind Russell Gypsy -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R273873

18:02:44 00:00:56 Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Some People Lisa Kirk Gypsy -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R273873

18:03:53 00:03:04 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Bali H'ai Juanita Hall South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:06:57 00:01:41 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Bali H'ai Muriel Smith South Pacific -- Film Soundtrack RCA AYL1-3681

18:08:26 00:01:50 Jerome Kern-Johnny Mercer I'm Old Fashioned Nan Wynn Cover Girl -- Film Soundtrack H'wood Soundstage HS4005

18:10:15 00:02:24 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein It Might as Well Be Spring LuAnne Hogan State Fair -- Film Soundtrack Varese Sarabande 302-0660902

18:13:12 00:00:44 Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz Clark Gable That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:14:15 00:01:52 Cole Porter Easy to Love James Stewart That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:16:13 00:03:38 Frank Loesser I'll Know Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159112

18:20:06 00:01:25 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Pore Jud Is Daid Rod Steiger, Gordon MacRae Oklahoma! -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64691

18:21:45 00:01:37 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Wandrin' Star Lee Marvin Paint Your Wagon -- Film Soundtrack Paramount RMS-1001

18:24:11 00:01:05 Cole Porter Friendship Lucille Ball, Red Skelton That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:25:16 00:01:41 Hugh Martin You're Lucky Gloria Grafton Best Foot Forward -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM7774

18:27:34 00:04:02 Jerry Herman If He Walked Into My Life Lucille Ball Mame -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM27843

18:31:57 00:01:13 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Say a Prayer for Me Tonight Betty Wand Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:33:09 00:01:06 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Say a Prayer for Me Tonight Leslie Caron Gigi -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271962

18:34:47 00:01:22 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Almost Like Being in Love Gene Kelly Brigadoon -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271965

18:36:07 00:02:18 Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer Naughty but Nice Anita Ellis The Belle of New York -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK47701

18:38:22 00:01:08 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim I Feel Pretty Marni Nixon West Side Story -- Film Soundtrack Sony SK89226

18:39:36 00:01:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance? Marni Nixon, Jim Bryant The King and I -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64693

18:40:55 00:03:05 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim One Hand, One Heart Marni Nixon West Side Story -- Film Soundtrack Sony SK89226

18:44:46 00:03:15 Justin Hurwitz-Benj Pasek-Justin Paul The Fools Who Dream Emma Stone La La Land -- Film Soundtrack Interscope 02557-11777

18:47:58 00:03:25 George and Ira Gershwin How Long Has This Been Going On? Audrey Hepburn Funny Face -- Film Soundtrack Stet DS15001

18:51:34 00:01:26 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:07 00:01:06 Gus Kahn-Matt Melnick Filler: I'm Through With Love Woody Allen Everybody Says I Love You -- Film Soundtrack RCA 09026-68756

18:54:13 00:02:43 Gus Kahn-Matt Melnick Filler: I'm Through With Love Goldie Hawn Everybody Says I Love You -- Film Soundtrack RCA 09026-68756

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:58 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70 (1885) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 417564 36:21

19:41:43 Peter Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture Op 49 (1880) Kiev Symphony Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80541 15:41

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/14/2022

Limmie Pulliam, tenor (Otello)

Tamara Wilson, soprano (Desdemona)

Christopher Maltman, baritone (Iago)

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Emilia)

Pene Pati, tenor (Cassio)

Owen McCausland, tenor (Roderigo)

Raymond Aceto, bass (Lodovico)

Kidon Choi, baritone (Montano & The Herald)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello (Acts I & II)

21:17:24 Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy Op 16 (1834) Robert Vernon, viola Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 40:01

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob Hope radio monologues…Jean Shepherd…Jan C Snow…Week in Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:44 Alec Wilder: Slow Dance (1945) Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 4:41

23:06:25 Eugène Ysaÿe: Rêve d'enfant Op 14 (1902) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:49

23:10:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Divertimento No. 15 K 287 (1777) English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate EMI 69823 11:06

23:22:36 Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 4:22

23:26:59 Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 7:25

23:34:25 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 471582 6:24

23:42:13 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:09

23:46:23 Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne Music 7780 5:42

23:52:06 Nicolò Paganini: Cantabile MS 109 (1823) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:32

23:56:47 John Dowland: Lacrimae Pavan (1596) Sylvain Bergeron, lute Atma 2650 2:50