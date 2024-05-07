WCLV Program Guide 05-08-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Franz Schubert Song, An die Musik, D 547 Mischa Maisky, vc; Daria Hovora, p

Franz Schubert Song, Die Forelle, D 550 Mischa Maisky, vc; Daria Hovora, p

Franz Schubert Arpeggione Sonata in a minor, D. 821 Hidemi Suzuki, vc piccolo; Yoshiko Kojima, forte-p

Erich Wolfgang Korngold Dramatic Overture (Schauspiel-Ouverture), Op. 4 Mineria Sym Orch/Carlos Miguel Prieto

Erich Wolfgang Korngold Escape Me Never film music National Phil/Charles Gerhardt

Erich Wolfgang Korngold Twelve Songs, Op. 5 Britta Stallmeister, s; Uwe Schenker-Primus, br; Klaus Simon, p

Jean Sibelius Romance in C, Op. 42 Halle Orch/Sir John Barbirolli

Robert Schumann Kinderszenen, Op. 15 Annie Fischer, p

Gabriel Faure Dolly Suite, Op. 56 St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner

Raoul Bardac Petite Suite majeure (1914) Frank Daykin, p; Millette Alexander, p

Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite #1, Op 1a Welsh National Opera Orch/Charles Mackerras

Thomas Shaw The Island of St Marguerite Capella Savaria/Mary Terey-Smith

William Boyce Overture #1 in D Cantilena/Adrian Shepherd

William Croft Overture in D for Trumpet and Strings Michael Laird, tr; Parley of Instruments/Peter Holman

Charles Weideman Flute Concerto in e, Op 2/6 Nancy Hadden, f; Chamber Group

Thomas Linley Anthem, Let God Arise Soloists, Holst Singers, Parley of Instruments/Peter Holman

Alexander Scriabin Symphony #4, Op 54, The Poem of Ecstasy Houston Sym Orch/Leopold Stokowski

Alexander Scriabin Preludes, Op 15 Piers Lane, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Jacques Mangeant Jean de Nivelle Baltimore Consort

Maurice Ravel Sonatine Alfred Cortot, p

Maurice Ravel Cinq melodies populaires grecques Sally Burgess, ms; Philharmonia Orch/Geoffrey Simon Cala CACD-1004 1:26

Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy, Op. 16 William Primrose, vi; Boston Sym/Charles Munch

Michel Leclerc Par monts et par vaux New York Brass Quintet

Francesco Geminiani Scots Airs Festina Lente

Malcolm Arnold Four Scottish Dances, Op 59 London Phil/Malcolm Arnold

Iain HAMILTON Scottish Dances, Op 32 Royal Ballet Sinfonia/John Wilson

Arthur Foote Violin Sonata in g, Op 20 Kevin Lawrence, v; Eric Larsen, p

Adolphe-Charles Adam Giselle London Sym Orch/Anatole Fistoulari

Christian Sinding Prelude, Op 43/1 Birgitte Staernes, v; Jorunn Bratlie, p

Edvard Grieg Two Norwegian Airs (Nordic Melodies), Op. 63 Norwegian Chamber Orch/Iona Brown

Edward MacDowell Piano Sonata #3, Op 57, Norse Alan Mandel, p

Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat, H I:105 (Op. 84) Boyd, Wilkie, Blankestijn, Isserlis, Chamber Orch of Europe/Norrington

Thomas Simpson Allemande American Brass Quintet

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: The Birth of Venus (1927)

Richard Wagner: Christopher Columbus: Overture (1835)

Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1790)

Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenir de Porto Rico (1857)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)

Moritz Moszkowski: By the Cradle (1896)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Loyal Legion' (1890)

Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)

Antonín Dvorák: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts (1600)

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 in A-Flat (1837)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Malagueña (1890)

Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)

Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring (1896)

Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)

John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982)

Keith Jarrett: Dance from Violin Sonata (1984)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

Francisco Tárrega: Malaguena (1900)

Luca Moscardi: Berceuse from Suite for Piano 4 Hands (2020)

Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B-Flat (1780)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 10 (1868)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo (1855)

William Kroll: Banjo and Fiddle (1945)

Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes (1855)

Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 3 in G 'Great National' (1832)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)

Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band (1909)

Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a (1825)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Reinhard Keiser: The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia (1726)

Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' (1810)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics' (1859)

Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)

Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1796)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)

Sir Arnold Bax: Rogue's Comedy Overture (1936)

Claude Bolling: Invention (1975)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 13 (1723)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln (2010)

Luca Moscardi: Tarantella from Suite for Piano 4 Hands (2020)

William David Brohn: Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' (2000)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Variations on the Portuguese National Hymn (1869)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Three Dances (1952)

Leo Sowerby: Finale from String Quartet in d (1923)

H. Balfour Gardiner: Shepherd Fennel's Dance (1911)

Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)

Ottorino Respighi: Fantasia slava (1903)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)

Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto (1906)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Balletto (1917)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 'Montevideo' (1869)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Prelude to Act I

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 ‘Romantic’

Julia Perry: Prelude for Strings

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir de Florence

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes (1943)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

Olivier Messiaen: Vocalise from Concert à quatre (1991)

Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse (1901)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande (1905)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)

Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)