WCLV Program Guide 05-08-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Franz Schubert Song, An die Musik, D 547 Mischa Maisky, vc; Daria Hovora, p
Franz Schubert Song, Die Forelle, D 550 Mischa Maisky, vc; Daria Hovora, p
Franz Schubert Arpeggione Sonata in a minor, D. 821 Hidemi Suzuki, vc piccolo; Yoshiko Kojima, forte-p
Erich Wolfgang Korngold Dramatic Overture (Schauspiel-Ouverture), Op. 4 Mineria Sym Orch/Carlos Miguel Prieto
Erich Wolfgang Korngold Escape Me Never film music National Phil/Charles Gerhardt
Erich Wolfgang Korngold Twelve Songs, Op. 5 Britta Stallmeister, s; Uwe Schenker-Primus, br; Klaus Simon, p
Jean Sibelius Romance in C, Op. 42 Halle Orch/Sir John Barbirolli
Robert Schumann Kinderszenen, Op. 15 Annie Fischer, p
Gabriel Faure Dolly Suite, Op. 56 St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner
Raoul Bardac Petite Suite majeure (1914) Frank Daykin, p; Millette Alexander, p
Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite #1, Op 1a Welsh National Opera Orch/Charles Mackerras
Thomas Shaw The Island of St Marguerite Capella Savaria/Mary Terey-Smith
William Boyce Overture #1 in D Cantilena/Adrian Shepherd
William Croft Overture in D for Trumpet and Strings Michael Laird, tr; Parley of Instruments/Peter Holman
Charles Weideman Flute Concerto in e, Op 2/6 Nancy Hadden, f; Chamber Group
Thomas Linley Anthem, Let God Arise Soloists, Holst Singers, Parley of Instruments/Peter Holman
Alexander Scriabin Symphony #4, Op 54, The Poem of Ecstasy Houston Sym Orch/Leopold Stokowski
Alexander Scriabin Preludes, Op 15 Piers Lane, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Jacques Mangeant Jean de Nivelle Baltimore Consort
Maurice Ravel Sonatine Alfred Cortot, p
Maurice Ravel Cinq melodies populaires grecques Sally Burgess, ms; Philharmonia Orch/Geoffrey Simon Cala CACD-1004 1:26
Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy, Op. 16 William Primrose, vi; Boston Sym/Charles Munch
Michel Leclerc Par monts et par vaux New York Brass Quintet
Francesco Geminiani Scots Airs Festina Lente
Malcolm Arnold Four Scottish Dances, Op 59 London Phil/Malcolm Arnold
Iain HAMILTON Scottish Dances, Op 32 Royal Ballet Sinfonia/John Wilson
Arthur Foote Violin Sonata in g, Op 20 Kevin Lawrence, v; Eric Larsen, p
Adolphe-Charles Adam Giselle London Sym Orch/Anatole Fistoulari
Christian Sinding Prelude, Op 43/1 Birgitte Staernes, v; Jorunn Bratlie, p
Edvard Grieg Two Norwegian Airs (Nordic Melodies), Op. 63 Norwegian Chamber Orch/Iona Brown
Edward MacDowell Piano Sonata #3, Op 57, Norse Alan Mandel, p
Franz Joseph Haydn Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat, H I:105 (Op. 84) Boyd, Wilkie, Blankestijn, Isserlis, Chamber Orch of Europe/Norrington
Thomas Simpson Allemande American Brass Quintet
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: The Birth of Venus (1927)
Richard Wagner: Christopher Columbus: Overture (1835)
Carl Stamitz: Romance from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1790)
Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenir de Porto Rico (1857)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 4 Violins in b 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts (1950)
Moritz Moszkowski: By the Cradle (1896)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Loyal Legion' (1890)
Ralph Burns: Pops on Broadway (1980)
Antonín Dvorák: Allegro from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts (1600)
Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 in A-Flat (1837)
Isaac Albéniz: España: Malagueña (1890)
Jacques Offenbach: Voyage dans la lune: Ballet of the Snowflakes (1875)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Mlada: Procession of the Nobles (1890)
Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring (1896)
Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves (1930)
John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982)
Keith Jarrett: Dance from Violin Sonata (1984)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)
Francisco Tárrega: Malaguena (1900)
Luca Moscardi: Berceuse from Suite for Piano 4 Hands (2020)
Francesco Durante: Concerto No. 8 for Strings 'La Pazzia' (1740)
Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)
Carl Stamitz: Clarinet Concerto No. 10 in B-Flat (1780)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 10 (1868)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)
Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo (1855)
William Kroll: Banjo and Fiddle (1945)
Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)
Félix Godefroid: Danse des sylphes (1855)
Frédéric Chopin: Grand Valse Brillante from 'Les Sylphides' (1907)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 3 in G 'Great National' (1832)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music Suite: Overture (1723)
Gustav Holst: First Suite for Military Band (1909)
Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' (1883)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 (1886)
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 15 in a (1825)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Reinhard Keiser: The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia (1726)
Fernando Sor: Variations on 'La Folia' (1810)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No.1 'A Night in the Tropics' (1859)
Hector Berlioz: Waverley Overture (1828)
Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Quartet in E-Flat (1796)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo (1877)
Sir Arnold Bax: Rogue's Comedy Overture (1936)
Claude Bolling: Invention (1975)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 13 (1723)
Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln (2010)
Luca Moscardi: Tarantella from Suite for Piano 4 Hands (2020)
William David Brohn: Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' (2000)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Variations on the Portuguese National Hymn (1869)
William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Three Dances (1952)
Leo Sowerby: Finale from String Quartet in d (1923)
H. Balfour Gardiner: Shepherd Fennel's Dance (1911)
Antonio Casimir Cartellieri: Symphony No. 2 in E-Flat (1795)
Ottorino Respighi: Fantasia slava (1903)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)
Anatoly Liadov: Polonaise No. 1 in C (1899)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)
Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Puerto (1906)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Balletto (1917)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 15 in G (1772)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 'Montevideo' (1869)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)
20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Prelude to Act I
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 ‘Romantic’
Julia Perry: Prelude for Strings
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir de Florence
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes (1943)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Magnolia Suite (1912)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Berceuse in D-Flat (1844)
Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)
Olivier Messiaen: Vocalise from Concert à quatre (1991)
Henry Cowell: Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10 (1955)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)
Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse (1901)
Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande (1905)
Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio from Piano Quintet No. 1 (1895)
Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912)