WCLV Program Guide 07-08-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bill Charlap Souvenir Souvenir

Wynton Marsalis Levee Low Moan Levee Low Moan

Josh Lawrence Triptych Wind

Red Mitchell Red Mitchell Section Blues

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Water Mile

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Passage

Michael Brecker Time is of the Essence Sound Off

Cecile McLorin Salvant For One to Love The Trolley Song

Fred Hersch Whirl Blue Midnight

Clayton/Tate Buck & Buddy Birdland Betty

Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles Unchain My Heart

Horace Silver Six Pieces of Silver Senor Blues

Mike Moreno First in Mind Soul Dance

Kendrick Scott Reverence Metamorphosis

Thelonious Monk Alone in San Francisco Bluehawk

Ben Webster Meets the Oscar Peterson Trio When Your Lover Has Gone

Howard Alden Take Your Pick You're My Thrill

Duke Ellington Blanton-Webster Years Bojangles (A Portrait Of Bill Robinson)

Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer The Soothsayer

John LaBarbara Caravan Young Rabbits

Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My One and Only Love

Diego Rivera Connections O Moderno

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Love Dance

Todd Marcus In the Valley Final Days

Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey It Had to Be You

James Carter Present Tense Dodo's Bounce

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Jimmy Rushing Every day I Have the Blues Every day I Have The Blues

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Run With Jones

Grand Central Tenor Conclave Take Your Pick

Kate Wyatt Artifact Duet

Peck Alllond Live at Yoshi's 1994 I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

Rusty Bryant Soul Liberation Cold Duck Time

Harold Land Eastward Ho! On a Little Street in Singapore

Paul Shapiro It's In The Twilight Light Rolls Away the Darkness

Jay Leonhart Cool Shall We Dance

Alex Sipiagin Ascent to the Blues Twelve More Bars To Go

Jimmy Cobb Cobb's Groove Moment To Moment

Milt Jackson Mostly Duke Used to Be Jackson

Wess-Coles Two from the Top Morning Star

Ray Brown Brown/Alexander/Malone Look Who's Here

Sphere Four in One Eronel

Benny Carter Summer Serenade Almost Like Being in Love

Michael Dease Decisions Trayvon

Bill Evans You Must Believe in Spring Theme From MASH (Suicide Is Painless)

Ralph Moore Three Score Three Score

Gregory Porter Take Me to the Alley Take Me To The Alley

Lee Morgan Candy Since I Fell For You

Claude Hopkins/Buddy Tate Claude and Buddy Empty Bed blues

Freddie Hubbard Blue Spirits The Melting Pot

Art Farmer Mirage Smiling Billy

Stephane Spira In Between Samba Em Preludio

Nat Cole After Midnight You're Looking At Me

05:58:23 Modest Mussorgsky: The Fair at Sorochinsk: Gopak (1880) Olga Kern, piano Harmonia Mundi 907336 1:38

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:08 Percy Grainger: Soldier, soldier (1907) Polyphony Stephen Layton Hyperion 66793 3:27

06:13:47 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263 (1869) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 7:46

06:22:46 Hugo Peretti, Luigi Creatore & George David Weiss: Can't Help Falling in Love (1961) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:07

06:26:58 Jorge Gomez: Badinerie from Bach's Orch Suite No. 2 (2008) Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 3:07

06:30:43 Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ['Nimrod'] (1899) Voces8 Decca 22601 3:46

06:37:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c BWV 582 (1707) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 19032 12:34

06:51:48 Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 Op 1 # 24 (1820) Augustin Hadelich, violin Warner 566017 04:38

06:58:11 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896) Oberlin Symphony Bridget Reischl Oberlin 61 3:26

07:04:39 Percy Grainger: Scotch Strathspey & Reel (1911) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 4:35

07:11:22 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: El Albaicín (1908) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 8:13

07:21:11 John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme (1985) Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 4:23

07:26:27 Tylman Susato: The Danserye: La Mourisque (1551) New London Consort Oiseau-Lyre 436131 1:42

07:29:37 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F-Sharp Kk 318 (1750) Yevgeny Sudbin, piano BIS 2138 6:07

07:39:36 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in F Op 10 # 5 (1728) Patrick Gallois, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437839 8:48

07:49:18 Máximo Diego Pujol: Suite mágica: Tango (2008) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71297 4:18

07:55:44 James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On (1997) Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:40

08:07:27 Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Trojan March (1858) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80164 5:20

08:14:54 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Corelli in A (1726) Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harmonia Mundi 907261 10:24

08:27:44 Leonard Bernstein: Mass: Alleluia (1971) Canadian Brass RCA 68633 1:57

08:29:52 Traditional: All Through the Night Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 4:19

08:40:02 Carlos Chávez: Chapultepec (1935) Simón Bolívar Symphony Keri-Lynn Wilson Dorian 90254 7:17

08:49:17 Bernard Herrmann: A Portrait of Hitch (1955) London Philharmonic Bernard Herrmann Decca 443895 8:16

08:57:56 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: 'General Lavine' - eccentric (1913) Spencer Myer, piano Harmonia Mundi 907477 2:36

09:05:15 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 4 in D BWV 828 (1729) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 17:36

09:24:15 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sérénade Op 37 (1893) Steven Isserlis, cello Chamber Orchestra of Europe Sir John Eliot Gardiner Virgin 91134 4:23

09:31:54 John Lunn: Downton Abbey: Theme (2010) Claire Jones, harp London Mozart Players Stuart Morley Silva 6051 3:32

09:37:34 William Bolcom: Knockout: A Rag (2012) Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041 3:59

09:45:57 Traditional: The One from Romo Danish String Quartet ECM 2550 4:00

09:52:10 Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 435766 7:19

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture (1791) Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:43

10:05:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue K 574 (1789) Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831 1:31

10:09:17 Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy (1937) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 14:40

10:24:38 Percy Grainger: Green Bushes (1906) BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 8:27

10:34:48 Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve Op 7 # 1 (1865) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:37

10:41:05 Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924) Strasbourg Philharmonic Marc Albrecht PentaTone 310 7:20

10:51:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 12 in A K 414 (1782) Leon Fleisher, piano Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra Leon Fleisher Sony 743505 25:36

11:19:09 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 in E Op 54 (1842) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 9:56

11:32:07 Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet Op 6 (1885) Joel Fan, piano Northwest Sinfonietta Christophe Chagnard Reference 134 11:29

11:45:33 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235 (1868) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:49

11:56:14 Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Wedding Dance Op 118 (1953) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 3:14

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:51 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052704 11:20

12:20:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D K 504 'Prague' (1786) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 060306 30:56

12:52:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from Symphony No. 40 K 550 (1788) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052408 6:29

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:29 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 (1828) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 471568 4:09

13:06:13 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in a Op 118 # 1 (1892) Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 1:47

13:10:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne BWV 1004 (1720) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255 13:56

13:25:29 Georg Philipp Telemann: Don Quixote: Overture (1761) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 4:29

13:32:14 Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:22

13:38:52 Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Bordel 1900 (1986) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:51

13:43:42 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 (1887) Seattle Symphony Chorale Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 5:26

13:50:09 Percy Grainger: Suite 'In a Nutshell' (1916) City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 56412 18:39

14:10:15 Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f D 940 (1828) Michael Korstick, piano NDR Radio Philharmonic Alun Francis CPO 777658 17:24

14:29:23 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 58 in C H 16:48 (1789) Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527 11:38

14:43:38 Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture (1830) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:08

14:52:21 Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella (1925) Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 7:48

15:01:22 Morton Gould: Boogie Woogie Etude (1943) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 2:00

15:03:36 Alexander Scriabin: Mazurka in c-Sharp Op 3 # 6 (1889) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 2:11

15:07:15 Sir Hamilton Harty: A Comedy Overture (1906) Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8314 14:07

15:23:37 Louis Antoine Dornel: Oboe Sonata (1723) Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices Délices 2009 7:07

15:32:30 Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34 (1946) Yan Pascal Tortelier, narrator BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 94 19:03

15:52:41 Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Maria Marì' (2017) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30086 4:12

15:58:22 Vincenzo Galilei: Saltarello (1588) Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikool 2008 1:59

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:49 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 82 'Bear' (1786) Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98265 7:10

16:14:06 Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa (1942) Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 11:30

16:28:40 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere (1957) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne Music 7792 4:36

16:35:30 Brian Dykstra: Lancashire Rag (1995) Barrick Stees, bassoon Centaur 3161 3:17

16:40:33 Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 'Pathétique' (1893) Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 720 10:45

16:53:53 Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 3:12

16:57:21 Ulrich Rühl: Gypsy Dance with Insect (1998) NW German Chamber Soloists MDG 6100914 2:40

17:04:44 Isaac Albéniz: The Magic Opal: Act 2 Prelude & Ballet (1892) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 40 5:47

17:12:08 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos RV 531 (1720) Julian Lloyd Webber, cello European Union Chamber Orchestra Hans-Peter Hofmann Naxos 573374 10:14

17:24:24 Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846) London Symphony Sir Charles Mackerras Mercury 434352 9:17

17:38:21 Alan Hovhaness: Angel of Light from Symphony No. 22 Op 236 'City of Light' (1971) Seattle Symphony Alan Hovhaness Delos 3137 3:51

17:43:47 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Maid of Pskov: Overture (1873) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 5:22

17:50:51 Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 3 in B-Flat (1770) Martina Filjak, piano Naxos 572515 6:14

17:57:26 Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: March (1809) Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8766 2:13

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:14 Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 10 in E-Flat D 87 (1813) Alban Berg Quartet EMI 56470 22:14

18:32:19 Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907) Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:05

18:38:42 Percy Grainger: I'm Seventeen Come Sunday (1912) Monteverdi Choir English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 446657 2:55

18:43:28 Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 10:19

18:55:18 Percy Grainger: The Lost Lady Found (1910) Joyful Company of Singers City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9554 2:43

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:09 Kara Karayev: Don Quixote (1960) Bournemouth Symphony Kirill Karabits Chandos 40 20:27

19:24:02 Jennifer Higdon: Violin Concerto (2008) Hilary Hahn, violin Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Deutsche Gram 14698 31:48

19:57:18 Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 1 (1921) Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 2:20

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:50 Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940) Turtle Creek Chorale Timothy Seelig Reference 49 5:39

20:08:05 Randall Thompson: Symphony No. 3 in a (1949) New Zealand Symphony Andrew Schenck Koch Intl 7074 31:12

20:41:52 Antonín Dvorák: Five Bagatelles Op 47 (1878) Gábor Ormai, harmonium Takács Quartet Decca 430077 16:20

21:02:23 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 (1872) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:07

21:20:50 Morten Lauridsen: Sure on This Shining Night (2005) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 4:49

21:26:52 Duke Ellington: Solitude (1934) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 3:04

21:33:23 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 14:25

21:49:57 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3 in a Op 44 (1936) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457598 40:46

22:33:08 Anton Stamitz: Concerto for 2 Flutes (1785) Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute Camerata Salzburg Jean-Pierre Rampal Sony 45930 16:20

22:51:18 Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 7:19

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:38 Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942) BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 9584 6:29

23:08:08 Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango: Café 1930 (1986) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 7:25

23:15:34 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 2:23

23:19:27 Karl Jenkins: Adiemus II 'Cantata Mundi' - Elegia (1997) London Philharmonic Choir Adiemus Symphony of Europe Karl Jenkins Decca 5793828 04:17

23:23:44 Joseph Joachim: Notturno Op 12 (1858) Daniel Hope, violin Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Sakari Oramo Deutsche Gram 15312 9:19

23:33:04 Jules Massenet: Elégie Op 10 # 5 (1869) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 48260 4:06

23:38:20 Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude (1931) Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:10

23:43:31 Lyun Joon Kim: Elegy (1950) Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 56576 4:05

23:47:36 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 (1939) Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 7:30

23:55:44 Albert Périlhou: La vierge à la crèche (1900) Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8730 3:05