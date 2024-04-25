WCLV Program Guide 04-26-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Kenny Wheeler One of Many Old Ballad

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Bouquet

Al Foster Reflections Beat

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballands Beatrice

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Could Write a Book

Dan Wilson Vessels of Wood and Earth Who Shot John

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room

Barry Coates New Dreams Swing Set

Al Foster Reflections Open Plans

Cardenas/Nash/Allison Healing Power Healing Power

Harry "Sweets" Edison Mr Swing Impressario

Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio Blues for Pres Sweets and Ben

Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Delarna

Kurt Rosenwinkel Intuit Summertime

Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique

Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street

Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn

Cecil Payne Casbah Bosco

Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio Vol 3-Songs Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered

Jack McDuff Steppin' Out Godiva Brown

Sonny Rollins Saxophone Colossus St. Thomas

Jazzmeia Horn Dear Love Lover Come Back To Me

Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite I Found a Million Dollar Baby (In a Five and Ten Cent Store)

Red Mitchell/Harold Land Hear Ye Somara

Jaki Byard Family Man Garr

Tomas Janzon Nomadic Out Door Valley

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

John Coltrane Blue Train Lazy Bird

Hot Club of San Francisco Swing This Nica's Dream

Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

Ben Webster There is No Greater Love Close Your Eyes

Kevin Mahogny You've Got What It Takes (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66

Al Foster Inspirations and Dedications Cantaloupe Island

Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Diggin' the Dapples

Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers

Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time High Light [ 01 ]

Orbert Davis Priority Block Party

Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Body and Soul

Michael Brecker Nearness of You My Ship

Horace Silver Blowin' The Blues Away Peace

Joe Henderson State of the Tenor Vol 1 Soulville

Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird With Malice Toward None

Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers

Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Hootie Blues

Stanley Turrentine Comin' Your Way Fine L'il Lass

Various Artist The Other side of Ellington Mount Harrisa

Mulgrew Miller Live at Yoshi's Vol 2 Comes Love

Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play

Darren Johnston Breathing Room Fragments Of Olympian Gossip

Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One

Johnny Griffin The Congregation I Remember You

C Allen/R Whitaker Get Ready La Shea's Walk

Adam Levy Spry There's Always One

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Brian Dykstra: Delphinium Rag (2002)

Carl Nielsen: Andante malincolico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Florence Price: Fantasie No.1 in g (1933)

Leroy Anderson: Ticonderoga March (1939)

Antonín Dvorák: Allegretto from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz (1959)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)

Clarence Cameron White: Levee Dance (1927)

Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole (1935)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title (1955)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Rondo from Violin Sonata No. 5 'Spring' (1801)

George Frideric Handel: Amadigi di Gaula: Gavotta (1715)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance (1989)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Stephen Paulus: Prairie Songs: The Old Church (2001)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Galop (1873)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Symphony in C 'The Capture of the Bastille' (1790)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Symphonic Suite (1943)

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet (1800)

Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1 in C (1789)

Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches (1971)

Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo (1906)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in F (1720)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g (1878)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 (1913)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Auto-da-fé Scene (1866)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)

Luther Henderson: The Well-Tampered Bach (1985)

Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)

Jean Sibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 (1880)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1868)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in F (1716)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Franz Schubert: Twelve Waltzes (1820)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons (1899)

David Ludwig: Seasons Lost (2012)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Old King Cole (1923)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Sorge nel petto (1711)

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 4 (1916)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 'Berceuse' (1905)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)

Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)

Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

César Franck: Danse lente (1885)

Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)