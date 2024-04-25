WCLV Program Guide 04-26-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
Kenny Wheeler One of Many Old Ballad
Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter
Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Bouquet
Al Foster Reflections Beat
Stan Getz Bossas and Ballands Beatrice
Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Could Write a Book
Dan Wilson Vessels of Wood and Earth Who Shot John
Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union
Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room
Barry Coates New Dreams Swing Set
Al Foster Reflections Open Plans
Cardenas/Nash/Allison Healing Power Healing Power
Harry "Sweets" Edison Mr Swing Impressario
Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio Blues for Pres Sweets and Ben
Sir Roland Hanna Tributaries Delarna
Kurt Rosenwinkel Intuit Summertime
Wynton Marsalis J Mood Melodique
Eddie Henderson Dark Shadows 19th Street
Shelly Manne Plays Checkmate The Isolated Pawn
Cecil Payne Casbah Bosco
Brad Mehldau The Art of the Trio Vol 3-Songs Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered
Jack McDuff Steppin' Out Godiva Brown
Sonny Rollins Saxophone Colossus St. Thomas
Jazzmeia Horn Dear Love Lover Come Back To Me
Dizzy Gillespie Have Trumpet, Will Excite I Found a Million Dollar Baby (In a Five and Ten Cent Store)
Red Mitchell/Harold Land Hear Ye Somara
Jaki Byard Family Man Garr
Tomas Janzon Nomadic Out Door Valley
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Artist-Album-Track
John Coltrane Blue Train Lazy Bird
Hot Club of San Francisco Swing This Nica's Dream
Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson S' Wonderful Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)
Ben Webster There is No Greater Love Close Your Eyes
Kevin Mahogny You've Got What It Takes (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66
Al Foster Inspirations and Dedications Cantaloupe Island
Birmingham Seven Just Passin' Through Diggin' the Dapples
Bill Frisell Four The Pioneers
Steven Bernstein Tinctures in Time High Light [ 01 ]
Orbert Davis Priority Block Party
Cecilia Smith The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1 Body and Soul
Michael Brecker Nearness of You My Ship
Horace Silver Blowin' The Blues Away Peace
Joe Henderson State of the Tenor Vol 1 Soulville
Tommy Flanagan Sunset and the Mockingbird With Malice Toward None
Behn Gillece Between the Bars Roamers
Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues Hootie Blues
Stanley Turrentine Comin' Your Way Fine L'il Lass
Various Artist The Other side of Ellington Mount Harrisa
Mulgrew Miller Live at Yoshi's Vol 2 Comes Love
Pat Martino Undeniable Double Play
Darren Johnston Breathing Room Fragments Of Olympian Gossip
Terell Stafford Between Two Worlds Two Hearts As One
Johnny Griffin The Congregation I Remember You
C Allen/R Whitaker Get Ready La Shea's Walk
Adam Levy Spry There's Always One
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)
Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)
Brian Dykstra: Delphinium Rag (2002)
Carl Nielsen: Andante malincolico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)
Florence Price: Fantasie No.1 in g (1933)
Leroy Anderson: Ticonderoga March (1939)
Antonín Dvorák: Allegretto from Symphony No. 8 (1889)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz (1959)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)
Clarence Cameron White: Levee Dance (1927)
Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole (1935)
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title (1955)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Rondo from Violin Sonata No. 5 'Spring' (1801)
George Frideric Handel: Amadigi di Gaula: Gavotta (1715)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)
Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance (1989)
Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)
Stephen Paulus: Prairie Songs: The Old Church (2001)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Galop (1873)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)
Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)
Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Symphony in C 'The Capture of the Bastille' (1790)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)
Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Symphonic Suite (1943)
Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)
Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)
John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)
Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)
Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari (1897)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet (1800)
Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1 in C (1789)
Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches (1971)
Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo (1906)
Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in F (1720)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g (1878)
Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 (1913)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)
Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Auto-da-fé Scene (1866)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)
Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)
Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)
Luther Henderson: The Well-Tampered Bach (1985)
Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)
Jean Sibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 (1880)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1868)
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in F (1716)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)
Franz Schubert: Twelve Waltzes (1820)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons (1899)
David Ludwig: Seasons Lost (2012)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Old King Cole (1923)
Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)
Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)
George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Sorge nel petto (1711)
Charles Ives: Symphony No. 4 (1916)
Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)
Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 'Berceuse' (1905)
Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)
Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)
Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)
Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)
Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)
Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)
Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)
César Franck: Danse lente (1885)
Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)