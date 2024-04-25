© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 04-26-2024

Ideastream Public Media
Published April 25, 2024 at 2:56 PM EDT

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

 

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      Kenny Wheeler     One of Many Old Ballad

      Florian Hoefner   Desert Bloom      Shelter

      Bobby Hutcherson  Happenings  Bouquet

      Al Foster   Reflections Beat

      Stan Getz   Bossas and Ballands     Beatrice

      Lia Booth   Life Can Be Beautiful   I Could Write a Book

      Dan Wilson  Vessels of Wood and Earth     Who Shot John

      Rick Roe    Lucid Dream Primal Union

      Sonny Rollins     On Impulse  Blue Room

                  

      Barry Coates      New Dreams  Swing Set

      Al Foster   Reflections Open Plans

      Cardenas/Nash/Allison   Healing Power     Healing Power

      Harry "Sweets" Edison   Mr Swing    Impressario

      Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio      Blues for Pres Sweets and Ben

      Sir Roland Hanna  Tributaries Delarna

      Kurt Rosenwinkel  Intuit      Summertime

      Wynton Marsalis   J Mood      Melodique

      Eddie Henderson   Dark Shadows      19th Street

                  

      Shelly Manne      Plays Checkmate   The Isolated Pawn

      Cecil Payne Casbah      Bosco

      Brad Mehldau      The Art of the Trio Vol 3-Songs     Bewitched Bothered And Bewildered

      Jack McDuff Steppin' Out      Godiva Brown

      Sonny Rollins     Saxophone Colossus      St. Thomas

      Jazzmeia Horn     Dear Love   Lover Come Back To Me

      Dizzy Gillespie   Have Trumpet, Will Excite     I Found a Million Dollar Baby (In a Five and Ten Cent Store)

      Red Mitchell/Harold Land      Hear Ye     Somara

      Jaki Byard  Family Man  Garr

      Tomas Janzon      Nomadic     Out Door Valley

                  

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

      John Coltrane     Blue Train  Lazy Bird

      Hot Club of San Francisco     Swing This  Nica's Dream

      Mollehoy/Knuffke/Anderson     S' Wonderful      Just Squeeze Me (But Don't Tease Me)

      Ben Webster There is No Greater Love      Close Your Eyes

      Kevin Mahogny     You've Got What It Takes      (Get Your Kicks on) Route 66

      Al Foster   Inspirations and Dedications  Cantaloupe Island

      Birmingham Seven  Just Passin' Through    Diggin' the Dapples

      Bill Frisell      Four  The Pioneers

      Steven Bernstein  Tinctures in Time High Light [ 01 ]

      Orbert Davis      Priority    Block Party

                  

      Cecilia Smith    The Mary Lou Williams Resurgence Project Vol 1  Body and Soul

      Michael Brecker   Nearness of You   My Ship

      Horace Silver     Blowin' The Blues Away  Peace

      Joe Henderson     State of the Tenor Vol 1      Soulville

      Tommy Flanagan    Sunset and the Mockingbird    With Malice Toward None

      Behn Gillece      Between the Bars  Roamers

      Jimmy Witherspoon Goin' To Kansas City Blues    Hootie Blues

      Stanley Turrentine      Comin' Your Way   Fine L'il Lass

      Various Artist    The Other side of Ellington   Mount Harrisa

                  

      Mulgrew Miller    Live at Yoshi's Vol 2   Comes Love

      Pat Martino Undeniable  Double Play

      Darren Johnston   Breathing Room    Fragments Of Olympian Gossip

      Terell Stafford   Between Two Worlds      Two Hearts As One

      Johnny Griffin    The Congregation  I Remember You

      C Allen/R Whitaker      Get Ready   La Shea's Walk

      Adam Levy   Spry  There's Always One

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Brian Dykstra: Delphinium Rag (2002)

Carl Nielsen: Andante malincolico from Symphony No. 2 'Four Temperaments' (1902)

Florence Price: Fantasie No.1 in g (1933)

Leroy Anderson: Ticonderoga March (1939)

Antonín Dvorák: Allegretto from Symphony No. 8 (1889)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

Fritz Kreisler: Syncopation (1926)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Overture Waltz (1959)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)

Clarence Cameron White: Levee Dance (1927)

Silvestre Revueltas: The Wandering Tadpole (1935)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title (1955)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Rondo from Violin Sonata No. 5 'Spring' (1801)

George Frideric Handel: Amadigi di Gaula: Gavotta (1715)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat (1757)

Don Ray: Homestead Dances: Farmhands' Dance (1989)

Ottorino Respighi: The Fountains of Rome (1916)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Stephen Paulus: Prairie Songs: The Old Church (2001)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Galop (1873)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Symphony in C 'The Capture of the Bastille' (1790)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C (1750)

Mauro Giuliani: Siciliano from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: Symphonic Suite (1943)

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 in E-Flat (1834)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Siege of Corinth: Overture (1826)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F 'Pastoral' (1808)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Camille Saint-Saëns: Africa Fantasie (1891)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen and the Maidens of Saari (1897)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet (1800)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Septet (1800)

Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1 in C (1789)

Aaron Copland: Three Latin-American Sketches (1971)

Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo (1906)

Antonio Vivaldi: Chamber Concerto in F (1720)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g (1878)

Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 (1913)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlos: Auto-da-fé Scene (1866)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol (1887)

Klaus Badelt: The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes (2003)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in D (1786)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)

Luther Henderson: The Well-Tampered Bach (1985)

Johan Halvorsen: Dances from 'Mascarade' (1922)

Jean Sibelius: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1899)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 (1880)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Scherzo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1868)

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in F (1716)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Franz Schubert: Twelve Waltzes (1820)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons (1899)

David Ludwig: Seasons Lost (2012)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in g (1835)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Old King Cole (1923)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

Robert Schumann: Blumenstück (1839)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Sorge nel petto (1711)

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 4 (1916)

Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (1792)

Keith Jarrett: Adagio for Oboe & Strings (1984)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Liapunov: Etude No. 1 'Berceuse' (1905)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010)

Amilcare Ponchielli: Elegia (1883)

Howard Hanson: Slumber Song (1915)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Josef Myslivecek: Grave from Cello Concerto (1770)

Antonín Dvorák: Silent Woods (1891)

César Franck: Danse lente (1885)

Percy Grainger: Irish Tune from County Derry (1913)
