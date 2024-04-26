WCLV Program Guide 04-27-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What Did You DoTo Me?

Altin Sencalar, Discover the Present, Maiden Voyage

Ulysses Owens Jr., A New Beat, Chicken an’ Dumplins

Ray Bryant, Here’s Ray Bryant, Cold Turkey

Brenan Brothers, Valley of Silence, Rosewood

Woody Shaw, The Moontrane, The Moontrane

Mike Clark, Kosen Rufu, Hat and Beard

Gerald Cannon, Live at Dizzy’s Club, Three-Card Molly

Tony Monaco, Over and Over, Over and Over

Christian Fabian, Hip to the Skip, Mercy, Mercy, Mercy

Dave Stryker, Groove Street, Cold Duck Time

Eddie Harris, The In Sound, Freedom Jazz Dance

Dave Bass, Trio Nuevo, Offshore Breeze

Denny Zeitlin, Slick Rock, Wishing on the Moon

Oscar Peterson – Milt Jackson – Ray Brown, Very Tall Band, SKJ

Rod Levitt, Dynamic Sound Patterns, Holler

Cory Weeds, Home Cookin’, Metamorphosis

Bill Evans, Alone, Never Let Me Go

Oscar Peterson, Con Alma, Waltz for Debby

Hendrik Meurkens, The Jazz Meurkengers, Silver’s Serenade

Flying Horse Big Band, A Message From…, Room 608

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Howard Roberts, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins Terpsichore

Jimmy Smith, Jackie McLean, Quentin Warren, Donald Bailey Blue Gershwin Embraceable You

Gil Evans Orchestra The Individualism of Gil Evans Time of the Barracudas

Ellis Marsalis, Branford Marsalis Loved Ones Stella By Starlight

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Cantata for Combo

Melvin Rhyne, Joshua Redman, Peter Bernstein, Kenny Washington Boss Organ Full House

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Eleanor Rigby

Brad Mehldau, Jorge Rossy, Larry Grenadier Art of the Trio, volume 1 Blackbird

Chet Baker, Phil Catherin, Jean Louis Rassin Fosse Chet's Choice My Foolish Heart

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day in the Life Windy

Curtis Fuller, Hank Mobley, Bobby Timmons, Art Taylor, Paul Chambers Blue Gershwin Soon

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Georgia Waltz

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins The More I See You

Johnny Costa Portrait of George Gershwin But Not For Me

Greg Gisbert, Ron Miles, John Gunther Standards in Norway Unfailing Kindness

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway Dedicated to You

Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Pete Jolly, Red Mitchell, Stan Levey Good Pickins Easy Living

Ultimate Mancini Studio Orchestra Charade

T.S. Monk Big Band Monk On Monk In Walked Bud

Thelonious Monk, Charlie Rouse, Butch Warren, Frankie Dunlop Thelonious Monk: The Classic Quartet Blue Monk

Karrin Allyson, Ed Howard Round Midnight Round Midnight

Hilton Ruiz, Jimmy Rowser, Steve Berrios Doin' It Right Shades of Thelonious

Paul Bollenback Soul Grooves Visions

Paul Bollenback, Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Watts, Broto Roy, Steve Davis, Eric Alexander, Steve Wilson, Jim Rotundi Soul Grooves Too High

Phil Woods, mike Melilo, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore, Harry Leahey, Alyiro Lima Live Superwoman

Maceo Parker, WDR Big Band Cologne Soul Classics I Wish

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven Perdido

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louis Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Papa's Got a Brand New Bag

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in Eb, K. 447 Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron

Edgar Olivero Sarahnade Mambo (based on Mozart's Eine Kleine Nachtmusik) Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra; The Sarahbanda Jose Antonio Mendez Padron

Claude Debussy String Quartet in g, Op. 10 Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Felix Umansky, cello Harlem Quartet

Guido López-Gavilan Cuarteto en guaguancó Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Felix Umansky, cello Harlem Quartet

Oscar Lorenzo Fernández Batuque Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Keri-Lynn Wilson

Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Encantamento Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes

Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 2 Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba (Havana, Cuba) Enrique Perez Mesa

Francisco Mignone String Quartet No. 1 (1957) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Renee Fleming, soprano; Dave Grusin, piano; Lee Ritenour, guitar Grusin Orchestra Dave Grusin

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Meghann Oglesby

Omer Avital: Ballad for Eli Avi Avital, mandolin; Yonathan Avishai, piano; Omer Avital, bass

Carlo Gesualdo, arr. Mark Steinberg: Three Madrigals The Brentano String Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland State University, Portland, OR

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jay Nygaard calling from St. George, Utah

Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos Vol. 6, No. 146 Balazs Szokolay, piano

Courtney Bryan: House of Pianos (World Premiere) Courtney Bryan, piano; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Francis Poulenc: Villageoises for Piano, FP 65 Luca Ciammarughi, piano

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Winds, Op. 100 Brook Ferguson, flute; Henry Ward, oboe; Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet; Aaron Apaza, bassoon; Dominic Rotella, horn; Adam Golka, piano Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Ulysses Kay: Pieta Anna Mattix, English horn; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19: Movements 3-4 Julia Bruskin, cello; Aaron Wunsch, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

James Horner: Field of Dreams: Medley (1989)

Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1945)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Xavier Montsalvatge: Fantasia for Guitar & Harp: Brasilado (1983)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Parade of the Ewoks (1983)

Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 5 (1765)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets (1725)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2024 - We're celebrating Earth Day with performances that celebrate our natural world. Up first, a young oboist performs a piece inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe's paintings of jimson weed and speaks about volunteering in a community garden. We also meet a teen pianist who performs Tan Dun's colorful homage to the Chinese countryside and a composer who connects with nature through the study of insects and shares a work inspired by the Salt Creek Tiger Beetle. We're paying homage to our beautiful planet and the works of art it inspires! A teen harpist from rural California performs Gary Schocker's Memory of Trees, a contemplation on the effects of climate change. Finally, a 17-year-old cellist plays The Swan and speaks of her work in environmental advocacy.

Minoo Jang, 18, Oboe, from Bellevue, WA Collision Etudes - III. Jimson Weed-Georgia O'Keeffe by Alyssa Morris (b. 1984) (3:11)

Julia Zhou, 16, Piano, from Boxborough, MA Eight Memories in Watercolor - I. Missing Moon, 7. Floating Clouds, 8. Sunrain by Tan Dun (b. 1957) (5:47)

Winston Schneider, 16, Composer, from Omaha, NE Salt Creek Tiger Beetle Quintet - I. Allegro con brio by Winston Schneider (b. 2007) (4:55) Performed by Jenna Ferdon, violin; Jessica Hanson, violin; Jesse Griggs, viola; Ruth Meints, viola; Tim Strang, cello

Deep River (Spiritual) performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Viviana Alfaro, 17, Harp, from Hughson, CA Memory of Trees by Gary Schocker (b. 1959) (3:17)

Jiin Yun, 17, Cello, from Irvine, CA The Swan from Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) (2:55)

Collision Etudes - III. Jimson Weed-Georgia O'Keeffe by Alyssa Morris (b. 1984), performed by Minoo Jang, oboe

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2023-24 season continues with Terence Blanchard’s jazz-inflected drama Fire Shut Up in My Bones, in a performance from earlier this month. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green stars as Charles, who grows up in a small town amidst hardship and trauma and comes to face a reckoning with his painful past. Soprano Latonia Moore is his mother Billie, who struggles to give her son a stable life, and soprano Brittany Renee personifies the voices that speak to Charles in moments of comfort and crisis. Evan Rogister conducts this gripping and lyrical opera, based on the best-selling memoir by columnist Charles M. Blow.

15:05 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Hazel Scott: Peace of Mind (1955)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 3

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture [used in ‘People Will Talk’ (1951)]—London Philharmonic/Marin Alsop

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Introduction [used in ‘Moonstruck’ (1987)]—St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: O soave fanciulla [used in ‘Moonstruck’ (1987)]—Carlo Bergonzi, tenor; Renata Tebaldi, soprano; St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra/Tullio Serafin

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria [used in ‘Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)]—Maria João Pires, piano

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Wedding March [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra/Riccardo Chailly

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Overture [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Claudio Abbado

Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Non più mesta [used in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ (1999)]—Cecilia Bartoli, mezzo-soprano; Orchestra del Teatro Comunale di Bologna/Riccardo Chailly

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme from Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture [used in ‘Wayne’s World’ (1992)]—Philharmonia Orchestra/Giuseppe Sinopoli

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 16 in C K 545 [used in ‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)]—John O’Conor, piano

Joseph Haydn: Minuet from Symphony No. 104 ‘London’ [used in ‘The Prince of Tides’ (1991)]—Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Intermezzo {used in ‘The Godfather Part III’ (1990)]—Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1950 on Stage and Screen - To borrow a line from the 1950 movie "Summer Stock," it was a "happy harvest": Frank Loesser's "Guys and Dolls," Leonard Bernstein's "Peter Pan," Irving Berlin's "Call Me Madam" and MGM's musical version of Berlin's "Annie, Get Your Gun."

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Samuel Barber: String Quartet (1936)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Lahav Shani, conductor; Beatrice Rana, piano; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Unsuk Chin: subito con forza

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra

22:00 WEEKEND CLASSICAL RADIO with Robert Conrad

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations (1899)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Cécile Chaminade: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Ernest Bloch: Abodah (1929)

Janis Medins: Symphonic Suite: Aria (1922)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Flute Concerto (1755)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

Egberto Gismonti: Agua e Vinho (1972)

Johannes Brahms: Ballade No. 4 in B (1854)

David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Nocturne (1941)