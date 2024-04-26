WCLV Program Guide 04-28-2024
Classical All Day, Jazz All Night
00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA
Artist-Album-Track
Bob Brookmeyer, The Blues Hot and Cold, Stoppin’ at the Savoy
James Zollar, The Ways In, Down Town Up
One for All with George Coleman, Big George, Oscar Winner
Black Art Jazz Collective, Truth to Power, It’s Alright
Brad Turner, The Magnificent, Slapped My Mind
Jay Thomas, Ballads Vol. 2, Summer Serenade
Jay Thomas, High Crimes and Misdemeanors, Bo Till
Leigh Pilzer, Beatin’ the Odds, The Platinum Taxi
George Russell, Ezzthetics, Ezz-Thetic
Brenan Brothers, Valley of Silence, Fly With the Wind
McCoy Tyner, McCoy Tyner and the Latin Jazz All-Stars, Blue Bossa
Art Farmer – Benny Golson Jazztet, Meet the Jazztet, Mox Nix
Charles McPherson, Reverence, Dynamic Duo
Jimmy Giuffre, The Jimmy Giuffre Clarinet, Down Home
John Coltrane et al, Interplay, Interplay
Mike DiRubbo, Inner Light, Straight Street
Nimmons Tribute, To the Nth, Night Crawler
Nightcrawlers, Volume Three, The Sendoff
John Coltrane, Giant Steps, Mr. P. C.
03:00 JAZZ NETWORK
Artist-Album-Track
Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Mean to Me
Wes Montgomery, Harold Mabern, Arthur Harper, Jimmy Lovelace Twisted Blues Four On Six
Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower What Are You Doing for the Rest of Your Life
Oscar Peterson, Milt Jackson, Ray Brown, Louis Hayes Reunion Blues Satisfaction
Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions I'm Old Fashioned
Johnny Smith, Perry Lopez, Arnold Fishkin, Don Lamond Walk, Don't Run! Walk, Don't Run
Jimmy McGriff, Lonnie Smith, Kenny Rampton, Rodney Jones, Bernard Purdie McGriff's House Party Dishin' the Dirt
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Jazz Party
Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau After You've Gone
McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Mr. Day
Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls
Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus, Max Roach Money Jungle Solitude
Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Blues for Stephanie
Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blancher, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses The Peacocks
Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven, Come Eleven In a Mellow Tone
Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Tequila
Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool La Nevada
Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Asma
Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Question and Answer Solar
Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Far East Blues
Kenny Burrell, Frank Foster, Tommy Flanagan, Oscar Pettiford, Shadow Wilson Introducing Kenny Burrell My Heart Stood Still
Charles Mingus, Dick Williams, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Benny Golson, Jerome Richardson, Roland Hanna, Theodore Cohen, Dannie Richmond The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Gunslinging Bird
Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird
Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Mainieri East Coast/West Coast Con Alma
Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See Her
Terence Blanchard, Donald Harrison, Steve Turre, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film Anatomy of a Murder
Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart
Duke Ellington, Max Roach, Charles Mingus Money Jungle Backward Country Blues
Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Here's Looking at You
Patrick Williams, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Charade
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)
Josef Rheinberger: Cantus Missae (1878)
Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Head Strong - Magical and mysterious born in-the-moment creations by organists who improvise!
NEITHARD BETHKE: Concerto in Old Style Neithard Bethke (1999 Woehl/St. Martin Church, Sendenhorst, Germany)
SIETZE DE VRIES: Versets on Psalm 57 Festival Chorus/Rintje te Wies; Sietze de Vries (1692-1729 Martinikerk/Groningen, Netherlands)
DAVID BRIGGS: Intro and Fileuse David Briggs (1977 Kuhn/Hofkirche, Lucerne, Switzerland)
PIERRE COCHEREAU: Improvisation Symphony on Themes by Frescobaldi Pierre Cochereau (1971 Ruffatti/St Mary’s Cathedral, San Francisco, CA)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns and Anthems of Praise - The season after Easter is full of great sacred choral and organ music of praise. Peter DuBois will curate something of a festival of hymns and anthems focusing on praise
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in g (1750)
Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
Ferdinando Carulli: Polonaise from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1809)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)
William Gomez: Ave Maria (2000)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)
Édouard Lalo: Rondo from Symphonie espagnole (1874)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Omer Avital: Ballad for Eli Avi Avital, mandolin; Yonathan Avishai, piano; Omer Avital, bass
Carlo Gesualdo, arr. Mark Steinberg: Three Madrigals The Brentano String Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland State University, Portland, OR
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jay Nygaard calling from St. George, Utah
Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos Vol. 6, No. 146 Balazs Szokolay, piano
Courtney Bryan: House of Pianos (World Premiere) Courtney Bryan, piano; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH
Francis Poulenc: Villageoises for Piano, FP 65 Luca Ciammarughi, piano
Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Winds, Op. 100 Brook Ferguson, flute; Henry Ward, oboe; Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet; Aaron Apaza, bassoon; Dominic Rotella, horn; Adam Golka, piano Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN
Ulysses Kay: Pieta Anna Mattix, English horn; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19: Movements 3-4 Julia Bruskin, cello; Aaron Wunsch, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY
14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen; Yuja Wang, piano
Modest Mussorgsky (ed. Kikor, G; rev. McAlister, Clark) A Night on Bald Mountain
Franz Liszt: Totentanz
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, Opus 14
Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from The Fairy's Kiss
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 9/28/2023.
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Allemande from Suite in A minor (encore)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 in E-flat minor Op 111
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2024 - We're celebrating Earth Day with performances that celebrate our natural world. Up first, a young oboist performs a piece inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe's paintings of jimson weed and speaks about volunteering in a community garden. We also meet a teen pianist who performs Tan Dun's colorful homage to the Chinese countryside and a composer who connects with nature through the study of insects and shares a work inspired by the Salt Creek Tiger Beetle. We're paying homage to our beautiful planet and the works of art it inspires! A teen harpist from rural California performs Gary Schocker's Memory of Trees, a contemplation on the effects of climate change. Finally, a 17-year-old cellist plays The Swan and speaks of her work in environmental advocacy
Minoo Jang, 18, Oboe, from Bellevue, WA Collision Etudes - III. Jimson Weed-Georgia O'Keeffe by Alyssa Morris (b. 1984) (3:11)
Julia Zhou, 16, Piano, from Boxborough, MA Eight Memories in Watercolor - I. Missing Moon, 7. Floating Clouds, 8. Sunrain by Tan Dun (b. 1957) (5:47)
Winston Schneider, 16, Composer, from Omaha, NE Salt Creek Tiger Beetle Quintet - I. Allegro con brio by Winston Schneider (b. 2007) (4:55) Performed by Jenna Ferdon, violin; Jessica Hanson, violin; Jesse Griggs, viola; Ruth Meints, viola; Tim Strang, cello
Deep River (Spiritual) performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Viviana Alfaro, 17, Harp, from Hughson, CA Memory of Trees by Gary Schocker (b. 1959) (3:17)
Jiin Yun, 17, Cello, from Irvine, CA The Swan from Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) (2:55)
Collision Etudes - III. Jimson Weed-Georgia O'Keeffe by Alyssa Morris (b. 1984), performed by Minoo Jang, oboe
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)
Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jennifer Conner: Truly Free (2022) Malina Rauschenfels, soprano and cello
Sebastian Birch: Ghosts of the Baroque (2022) Malina Rauschenfels, David Ellis, cellos; Paula Maust, harpsichord
Jack Gallagher: Symphony in One Movement: Threnody (1991) Koszalin State Philharmonic/Szymon Kawalla, cond.
James Wilding: Fire and Ice (Piano Sonata No. 3, 2nd movement) (2017) James Wilding, piano
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Fair Chance Housing: Removing Barriers After Incarceration - Yusuf Dahl
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)
Traditional: The Meeting of the Waters
Olivier Messiaen: O sacrum convivium (1937)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)