WCLV Program Guide 04-28-2024

Classical All Day, Jazz All Night

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Bob Brookmeyer, The Blues Hot and Cold, Stoppin’ at the Savoy

James Zollar, The Ways In, Down Town Up

One for All with George Coleman, Big George, Oscar Winner

Black Art Jazz Collective, Truth to Power, It’s Alright

Brad Turner, The Magnificent, Slapped My Mind

Jay Thomas, Ballads Vol. 2, Summer Serenade

Jay Thomas, High Crimes and Misdemeanors, Bo Till

Leigh Pilzer, Beatin’ the Odds, The Platinum Taxi

George Russell, Ezzthetics, Ezz-Thetic

Brenan Brothers, Valley of Silence, Fly With the Wind

McCoy Tyner, McCoy Tyner and the Latin Jazz All-Stars, Blue Bossa

Art Farmer – Benny Golson Jazztet, Meet the Jazztet, Mox Nix

Charles McPherson, Reverence, Dynamic Duo

Jimmy Giuffre, The Jimmy Giuffre Clarinet, Down Home

John Coltrane et al, Interplay, Interplay

Mike DiRubbo, Inner Light, Straight Street

Nimmons Tribute, To the Nth, Night Crawler

Nightcrawlers, Volume Three, The Sendoff

John Coltrane, Giant Steps, Mr. P. C.

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Paul Desmond, Ed Bickert, Ron Carter, Connie Kay Pure Desmond Mean to Me

Wes Montgomery, Harold Mabern, Arthur Harper, Jimmy Lovelace Twisted Blues Four On Six

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower What Are You Doing for the Rest of Your Life

Oscar Peterson, Milt Jackson, Ray Brown, Louis Hayes Reunion Blues Satisfaction

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions I'm Old Fashioned

Johnny Smith, Perry Lopez, Arnold Fishkin, Don Lamond Walk, Don't Run! Walk, Don't Run

Jimmy McGriff, Lonnie Smith, Kenny Rampton, Rodney Jones, Bernard Purdie McGriff's House Party Dishin' the Dirt

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Jazz Party

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau After You've Gone

McCoy Tyner, Al Foster, George Mraz McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Mr. Day

Alan Joseph, Gary Sosias Heavy Water Music The Falls

Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus, Max Roach Money Jungle Solitude

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra Absolutely! Blues for Stephanie

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blancher, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses The Peacocks

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven, Come Eleven In a Mellow Tone

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Tequila

Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool La Nevada

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Asma

Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes, Dave Holland Question and Answer Solar

Henry Mancini, Studio Orchestra Combo! Far East Blues

Kenny Burrell, Frank Foster, Tommy Flanagan, Oscar Pettiford, Shadow Wilson Introducing Kenny Burrell My Heart Stood Still

Charles Mingus, Dick Williams, James Knepper, Booker Ervin, John Handy, Benny Golson, Jerome Richardson, Roland Hanna, Theodore Cohen, Dannie Richmond The Shoes of the Fisherman's Wife Gunslinging Bird

Oscar Peterson, Dizzy Gillespie Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Blues for Bird

Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Mainieri East Coast/West Coast Con Alma

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Sessions Wait Til You See Her

Terence Blanchard, Donald Harrison, Steve Turre, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film Anatomy of a Murder

Andy Bey, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington Ain't Necessarily So I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart

Duke Ellington, Max Roach, Charles Mingus Money Jungle Backward Country Blues

Shirley Horn, Charles Ables, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Here's Looking at You

Patrick Williams, Studio Orchestra Ultimate Mancini Charade

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)

Josef Rheinberger: Cantus Missae (1878)

Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Head Strong - Magical and mysterious born in-the-moment creations by organists who improvise!

NEITHARD BETHKE: Concerto in Old Style Neithard Bethke (1999 Woehl/St. Martin Church, Sendenhorst, Germany)

SIETZE DE VRIES: Versets on Psalm 57 Festival Chorus/Rintje te Wies; Sietze de Vries (1692-1729 Martinikerk/Groningen, Netherlands)

DAVID BRIGGS: Intro and Fileuse David Briggs (1977 Kuhn/Hofkirche, Lucerne, Switzerland)

PIERRE COCHEREAU: Improvisation Symphony on Themes by Frescobaldi Pierre Cochereau (1971 Ruffatti/St Mary’s Cathedral, San Francisco, CA)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns and Anthems of Praise - The season after Easter is full of great sacred choral and organ music of praise. Peter DuBois will curate something of a festival of hymns and anthems focusing on praise

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in g (1750)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in g (1750)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Ferdinando Carulli: Polonaise from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1809)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 13 in G 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

William Gomez: Ave Maria (2000)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c (1876)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 14 (1853)

Édouard Lalo: Rondo from Symphonie espagnole (1874)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Omer Avital: Ballad for Eli Avi Avital, mandolin; Yonathan Avishai, piano; Omer Avital, bass

Carlo Gesualdo, arr. Mark Steinberg: Three Madrigals The Brentano String Quartet Chamber Music Northwest, Lincoln Recital Hall, Portland State University, Portland, OR

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jay Nygaard calling from St. George, Utah

Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos Vol. 6, No. 146 Balazs Szokolay, piano

Courtney Bryan: House of Pianos (World Premiere) Courtney Bryan, piano; Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Francis Poulenc: Villageoises for Piano, FP 65 Luca Ciammarughi, piano

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano and Winds, Op. 100 Brook Ferguson, flute; Henry Ward, oboe; Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet; Aaron Apaza, bassoon; Dominic Rotella, horn; Adam Golka, piano Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Ulysses Kay: Pieta Anna Mattix, English horn; The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata in G minor, Op. 19: Movements 3-4 Julia Bruskin, cello; Aaron Wunsch, piano Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen; Yuja Wang, piano

Modest Mussorgsky (ed. Kikor, G; rev. McAlister, Clark) A Night on Bald Mountain

Franz Liszt: Totentanz

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique, Opus 14

Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from The Fairy's Kiss

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 9/28/2023.

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Allemande from Suite in A minor (encore)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 in E-flat minor Op 111

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2024 - We're celebrating Earth Day with performances that celebrate our natural world. Up first, a young oboist performs a piece inspired by Georgia O'Keeffe's paintings of jimson weed and speaks about volunteering in a community garden. We also meet a teen pianist who performs Tan Dun's colorful homage to the Chinese countryside and a composer who connects with nature through the study of insects and shares a work inspired by the Salt Creek Tiger Beetle. We're paying homage to our beautiful planet and the works of art it inspires! A teen harpist from rural California performs Gary Schocker's Memory of Trees, a contemplation on the effects of climate change. Finally, a 17-year-old cellist plays The Swan and speaks of her work in environmental advocacy

Minoo Jang, 18, Oboe, from Bellevue, WA Collision Etudes - III. Jimson Weed-Georgia O'Keeffe by Alyssa Morris (b. 1984) (3:11)

Julia Zhou, 16, Piano, from Boxborough, MA Eight Memories in Watercolor - I. Missing Moon, 7. Floating Clouds, 8. Sunrain by Tan Dun (b. 1957) (5:47)

Winston Schneider, 16, Composer, from Omaha, NE Salt Creek Tiger Beetle Quintet - I. Allegro con brio by Winston Schneider (b. 2007) (4:55) Performed by Jenna Ferdon, violin; Jessica Hanson, violin; Jesse Griggs, viola; Ruth Meints, viola; Tim Strang, cello

Deep River (Spiritual) performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Viviana Alfaro, 17, Harp, from Hughson, CA Memory of Trees by Gary Schocker (b. 1959) (3:17)

Jiin Yun, 17, Cello, from Irvine, CA The Swan from Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) (2:55)

Collision Etudes - III. Jimson Weed-Georgia O'Keeffe by Alyssa Morris (b. 1984), performed by Minoo Jang, oboe

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jennifer Conner: Truly Free (2022) Malina Rauschenfels, soprano and cello

Sebastian Birch: Ghosts of the Baroque (2022) Malina Rauschenfels, David Ellis, cellos; Paula Maust, harpsichord

Jack Gallagher: Symphony in One Movement: Threnody (1991) Koszalin State Philharmonic/Szymon Kawalla, cond.

James Wilding: Fire and Ice (Piano Sonata No. 3, 2nd movement) (2017) James Wilding, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Fair Chance Housing: Removing Barriers After Incarceration - Yusuf Dahl

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Julius Klengel: Hymnus (1920)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Traditional: The Meeting of the Waters

Olivier Messiaen: O sacrum convivium (1937)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 4 in F (1833)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1717)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)