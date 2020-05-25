WCLV Program Guide 05-25-2020

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Conservatory at Baldwin Wallace University

Sean Murphy, saxophone; Christine Fuoco, piano

Pierre-Philippe Bauzin: Poeme (1960)

Pierre-Philippe Bauzin: Sonata No. 2 (1971, rev posth. 2016)

Pierre-Philippe Bauzin: Cinq Pieces Breves en Forme de Musique (1960)

00:38:21 Darius Milhaud: Le Boeuf sur le toit Op 58 Lyon Opera Orchestra Kent Nagano Erato 45820 20:01

01:00:27 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé Berlin Radio Choir Berlin Philharmonic Pierre Boulez DeutGram 447057 56:46

01:57:32 François Joseph Gossec: Gavotte Hubert Laws, flute Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 37216 2:25

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:50 Ariel Ramirez: Alfonsina y el Mar (arr Jorge Cardoso) Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony Classical 784219

02:06:45 Leo Brouwer: Cuban Landscape with Rain Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Telarc 80593

02:14:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Alicia de Larrocha, piano; English Chamber Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA Victor Red Seal 60825-2-RC

02:46:35 Carlos Chávez: Paisajes Mexicanos (Part One - Lentamente) The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 927

02:55:17 Jesús Monge Ramirez: "México lindo” Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

03:00:50 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart Carlos Kleiber Hänssler Classic 93.116

03:29:34 Jacinto Guerrero: Prelude to Los Gavilanes National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

03:37:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite Populaire Bresilienne Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245

03:57:50 Karlheinz Stockhausen: Amour: Cheer up! Suzanne Stephens, clarinet DeutGram 423378 1:38

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

04:00:42 Samuel Barber: String Quartet Op 11 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 19:34

04:22:16 Ernest Bloch: America Seattle Symphony Chorale Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3135 39:21

05:03:30 Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass Ilkka Talvi, violin Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3099 31:18

05:36:49 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 6 Op 173 I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80392 21:50

06:00 MEMORIAL DAY MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:00:26 John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen Voces8 Decca 4785703 4:40

06:05:46 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: D-Day Boston Pops Keith Lockhart RCA 63835 7:55

06:13:42 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Beneath the Southern Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 3:26

06:19:04 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Caprice Americain 'Columbia' Op 34 Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668 6:45

06:27:19 Jacques Offenbach: Waltz 'American Eagle' Nelson Rocha, trumpet Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 6:50

06:34:59 Richard Wagner: American Centennial March Philip Jones Brass Ensemble Elgar Howarth Decca 414149 13:42

06:49:55 Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

07:00 MEMORIAL DAY MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

07:01:05 John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 51333 6:06

07:07:11 John Williams: Liberty Fanfare Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:12

07:11:24 John Williams: JFK: Prologue Tim Morrison, trumpet Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 51333 3:59

07:18:17 Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 20:07

07:41:08 Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 022604 17:24

08:00 MEMORIAL DAY MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

08:00:54 Leonard Bernstein: Wonderful Town: The Story of My Life Lara Downes, piano Sony 84284011251 2:29

08:03:53 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 2:26

08:08:20 David Diamond: The Enormous Room Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3119 15:25

08:25:11 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

08:46:27 George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody Lincoln Mayorga, piano Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 12:19

09:00 DINNER CLASSICS

09:01:23 Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446406 8:32

09:10:23 Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood' Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 10:32

09:22:31 David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' Julius Baker, flute Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85546 12:20

09:36:31 John Mauceri: An American in London Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 10:46

09:47:51 George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 11:57

10:00 MEMORIAL DAY MUSIC with John Simna

10:02:19 Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy Eastman Chorus Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 432008 12:03

10:15:59 Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 17:10

10:34:47 Richard Rodgers: Victory at Sea: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80175 21:43

10:56:57 Samuel A. Ward: America, the Beautiful Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 62 3:07

11:00 MEMORIAL DAY MUSIC with John Mills

11:01:19 John Williams: Lincoln: Suite Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony John Williams Sony 544685 13:49

11:16:18 Earl Wild: Theme & Variations on Gershwin's 'Someone to Watch Over Me' Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090 15:08

11:33:31 Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Symphonic Suite Orchestre National de France Leonard Bernstein Warner 568954 20:51

11:54:49 William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Telarc 80606 5:29

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:01:15 Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 011208 11:24

12:14:59 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 022604 21:57

12:39:55 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 10:44

12:53:00 Johann Strauss Jr: Quadrille 'The First Day of Happiness' Op 327 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 4:36

13:00 MEMORIAL DAY MUSIC with Robert Conrad

13:02:45 Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 12:26

13:18:20 Virgil Thomson: Louisiana Story: Suite New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66576 20:35

13:43:54 Virgil Thomson: The River: The Old South Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 9:48

13:53:43 Virgil Thomson: The River: Finale Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 3:53

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E major S.49: 3rd movement Rondo Paul Merkelo, trumpet; Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra Album: The Enlightened Trumpet Sony 803581 Music: 4:19

Arvo Part: Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 6:45

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Military Septet, Op. 114 in C Carol Wincenc, flute; Jon Manasse, clarinet; Kevin Cobb, trumpet; Mark Fewer, violin; David Ying, cello; David Chapman-Orr, bass; Orion Weiss, piano Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO Music: 28:13

Ryan Nowlin: Let Freedom Ring United States Marine Band; Col. Jason K. Fettig, conductor United States Marine Band, Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, Vienna, VA Music: 3:47

Bob Lowden: Armed Forces Salute Aspen Music Festival Orchestral Ensemble; Lawrence Isaacson, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 4:37

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet: Scherzo James Ehnes, Erin Keefe, Andrew Wan, Augustin Hadelich, violins; Cynthia Phelps, Richard O'Neill, violas; Robert deMaine, Edward Arron, cellos Album: Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto, Octet Onyx 4060 Music: 4:28

Edward Elgar: Variations On an Original Theme, Op. 36 Enigma (Excerpts) Minnesota Orchestra; Sir Neville Marriner, conductor Album: Minnsota Orchestra at One Hundred Minnesota Orchestra 1002038 Music: 14:58

Camille Saint-Saens: Sonata No. 1 for violin and piano in D minor, Op. 75 James Ehnes, violin; Boris Giltburg, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 22:07

Henry Purcell: Dido And Aeneas: Dido's Lament Jessye Norman, soprano; English Chamber Ensemble; Sir Thomas Allen, conductor Album: Purcell: Dido And Aeneas Decca International Music: 5:24

16:00 MEMORIAL DAY MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:01:15 John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 51333 6:06

16:07:22 John Williams: Liberty Fanfare Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:12

16:11:35 John Williams: JFK: Prologue Tim Morrison, trumpet Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 51333 3:59

16:18:26 Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 20:07

16:40:55 Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 022604 17:24

17:00 MEMORIAL DAY MUSIC with Mark Satola

17:01:04 Leonard Bernstein: Wonderful Town: The Story of My Life Lara Downes, piano Sony 84284011251 2:29

17:04:03 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 2:26

17:08:18 David Diamond: The Enormous Room Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3119 15:25

17:25:36 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

17:46:55 George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody Lincoln Mayorga, piano Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 12:19

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:01:37 Sid Ramin: Irving Berlin Patriotic Overture Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 446406 8:32

18:10:37 Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood' Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 10:32

18:22:54 David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' Julius Baker, flute Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85546 12:20

18:36:40 John Mauceri: An American in London Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 10:46

18:48:00 George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: Final Ballet 'Watch Your Step!' Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 11:57

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:39 Robert Russell Bennett: Suite of Old American Dances Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Frederick Fennell Kosei 3503 18:15

19:23:37 Morton Gould: American Ballads National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:27

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:56 Charles Ives: String Quartet No. 1 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 435864 21:19

20:24:39 Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 20:14

20:45:53 James Hewitt: New Medley Overture Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 12:19

20:58:34 Randy Newman: Family Album: Lionel Teaches Marilyn Monroe How to Sing Gloria Cheng, piano Harm Mundi 907635 2:02

21:03:09 Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559768 12:01

21:16:04 Arthur Foote: Nocturne and Scherzo Jeani Foster, flute Da Vinci Quartet Naxos 559014 12:42

21:30:16 George W. Chadwick: Symphonic Sketches: A Vagrom Ballad Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 7:16

21:39:02 Cole Porter: The Snake in the Grass Ballet London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 6:34

21:47:31 Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9474 40:36

22:30:16 Jennifer Higdon: Harp Concerto Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Rochester Philharmonic Ward Stare Azica 71327 20:11

22:53:02 Andrew York: Sunburst Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 4:16

22:57:50 Stephen Goss: Blue Orchid from 'The Chinese Garden' Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 2:51

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:24 George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 7:53

23:10:18 Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Idil Biret, piano Slovak State Philharmonic Robert Stankovsky Naxos 503293 9:23

23:19:42 Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano Erato 551696 4:53

23:25:56 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ingrid's Lament San Francisco Symphony Herbert Blomstedt Decca 425857 4:04

23:30:00 Duke Ellington: A Single Petal of a Rose Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 3:35

23:33:36 Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 4:35

23:38:42 Stephen Paulus: Berceuse Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281 5:40

23:44:23 Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 752307 5:47

23:50:10 James Horner: Field of Dreams: Medley Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80468 4:47

23:55:27 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: In trutina Kate Royal, soprano Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner EMI 94419 2:30

23:58:17 Claude Debussy: Beau soir Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:26