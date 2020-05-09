WCLV Program Guide 05-09-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Dowland, John Pavana Lacrima' Andrew Lawrence-King, h RCA-DHM His Majesty's Harper - Fancies & Farewells, Airs & Dances 5:04 00:05:04 Fauré, Gabriel Pavane,' Op 50 St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner Philips Requiem - Orchestral Works 6:28

00:11:32 Fauré, Gabriel Ballade in F-Sharp, Op 19 Jean-Philippe Collard, p EMI/Ang Faure: Orchestral Works Vol. 2 -Ballade in F sharp op 19, Fantasie in G op 111, Elegy in C minor op 24, Berceuse in D op 16, Les Djinns op 12, Caligula op 52, Prelude de Penelope 14:33

00:26:05 Anderson, Leroy Balladette' St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin RCA Leroy Anderson Favorites * Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra * Leonard Slatkin 2:42

00:28:47 Anderson, Leroy Jazz Pizzicato' Orch/Leroy Anderson MCA Classics The Leroy Anderson Collection 1:35

00:30:22 Anderson, Leroy Fiddle-Faddle' Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel Vanguard Fiddle Faddle 3:43

00:34:05 Haydn, Franz Joseph Violin Concerto No. 1 in C, H VIIa:1 Cho-Liang Lin, v; Minnesota Orch/Neville Marriner CBS Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 / Vieuxtemps: Violin Concerto No. 5 20:07

00:54:12 Stravinsky, Igor Suite italienne' (1932-3) Cho-Liang Lin, v; André-Michel Schub, p CBS Stravinsky: Suite Italienne, Duo Concertant, Divertimento 1:32

01:00:00 Purcell, Henry O Solitude, My Sweetest Choice' Andreas Scholl, ct; Accademia Bizantina/Stefano Montanari London O Solitude: Songs and Arias by Henry Purcell * Andreas Scholl 5:33

01:05:33 Purcell, Henry In Nomine' in 7 parts Fretwork Harmonia Mundi Henry Purcell * The Complete Fantazias * Fretwork 4:14

01:09:47 Gibbons, Orlando In nomine' Eastman Brass Quintet Vox Renaissance Brass Music 3:34

01:13:21 Bull, John In nomine' Sophie Yates, virginals Chandos Sophie Yates - English Virginals 6:21

01:19:42 Taverner, John In Nomine' Christopher Bowers-Broadbent, o ECM Byrd: Motets & Mass for Four Voices 1:37

01:21:19 Grofé, Ferde Grand Canyon Suite' Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz Delos Out West! - Tone Poems Of The American West 33:25:00

01:54:44 Burleigh Four Rocky Mountain Sketches' (1913) Rachel Barton Pine, v; Matthew Hagle, p Cedille American Virtuosa: Tribute to Maud Powell 1:28

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Coprario: Fancie a 5 American Brass Quintet Album: American Brass Quintet Plays Renaissance, Elizabethan and Baroque Music Delos 3003 Music: 2:27

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon Per Sonare #4 American Brass Quintet Album: American Brass Quintet Plays Renaissance, Elizabethan and Baroque Music Delos 3003 Music: 1:57

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Concert pour Quatre Parties de Violes H.545 Sonnambula Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 10:32

Morley Calvert: Suite From The Monteregian Hills: Movements 1-2 & 4 Philadelphia Orchestra Brass Quintet: Anthony Prisk & James Ross, trumpets; Jeffrey Lang, horn Nitzan Haroz, trombone; Blair Bollinger, bass trombone Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 6:17

Paul Wiancko: LIFT Aizuri Quartet Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, MN Music: 25:31

Paul Lansky: Partita Movement 3 Pavane David Starobin, guitar; Mari Yoshinaga, percussion Album: David Starobin: New Music with Guitar, Volume 8 Bridge 9404 Music: 4:40

Aaron Copland: Quiet City Andrew Parker, English Horn; Michael Martin, trumpet; University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor The Butler School of Music at The University of Texas at Austin, Bates Recital Hall, Austin, TX Music: 10:32

Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 14:43

Paul Lansky: Five Views of an Unfamiliar Tune for Solo Percussion and Chamber Orchestra.Matthew McClung, percussion; ROCO; Victor Yampolsky, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 18:55

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Krebs, Johann Ludwig Chorale Prelude, 'Herzlich Lieb hab' ich dich, o Herr' Ute Hartwich, tr; Franz Raml, o MD&G Recordings Johann Ludwig Krebs 5:24

04:05:24 Abel, Carl Friedrich Symphony #4 in F Cantilena/Adrian Shepherd Chandos Abel 8:44

0:14:08 Goldberg, Johann Gottlieb Two-Violin Sonata in B-flat Rebel/Jörg-Michael Schwarz Bridge Goldberg: Beyond the Variations 9:40

04:23:48 Krebs, Johann Ludwig Chorale Prelude, 'Herr Jesu Christ, meins Lebens Licht' Hans Peter Westermann, ob; Franz Raml, o MD&G Recordings Johann Ludwig Krebs 1:51

04:25:39 Enescu, George Orchestra Suite No. 1 in C, Op. 9 Romanian Radio/TV Orch/Josif Conta Marco Polo Enescu: Suites Nos. 1 and 2, Concert Overture 29:18:00

04:54:57 Bach, Johann Sebastian Five Little Preludes, BWV 939-943 Angela Hewitt, p Hyperion Bach 1:26

05:00:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Concert Aria, 'Ah, non lasciarmi, no,' K. 486a Lucia Popp, s; Salzburg Mozarteum Orch/Leopold Hager Philips Mozart: Arias, Vocal Ensembles, Canons 5:32

05:05:32 Clementi, Muzio Piano Sonata in f, Op 13/6 Ian Hobson, p Arabesque Field: Piano Sonatas Nos. 1-4 15:15

05:20:47 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Concert Aria, 'Clarice cara,' K. 256 Claes Haakan Ahnsjö, t; Salzburg Mozarteum Orch/Leopold Hager Philips Mozart: Arias, Vocal Ensembles, Canons 1:47

05:22:34 Reicha, Antonin Wind Quintet in E-Flat, Op 88/2 Vega Wind Quintet LDR Vega Wind Quintet 24:08:00

05:46:42 Beethoven, Ludwig van Egmont,' Op. 84 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan DG Essential Beethoven 8:19

05:55:01 Couperin, François Pièces de clavecin, Bk 2 (1716-7): 12e ordre Kenneth Gilbert, hc Harmonia Mundi Francois Couperin: Second Livre de Clavecin 1:44

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ariel Ramirez: Alfonsina y el Mar (arr. by Jorge Cardoso) Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony Classical 784219

06:06:45 Leo Brouwer: Cuban Landscape with Rain Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Telarc 80593

06:14:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467 Alicia de Larrocha, piano; English Chamber Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA Victor Red Seal 60825-2-RC

06:46:35 Carlos Chávez: Paisajes Mexicanos (Part One - Lentamente) The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 927

06:55:17 Jesús Monge Ramirez: "México lindo" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

07:00:50 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart Carlos Kleiber Hänssler Classic 93.116

07:29:34 Jacinto Guerrero: Prelude to Los Gavilanes National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439

07:37:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite Populaire Bresilienne Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 420245

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 4: IV. Energico American Symphony Orchestra; Leon Botstein, conductor Album: Piston: Symphony No. 4 – EP American Symphony Orchestra Music: 4:17

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1: Movement 1 The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 21:20

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA.Music: 7:23

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10, No. 3: Movement 4 Rondo Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven, the complete piano sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 3:54 (short excerpt as needed)

John Adams (arr. Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe): Hallelujah Junction Anderson and Roe Piano Duo Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 15:36

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 Movement 3 Minuetto: Moderato Luxembourg European Soloists; Christoph Konig, conductor Album: Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 - Overtures - Grand Variations Naxos 574094 Music: 4:33

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 Luxembourg European Soloists; Christoph Konig, conductor Album: Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 - Overtures - Grand Variations Naxos 574094 Music: 7:06

Louise Farrenc: Etudes, Op. 26 Book 1 No. 15 Andante affettuoso Joanne Polk, piano Album: Louise Farrenc: Etudes & Variations for Solo Piano Steinway & Sons 30133 Music: 2:45

Louise Farrenc: Nonet for Strings and Winds in E flat Major, Op. 38: Movements 2-3 Philippe Bernold, flute; Francois Leleux, oboe; Romain Guyot, clarinet; Andre Cazalet, French horn; Gilbert Audin, bassoon; Guillaume Sutre, violin; Miguel Da Silva, viola; Francois Salque, cello; Vincent Pasquier, double bass Album: Farrenc: Musique de chamber Naive 5033 Music: 17:26

Louise Farrenc: Etudes, Op. 26 Books 1 & 2 (selections) Joanne Polk, piano Album: Louise Farrenc: Etudes & Variations for Solo Piano Steinway & Sons 30133 Music: 10:01

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:04 John Williams: 1941: March Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80495 4:16

10:08:02 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 15:15

10:26:29 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 22:36

10:50:08 William Bolcom: Glad Rag Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041 3:42

10:53:57 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:58

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:04 Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 4:53

11:13:40 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 29:48

11:44:20 Franz Schubert: Die Forelle D 550 Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4770832 2:13

11:49:18 Jean Sibelius: Cortège Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 6:40

11:57:57 Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Air Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 1:31

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 23, 2019 - This episode of From the Top was recorded at Hollywood Scoring Studio in Los Angeles. We meet a young pianist from Los Angeles who grew up around the scoring studios in Los Angeles and who founded her own multi-disciplinary arts collaborative at her high school. Also on the program is a heroic performance of a piece by Planel for horn and a teenage violinist performs Ravel’s virtuosic “Tzigane” with guest host Peter Dugan

19-year-old violinist James Poe from Palo Alto, CA performs “Tzigane” for violin and piano by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old horn player Zachary Potts from Forsyth, GA performs Très largement from “Légende” by Robert Planel (1908-1994), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old cellist Davis You from Palo Alto, CA performs II. Scherzo from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Peter Dugan, piano

14-year-old guitarist Eric Wang from San Jose, CA performs III. Alla Cubana and I. Allegro from “Five Bagatelles” by William Walton (1902-1983)

18-eyar-old pianist Maya Paredes from Burbank, CA performs "Levante" by Osvaldo Golijov

14-year-old guitarist Eric Wang from San Jose, CA performs Étude No. 7 by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

In the last scheduled Saturday matinee radio broadcast of its 2019-20 season, the Metropolitan Opera presents Donizetti’s riveting historical drama Maria Stuarda. Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato sings the title role, in a performance from 2013, when the opera had its Met premiere. DiDonato is Mary Stuart, the deposed Queen of Scots, being held captive in England. Soprano Elza van den Heever stars opposite her as Queen Elizabeth I, who sees Mary as a threat to her rule, and tenor Matthew Polenzani is the Earl of Leicester, whose love for Mary stokes Elizabeth’s jealousy. The cast also features Matthew Rose and Joshua Hopkins, with Maestro Maurizio Benini conducting the Met orchestra and chorus in Donizetti’s powerful score

16:05 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:05:49 Giovanni Paisiello: Proserpine: Overture Collegium Philarmonicum Gennaro Cappabianca Naxos 557031 5:47

16:15:13 Jan Vanhal: Symphony in c Toronto Camerata Kevin Mallon Naxos 557483 16:20

16:34:52 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 48 Op 64 # 1 Salomon String Quartet Hyperion 67011 20:13

16:57:02 Traditional: Afro-Cuban Lullaby Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 2:35

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: André the Giant (Previn as Conductor)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Main title—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 3:04

André Previn (arr Mark McGurty): Valley of the Dolls: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 3:47

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 63051) 9:32 (used in The Elephant Man, 1980)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 12:01

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Muir Matheson): Three Portraits from ‘The England of Elizabeth’—London Symphony/André Previn (RCA 60586) 17:36

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch—St. Louis Symphony/André Previn (Sony 62401) 4:35

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Introduction—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 68607) 2:45 (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights [‘The Montagues and the Capulets’]—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 68607) 5:36 (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dancin' - Get ready to waltz, polka, tap, can-can, cha-cha and rock your way through the house -- in other words, don't listen while driving! Lots of Fred Astaire and Irving Berlin, of course, plus Tommy Tune, Scott Joplin and…Elvis! Everything from "The Continental" to "Jailhouse Rock"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:53 Irving Berlin The Yam (Explained) Fred Astaire Starring Fred Astaire Columbia C2K44233

18:03:41 00:02:16 Cole Porter Rap Tap on Wood Tommy Tune Cole Porter Revisited Vol. 5 Painted Smiles PSCD-122

18:06:11 00:02:57 Con Conrad-Herb Magidson The Continental Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:09:05 00:00:54 Richard O'Brien The Time Warp Company The Rocky Horror Show -- 2001 Revival RCA 09026-63801-2

18:09:47 00:01:17 Irving Berlin Let Yourself Go Fred Astaire Starring Fred Astaire Columbia C2K44233

18:11:01 00:00:55 Irving Berlin Cheek to Cheek Fred Astaire Fred Astaire: The Early Years TCM 88883-78614

18:11:51 00:01:28 Irving Berlin Change Partners Fred Astaire Starring Fred Astaire Columbiia C2K44233

18:13:17 00:00:43 George and Ira Gershwin Shall We Dance Fred Astaire Fred Astaire: The Early Years TCM 88883-78614

18:13:51 00:00:55 Irving Berlin Let's Face the Music and Dance Fred Astaire Fred Astaire: The Early Years TCM 88883-78614

18:14:37 00:01:49 Irving Berlin Everybody Step The Bronx Sisters The Great Songs of the 1920s AJA AJA5015

18:17:01 00:00:31 Irving Berlin Shaking the Blues Away Ruth Etting Irving Berlin: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048-1

18:17:17 00:01:36 Jerry Herman Tap Your Troubles Away Lisa Kirk Mack & Mabel -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10523

18:19:04 00:03:01 Jule Styne-Yip Harburg Let's See What Happens Patricia Routledge Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63334

18:22:24 00:02:25 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Papa, Won't You Dance With Me? Maxine Sulliivan Together: Maxine Sullivan Sings the Music of Jule Styne Harbinger HCD2503

18:24:58 00:02:50 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance? Yul Brynner-Constance Towers The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival RCA RCD1-2610

18:29:07 00:00:58 Jerry Lieber-Mike Stoller Jailhouse Rock Elvis Presley Elvis's Greatest Jukebox Hits RCA D120986

18:29:58 00:01:34 Cole Porter The Ritz Roll and Rock Fred Astaire Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R274368

18:31:27 00:01:51 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Mu-Cha-Cha Peter Gennaro, Judy Hollidan Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89545

18:33:26 00:02:35 Hugh Martin Gotta Dance Harold Lang Look, Ma, I'm Dancin' -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 02498-64118

18:36:15 00:01:35 Irving Berlin He Ain't Got Rhythm Anne Tofflemire Let's Face the Music Harbinger HCD1708

18:37:49 00:01:55 Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields I Won't Dance Jack Cassidy, Kaye Ballard Roberta -- Studio Cast DRG 21471-90732

18:39:43 00:01:27 Cole Porrter Can-Can Lilo Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64664

18:41:15 00:03:37 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Lonely Feet Alfred Drake, Blossom Dearie Oscar Hammerstein Revisited Painted Smiles PS1351

18:45:30 00:03:08 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Dancing in the Dark Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017

18:48:37 00:03:09 Scott Joplin A Real Slow Drag Choruus Treemonisha -- Original Cast Deutsche Gammophon 2707-013

18:52:10 00:00:50 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:48 Jerry Herman Filler: Dancing Charles Nelson Reilly, Carol Channing Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 2876-51431

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:21 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:46

19:07:07 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:09

19:13:24 Richard Strauss: Sinfonia domestica Op 53 Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman ArteNova 98495 43:10

19:57:58 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 8 Op 10 # 8 Vytautas Smetona, piano Navona 6286 2:25

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

Claude Debussy: 'Jeux'

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 in E

21:33:57 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93 Cleveland Orchestra Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 459463 26:03

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – David Frost, Not the 9 O'clock News, and Cook and More demonstrate that British

justice is more dramatic than American justice… We answer a request for "Great Square Inches in Art… Richard Howland-Bolton discuses "The Topless Lady"…This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:19 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi DeutGram 4795448 6:15

23:08:35 Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77 Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152 8:16

23:16:51 William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 4:53

23:23:01 Peter Tchaikovsky: Mozartiana Suite: Preghiera Op 61 Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8777 3:53

23:26:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:03

23:33:58 Patrick Zimmerli: Arioso from Sonata for Solo Cello 'Kol Nidre' Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 4:08

23:39:21 Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107 Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 4:03

23:43:25 Claude Debussy: Ballade Michel Beroff, piano Denon 18047 6:16

23:49:42 Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:55:53 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in b Op 119 # 1 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 3:16