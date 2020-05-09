© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 05-09-2020

Published May 9, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Dowland, John  Pavana Lacrima'           Andrew Lawrence-King, h  RCA-DHM         His Majesty's Harper - Fancies & Farewells, Airs & Dances 5:04 00:05:04    Fauré, Gabriel   Pavane,' Op 50 St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner     Philips   Requiem - Orchestral Works      6:28

00:11:32           Fauré, Gabriel   Ballade in F-Sharp, Op 19          Jean-Philippe Collard, p          EMI/Ang           Faure: Orchestral Works Vol. 2 -Ballade in F sharp op 19, Fantasie in G op 111, Elegy in C minor op 24, Berceuse in D op 16, Les Djinns op 12, Caligula op 52, Prelude de Penelope          14:33

00:26:05           Anderson, Leroy            Balladette'         St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin     RCA     Leroy Anderson Favorites * Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra * Leonard Slatkin   2:42

00:28:47           Anderson, Leroy            Jazz Pizzicato'  Orch/Leroy Anderson            MCA Classics    The Leroy Anderson Collection   1:35

00:30:22           Anderson, Leroy            Fiddle-Faddle'   Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel Vanguard          Fiddle Faddle    3:43

00:34:05           Haydn, Franz Joseph    Violin Concerto No. 1 in C, H VIIa:1            Cho-Liang Lin, v; Minnesota Orch/Neville Marriner          CBS            Haydn: Violin Concerto No. 1 / Vieuxtemps: Violin Concerto No. 5            20:07

00:54:12           Stravinsky, Igor Suite italienne' (1932-3) Cho-Liang Lin, v; André-Michel Schub, p  CBS Stravinsky: Suite Italienne, Duo Concertant, Divertimento     1:32

01:00:00           Purcell, Henry   O Solitude, My Sweetest Choice'            Andreas Scholl, ct; Accademia Bizantina/Stefano Montanari            London O Solitude: Songs and Arias by Henry Purcell * Andreas Scholl            5:33

01:05:33           Purcell, Henry   In Nomine' in 7 parts      Fretwork            Harmonia Mundi            Henry Purcell * The Complete Fantazias * Fretwork           4:14

01:09:47           Gibbons, Orlando          In nomine'         Eastman Brass Quintet Vox      Renaissance Brass Music          3:34

01:13:21           Bull, John          In nomine'         Sophie Yates, virginals            Chandos           Sophie Yates - English Virginals 6:21

01:19:42           Taverner, John  In Nomine'        Christopher Bowers-Broadbent, o     ECM     Byrd: Motets & Mass for Four Voices      1:37

01:21:19           Grofé, Ferde     Grand Canyon Suite'     Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz    Delos    Out West! - Tone Poems Of The American West    33:25:00

01:54:44           Burleigh            Four Rocky Mountain Sketches' (1913)            Rachel Barton Pine, v; Matthew Hagle, p            Cedille  American Virtuosa: Tribute to Maud Powell            1:28

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

John Coprario: Fancie a 5 American Brass Quintet Album: American Brass Quintet Plays Renaissance, Elizabethan and Baroque Music Delos 3003 Music: 2:27

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon Per Sonare #4 American Brass Quintet Album: American Brass Quintet Plays Renaissance, Elizabethan and Baroque Music Delos 3003 Music: 1:57

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Concert pour Quatre Parties de Violes H.545 Sonnambula Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 10:32

Morley Calvert: Suite From The Monteregian Hills: Movements 1-2 & 4 Philadelphia Orchestra Brass Quintet: Anthony Prisk & James Ross, trumpets; Jeffrey Lang, horn Nitzan Haroz, trombone; Blair Bollinger, bass trombone Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, West Palm Beach, FL Music: 6:17

Paul Wiancko: LIFT Aizuri Quartet Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, MN Music: 25:31

Paul Lansky: Partita Movement 3 Pavane David Starobin, guitar; Mari Yoshinaga, percussion Album: David Starobin: New Music with Guitar, Volume 8 Bridge 9404 Music: 4:40

Aaron Copland: Quiet City Andrew Parker, English Horn; Michael Martin, trumpet; University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor The Butler School of Music at The University of Texas at Austin, Bates Recital Hall, Austin, TX Music: 10:32

Joseph Joachim: Hamlet Overture The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 14:43

Paul Lansky: Five Views of an Unfamiliar Tune for Solo Percussion and Chamber Orchestra.Matthew McClung, percussion; ROCO; Victor Yampolsky, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 18:55

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00           Krebs, Johann Ludwig   Chorale Prelude, 'Herzlich Lieb hab' ich dich, o Herr' Ute Hartwich, tr; Franz Raml, o  MD&G Recordings            Johann Ludwig Krebs    5:24

04:05:24           Abel, Carl Friedrich        Symphony #4 in F            Cantilena/Adrian Shepherd        Chandos           Abel      8:44

0:14:08 Goldberg, Johann Gottlieb         Two-Violin Sonata in B-flat            Rebel/Jörg-Michael Schwarz      Bridge   Goldberg: Beyond the Variations         9:40

04:23:48           Krebs, Johann Ludwig   Chorale Prelude, 'Herr Jesu Christ, meins Lebens Licht'       Hans Peter Westermann, ob; Franz Raml, o       MD&G Recordings       Johann Ludwig Krebs    1:51

04:25:39           Enescu, George            Orchestra Suite No. 1 in C, Op. 9            Romanian Radio/TV Orch/Josif Conta    Marco Polo       Enescu: Suites Nos. 1 and 2, Concert Overture   29:18:00

04:54:57           Bach, Johann Sebastian            Five Little Preludes, BWV 939-943       Angela Hewitt, p            Hyperion           Bach     1:26

05:00:00           Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Concert Aria, 'Ah, non lasciarmi, no,' K. 486a   Lucia Popp, s; Salzburg Mozarteum Orch/Leopold Hager   Philips   Mozart: Arias, Vocal Ensembles, Canons            5:32

05:05:32           Clementi, Muzio Piano Sonata in f, Op 13/6         Ian Hobson, p            Arabesque        Field: Piano Sonatas Nos. 1-4    15:15

05:20:47           Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Concert Aria, 'Clarice cara,' K. 256       Claes Haakan Ahnsjö, t; Salzburg Mozarteum Orch/Leopold Hager            Philips   Mozart: Arias, Vocal Ensembles, Canons            1:47

05:22:34           Reicha, Antonin Wind Quintet in E-Flat, Op 88/2  Vega Wind Quintet LDR      Vega Wind Quintet        24:08:00

05:46:42           Beethoven, Ludwig van  Egmont,' Op. 84            Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan            DG       Essential Beethoven      8:19

05:55:01           Couperin, François        Pièces de clavecin, Bk 2 (1716-7): 12e ordre    Kenneth Gilbert, hc        Harmonia Mundi            Francois Couperin: Second Livre de Clavecin           1:44

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Ariel Ramirez: Alfonsina y el Mar (arr. by Jorge Cardoso) Sharon Isbin, guitar  Sony Classical 784219                         

06:06:45 Leo Brouwer: Cuban Landscape with Rain  Los Angeles Guitar Quartet  Telarc 80593                                                     

06:14:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C, K. 467  Alicia de Larrocha, piano; English Chamber Orchestra  Sir Colin Davis  RCA Victor Red Seal 60825-2-RC                           

06:46:35 Carlos Chávez: Paisajes Mexicanos (Part One - Lentamente) The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra  Enrique Bátiz  ASV 927                                              

06:55:17 Jesús Monge Ramirez: "México lindo"  Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra  Miguel Harth-Bedoya  Decca 000629502                      

07:00:50 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b  Radio Symphony Orchestra, Stuttgart  Carlos Kleiber  Hänssler Classic  93.116                  

07:29:34 Jacinto Guerrero: Prelude to Los Gavilanes  National Orchestra of Spain  Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos  Alhambra 71439                                           

07:37:01 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite Populaire Bresilienne  Pepe Romero, guitar  Philips 420245              

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 4: IV. Energico American Symphony Orchestra; Leon Botstein, conductor Album: Piston: Symphony No. 4 – EP American Symphony Orchestra Music: 4:17

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1: Movement 1 The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 21:20

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Dan Larkin from Windsor, CA.Music: 7:23

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10, No. 3: Movement 4 Rondo Stephen Kovacevich, piano Album: Beethoven, the complete piano sonatas EMI 62700 Music: 3:54 (short excerpt as needed)

John Adams (arr. Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe): Hallelujah Junction Anderson and Roe Piano Duo Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 15:36

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 Movement 3 Minuetto: Moderato Luxembourg European Soloists; Christoph Konig, conductor Album: Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 - Overtures - Grand Variations Naxos 574094 Music: 4:33

Louise Farrenc: Overture No. 2 Luxembourg European Soloists; Christoph Konig, conductor Album: Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 - Overtures - Grand Variations Naxos 574094 Music: 7:06

Louise Farrenc: Etudes, Op. 26 Book 1 No. 15 Andante affettuoso Joanne Polk, piano Album: Louise Farrenc: Etudes & Variations for Solo Piano Steinway & Sons 30133 Music: 2:45

Louise Farrenc: Nonet for Strings and Winds in E flat Major, Op. 38: Movements 2-3 Philippe Bernold, flute; Francois Leleux, oboe; Romain Guyot, clarinet; Andre Cazalet, French horn; Gilbert Audin, bassoon; Guillaume Sutre, violin; Miguel Da Silva, viola; Francois Salque, cello; Vincent  Pasquier, double bass Album: Farrenc: Musique de chamber Naive 5033 Music: 17:26

Louise Farrenc: Etudes, Op. 26 Books 1 & 2 (selections) Joanne Polk, piano Album: Louise Farrenc: Etudes & Variations for Solo Piano Steinway & Sons 30133 Music: 10:01

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:04  John Williams: 1941: March     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80495 4:16

10:08:02  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 15:15

10:26:29  Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez    Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 22:36

10:50:08  William Bolcom: Glad Rag    Spencer Myer, piano   Steinway 30041 3:42

10:53:57  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers     Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:58

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:04  Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 4:53

11:13:40  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 Op 90    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 29:48

11:44:20  Franz Schubert: Die Forelle  D 550 Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo-soprano Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4770832 2:13

11:49:18  Jean Sibelius: Cortège     Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 6:40

11:57:57  Henry Purcell: Amphitrion: Air     Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 570149 1:31

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 23, 2019 - This episode of From the Top was recorded at Hollywood Scoring Studio in Los Angeles. We meet a  young pianist from Los Angeles  who grew up around the scoring studios in Los Angeles and who founded her own multi-disciplinary arts collaborative at her high school. Also on the program is a heroic performance of a piece by Planel for horn and a teenage violinist performs Ravel’s virtuosic “Tzigane” with guest host Peter Dugan

19-year-old violinist James Poe from Palo Alto, CA performs “Tzigane” for violin and piano by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old horn player Zachary Potts from Forsyth, GA performs Très largement from “Légende” by Robert Planel (1908-1994), with Peter Dugan, piano

17-year-old cellist Davis You from Palo Alto, CA performs II. Scherzo from the Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op. 65 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849), with Peter Dugan, piano

14-year-old guitarist Eric Wang from San Jose, CA performs III. Alla Cubana and I. Allegro from “Five Bagatelles” by William Walton (1902-1983)

18-eyar-old pianist Maya Paredes from Burbank, CA performs "Levante" by Osvaldo Golijov

14-year-old guitarist Eric Wang from San Jose, CA performs Étude No. 7 by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959)

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

In the last scheduled Saturday matinee radio broadcast of its 2019-20 season, the Metropolitan Opera presents Donizetti’s riveting historical drama Maria Stuarda. Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato sings the title role, in a performance from 2013, when the opera had its Met premiere. DiDonato is Mary Stuart, the deposed Queen of Scots, being held captive in England. Soprano Elza van den Heever stars opposite her as Queen Elizabeth I, who sees Mary as a threat to her rule, and tenor Matthew Polenzani is the Earl of Leicester, whose love for Mary stokes Elizabeth’s jealousy. The cast also features Matthew Rose and Joshua Hopkins, with Maestro Maurizio Benini conducting the Met orchestra and chorus in Donizetti’s powerful score

 

16:05 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

16:05:49  Giovanni Paisiello: Proserpine: Overture     Collegium Philarmonicum Gennaro Cappabianca Naxos 557031 5:47

16:15:13  Jan Vanhal: Symphony in c     Toronto Camerata Kevin Mallon Naxos 557483 16:20

16:34:52  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 48 Op 64 # 1  Salomon String Quartet  Hyperion 67011 20:13

16:57:02  Traditional: Afro-Cuban Lullaby    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 54853 2:35

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: André the Giant (Previn as Conductor)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Main title—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 3:04

André Previn (arr Mark McGurty): Valley of the Dolls: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80319) 3:47

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 63051) 9:32 (used in The Elephant Man, 1980)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 12:01

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Muir Matheson): Three Portraits from ‘The England of Elizabeth’—London Symphony/André Previn (RCA 60586) 17:36

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch—St. Louis Symphony/André Previn (Sony 62401) 4:35

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Introduction—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 68607) 2:45 (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights [‘The Montagues and the Capulets’]—London Symphony/André Previn (EMI 68607) 5:36 (used in Romeo.Juliet, 1990)

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dancin' - Get ready to waltz, polka, tap, can-can, cha-cha and rock your way through the house -- in other words, don't listen while driving! Lots of Fred Astaire and Irving Berlin, of course, plus Tommy Tune, Scott Joplin and…Elvis! Everything from "The Continental" to "Jailhouse Rock"

18:00:00           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54           00:02:53           Irving Berlin       The Yam (Explained)     Fred Astaire  Starring Fred Astaire     Columbia          C2K44233

18:03:41           00:02:16           Cole Porter       Rap Tap on Wood            Tommy Tune     Cole Porter Revisited Vol. 5       Painted Smiles            PSCD-122

18:06:11           00:02:57           Con Conrad-Herb Magidson       The Continental       Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers      Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO  Rhino R272957

18:09:05           00:00:54           Richard O'Brien The Time Warp Company            The Rocky Horror Show -- 2001 Revival RCA     09026-63801-2

18:09:47           00:01:17           Irving Berlin       Let Yourself Go Fred Astaire            Starring Fred Astaire     Columbia          C2K44233

18:11:01           00:00:55           Irving Berlin       Cheek to Cheek Fred Astaire            Fred Astaire: The Early Years    TCM     88883-78614

18:11:51           00:01:28           Irving Berlin       Change Partners           Fred Astaire  Starring Fred Astaire     Columbiia          C2K44233

18:13:17           00:00:43           George and Ira Gershwin           Shall We Dance   Fred Astaire      Fred Astaire: The Early Years    TCM     88883-78614

18:13:51           00:00:55           Irving Berlin       Let's Face the Music and Dance   Fred Astaire      Fred Astaire: The Early Years    TCM     88883-78614

18:14:37           00:01:49           Irving Berlin       Everybody Step The Bronx Sisters  The Great Songs of the 1920s   AJA      AJA5015

18:17:01           00:00:31           Irving Berlin       Shaking the Blues Away Ruth Etting    Irving Berlin: American Songbook Series Smithsonian      RD048-1

18:17:17           00:01:36           Jerry Herman    Tap Your Troubles Away            Lisa Kirk           Mack & Mabel -- Original B'way Cast      MCA            MCAD-10523

18:19:04           00:03:01           Jule Styne-Yip Harburg  Let's See What Happens           Patricia Routledge         Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast     RCA     09026-63334

18:22:24           00:02:25           Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn           Papa, Won't You Dance With Me?     Maxine Sulliivan            Together: Maxine Sullivan Sings the Music of Jule Styne    Harbinger          HCD2503

18:24:58           00:02:50           R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Shall We Dance? Yul Brynner-Constance Towers  The King and I -- 1977 B'way Revival            RCA RCD1-2610

18:29:07           00:00:58           Jerry Lieber-Mike Stoller            Jailhouse Rock     Elvis Presley     Elvis's Greatest Jukebox Hits     RCA     D120986

18:29:58           00:01:34           Cole Porter       The Ritz Roll and Rock  Fred Astaire  Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack           Rhino    R274368

18:31:27           00:01:51           Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  Mu-Cha-Cha            Peter Gennaro, Judy Hollidan     Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast     Sony SK89545

18:33:26           00:02:35           Hugh Martin      Gotta Dance     Harold Lang            Look, Ma, I'm Dancin' -- Original B'way Cast       Decca B'way            02498-64118

18:36:15           00:01:35           Irving Berlin       He Ain't Got Rhythm      Anne Tofflemire         Let's Face the Music      Harbinger          HCD1708

18:37:49           00:01:55           Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields       I Won't Dance            Jack Cassidy, Kaye Ballard        Roberta -- Studio Cast   DRG            21471-90732

18:39:43           00:01:27           Cole Porrter      Can-Can           Lilo       Can-Can -- Original B'way Cast         Angel    7777-64664

18:41:15           00:03:37           Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein    Lonely Feet            Alfred Drake, Blossom Dearie    Oscar Hammerstein Revisited             Painted Smiles PS1351

18:45:30           00:03:08           Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz   Dancing in the Dark     Barbara Cook    Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall   Sony     SMK62017

18:48:37           00:03:09           Scott Joplin       A Real Slow Drag            Choruus            Treemonisha -- Original Cast     Deutsche Gammophon     2707-013

18:52:10           00:00:50           George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down         Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy         Sony     SK60659

18:53:09           00:03:48           Jerry Herman    Filler: Dancing   Charles Nelson Reilly, Carol Channing    Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast         RCA            2876-51431

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:21  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:46

19:07:07  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Women's Dance     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:09

19:13:24  Richard Strauss: Sinfonia domestica Op 53    Zürich Tonhalle Orchestra David Zinman ArteNova 98495 43:10

19:57:58  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 8 Op 10 # 8 Vytautas Smetona, piano   Navona 6286 2:25

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

Claude Debussy: 'Jeux'

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 in E

21:33:57  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 Op 93    Cleveland Orchestra Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 459463 26:03

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – David Frost, Not the 9 O'clock News, and Cook and More demonstrate that British

justice is more dramatic than American justice… We answer a request for "Great Square Inches in Art… Richard Howland-Bolton discuses "The Topless Lady"…This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:19  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria    Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi DeutGram 4795448 6:15

23:08:35  Antonín Dvorák: Andante from String Quintet No. 2 Op 77    Chamber Music Soc Linc Center  Delos 3152 8:16

23:16:51  William Pursell: Christ Looking Over Jerusalem     Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434347 4:53

23:23:01  Peter Tchaikovsky: Mozartiana Suite: Preghiera Op 61    Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8777 3:53

23:26:54  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21  K 467 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:03

23:33:58  Patrick Zimmerli: Arioso from Sonata for Solo Cello 'Kol Nidre'    Brian Thornton, cello   Thornton 2013 4:08

23:39:21  Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 Op 107    Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 4:03

23:43:25  Claude Debussy: Ballade    Michel Beroff, piano   Denon 18047 6:16

23:49:42  Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings     London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:55:53  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in b Op 119 # 1 Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 1820 3:16

 

 