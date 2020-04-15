WCLV Program Guide 04-15-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:06 Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50 Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 10:08

00:11:48 Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani David Bilger, trumpet Richard Kapp ESS.A.Y 1035 5:25

00:18:22 Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Key Biscayne, dawn Miami Piano Circle Georgi Danchev Ecstatic 92251 4:39

00:24:07 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 42 Op 54 # 2 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 19:14

00:44:20 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 Op 56 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 39:29

01:26:54 Michael Daugherty: Radio City: Ode to the Old World Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Naxos 559749 12:18

01:40:32 Thomas Tallis: Videte miraculum Choir King's College Cambridge Stephen Cleobury Argo 425199 10:41

01:52:03 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quintet: Scherzo Jonathan Biss, piano; Elias String Quartet Album: Schumann & Dvorak: Piano Quintets Onyx 4092 Music: 4:16

Traditional, arr. Elias String Quartet: Two Scottish tunes: The Day Dawn and Callum's Road (encore) Elias String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:27

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op. 33 Anastasia Kobekina, cello; Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Grand Hall of the D.D. Shostakovich St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonia, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 19:36

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Quintet in E-flat minor, op. 87 Pedja Muzijevic, piano; Owen Dalby, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Doug Balliett, double bass Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA 2019, South Carolina Public Radio, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 16:22

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in B minor, No. 1, Op. 119, No. 1 Joyce Yang, piano Album: The Frederic Chopin Society (Live) MPR 091108 Music: 4:23

Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser Dallas Winds and Percussion Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor Morton H Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 5:09

Eugene Ysaye: A Child's Dream Op. 14 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 4:36

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F major Joyce Yang, piano; Aspen Festival Orchestra; Robert Spano, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 32:55

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

03:58:30 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 26 Op 20 # 3 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 22:55

04:22:29 Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture Royal NCM Wind Orchestra Timothy Reynish Chandos 9897 5:14

04:28:57 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song Ludovic Tézier, baritone SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 4:18

04:34:35 Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 11:57

04:48:15 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 Op 61 Hanover Band Roy Goodman RCA 61931 34:33

05:27:18 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 BWV 1056 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67308 9:40

05:38:30 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:32

05:49:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht' Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 44651 5:07

05:55:03 Johann Pachelbel: Canon Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429390 4:07

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:47 George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 2:52

06:12:29 Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances Op 15 Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 9:10

06:22:44 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Conversations Between Beauty and the Beast Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 4:17

06:29:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 K 182 Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80186 8:52

06:44:01 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 305886 10:16

06:56:06 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With catlike tread Nicholas Folwell, baritone Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80353 2:37

06:59:34 Karl King: Royal Scotch Highlanders March USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:28

07:06:45 Franz Liszt: Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The Flying Dutchman' S 440 Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 4779525 5:56

07:14:15 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 9:19

07:25:23 Traditional: Down by the Sally Gardens Cambridge Singers Men John Rutter Collegium 120 2:46

07:29:17 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture Op 96 Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 6:34

07:40:41 Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5 D 557 András Schiff, piano Decca 440307 12:29

07:54:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 Aralee Dorough, flute Dorough 2016 3:04

07:59:16 Thomas Morley: My Lord of Oxenford's Maske Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 0:56

08:08:01 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 57497 6:09

08:16:37 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

08:28:21 Charles Strouse: Annie: Overture Ryan Anthony, trumpet Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 7:24

08:41:40 Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' Glenn Gould, piano Sony 52637 12:22

08:55:14 Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 6:19

09:06:17 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 8:06

09:15:24 Gerard Schwarz: Above and Beyond United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 8:49

09:27:55 Donald Fraser: Cheers: Where Everybody Knows Your Name Grant Gershon, piano Delos 3222 5:16

09:35:10 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Horn Trio Op 40 Richard King, horn Albany 1325 6:09

09:43:10 Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale Op 152 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 7031 14:08

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:26 Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 11 Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921 1:02

10:01:47 Darius Milhaud: Romance Op 78 # 2 Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 1:47

10:05:12 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a Slovak Philharmonic Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 500250 14:20

10:20:01 Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture D 84 Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Manfred Huss Koch Intl 1121 8:22

10:30:02 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 454 Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 3:44

10:37:58 Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4 William Bennett, flute I Musici Philips 400017 7:57

10:46:55 Carl Nielsen: Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude Op 25 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 53276 4:54

10:53:09 Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 1 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 462125 25:40

11:20:27 George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody Lincoln Mayorga, piano Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 12:19

11:33:54 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 13 Op 9 # 3 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 14:54

11:50:31 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 8:21

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 4:13

12:12:51 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 27:12

12:43:37 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83 Yefim Bronfman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 8:45

12:53:41 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 2:52

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:23 Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht? Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4779060 2:17

13:03:10 Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt Christian Gerhaher, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4779060 3:27

13:08:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello Op 11 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 20:17

13:29:25 Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 6:12

13:39:37 Felix Mendelssohn: Prelude & Fugue No. 5 Op 35 # 5 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4830255 6:33

13:47:35 José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 8:17

13:56:44 Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazurque pour danser Op 72 # 6 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284 2:17

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 Movement 4: Larghetto espressivo Emerson String Quartet Album: Beethoven: Complete String Quartets DG 453811 Music: 4:12

James MacMillan: Larghetto for Orchestra Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 9:59

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Wiley Newbold calling from Morgantown, West Virginia Music: 9:37

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Op. 19b, No. 1 Andante con moto Itzhak Perlman, violin Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Bits and Pieces EMI 54882 Music: 2:43 (short excerpt)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in C Minor, Op. 1 No. 3 Inon Barnatan, piano; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Jay Campbell, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 24:31

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 2 in C Minor, K. 406: II. Andante Michael Tree, violin; Dover Quartet Album: Tribute Cedille Records Music: 4:27

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture, Op. 81 Texas Festival Orchestra; Christoph Campestrini, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 13:06

Viktor Ullmann: String Quartet No. 3 Dover Quartet Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 12:10

Paul Schoenfield: Cafe Music Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 17:13

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:53:47 Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8766 6:16

16:03:29 Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: Overture Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8766 3:44

16:09:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2191 12:10

16:27:54 Percy Grainger: Mock Morris Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884 3:06

16:32:31 Franz Danzi: Finale from Concertino for Clarinet & Bassoon Op 47 Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Potsdam Chamber Academy Decca 4814711 5:55

16:41:33 George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Their land brought forth frogs Ashley Stafford, countertenor English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 2:14

16:43:48 George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He spake the word Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 2:01

16:45:50 George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He gave them hailstones Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 2:01

16:47:52 George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He smote all the first-born of Egypt Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 2:17

16:54:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio WoO 39 Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 4:29

17:04:10 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 Op 35 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 6:13

17:13:44 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783 10:08

17:26:50 Joseph Lanner: Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 8:49

17:39:39 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 5:01

17:47:20 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 Op 64 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669 3:06

17:52:24 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51 Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765 7:06

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:37 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783 19:05

18:29:48 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437532 7:46

18:38:24 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic March Op 54 # 2 Andrei Gavrilov, piano DeutGram 437522 3:00

18:42:40 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8808 9:12

18:52:24 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Fiesta from Guitar Concerto No. 2 Op 160 Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin RCA 60355 6:28

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:31 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo Grace Bumbry, mezzo-soprano Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4796018 23:43

19:28:35 Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 27:47

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live – Cleveland Institute of Music Chamber Orchestra, Jaime Laredo, conductor; James Thompson, violin – recorded live on March 3 in Mixon Hall at CIM

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C K 551 ‘Jupiter’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61

21:38:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 Op 30 # 3 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 457619 19:57

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:12 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River' Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:11

22:04:24 Anonymous: Spiritual 'By and By' Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:04

22:07:28 Anonymous: Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace' Dale Warland Singers Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:55

22:13:05 Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 5:48

22:18:54 Duke Ellington: Reflections Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 7:22

22:28:05 Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite Women's Philharmonic Apo Hsu Koch Intl 7518 27:44

22:57:25 Scott Joplin: Peacherine Rag Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:06

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:41 Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings Virtuosi Saxoniae Ludwig Güttler Capriccio 10218 9:40

23:13:22 Karl Jenkins: Laudamus te Polyphony Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 4:46

23:19:21 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764 4:06

23:23:27 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 K 313 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 9:02

23:32:30 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 5:18

23:38:48 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 4:10

23:42:58 Ruth Gipps: Song for Orchestra Op 33 BBC National Orch of Wales Rumon Gamba Chandos 40 6:03

23:48:56 Astor Piazzolla: Milonga Prelude 'Flora's Game' Joel Fan, piano Reference 119 6:43

23:56:13 Traditional: O Waly, Waly Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 2:48