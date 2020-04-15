© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 04-15-2020

Published April 15, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:06  Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50    Orchestre Métropolitaine Yannick Nézet-Séguin Atma 2647 10:08

00:11:48  Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani    David Bilger, trumpet  Richard Kapp ESS.A.Y 1035 5:25

00:18:22  Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Key Biscayne, dawn     Miami Piano Circle Georgi Danchev Ecstatic 92251 4:39

00:24:07  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 42 Op 54 # 2  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 19:14

00:44:20  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 Op 56    Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 39:29

01:26:54  Michael Daugherty: Radio City: Ode to the Old World     Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Naxos 559749 12:18

01:40:32  Thomas Tallis: Videte miraculum    Choir King's College Cambridge  Stephen Cleobury Argo 425199 10:41

01:52:03  Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quintet: Scherzo Jonathan Biss, piano; Elias String Quartet Album: Schumann & Dvorak: Piano Quintets Onyx 4092 Music: 4:16

Traditional, arr. Elias String Quartet: Two Scottish tunes: The Day Dawn and Callum's Road (encore) Elias String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:27

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op. 33 Anastasia Kobekina, cello; Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Grand Hall of the D.D. Shostakovich St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonia, St.  Petersburg, Russia Music: 19:36

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Quintet in E-flat minor, op. 87 Pedja Muzijevic, piano; Owen Dalby, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Doug Balliett, double bass Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA 2019, South Carolina Public Radio, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 16:22

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in B minor, No. 1, Op. 119, No. 1 Joyce Yang, piano Album: The Frederic Chopin Society (Live) MPR 091108 Music: 4:23

Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser Dallas Winds and Percussion Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor Morton H Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX Music: 5:09

Eugene Ysaye: A Child's Dream Op. 14 Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 4:36

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F major Joyce Yang, piano; Aspen Festival Orchestra; Robert Spano, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 32:55

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

03:58:30  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 26 Op 20 # 3  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 22:55

04:22:29  Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture     Royal NCM Wind Orchestra Timothy Reynish Chandos 9897 5:14

04:28:57  Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song    Ludovic Tézier, baritone SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 4:18

04:34:35  Frederick S. Converse: Flivver Ten Million     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 11:57

04:48:15  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 Op 61    Hanover Band Roy Goodman RCA 61931 34:33

05:27:18  Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5  BWV 1056 Angela Hewitt, piano Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Hyperion 67308 9:40

05:38:30  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Black Swan Pas de deux     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:32

05:49:23  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 207: Chorus 'Vereinigte zweitracht'     Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY Richard Kapp CBS 44651 5:07

05:55:03  Johann Pachelbel: Canon     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 429390 4:07

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:47  George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: The Lord shall reign    Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 2:52

06:12:29  Alberto Ginastera: Suite of Native Dances Op 15    Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 9:10

06:22:44  Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Conversations Between Beauty and the Beast    Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 4795096 4:17

06:29:29  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24  K 182  Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80186 8:52

06:44:01  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73   Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Sony 305886 10:16

06:56:06  Gilbert & Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: With catlike tread    Nicholas Folwell, baritone Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80353 2:37

06:59:34  Karl King: Royal Scotch Highlanders March     USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:28

07:06:45  Franz Liszt: Spinning Song from Wagner's 'The Flying Dutchman'  S 440 Daniel Barenboim, piano   DeutGram 4779525 5:56

07:14:15  Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst     Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 9:19

07:25:23  Traditional: Down by the Sally Gardens    Cambridge Singers Men  John Rutter Collegium 120 2:46

07:29:17  Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture Op 96    Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 6:34

07:40:41  Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 5  D 557 András Schiff, piano   Decca 440307 12:29

07:54:35  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air  BWV 1068 Aralee Dorough, flute   Dorough 2016 3:04

07:59:16  Thomas Morley: My Lord of Oxenford's Maske     Los Angeles Guitar Quartet  Delos 3132 0:56

08:08:01  Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for Trumpet, 2 Oboes & Strings    Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 57497 6:09

08:16:37  George Gershwin: Cuban Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

08:28:21  Charles Strouse: Annie: Overture    Ryan Anthony, trumpet Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Azica 72216 7:24

08:41:40  Franz Liszt: Allegro from Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral'    Glenn Gould, piano   Sony 52637 12:22

08:55:14  Stephen Sondheim: A Little Night Music: Night Waltzes     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 438685 6:19

09:06:17  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92    Nicolaus Esterházy Sinfonia Béla Drahos Naxos 500250 8:06

09:15:24  Gerard Schwarz: Above and Beyond     United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 8:49

09:27:55  Donald Fraser: Cheers: Where Everybody Knows Your Name    Grant Gershon, piano   Delos 3222 5:16

09:35:10  Johannes Brahms: Finale from Horn Trio Op 40   Richard King, horn   Albany 1325 6:09

09:43:10  Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale Op 152    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 7031 14:08

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:26  Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 11    Paul Crossley, piano   CBS 44921 1:02

10:01:47  Darius Milhaud: Romance Op 78 # 2 Lara Downes, piano   Steinway 30016 1:47

10:05:12  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a    Slovak Philharmonic Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 500250 14:20

10:20:01  Franz Schubert: The Devil's Pleasure Palace: Overture  D 84  Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Manfred Huss Koch Intl 1121 8:22

10:30:02  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G  Kk 454 Margarita Shevchenko, piano   CIPC 96523 3:44

10:37:58  Alessandro Scarlatti: Sinfonia di Concerto Grosso No. 4    William Bennett, flute I Musici  Philips 400017 7:57

10:46:55  Carl Nielsen: Saul and David: Act 2 Prelude Op 25    Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 53276 4:54

10:53:09  Charles Gounod: Symphony No. 1     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 462125 25:40

11:20:27  George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody    Lincoln Mayorga, piano Harmonie Ensemble New York Steven Richman Bridge 9212 12:19

11:33:54  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 13 Op 9 # 3  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 14:54

11:50:31  Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32    BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 8:21

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:49  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 4:13

12:12:51  Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 27:12

12:43:37  Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83   Yefim Bronfman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 8:45

12:53:41  Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Thunder and Lightning' Op 324    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 2:52

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:23  Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Wer hat dies Liedlein erdacht?    Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-soprano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4779060 2:17

13:03:10  Gustav Mahler: Des Knaben Wunderhorn: Des Antonius von Padua Fischpredigt    Christian Gerhaher, baritone Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 4779060 3:27

13:08:09  Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello Op 11    Xyrion Trio  Naxos 500250 20:17

13:29:25  Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13    Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 6:12

13:39:37  Felix Mendelssohn: Prelude & Fugue No. 5 Op 35 # 5 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 4830255 6:33

13:47:35  José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango     Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 8:17

13:56:44  Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazurque pour danser Op 72 # 6 Mikhail Pletnev, piano   DeutGram 4284 2:17

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 Movement 4: Larghetto espressivo Emerson String Quartet Album: Beethoven: Complete String Quartets DG 453811 Music: 4:12

James MacMillan: Larghetto for Orchestra Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 9:59

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Wiley Newbold calling from Morgantown, West Virginia Music: 9:37

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Op. 19b, No. 1 Andante con moto Itzhak Perlman, violin Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Bits and Pieces EMI 54882 Music: 2:43 (short excerpt)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in C Minor, Op. 1 No. 3 Inon Barnatan, piano; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Jay Campbell, cello Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC Music: 24:31

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 2 in C Minor, K. 406: II. Andante Michael Tree, violin; Dover Quartet Album: Tribute Cedille Records Music: 4:27

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture, Op. 81 Texas Festival Orchestra; Christoph Campestrini, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 13:06

Viktor Ullmann: String Quartet No. 3 Dover Quartet Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 12:10

Paul Schoenfield: Cafe Music Jennifer Frautschi, violin; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; Max Levinson, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 17:13

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:53:47  Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits'     Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8766 6:16

16:03:29  Carl Maria von Weber: Turandot: Overture     Philharmonia Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8766 3:44

16:09:51  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1   Simon Trpceski, piano Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Avie 2191 12:10

16:27:54  Percy Grainger: Mock Morris    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 66884 3:06

16:32:31  Franz Danzi: Finale from Concertino for Clarinet & Bassoon Op 47   Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Potsdam Chamber Academy  Decca 4814711 5:55

16:41:33  George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: Their land brought forth frogs    Ashley Stafford, countertenor English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 2:14

16:43:48  George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He spake the word    Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 2:01

16:45:50  George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He gave them hailstones    Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 2:01

16:47:52  George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He smote all the first-born of Egypt    Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 2:17

16:54:05  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio  WoO 39  Xyrion Trio  Naxos 500250 4:29

17:04:10  Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 Op 35    Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 6:13

17:13:44  Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g     Tempesta di Mare  Chandos 783 10:08

17:26:50  Joseph Lanner: Schönbrunn Waltz Op 200    Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 8:49

17:39:39  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Valentina Lisitsa, piano   Decca 17091 5:01

17:47:20  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 Op 64 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6669 3:06

17:52:24  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51    Emerson String Quartet  DeutGram 4778765 7:06

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:37  Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns, Winds & Strings     Tempesta di Mare  Chandos 783 19:05

18:29:48  Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past    Andrei Gavrilov, piano   DeutGram 437532 7:46

18:38:24  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Norwegian Rustic March Op 54 # 2 Andrei Gavrilov, piano   DeutGram 437522 3:00

18:42:40  Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite     Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8808 9:12

18:52:24  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Fiesta from Guitar Concerto No. 2 Op 160   Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar London Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin RCA 60355 6:28

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:31  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo    Grace Bumbry, mezzo-soprano Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4796018 23:43

19:28:35  Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 27:47

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live – Cleveland Institute of Music Chamber Orchestra, Jaime Laredo, conductor; James Thompson, violin – recorded live on March 3 in Mixon Hall at CIM

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 in C K 551 ‘Jupiter’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61

21:38:55  Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 Op 30 # 3 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 457619 19:57

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:12  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River'    Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:11

22:04:24  Anonymous: Spiritual 'By and By'    Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 3:04

22:07:28  Anonymous: Spiritual 'We Shall Walk Through the Valley in Peace'    Dale Warland Singers  Dale Warland Gothic 49243 2:55

22:13:05  Duke Ellington: Sophisticated Lady    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460811 5:48

22:18:54  Duke Ellington: Reflections    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 455512 7:22

22:28:05  Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite     Women's Philharmonic Apo Hsu Koch Intl 7518 27:44

22:57:25  Scott Joplin: Peacherine Rag    Brian Dykstra, piano   Centaur 3340 3:06

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:41  Johann Friedrich Fasch: Air No. 1 from Suite for Winds & Strings     Virtuosi Saxoniae Ludwig Güttler Capriccio 10218 9:40

23:13:22  Karl Jenkins: Laudamus te    Polyphony  Stephen Layton DeutGram 4793232 4:46

23:19:21  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Oiseaux tristes    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram 14764 4:06

23:23:27  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1  K 313 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 9:02

23:32:30  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo     CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 5:18

23:38:48  Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie Op 42 # 3 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 4:10

23:42:58  Ruth Gipps: Song for Orchestra Op 33    BBC National Orch of Wales Rumon Gamba Chandos 40 6:03

23:48:56  Astor Piazzolla: Milonga Prelude 'Flora's Game'    Joel Fan, piano   Reference 119 6:43

23:56:13  Traditional: O Waly, Waly    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 120 2:48

 

 