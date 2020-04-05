WCLV Program Guide 04-05-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: George Martin: The Beatles & Beyond

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite: Pepperland—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 2:15

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Eleanor Rigby—Paul McCartney, lead vocal; John Lennon, George Harrison, harmony vocals; String Ensemble (Capitol) 2:09

Flanders & Swann: Have Some Madeira, M’Dear—Michael Flanders & Donald Swann (EMI 797464) 3:53

George Martin: The Pepperland Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 6:31

Paul & Linda McCartney (arr Tommy Newsom): Live and Let Die: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80251) 3:38

George Martin: Live and Let Die: Suite—Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 8:20

George Martin: Three American Sketches— Cornelius Katzer, violin; Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 14:45

George Martin: Overture ‘Under Milk Wood’— Berlin Music Ensemble/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 6:11

George Martin: The Mission Chorales—Berlin Music Ensemble & Choir/Craig Leon (Atlas Realizations 8) 13:30

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: James Gaffigan

Avner Dorman: Eternal Rhythm

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 8 in C Minor, Op. 65

Maurice Ravel: Boléro--Sir Georg Solti, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven (Excerpt): Symphony No. 6 in F Major, op. 68 ‘Pastoral’--Neeme Järvi, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Leonard Bernstein; Soloists: John Bogart, boy alto (Psalms & Symphony); Felicia Montealegre, speaker (Symphony); Jennie Tourel, mezzo-soprano (Symphony); Paul Sperry, tenor (Suite)

Bruce Fifer, bass-baritone (Suite); Chorus: Camerata Singers (Psalms & Symphony); Columbus Boychoir (Symphony)

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (World premiere performance)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 3 ‘Kaddish’

Leonard Bernstein: Suites No. 1 & 2 from the Dybbuk

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Early Sacred Italian Baroque Composers III: Born 1640-1675 - Antonia Padoani Bembo, Giovanni Maria Sabino, Diogenio Bigaglia.

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

00:59:30 Claude Debussy: Lindaraja Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 4:41

06:07:27 Orlande de Lassus: Lamentations of Jeremiah Huelgas Ensemble Paul Van Nevel Harm Mundi 2908304 21:36

06:30:36 Anton Bruckner: Ave Maria Fairhaven Singers Ralph Woodward Guild 7380 2:57

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Bach Again - The immeasurable treasure of Bach’s compositions for organ provides perpetual pleasure

J.S.BACH: Fantasy & Fugue in g, BWV 542 Christopher Houlihan (1971 Austin/Trinity College Chapel, Hartford, CT) Azica 71314

BACH: Prelude & Fugue in C, BWV 531 Oliver Vernet (1988 Guillemin/Church of Sts. Peter & Paul,Chavagnes-en-Paillers) Ligia Digital 0104081/99

BACH: Selections, fr Well-tempered Clavier, Book 1 (Prelude in E-flat, BWV 852; Prelude in B-flat, BWV 866; Prelude in f, BWV 857; Prelude in G, BWV 860; Fugue in C, BWV 846) Timothy Albrecht (2003 Jaeckel/Schwartz Center, Emory University, Atlanta, GA) Albach 2010

BACH: Orgelbüchlein Chorale-preludes, BWV 636/8 (Vater unser im Himmelreich; Durch Adams Fall; Es ist das Heil) Swiss-Italian Radio Choir/Diego Fasolis, director; Francesco Cera (2009 Mascioni/Santa Maria Assunta, Giubiasco, Switzerland) Brilliant Classics 94639

BACH (trans. DeJong): Aria, fr Cantata BWV 170 Euwe and Sybolt de Jong (1738 Müller/St. Bavo Church, Haarlem, The Netherlands) DeJong 6

BACH: Introduction, fr Cantata BWV 34 Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble; Duncan Patton, timpani; Anthony Newman (1993 Mander/St. Ignatius Loyola Church, New York, NY) Sonoma 001

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Palm Sunday/Holy Week - Beginning with music to mark Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, followed by the Passion that unfolds, join Peter DuBois for some of the most powerful music of the church year

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Great women violinists II

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane Ginette Niveu, violin; Philharmonic-Symphony Orchestra of New York/Charles Munch (live rec. 2 January 1949) (M&A 837 CD) 10:34

Grigoras Dinicu (arr. Heifetz): Hora Staccato Ginette Neveu, violin; Jean Neveu, piano (EMI 739 LP) 2:19

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto: Finale Ginette Neveu, violin; Philharmonia Orchestra/Walter Susskind (EMI 739 LP) 7:57

Henryk Wieniawski: Scherzo Tarantelle Ida Haendel, violin; Adela Kotowkska, piano (Decca 460658 CD) 4:23

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Melody Ida Haendel, violin; Alice Haendel, piano (Decca 460658 CD) 5:07

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto: Rondo Ida Haendel, violin; Philharmonia Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Testament 1083) 9:30

Pablo Sarasate: Zapateado Ida Haendel, violin; Adela Kotowkska, piano (Decca 460658 CD) 3:21

09:59:48 Nicola Matteis: Ground after the Scotch Humor Daniel Hope, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 13993 1:47

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:05:03 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for the Orchestra in Dresden RV 577 Pascale Giguére, violin Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 9:05

10:15:12 Heinrich Schütz: Psalm 100 'Jauchzet dem Herren' SWV 36 Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 4:20

10:21:06 Benedetto Marcello: Concerto a cinque in e Op 1 # 2 Riccardo Minasi, violin Concerto Italiano Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30301 10:18

10:32:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 182 'Himmelskönig, sei willkomen' BWV 182 Amsterdam Baroque Choir Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 12598 25:34

10:58:19 Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Hornpipe Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 2:41

11:02:28 Manuel de Zumaya: Lamentations of Jeremiah the Prophet Chanticleer Teldec 96353 10:12

11:14:17 Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Concerto in A D 96 Giuliano Carmignola, violin Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Archiv 3849 13:30

11:29:52 George Frideric Handel: Chaconne with 21 Variations HWV 485 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 10:59

11:41:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Kommt ihr Töchter' Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 425498 7:54

11:49:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Chorus 'Wir setzen uns mit Tränen' Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti Decca 425498 6:25

11:56:33 Biagio Marini: Passacaglia Op 22 Members of Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Tafelmusik 1001 3:59

12:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 9 in D

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:03:29 Louise Farrenc: Piano Trio No. 1 Op 44 Neave Trio Chandos 20139 34:40

14:39:08 Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 1 Op 43 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Stéphane Denève Naxos 570245 17:48

14:57:54 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Le vent dans la plaine Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 2:03

15:01:08 Ludwig Spohr: Grand Nonet Op 31 Gerhart Hetzel, violin Vienna-Berlin Ensemble DeutGram 427640 34:34

15:36:45 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 Op 40 # 2 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 18883 6:29

15:44:36 Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 5:50

15:50:58 Anatoly Liadov: Barcarolle Op 44 Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 4:13

15:57:21 Deems Taylor: Looking Glass Insects Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 92 2:52

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 ‘Scottish’

17:38:58 Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 60311 20:27

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 8, 2020 - 14-time Grammy Award winner, Paquito D’Rivera collaborates with the young musicians on this week’s From the Top as a special guest artist. Recorded in New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall in Boston, the episode features Paquito performing a virtuosic duo (written by Paquito himself) with a young guitarist … we meet a young soprano with a moving story about overcoming a deep fear of singing in public … and a 13-year-old performs a 19th century Welch melody written by Queen Victoria’s royal harpist

Benjamin Shaar, 14, Newton, Massachussets performs Sonata No. 10 in G Major Op. 14, No. 2: I. Allegro by Ludwig van Beethoven

Ria Modak, From the Top alumni, guitarist performs La Fleur de Cayenne along with composer and clarinetist, Paquito D’Rivera.

Olivia Lee, 13, harp, from Boston, Massachussets performs The Minstrel’s Adieu to His Native Land by

John Thomas

Wooldjina Present, 18, soprano, from Homestead, Florida performs Povero cor, tu palpiti from 24 Canzoncine by Isabella Angela Colbran with host, Peter Dugan

Noah Stone, 18, bass clarinet, from Boston, Massachusetts performs Cookbook: IV. La ultima noche en la casa del Flamenco by Kenji Bunch along with host Peter Dugan

Noah Stone, 18, clarinet from Boston, Massachusetts along Paquito D’Rivera, clarinet, and Peter Dugan, piano perform Vals Venezolano by Paquito D’Rivera

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:15 Ludwig Spohr: Clarinet Concerto No. 2 Op 57 Jon Manasse, clarinet Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Harm Mundi 907516 25:57

19:32:00 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 Op 74 West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Daniel Barenboim Decca 15607 47:20

20:21:49 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 37 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421718 37:07

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen T. Griebling: Jefferson Epic Margi Griebling-Haigh, oboe; Randall Fusco, Dawn Sonntag, pianos (private CD) 14:07

Stephen T. Griebling : Five Songs to Poetry by Edna St. Vincent Millay Sandra Simon, soprano; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 02-25-07) 10:46

Stephen T. Griebling: Suite for Woodwind Quintet Sarah Yeates, flute; Melissa Wallace, oboe; Christopher Jones, clarinet; Zach Elmore, bassoon; Joshua Thomas, horn (CCG 11-26-17) 14:16

Stephen T. Griebling: Six Duets for Oboe and English Horn Danna Sundet, oboe; Margi Griebling-Haigh, English horn (private CD) 8:14

Stephen T. Griebling : Six Miniatures in Slavic Style (2005) The Cross Town Trio (Centaur 3082) 7:31

21:51:57 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Arioso from Concerto Italiano Op 31 Tianwa Yang, violin SWR Symphony Orch Pieter-Jelle de Boer Naxos 573135 8:27

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Unrigged: How Americans are Battling Back to Save Democracy - David Daley; FairVote: Senior Fellow, Author

22:58:33 Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse Op 7 # 1 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 1:44

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:01 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 5:24

23:07:25 Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet Op 31 Gerhart Hetzel, violin Vienna-Berlin Ensemble DeutGram 427640 8:09

23:15:35 Imant Raminsh: Ave verum corpus Versija Chamber Choir Jade 48798 6:46

23:23:46 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 7:30

23:31:15 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 Op 28 # 15 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4791728 5:24

23:36:39 Robert Schumann: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 Op 41 # 1 Melos Quartet DeutGram 423670 5:52

23:43:07 Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 3:30

23:46:38 Emil Darzins: Valse mélancolique Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 5:12

23:51:50 Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 2:13

23:54:38 Traditional: Afton Water Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 3:30

23:58:29 Ernesto Lecuona: Yo te qiero siempre Kathryn Stott, piano EMI 56803 1:52