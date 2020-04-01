WCLV Program Guide 04-01-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:05 Ferruccio Busoni: Elegies: Berceuse Igor Levit, piano Sony 542445 5:10

00:07:34 Gerónimo Giménez: La boda de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo Burning River Brass Dorian 90316 5:41

00:13:52 John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Sony 66244 3:31

00:18:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 6 Op 18 # 6 Miró Quartet Vanguard 1655 25:00

00:45:17 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Stephen Hough, piano Dallas Symphony Andrew Litton Hyperion 67501 38:17

01:28:35 Michael Daugherty: Metropolis Symphony: Red Cape Tango Nashville Symphony Giancarlo Guerrero Naxos 503293 13:27

01:43:38 Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 82849 11:02

01:55:25 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 Op 64 # 2 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899 3:32

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Frederic Chopin: Prelude No. 25 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 45 Nikolai Lugansky, piano Album: Chopin: Sonata No. 3 Lugansky Onyx 4049 Music: 4:31

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending, Romance for Violin and Orchestra Maureen Nelson, violin; The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 14:00

Radiohead, arr. sybarite5: Weird Fishes sybarite5 Chamber Music Society of Saint Cloud, St. Cloud at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN Music: 4:56

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 Nikolai Lugansky, piano; Aspen Festival Orchestra; James Gaffigan, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 23:40

Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo Music: 4:34

Giuseppe Tartini: Sonata in G minor, Devil's Trill Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Keith Robinson, cello; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 13:59

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9, "From the New World": Movement 4 The Classical Tahoe Orchestra; Joel Revzen, conductor Classical Tahoe, The Pavilion, Incline Village, NV Music: 11:28

David Baker: Roots II: Movements 3-5 Eliot Heaton, violin; Max Geissler, cello; Michelle Cann, piano Geneva Music Festival, Froelich Hall, Gearan Center for the Performing Arts, Hobart & William Smith College, Geneva, NY Music: 17:21

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:19 Antonio Rosetti: Horn Concerto Michael Thompson, horn Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5018 21:07

04:23:57 Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles Op 28 Per Enoksson, violin Bis 784 6:12

04:32:07 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo London Symphony Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos MCA 25887 5:17

04:38:24 Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 8:11

04:48:10 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Cello Sonata Op 19 Wendy Warner, cello Cedille 120 33:59

05:26:43 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 10:35

05:38:44 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin & Cello RV 547 Pinchas Zukerman, violin National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 9:17

05:49:24 Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 7:13

05:57:29 Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:40

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:48 Manuel de Falla: La vida breve: Spanish Dance No. 2 Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 4:08

06:14:16 Victor Herbert: American Fantasy St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 9:58

06:25:55 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away' Matthew Sharp, cello Voces8 Decca 4785703 4:09

06:31:00 Antonio Vivaldi: Sinfonia for Strings in G RV 149 English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415518 6:04

06:40:56 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82 New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 9:36

06:52:49 Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:37

06:57:20 John Williams: Superman: March Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:24

07:07:11 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 D 935/4 Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 7:14

07:16:18 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 K 181 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 9:11

07:27:01 Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: Where or When Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 2:29

07:31:05 Gustav Holst: Finale from Symphony Op 8 Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572914 5:54

07:42:52 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 13:31

07:57:30 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Masks Ayako Uehara, piano EMI 17852 2:18

08:07:22 Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 6:00

08:14:50 Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 Op 18 Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 9151 9:52

08:26:51 Andrea Falconieri: Folias I Furiosi Baroque Ensemble Dorian 90802 4:03

08:32:35 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 2 Wendy Warner, cello Camerata Chicago Drostan Hall Cedille 142 4:46

08:44:29 John Rutter: Suite for Strings Royal Philharmonic John Rutter Decca 1821 12:21

08:57:50 John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Raiders' March Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 5:02

09:06:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 37812 22:02

09:32:11 Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 4:30

09:39:34 Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria rusticana: Easter Hymn Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano German Radio Philharmonic Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 21327 5:50

09:48:10 Rebecca Clarke: Andante from Piano Trio Neave Trio Chandos 20139 5:50

09:54:53 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 63 5:41

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:11 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau Op 33 # 7 Rustem Hayroudinoff, piano Chandos 10391 1:45

10:03:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody Op 43 Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4794970 2:46

10:07:18 Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Douglas Bostock Classico 158 13:32

10:21:18 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Aria Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 5:42

10:29:00 Antonio Salieri: Angiolina: Overture London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 3:46

10:36:10 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A K 386 John O'Conor, piano Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80285 8:14

10:45:46 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39 New Zealand Symphony James Judd Naxos 503293 5:06

10:52:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke K 522 English Concert Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907280 23:02

11:16:32 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 12:01

11:29:34 Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80152 9:33

11:40:38 Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436444 15:04

11:56:24 Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 8 Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 66963 3:20

12:06:15 Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 8:13

12:15:31 Earl Wild: Reminiscences of 'Snow White' Earl Wild, piano Sony 62036 7:47

12:24:17 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 7:28

12:35:13 Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique Op 132 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 6:01

12:42:24 Alessandro Marcello: Guitar Concerto Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 11:20

12:54:55 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture London Symphony Oivin Fjeldstad Decca 4785437 5:10

13:01:16 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 2:23

13:03:46 Camargo Guàrnieri: Brazilian Dance Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4778775 2:21

13:07:27 Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 20:40

13:29:23 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on a Theme by Paisiello WoO 70 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834 4:38

13:36:50 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Act 2 Ballet Lyon Opera Orchestra Sir John Eliot Gardiner Erato 45003 8:03

13:46:14 Carl Maria von Weber: Der Freischütz: Overture Dresden State Orchestra Carlos Kleiber DeutGram 4796018 9:42

13:57:31 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272 2:11

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Frank Martin: Fox Trot Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Hugh Wolff, conductor Album: European American Music Teldec 90852 Music: 4:34

Mathew Locke: Selections from The Tempest Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 12:54

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Kate Lamberton from Hanover, PA Music: 8:53

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Minor, Op. 119, No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Helene Grimaud: Piano Pieces Op. 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:43 (excerpt as needed)

Charles Ives: Quartet No. 1 for Strings: From the Salvation Army Escher String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, New York, NY Music: 20:54

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F major Movement 4 Vif et agiteVif et agite Ebene String Quartet Album: Debussy, Faure, Ravel - String Quartets Music Virgin 519045 Music: 4:39

Maurice Ravel: Alborada del gracioso for two marimbas Joe Petrasek & Michael Stubbart, marimbas Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 6:54

Ulysses S. Kay: Suite from The Quiet One Metropolitan Philharmonic Orchestra; Kevin Scott, conductor Album: Kay: Works for Chamber Orchestra Albany Records Music: 21:25

John Mackey: The Frozen Cathedral United States Marine Band; Maj. Michelle A. Rakers, conductor United States Marine Band, Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall, Alexandria, VA Music: 13:39

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:54:47 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo in d Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:50

16:03:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Aleko: Men's Dance Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80670 4:46

16:11:57 Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer Op 53 Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 11:54

16:28:40 Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80141 7:19

16:37:15 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 Op 32 # 5 Vladimir Horowitz, piano DeutGram 4795448 2:48

16:43:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord Op 37/9 Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 7:23

16:53:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in a Op 39 # 6 Boris Giltburg, piano Naxos 503293 2:35

16:57:03 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: Preludio Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437533 2:44

17:04:51 Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 48224 5:38

17:13:39 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 13:03

17:29:57 Ferruccio Busoni: Comedy Overture Op 38 Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 572922 6:55

17:41:57 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 6:20

17:50:50 Robert Schumann: Five Pieces in Folk-Style: Nicht zu rasch Op 102 # 4 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 2:06

17:53:23 Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise Orchestre National de France Jean Martinon EMI 72667 6:21

DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:51 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli Op 42 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4794970 18:05

18:28:01 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:34

18:33:28 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 10 Op 72 # 2 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 6:18

18:40:47 Sir Thomas Beecham: Dances from 'The Faithful Shepherd' Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 10:38

18:52:14 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: March to the Scaffold Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 453432 6:56

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Musical Joke K 522 English Concert Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907280 23:02

19:26:56 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 46313 28:19

19:56:58 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 2:57

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Nicholas Phan, Evangelist; Jesse Blumberg, Jesus; Jeffrey Strauss, Pilate; Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Terry Wey, countertenor & Christian Immler, bass

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion BWV 245

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:27 George Walker: Lyric for Strings Chicago Sinfonietta Paul Freeman Cedille 061 5:17

22:08:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Missa Brevis in B-Flat K 275 St. Olaf Choir Chamber Ensemble Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2967 18:09

22:28:18 George Walker: Trombone Concerto Christian Lindberg, trombone Malmö Symphony James DePreist Bis 628 16:33

22:46:36 William Grant Still: Swanee River Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084 1:52

22:48:28 William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084 3:43

22:52:12 William Grant Still: Mystic Pool from 'Traceries' Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084 2:52

22:55:04 William Grant Still: Blues from 'Lenox Avenue' Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084 3:03

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:34 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Alexander Ghindin, piano Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 977 5:23

23:07:57 Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 6 Anja Lechner, cello ECM 2367 5:08

23:13:05 Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow Joyce DiDonato, mezzo-soprano Erato 551696 4:53

23:18:55 John Field: Nocturne No. 3 Elizabeth Joy Roe, piano Decca 4789672 4:51

23:23:46 Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 Les Siècles François-Xavier Roth Harm Mundi 905299 5:37

23:29:24 Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42 # 1 Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:37

23:40:36 Howard Blake: Andante from Flute Concerto Op 493 Jaime Martin, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner PentaTone 506 4:17

23:44:54 Frederick Delius: Irmelin Prelude Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:10

23:50:05 André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Menuetto Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 4:25

23:55:09 Traditional: The Bold Grenadier Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 120 2:57

23:58:25 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 4795096 1:27