WCLV Program Guide 01-31-2020

Published January 31, 2020 at 10:30 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:09  Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1  D 898 Joseph Kalichstein, piano   Bridge 9376 11:00

00:13:35  Franz Schubert: Der Entfernten (I)  D 331 Robert Shaw Chamber Singers  Robert Shaw Telarc 80531 4:15

00:18:55  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 5:26

00:25:35  Philip Glass: Suite from 'The Hours'    Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9350 17:32

00:45:28  Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet Op 20   Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet  Philips 4788977 41:13

01:30:50  Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces Op 75   Caroline Goulding, violin   Ars Prod. 38536 13:14

01:45:03  Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail    Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 7:50

01:53:39  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf'     Burning River Brass  BurnRiver 2004 5:26

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Traditional (arr. James Erb): Shenandoah Chanticleer Album: Out Of This World Teldec 96515 Music: 4:34

Johann Rosenmuller: Sonata No.7  a4 in D minor from "Sonatae a 2, 3, 4 e 5 stromenti sa arco et altri" Acronym Ensemble Hamilton College Performing Arts, Wellin Hall, Schambach Center for Music and Performing Arts, Hamilton College, Clinton, NY Music: 5:45

Clement Janequin: La Guerre Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:11

Jaakko Kuusisto: Violin Concerto, Opus 28 Elina Vahala, violin; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 29:11

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quintet: Scherzo Jonathan Biss, piano; Elias String Quartet Album: Schumann & Dvorak: Piano Quintets Onyx 4092 Music: 4:16

Traditional (arr. Elias String Quartet): Two Scottish tunes: The Day Dawn and Callum's Road (encore) Elias String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:27

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op. 33 Anastasia Kobekina, cello; Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Grand Hall of the D.D. Shostakovich St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonia, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 19:36

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Quintet in E-flat minor, Op. 87 Pedja Muzijevic, piano;  Owen Dalby, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Doug Balliett, double bass Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA 2019; South Carolina Public Radio, Dock Street Theater Charleston, SC Music: 16:22

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:42  Orlande de Lassus: Missa 'Tous les regrets'    Huelgas Ensemble  Paul Van Nevel Harm Mundi 2908304 22:02

04:24:59  Felix Mendelssohn: St. Paul: Overture Op 36    Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 2908304 6:23

04:34:09  George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba     National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 3:10

04:38:14  Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise brillante Op 3   Louise Dubin, cello   Delos 3469 8:58

04:49:26  Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 19  D 958 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano   EMI 16448 29:37

05:24:14  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3  K 447 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 14:24

05:39:41  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra  S 359/3  Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 7:39

05:48:14  Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture     Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 8:13

05:57:28  Thomas Tallis: If Ye Love Me    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 107 2:11

 

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:10  Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1  D 733  Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63052 4:04

06:13:54  François Devienne: Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7    Sharon Bezaly, flute Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Bis 1359 4:50

06:20:17  Maurice Ravel: Sonatine    Alexandre Tharaud, piano   Harm Mundi 901811 10:32

06:32:08  George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America    Central State Univ. Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80445 5:21

06:43:26  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2  BWV 1047 Julian Sommerhalder, trumpet Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 11:05

06:55:12  Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 4 'You Have Set, My Star'    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 15579 2:17

06:58:51  Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers'     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66868 3:18

07:06:35  Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 7:20

07:15:56  Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa    Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 11:30

07:29:01  Astor Piazzolla: Escualo     Salut Salon  Warner 554295 3:12

07:33:49  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G  Kk 454 Margarita Shevchenko, piano   CIPC 96523 3:44

07:43:23  Gian-Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions     Filarmonia Veneta Peter Maag MarcoPolo 223397 10:28

07:56:59  Leroy Anderson: The Penny Whistle Song     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:33

08:07:36  Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 9 # 12 Anthony Robson, oboe Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 610 7:01

08:16:57  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Brian Thornton, cello   Thornton 2013 6:20

08:24:40  Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:03

08:28:29  Ottorino Respighi: Aria for Strings     Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 5:47

08:41:37  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime    Ray Chen, violin   Decca 4833852 1:54

08:46:01  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58   Stefan Vladar, piano Capella Istropolitana Barry Wordsworth Naxos 500250 9:54

08:57:36  Alexandre Desplat: Le plus bel âge: Theme    Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet  Mercury 481217 2:44

09:05:58  George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Decca 14091 16:40

09:24:40  William Boyce: Solomon: Overture     Parley of Instruments Roy Goodman Hyperion 66378 6:07

09:38:15  Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Sous-bois    Angela Hewitt, piano   Hyperion 67515 4:24

09:44:04  Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto    Eliot Fisk, guitar   MusicMasters 67130 8:09

09:54:21  Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 3:28

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:14  Franz Schubert: Graz Galop  D 925  Vienna Ensemble  Sony 47187 2:09

10:02:36  Franz Schubert: Hungarian Melody  D 817 Alfred Brendel, piano   Philips 422229 3:23

10:07:37  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture  D 797  Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

10:20:03  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:40

10:27:39  Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels    Paul Crossley, piano   CBS 44921 5:50

10:36:53  Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves     Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos 9362 6:45

10:44:59  Franz Schubert: Polonaise in B-Flat  D 580 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer DeutGram 437535 5:36

10:52:37  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90     Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 23:10

11:17:33  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9  D 946/1 Alfred Brendel, piano   Philips 4788977 8:57

11:28:16  Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite     Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 12:01

11:43:48  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61   Takako Nishizaki, violin Slovak Philharmonic Kenneth Jean Naxos 500250 11:10

11:56:30  Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March    Gidon Kremer, violin   DeutGram 453440 3:15

12:06:20  Claude Debussy: La plus que lente     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 6:20

12:15:07  Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 1     Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel RCA 68600 11:48

12:28:22  Jacques Ibert: Entr'acte    Paul Fried, flute   GoldenTone 1 3:00

12:33:17  Franz Schubert: Ave Maria  D 839 Brian Thornton, cello   Steinway 30117 4:42

12:41:25  Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture  D 732  Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 5:44

12:49:33  Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!'    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80152 9:33

13:00:19  Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn Op 82 # 6 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano   Decca 421290 1:55

13:02:33  Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Chopin Op 9   Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4797518 1:30

13:06:53  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8     The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 21:50

13:30:32  Reinhard Keiser: The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia     Academy for Early Music Berlin  Harm Mundi 901852 4:10

13:38:41  Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations     Tempesta di Mare  Chandos 805 6:43

13:47:36  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1     New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 10:43

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quintet No. 2 in B-flat Major: Movement 2 Andante scherzando Ian Swensen, violin; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Geraldine Walther, viola; David Finckel, cello Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo 20052 Music: 4:17

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane Ray Chen, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Elim Chan, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 8:55

Giovanni Battista Vitali: Passagallo primo from Varie partite del passemezo, ciaccone, capricii, e passagalii for Two Violins and Continuo, Op. 7 Soovin Kim, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins; Brook Speltz, cello; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 2:49

Sergei Prokofiev: Selections from Romeo and Juliet Suites, Op. 75 Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Scott Terrell, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 29:56

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E Minor, BWV 830 Movement 3 Corrente Jeremy Denk, piano Album: Jeremy Denk J.S. Bach Azica 71262 Music: 4:18

Tomaso Albinoni: Double Oboe Concerto in C Major, Op 7 No. 2 Stephen Taylor, James Austin Smith, oboes; James Thompson, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Peter Lloyd, bass; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Menlo Park, CA Music: 4:42

Hannah Lash: Concerto No. 1 "In Pursuit of Flying" for Piano and Orchestra Jeremy Denk, piano; The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 33:25

Agustin Barrios: Julia Florida Jordan Dodson, guitar PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:44

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:37  Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet  D 667 John O'Conor, piano Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80225 5:45

16:06:37  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14  D 810  Camerata Salzburg Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56813 4:05

16:13:08  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73   Stefan Vladar, piano Capella Istropolitana Barry Wordsworth Naxos 500250 9:58

16:27:05  Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Dies irae & Tuba mirum    Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Riccardo Muti CSO Resound 9011006 4:22

16:33:42  Francesco Molino: Rondo from Guitar Concerto Op 56   Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 6:43

16:42:15  Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Overture     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 8:12

16:51:57  "PDQ Bach": My Bonnie Lass She Smelleth    Peter Schickele, vocal Musica Antiqua of Hoople  Vanguard 72015 2:35

17:00:07  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2  D 797  Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 6:00

17:08:03  Franz Schubert: Twelve Waltzes    Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9327 9:02

17:18:54  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 10:02

17:33:20  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze    Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30033 4:43

17:39:51  Franz Schubert: Erlkönig  D 328 Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30006 4:05

17:45:48  Franz Schubert: Overture in D  D 556  Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 6:41

17:53:43  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 Op 32 # 2 Arthur Rubinstein, piano   RCA 300350 5:41

 

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:38  François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8    Sir James Galway, flute London Mozart Players Sir James Galway RCA 63701 17:11

18:27:25  Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past     Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 6:00

18:35:19  Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Andante     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 4:13

18:41:48  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat  WoO 6 Stefan Vladar, piano Capella Istropolitana Barry Wordsworth Naxos 500250 9:35

18:52:29  Agustín Barrios: La catedral    Denis Azabagic, guitar   Naxos 554555 6:37

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:46  Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style  D 590  Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 7:48

19:11:51  Franz Schubert: Symphony 'Grand Duo'  D 812  Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 423655 43:57

19:57:19  Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied  D 498 Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 2:15

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:10  Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 19:03

20:22:29  Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 Op 105    Helsinki Philharmonic Paavo Berglund EMI 68646 21:25

20:45:27  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G  H 648  Academy for Early Music Berlin  Harm Mundi 901711 8:07

20:54:50  Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 2  D 733 Paul Badura-Skoda, piano   Valois 4622 3:38

21:03:00  Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy     United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 14:48

21:19:19  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2  Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

21:27:13  Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50   Nigel Kennedy, violin   Chandos 40 3:03

21:32:58  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air  BWV 1068  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:33

21:40:24  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 50:14

22:32:20  Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2   Jan Lisiecki, piano NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski DeutGram 4796824 17:26

22:52:20  Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier'    Yekwon Sunwoo, piano   Decca 4815527 6:40

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:29  Franz Schubert: Allegretto in c  D 915 Maria João Pires, piano   DeutGram 457550 5:41

23:07:02  Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1  D 384 Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 471568 5:13

23:12:16  Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 91184 5:55

23:19:37  Franz Schubert: Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16  D 894 Arcadi Volodos, piano   Sony 89647 19:01

23:39:30  Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet  D 956 Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet  Avie 2307 13:44

23:54:48  Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Der Leiermann  D 911 Jonas Kaufmann, tenor   Sony 379565 3:48

 

 