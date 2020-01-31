WCLV Program Guide 01-31-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:09 Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 D 898 Joseph Kalichstein, piano Bridge 9376 11:00

00:13:35 Franz Schubert: Der Entfernten (I) D 331 Robert Shaw Chamber Singers Robert Shaw Telarc 80531 4:15

00:18:55 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Waltz Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 5:26

00:25:35 Philip Glass: Suite from 'The Hours' Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 17:32

00:45:28 Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet Op 20 Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 41:13

01:30:50 Antonín Dvorák: Romantic Pieces Op 75 Caroline Goulding, violin Ars Prod. 38536 13:14

01:45:03 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 7:50

01:53:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 140: Chorale 'Wachet auf' Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2004 5:26

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Traditional (arr. James Erb): Shenandoah Chanticleer Album: Out Of This World Teldec 96515 Music: 4:34

Johann Rosenmuller: Sonata No.7 a4 in D minor from "Sonatae a 2, 3, 4 e 5 stromenti sa arco et altri" Acronym Ensemble Hamilton College Performing Arts, Wellin Hall, Schambach Center for Music and Performing Arts, Hamilton College, Clinton, NY Music: 5:45

Clement Janequin: La Guerre Chanticleer; William Fred Scott, conductor Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:11

Jaakko Kuusisto: Violin Concerto, Opus 28 Elina Vahala, violin; Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 29:11

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Quintet: Scherzo Jonathan Biss, piano; Elias String Quartet Album: Schumann & Dvorak: Piano Quintets Onyx 4092 Music: 4:16

Traditional (arr. Elias String Quartet): Two Scottish tunes: The Day Dawn and Callum's Road (encore) Elias String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 6:27

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op. 33 Anastasia Kobekina, cello; Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Grand Hall of the D.D. Shostakovich St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonia, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 19:36

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Quintet in E-flat minor, Op. 87 Pedja Muzijevic, piano; Owen Dalby, violin; Daniel Phillips, viola; Christopher Costanza, cello; Doug Balliett, double bass Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA 2019; South Carolina Public Radio, Dock Street Theater Charleston, SC Music: 16:22

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:42 Orlande de Lassus: Missa 'Tous les regrets' Huelgas Ensemble Paul Van Nevel Harm Mundi 2908304 22:02

04:24:59 Felix Mendelssohn: St. Paul: Overture Op 36 Orchestre des Champs-Élysées Philippe Herreweghe Harm Mundi 2908304 6:23

04:34:09 George Frideric Handel: Solomon: Arrival of the Queen of Sheba National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 3:10

04:38:14 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise brillante Op 3 Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 8:58

04:49:26 Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 19 D 958 Leif Ove Andsnes, piano EMI 16448 29:37

05:24:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3 K 447 Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 14:24

05:39:41 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra S 359/3 Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer DeutGram 4779525 7:39

05:48:14 Franz von Suppé: The Queen of Spades: Overture Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta CBS 44932 8:13

05:57:28 Thomas Tallis: If Ye Love Me Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 107 2:11

06:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:10 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 D 733 Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63052 4:04

06:13:54 François Devienne: Rondo from Flute Concerto No. 7 Sharon Bezaly, flute Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow Bis 1359 4:50

06:20:17 Maurice Ravel: Sonatine Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 901811 10:32

06:32:08 George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America Central State Univ. Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80445 5:21

06:43:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 Julian Sommerhalder, trumpet Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 11:05

06:55:12 Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 4 'You Have Set, My Star' Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 2:17

06:58:51 Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66868 3:18

07:06:35 Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 7:20

07:15:56 Arthur Benjamin: Oboe Concerto after Cimarosa Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 11:30

07:29:01 Astor Piazzolla: Escualo Salut Salon Warner 554295 3:12

07:33:49 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 454 Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523 3:44

07:43:23 Gian-Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions Filarmonia Veneta Peter Maag MarcoPolo 223397 10:28

07:56:59 Leroy Anderson: The Penny Whistle Song BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:33

08:07:36 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 9 # 12 Anthony Robson, oboe Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 610 7:01

08:16:57 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 6:20

08:24:40 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Cortège National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:03

08:28:29 Ottorino Respighi: Aria for Strings Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 5:47

08:41:37 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime Ray Chen, violin Decca 4833852 1:54

08:46:01 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 58 Stefan Vladar, piano Capella Istropolitana Barry Wordsworth Naxos 500250 9:54

08:57:36 Alexandre Desplat: Le plus bel âge: Theme Alain Planès, piano Traffic Quintet Mercury 481217 2:44

09:05:58 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Decca 14091 16:40

09:24:40 William Boyce: Solomon: Overture Parley of Instruments Roy Goodman Hyperion 66378 6:07

09:38:15 Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Sous-bois Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 4:24

09:44:04 Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto Eliot Fisk, guitar MusicMasters 67130 8:09

09:54:21 Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 3:28

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:14 Franz Schubert: Graz Galop D 925 Vienna Ensemble Sony 47187 2:09

10:02:36 Franz Schubert: Hungarian Melody D 817 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 422229 3:23

10:07:37 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

10:20:03 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:40

10:27:39 Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpétuels Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921 5:50

10:36:53 Jacques Ibert: Trois pièces brèves Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362 6:45

10:44:59 Franz Schubert: Polonaise in B-Flat D 580 Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer DeutGram 437535 5:36

10:52:37 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 90 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 23:10

11:17:33 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 D 946/1 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977 8:57

11:28:16 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite Chicago Symphony Fritz Reiner RCA 300350 12:01

11:43:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Violin Concerto Op 61 Takako Nishizaki, violin Slovak Philharmonic Kenneth Jean Naxos 500250 11:10

11:56:30 Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 453440 3:15

12:06:20 Claude Debussy: La plus que lente San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 6:20

12:15:07 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 1 Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel RCA 68600 11:48

12:28:22 Jacques Ibert: Entr'acte Paul Fried, flute GoldenTone 1 3:00

12:33:17 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 4:42

12:41:25 Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture D 732 Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 5:44

12:49:33 Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80152 9:33

13:00:19 Robert Schumann: Forest Scenes: Wayside Inn Op 82 # 6 Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290 1:55

13:02:33 Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Chopin Op 9 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4797518 1:30

13:06:53 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 21:50

13:30:32 Reinhard Keiser: The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet: Sinfonia Academy for Early Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852 4:10

13:38:41 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 6:43

13:47:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 10:43

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quintet No. 2 in B-flat Major: Movement 2 Andante scherzando Ian Swensen, violin; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Geraldine Walther, viola; David Finckel, cello Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo 20052 Music: 4:17

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane Ray Chen, violin; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Elim Chan, conductor Los Angeles Philharmonic, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA Music: 8:55

Giovanni Battista Vitali: Passagallo primo from Varie partite del passemezo, ciaccone, capricii, e passagalii for Two Violins and Continuo, Op. 7 Soovin Kim, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins; Brook Speltz, cello; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 2:49

Sergei Prokofiev: Selections from Romeo and Juliet Suites, Op. 75 Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Scott Terrell, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 29:56

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 6 in E Minor, BWV 830 Movement 3 Corrente Jeremy Denk, piano Album: Jeremy Denk J.S. Bach Azica 71262 Music: 4:18

Tomaso Albinoni: Double Oboe Concerto in C Major, Op 7 No. 2 Stephen Taylor, James Austin Smith, oboes; James Thompson, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Peter Lloyd, bass; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Menlo Park, CA Music: 4:42

Hannah Lash: Concerto No. 1 "In Pursuit of Flying" for Piano and Orchestra Jeremy Denk, piano; The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Teddy Abrams, conductor SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 33:25

Agustin Barrios: Julia Florida Jordan Dodson, guitar PT Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 4:44

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:57:37 Franz Schubert: Finale from Piano Quintet D 667 John O'Conor, piano Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80225 5:45

16:06:37 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 D 810 Camerata Salzburg Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56813 4:05

16:13:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Stefan Vladar, piano Capella Istropolitana Barry Wordsworth Naxos 500250 9:58

16:27:05 Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Dies irae & Tuba mirum Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony Riccardo Muti CSO Resound 9011006 4:22

16:33:42 Francesco Molino: Rondo from Guitar Concerto Op 56 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 6:43

16:42:15 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Overture BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 8:12

16:51:57 "PDQ Bach": My Bonnie Lass She Smelleth Peter Schickele, vocal Musica Antiqua of Hoople Vanguard 72015 2:35

17:00:07 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 6:00

17:08:03 Franz Schubert: Twelve Waltzes Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327 9:02

17:18:54 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 10:02

17:33:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 4:43

17:39:51 Franz Schubert: Erlkönig D 328 Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 4:05

17:45:48 Franz Schubert: Overture in D D 556 Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 6:41

17:53:43 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 10 Op 32 # 2 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 5:41

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:38 François Devienne: Flute Concerto No. 8 Sir James Galway, flute London Mozart Players Sir James Galway RCA 63701 17:11

18:27:25 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 6:00

18:35:19 Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Andante Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 4:13

18:41:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo in B-Flat WoO 6 Stefan Vladar, piano Capella Istropolitana Barry Wordsworth Naxos 500250 9:35

18:52:29 Agustín Barrios: La catedral Denis Azabagic, guitar Naxos 554555 6:37

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:46 Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style D 590 Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 7:48

19:11:51 Franz Schubert: Symphony 'Grand Duo' D 812 Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 423655 43:57

19:57:19 Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied D 498 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:15

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:10 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 19:03

20:22:29 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 Op 105 Helsinki Philharmonic Paavo Berglund EMI 68646 21:25

20:45:27 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G H 648 Academy for Early Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901711 8:07

20:54:50 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 2 D 733 Paul Badura-Skoda, piano Valois 4622 3:38

21:03:00 Percy Grainger: Lincolnshire Posy United States Marine Band Gerard Schwarz Naxos 573121 14:48

21:19:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

21:27:13 Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 3:03

21:32:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:33

21:40:24 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 50:14

22:32:20 Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2 Jan Lisiecki, piano NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski DeutGram 4796824 17:26

22:52:20 Percy Grainger: Ramble on the Last Love Duet in Strauss's 'Der Rosenkavalier' Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527 6:40

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:29 Franz Schubert: Allegretto in c D 915 Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 457550 5:41

23:07:02 Franz Schubert: Andante from Violin Sonatina No. 1 D 384 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 471568 5:13

23:12:16 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 1 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 91184 5:55

23:19:37 Franz Schubert: Molto moderato from Piano Sonata No. 16 D 894 Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647 19:01

23:39:30 Franz Schubert: Adagio from String Quintet D 956 Gary Hoffman, cello Cypress String Quartet Avie 2307 13:44

23:54:48 Franz Schubert: Winterreise: Der Leiermann D 911 Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Sony 379565 3:48