WCLV Program Guide 01-11-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:24 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 11:06

00:12:50 Gustav Mahler: Piano Quartet Movement Wu Han, piano DeutGram 22906 11:37

00:25:26 Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy Ondine 1188 7:55

00:34:42 Sonny Kompanek: Killer Tango Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 3:56

00:40:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 43:07

01:27:53 Gilardo Gilardi: Cantares de mi cantar Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010 12:59

01:41:19 Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80152 9:33

01:51:36 Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Fileuse Op 35 # 3 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 5:04

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Zhao Jiping: Summer in the high Grassland Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Members of the Silk Road Ensemble

Claude Debussy: Trois Chansons

Center City Brass Quintet; Anthony DiLorenzo, trumpet; Geoffrey Hardcastle, trumpet; Richard King, horn; Ko-Ichiro Yamamoto, trombone; Craig Knox, tuba University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Henry Purcell: Six Keyboard Lessons Fabio Zanon, guitar Americas Society, Salon Simon Bolivar, New York, NY

Osvaldo Golijov: Azul Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Michael Ward-Bergeman, hyper-accordion; Jamey Haddad, percussion; Cyro Baptista, percussion; The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor

Ernst von Dohnanyi: Humoresques, Op. 17: Movement 2 Jeno Jando, piano

Ottorino Respighi: Pines of Rome: Movement 1 Sydney Symphony Orchestra Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia

Franz Schubert: Sonata No. 18 in G major, Op. 78, D. 894 Inon Barnatan, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Ernst von Dohnanyi: Piano Quintet No. 2 in E-flat minor: Movement 1 Chloe Kiffer, violin; Ji-Won Song, violin; Katharina Kang, viola; Allegra Whiting, cello; Andrew Rosenblum, piano

Heifetz International Music Institute, Francis Auditorium, Mary Baldwin University, Staunton, VA

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

03:59:34 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 49 Arion Baroque Orchestra Gary Cooper early-mus 7769 24:32

04:25:24 Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 74006 5:24

04:34:31 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44 # 1 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:24

04:41:07 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Danse générale & Coda Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 5:08

04:49:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 7 Op 59 # 1 Amadeus Quartet DeutGram 4795448 37:22

05:30:47 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 10:35

05:42:25 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite from Bach's Violin Partita No. 3 Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 7:49

05:50:54 Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture Op 96 Cleveland Orch Youth Orch Brett Mitchell COYO 61415 6:34

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Etude No. 1 in e Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 423700

06:02:30 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Etude No. 2 in A Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 423700

06:04:08 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Etude No. 4 in G Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 423700

06:08:33 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Etude No. 9 in f# Narciso Yepes, guitar Deutsche Grammophon 423700

06:13:31 Roberto Sierra: Flower Pieces for flute & harp Laurel Zucker, flute; Susan Jolles, harp Cantilena Records 66035

06:25:01 Marin Marais: Muzettes I - II Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

06:28:00 Traditional: Diferencias sobra la Guaracha Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

06:31:41 Tarquinio Merula: Sentirete una canzonetta Arianna Savall, soprano and harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba Alia Vox 9841

06:37:18 Carlos Chavez: String Quartet No. 3 Lorenz Gamma, Mitchell Newman, violins; Jan Karlin, viola; Peter Jacobson, cello Southwest Chamber Music Cambria 8853

07:00:45 Pablo Casals: "Eucaristica" Mark Kruczek, organ Voices of Ascension Dennis Keene Delos 3138

07:05:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Carlos Nunez, Galician pipes; Pancho Alverez, bazouki; Xurxo Nunez, organ Sony 8869196051

07:09:17 Isaac Albeniz: Rapsodia espanola, Op. 70 (orch. by Cristobal Halffter) Alicia de Larrocha, piano London Philharmonic Orchestra Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos Decca 410289

07:29:33 Antonio Martin: Huerto ameno de varias flores de musica (Pleasant Garden of Musical Flowers) Laura Puerto, harpsichord La Folia Columna Musica 0181

07:37:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Capriccio on the Departure of His Most Beloved Brother, BWV 992 Ignacio Prego, harpsichord Verso 2125

07:49:19 Frederic Chopin: Barcarolle in F#, Op. 60 Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI Classics 14899

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 4 for the Uncommon Woman Colorado Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor

Robert Schumann: Overture to Genoveva Houston Symphony; Marc Albrecht, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 63: Movement 1 Gil Shaham, violin; Houston Symphony; Marc Albrecht, conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 8 Andras Schiff, piano

Joan Tower: Rising Alice K. Dade, flute; Dennis Kim, Clinton Dewing, violins; Jessica Oudin, viola; Jonah Kim, cello Festival Mozaic, United Methodist Church, San Luis Obispo, CA

Richard Strauss: Couperin Dance Suite Movements 1 & 8 The Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata No. 3 for cello and piano, H. 340 Raphael Bell, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Carrado Maria Saglietti: Notte serena Kevin Cobb, flugelhorn; Ellen dePasquale, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Phillip Ying, viola; Mark Kosower, cello; Christopher Yick, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Manuel Lopez-Gomez, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, The Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, U of MD, College Park, MD

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

09:59:28 Johann Strauss Jr: Artists Quadrille Op 201 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80314 4:45

10:06:17 Johannes Brahms: Allegro from Clarinet Trio Op 114 Afendi Yusuf, clarinet Steinway 30109 7:39

10:16:20 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Yuja Wang, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 15338 22:59

10:44:26 Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F S 233 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 437549 8:32

10:55:37 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze Salut Salon Warner 554295 3:49

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: episode ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:06 Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81269 5:29

11:17:10 Robert Russell Bennett: A Symphonic Picture of Gershwin's 'Porgy & Bess' Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 24:56

11:45:29 Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture Op 124 Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 429762 10:14

11:57:24 Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango Op 165 # 2 Duo Amaral DuoAmaral 2013 2:34

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 20, 2019 - From Portland, Maine, with guest host Orli Shaham this week features a young pianist who triumphed over a two-year injury to continue in music, a violinist who’s won three state-wide competitions and they aren’t for music …And a teenage cellist performs “The Swan” by Saint-Saens

Leila Hudson, harp, 17, from Yorktown Heights, New York performs La Source by Adolphe Hasselmans

Colin Aponte, violin, 15, from Blue Hill, Maine performs Introduction and Tarantella by Pablo de Sarasate along with guest-host, pianist Orli Shaham

Laura Navasardian, cello, 15, from New York, New York performs The Swan (Le Cygne) from Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns along with guest host, pianist, Orli Shaham.

John Robert Santiago, flute, 17, from Los Angeles, California performs Hypnosis by Ian Clarke with guest host, pianist, Orli Shaham.

Huan Li, piano, alumna from New York, New York performs Alborada del gracioso from “Miroirs” by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

The 2019-20 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Alban Berg’s gripping masterpiece Wozzeck, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met’s Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director. Baritone Peter Mattei makes a role debut this season as the title character, a lowly soldier who falls apart under systematic abuse and humiliation. Soprano Elza van den Heever also adds a new role to her repertoire as Marie, Wozzeck’s unfaithful lover. The cast also features Christopher Ventris, Gerhard Siegel, and Christian Van Horn, in a new production by the acclaimed South African artist William Kentridge

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

15:02:43 Anton Webern: Im Sommerwind Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436240 14:24

15:20:46 Ernö Dohnányi: Suite Op 19 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572303 30:11

15:52:15 Gabriel Pierné: Scherzo-Caprice Op 25 Stephen Coombs, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Ronald Corp Hyperion 67348 7:57

16:02:37 Christian Sinding: Suite for Violin & Orchestra Op 10 Itzhak Perlman, violin Pittsburgh Symphony André Previn EMI 62590 12:27

16:17:47 Johan Svendsen: Symphony No. 2 Op 15 Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 49769 32:37

16:50:43 Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56 # 3 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 46668 8:45

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood’s Greatest Year, 1939

Alfred Newman: Selznick International Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:15

Franz Waxman: MGM Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:12

McHugh: Universal Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:15

Max Steiner: Warner Bros. Fanfare--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:18

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:20

Herbert Stothart: The Wizard of Oz: Concert Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 11:03

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Polka—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 1:09

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Suite —Westminster Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 5006) 6:40

Max Steiner: Dark Victory: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81272) 6:20

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn (DeutGram 471347) 11:25

Victor Young: Gulliver’s Travels: Prelude & Finale—Moscow Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/William Stromberg (Naxos 573368) 4:50

Gerard Carbonara: Stagecoach: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 5006) 6:38

Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy’s Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 60773) 3:42

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Harold Arlen, Part 2 - The jazzy, soulful creations of an American master for stage and screen, including performances by Lena Horne, Fred Astaire, Judy Garland, Tony Bennett and Arlen himself

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:35 00:01:29 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Hit the Road to Dreamland Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

18:03:04 00:01:48 Harold Arlen Mardi Gras Percy Faith House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857

18:04:57 00:01:18 Harold Arlen Sketch Harold Arlen Harold Arlen: The Early Demos Harbinger HCD3506

18:06:23 00:03:15 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Blues in the Night Johnny Mercer, Jo Stafford Johnny Mercer: Collectors Series Capitol CDP792125

18:09:34 00:03:02 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer One for My Baby Fred Astaire Smithsonian American Songbook Series: Johnny Mercer Smithsonian RD04811

18:14:24 00:01:54 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Ding, Dong! The Witch Is Dead Barbra Streisand Harold Sings Arlen (with Friend) Columbia CBS32311

18:17:19 00:02:30 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Cocoanut Sweet Lena Horne Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041

18:19:43 00:03:09 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg What Good Does It Go a Guy Tony Bennett Tony Bennett Sings a String of Arlen CBS CSCS5344

18:22:48 00:03:08 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Little Drops of Rain Judy Garland Gay Purr-ee Rhino RHM7600

18:26:48 00:00:53 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Blues in the Night Jimmy Lunceford Warner Bros: 75 Years of Entertaining the World Rhino R275287

18:27:41 00:02:58 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler I Gotta Right to Sing the Blues Eileen Farrell I've Got a Right to Sing the Blues Columbia ACS8256

18:30:36 00:03:55 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Goose Never Be a Peacock Sylvia McNair, Andre Previn Sylvia McNair and Andre Previn: Come Rain of Come Shine Philips 446-818-2

18:34:28 00:04:11 Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Stormy Weather Andre Kostelanetz Suite from Blues Opera Columbia CL1099

18:39:42 00:02:44 Harold Arlen I Had a Love Once Peggy Lee Love Held Lightly: Rare Songs by Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD2401

18:42:26 00:04:23 Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Ill Wind Al Klink/Maxine Sullivan Songs from the Cotton Club Harbinger HCD2901

18:47:54 00:03:13 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Last Night When We Were Young Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen Harbinger HCD1505

18:51:33 00:01:27 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:04 00:03:56 Harold Arlen-Truman Capote Filler: A Sleepin' Bee Diahann Carroll House of Flowers: Original B'way Cast Sony SK86857

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:29 Christian Sinding: Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 45 Henning Kraggerud, violin Bournemouth Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 557266 21:18

19:27:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 K 550 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 30:56

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Jakub Hrůša, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus; Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus; recorded live in Severance Hall

John Adams: On the Transmigration of Souls (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4

21:41:45 Richard Strauss: Don Juan Op 20 Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel CBS 44909 16:25

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Annual request show, Part 2

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:41 Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père Op 14 King's Singers Naxos 572987 1:21

23:03:02 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Hommage à Rameau Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 6:49

23:09:52 Maurice Duruflé: Four Motets on Gregorian Chants Op 10 Atlanta Symphony Chorus Norman Mackenzie Telarc 80654 7:43

23:18:53 Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 4 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2275 3:33

23:22:26 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 D 899/3 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 6:40

23:29:06 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio cantabile from Septet Op 20 Members of Berlin Philharmonic Octet Philips 4788977 9:23

23:39:01 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 6 Op 15 # 3 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 4:57

23:43:59 John Williams: Schindler's List: Remembrances Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 4:43

23:48:43 Alec Wilder: Slow Dance Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85570 4:41

23:53:38 Franz Schubert: Sanctus from German Mass D 872 Trinity College Choir Richard Marlow Conifer 16851 2:37

23:57:38 William Boyce: Moderato from Symphony No. 1 Op 2 # 1 Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood l'Oiseau 436761 2:18