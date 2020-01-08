© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 01-08-2020

Published January 8, 2020 at 5:00 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:07  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1   Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 7:19

00:10:26  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 17 Op 17 # 2  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 16:27

00:27:38  Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40   Yuja Wang, piano   DeutGram 16606 7:43

00:36:28  Percy Grainger: English Dance     BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 8:51

00:46:43  Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella - Ballet with Song after Pergolesi    Mary Simmons, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Igor Stravinsky Sony 63325 37:13

01:28:16  Peter Boyer: Three Olympians     London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 14:12

01:43:16  Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21    Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38

01:53:08  John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme     Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:31

01:58:33  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the-Wisp    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 49406 1:35

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: 3rd movement Anthony McGill, clarinet; Pacifica String Quartet

Kip Winger: Conversations with Nijinsky Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Cesar Franck: Piano Quintet in F Minor, FWV 7: Movement 1 Drew Petersen, piano; Pacifica QuartetAmerican Pianists Awards, Christ Church Cathedral, Indianapolis, IN

Gioachino Rossini: Overture to La cambiale di matrimonio (The Marriage Contract) Kyu-Young Kim, violin; Zachary Cohen, double bass; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Aaron Copland: The City: The New City Eos Orchestra; Jonathan Sheffer, conductor

Manuel Ponce: Theme, Variations and Fugue on Folia de Espana Marcin Dylla, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

Jean Sibelius: Six Little Pieces Op. 79 Movements 1, 5, 6 Yoojin Jang, violin; Renana Gutman, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Aaron Copland: El Salon Mexico Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:36  Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss    The Esoterics  Eric Banks Innova 244 8:04

04:11:55  Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture     London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 8:11

04:22:43  Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara     Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 4:30

04:28:43  Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen    Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 4:47

04:36:05  Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 Op 141    Cleveland Orchestra Kurt Sanderling Erato 45815 50:35

05:31:06  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e-Flat Op 118 # 6 Orli Shaham, piano   Canary 15 5:11

05:36:58  Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 7:13

05:45:03  Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Introduction Op 56    BBC Scottish Symphony Jerzy Maksymiuk Naxos 550864 3:09

05:48:40  Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 Op 31   Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 16421 9:09

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:34  Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Heroic Coolie Dance     New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 3:57

06:14:37  Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 12:17

06:28:33  Bruce Adolphe: My Inner Brahms    Orli Shaham, piano   Canary 15 5:16

06:38:23  George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1  RCA Victor Symphony Leopold Stokowski RCA 70931 11:33

06:51:19  Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik'    Members of London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44798 1:55

06:55:53  Anonymous: When the Saints Go Marching In     Stuttgart Brass Quartet  Hänssler 98623 2:51

07:02:30  Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet Op 44   Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet  RCA 6498 7:17

07:13:11  Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2  H 2:34 Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin  EMI 56577 7:15

07:21:24  William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Sanctus    Ora  Suzi Digby Harm Mundi 906102 3:35

07:26:32  Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Bahn frei' Op 45    Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80098 2:29

07:30:44  Randy Newman: The Natural: Suite     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80468 3:31

07:39:01  Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2     Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 9:25

07:52:53  Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending     Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 3:04

07:56:06  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11  K 331 Lars Vogt, piano   EMI 36080 2:54

08:08:44  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 7:05

08:18:28  Friedrich Witt: Minuet & Finale from 'Jena' Symphony     Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572089 9:30

08:29:00  Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1     European Baroque Soloists  Denon 9613 7:08

08:41:42  Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales Op 9    Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Ondine 825 11:01

08:54:01  Alfred Newman: Street Scene     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 432109 6:24

09:06:02  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1   Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 13:03

09:21:03  Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings Op 15 # 3  St. Petersburg String Quartet  Delos 3262 4:08

09:36:32  Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4     Orchestra of St Luke's Dennis Russell Davies MusicMasters 7062 8:28

09:45:11  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte  BWV 1012 Andrés Díaz, cello   Azica 71252 3:59

09:53:23  George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 Op 7 # 4 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 3:48

09:57:19  Huang Zi: Plum Blossoms in the Snow    Xuefei Yang, guitar   EMI 6322 2:06

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:04  Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Chinese Dance     New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 1:56

10:02:26  Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin chinois Op 3   Shannon Lee, violin   Telarc 80695 3:37

10:07:23  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 Op 27 # 1 HJ Lim, piano   EMI 64952 13:08

10:22:34  Michael Haydn: Adagio from Notturno     Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437782 6:43

10:31:12  Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March'    Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass  Telarc 80218 2:48

10:37:41  Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani    David Bilger, trumpet  Richard Kapp ESS.A.Y 1035 5:25

10:45:18  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:34

10:51:13  Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet Op 44   Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet  RCA 6498 29:20

11:21:58  Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite     Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 10:39

11:35:13  Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture     Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 5:51

11:42:37  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30   Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 14:21

11:57:48  Jerry Gray: Pennsylvania 6-5000     Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 1:35

12:07:30  Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances Op 126    Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 7:42

12:17:05  John Field: Rondeau    Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9534 7:22

12:26:36  Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique Op 132   Joanne Polk, piano   Steinway 30037 6:01

12:35:53  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan     Lyon Opera Orchestra Kent Nagano Erato 14331 8:19

12:45:44  Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D  RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's  MusicMasters 67097 10:40

12:57:13  Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers     Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66450 3:43

13:01:20  Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33    London Philharmonic Walter Weller Decca 4785437 1:38

13:03:16  Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Dance     Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 1:43

13:06:47  Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44   Members of Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471613 22:54

13:31:23  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4836617 3:30

13:39:07  Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella     Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 7:48

13:48:23  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26  K 184  London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 8:32

13:57:48  Carlos López Buchardo: Bailecito    Mirian Conti, piano   Steinway 30010 1:15

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 4 for the Uncommon Woman Colorado Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor

Robert Schumann: Overture to Genoveva Houston Symphony; Marc Albrecht, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 63: Movement 1 Gil Shaham, violin; Houston Symphony; Marc Albrecht, conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 8 Andras Schiff, piano

Joan Tower: Rising Alice K. Dade, flute; Dennis Kim, Clinton Dewing, violins; Jessica Oudin, viola; Jonah Kim, cello Festival Mozaic, United Methodist Church, San Luis Obispo, CA

Richard Strauss: Couperin Dance Suite Movements 1 & 8 The Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata No. 3 for cello and piano, H. 340 Raphael Bell, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Carrado Maria Saglietti: Notte serena Kevin Cobb, flugelhorn; Ellen dePasquale, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Phillip Ying, viola; Mark Kosower, cello; Christopher Yick, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Manuel Lopez-Gomez, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, The Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, U of MD, College Park, MD

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:54:46  H. Balfour Gardiner: Shepherd Fennel's Dance     Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 5:32

16:03:44  Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda     Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 3:56

16:10:40  Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13    Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902220 12:00

16:27:56  Jule Styne: Let it Snow     Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 3:39

16:32:25  Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1     London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 6:02

16:42:16  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A  RV 158  Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Thomas Hengelbrock DHM 77289 7:31

16:51:02  Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 3:23

16:55:14  Paul Lewis: An English Overture     Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 5:23

17:05:12  Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 64   Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 6:13

17:14:13  Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2     Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Ole Kristian Ruud Simax 1085 11:52

17:29:19  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1   Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 7:38

17:41:30  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves'     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 4:28

17:48:39  Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34    Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 2:45

17:52:22  Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz     Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 92 7:57

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:13  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30   Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 17:22

18:28:21  George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March    Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Chorus Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412733 6:30

18:36:20  George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 14    Simon Preston, organ English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 413465 5:53

18:43:46  Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80595 8:46

18:53:35  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Divertimento for Strings K 136  K 136  Cuarteto Casals  Harm Mundi 987060 5:28

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:26  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite     Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 25:11

19:30:25  Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite     New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 26:54

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland State University Music Faculty Recital - Sean Gabriel, flute; Andrew Pongracz, percussion, recorded 2 November 2019

Astor Piazzolla:  Café 1930

Niel DePonte:  Thoughts for Flute & Marimba

Jack H. McKenzie:  Pastorale

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach:  Sonata in a for Flute Solo

Howard J. Buss:  Stella Visions

21:02:03  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto  H 445 Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 25:05

21:30:29  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1   Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 28:06

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:00:48  William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Behold the Star'    Marvis Martin, soprano  Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 4:15

22:06:51  William Grant Still: Africa     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559174 27:41

22:35:11  Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 460811 2:30

22:40:40  Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:28

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:42  Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: Psalm 23    Trinity Youth Chorus Chamber Ensemble Robert Ridgell Innova 244 3:38

23:05:20  Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie Op 27    Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 918 5:48

23:11:09  Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 Op 34 # 2 Maurizio Pollini, piano   DeutGram 14190 4:36

23:16:51  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting     Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 8:10

23:25:01  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3  D 899/3 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9327 6:07

23:31:09  Howard Helvey: O lux beatissima    St. John the Evangelist Choir  Gregory Heislman St. John 2008 3:57

23:36:02  Carl Stamitz: Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29   Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 4:46

23:40:50  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Quartet No. 2  K 493  Fauré Quartet  DeutGram 6609 8:48

23:49:39  Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles feuilles    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 1820 3:57

23:54:07  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 3:03

23:57:27  Johan Halvorsen: La Mélancolie     Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 2:27

 

 