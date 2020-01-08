WCLV Program Guide 01-08-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:07 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 7:19

00:10:26 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 17 Op 17 # 2 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 16:27

00:27:38 Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40 Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 7:43

00:36:28 Percy Grainger: English Dance BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 8:51

00:46:43 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella - Ballet with Song after Pergolesi Mary Simmons, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Igor Stravinsky Sony 63325 37:13

01:28:16 Peter Boyer: Three Olympians London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 14:12

01:43:16 Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' Op 21 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 8:38

01:53:08 John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:31

01:58:33 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Will-o'-the-Wisp Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49406 1:35

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet: 3rd movement Anthony McGill, clarinet; Pacifica String Quartet

Kip Winger: Conversations with Nijinsky Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Laura Turner Hall Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Cesar Franck: Piano Quintet in F Minor, FWV 7: Movement 1 Drew Petersen, piano; Pacifica QuartetAmerican Pianists Awards, Christ Church Cathedral, Indianapolis, IN

Gioachino Rossini: Overture to La cambiale di matrimonio (The Marriage Contract) Kyu-Young Kim, violin; Zachary Cohen, double bass; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra SPCO, Ordway Concert Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Aaron Copland: The City: The New City Eos Orchestra; Jonathan Sheffer, conductor

Manuel Ponce: Theme, Variations and Fugue on Folia de Espana Marcin Dylla, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

Jean Sibelius: Six Little Pieces Op. 79 Movements 1, 5, 6 Yoojin Jang, violin; Renana Gutman, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN

Aaron Copland: El Salon Mexico Aspen Philharmonic Orchestra; Ludovic Morlot, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Benedict Music Tent, Aspen, CO

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:36 Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss The Esoterics Eric Banks Innova 244 8:04

04:11:55 Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 8:11

04:22:43 Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Royal Philharmonic José Serebrier Royal Phil 17 4:30

04:28:43 Charles Williams: While I Live: The Dream of Olwen Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 4:47

04:36:05 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 Op 141 Cleveland Orchestra Kurt Sanderling Erato 45815 50:35

05:31:06 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in e-Flat Op 118 # 6 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 5:11

05:36:58 Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 7:13

05:45:03 Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Introduction Op 56 BBC Scottish Symphony Jerzy Maksymiuk Naxos 550864 3:09

05:48:40 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 2 Op 31 Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 16421 9:09

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:34 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Heroic Coolie Dance New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 3:57

06:14:37 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10694 12:17

06:28:33 Bruce Adolphe: My Inner Brahms Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 5:16

06:38:23 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 RCA Victor Symphony Leopold Stokowski RCA 70931 11:33

06:51:19 Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' Members of London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44798 1:55

06:55:53 Anonymous: When the Saints Go Marching In Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623 2:51

07:02:30 Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet Op 44 Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet RCA 6498 7:17

07:13:11 Joseph Haydn: Scherzando No. 2 H 2:34 Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin EMI 56577 7:15

07:21:24 William Byrd: Mass for Five Voices: Sanctus Ora Suzi Digby Harm Mundi 906102 3:35

07:26:32 Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Bahn frei' Op 45 Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80098 2:29

07:30:44 Randy Newman: The Natural: Suite Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80468 3:31

07:39:01 Thomas Arne: Symphony No. 2 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8403 9:25

07:52:53 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Happy Ending Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 3:04

07:56:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11 K 331 Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080 2:54

08:08:44 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 7:05

08:18:28 Friedrich Witt: Minuet & Finale from 'Jena' Symphony Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 572089 9:30

08:29:00 Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 European Baroque Soloists Denon 9613 7:08

08:41:42 Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales Op 9 Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Ondine 825 11:01

08:54:01 Alfred Newman: Street Scene Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 432109 6:24

09:06:02 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 13:03

09:21:03 Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings Op 15 # 3 St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos 3262 4:08

09:36:32 Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 Orchestra of St Luke's Dennis Russell Davies MusicMasters 7062 8:28

09:45:11 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte BWV 1012 Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252 3:59

09:53:23 George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 Op 7 # 4 Richard Egarr, organ Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harm Mundi 807447 3:48

09:57:19 Huang Zi: Plum Blossoms in the Snow Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 2:06

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:04 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Chinese Dance New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 1:56

10:02:26 Fritz Kreisler: Tambourin chinois Op 3 Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 3:37

10:07:23 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 13 Op 27 # 1 HJ Lim, piano EMI 64952 13:08

10:22:34 Michael Haydn: Adagio from Notturno Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782 6:43

10:31:12 Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Telarc 80218 2:48

10:37:41 Johann Ernst Altenburg: Concerto for 7 Trumpets & Timpani David Bilger, trumpet Richard Kapp ESS.A.Y 1035 5:25

10:45:18 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:34

10:51:13 Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet Op 44 Emanuel Ax, piano Cleveland Quartet RCA 6498 29:20

11:21:58 Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 10:39

11:35:13 Johann Christian Bach: Zanaida: Overture Hanover Band Anthony Halstead CPO 999488 5:51

11:42:37 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 14:21

11:57:48 Jerry Gray: Pennsylvania 6-5000 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 1:35

12:07:30 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances Op 126 Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 7:42

12:17:05 John Field: Rondeau Mícéal O'Rourke, piano London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9534 7:22

12:26:36 Cécile Chaminade: Etude romantique Op 132 Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 6:01

12:35:53 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan Lyon Opera Orchestra Kent Nagano Erato 14331 8:19

12:45:44 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in D RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 10:40

12:57:13 Sir Granville Bantock: The Sea Reivers Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66450 3:43

13:01:20 Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March Op 33 London Philharmonic Walter Weller Decca 4785437 1:38

13:03:16 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Dance Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 1:43

13:06:47 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44 Members of Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 471613 22:54

13:31:23 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4836617 3:30

13:39:07 Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana: Tarantella Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 7:48

13:48:23 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 26 K 184 London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 8:32

13:57:48 Carlos López Buchardo: Bailecito Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010 1:15

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Joan Tower: Fanfare No. 4 for the Uncommon Woman Colorado Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor

Robert Schumann: Overture to Genoveva Houston Symphony; Marc Albrecht, conductor Jones Hall, Houston, TX

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 63: Movement 1 Gil Shaham, violin; Houston Symphony; Marc Albrecht, conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 8 Andras Schiff, piano

Joan Tower: Rising Alice K. Dade, flute; Dennis Kim, Clinton Dewing, violins; Jessica Oudin, viola; Jonah Kim, cello Festival Mozaic, United Methodist Church, San Luis Obispo, CA

Richard Strauss: Couperin Dance Suite Movements 1 & 8 The Chamber Orchestra of Europe; Erich Leinsdorf, conductor

Bohuslav Martinu: Sonata No. 3 for cello and piano, H. 340 Raphael Bell, cello; Jeewon Park, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Carrado Maria Saglietti: Notte serena Kevin Cobb, flugelhorn; Ellen dePasquale, violin; Stefan Hersh, violin; Phillip Ying, viola; Mark Kosower, cello; Christopher Yick, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Manuel Lopez-Gomez, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, The Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, U of MD, College Park, MD

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:54:46 H. Balfour Gardiner: Shepherd Fennel's Dance Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 5:32

16:03:44 Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 3:56

16:10:40 Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902220 12:00

16:27:56 Jule Styne: Let it Snow Northern Lights Orch Petri Juutilainen WSchatz 5 3:39

16:32:25 Peter Boyer: Scherzo/Dance from Symphony No. 1 London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 6:02

16:42:16 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A RV 158 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Thomas Hengelbrock DHM 77289 7:31

16:51:02 Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 3:23

16:55:14 Paul Lewis: An English Overture Royal Ballet Sinfonia Gavin Sutherland ASV 2126 5:23

17:05:12 Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Violin Concerto Op 64 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 6:13

17:14:13 Johan Halvorsen: Norwegian Rhapsody No. 2 Trondheim Symphony Orchestra Ole Kristian Ruud Simax 1085 11:52

17:29:19 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 7:38

17:41:30 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 4:28

17:48:39 Benjamin Britten: Fugue from 'Young Person's Guide' Op 34 Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 120 2:45

17:52:22 Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 92 7:57

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 17:22

18:28:21 George Frideric Handel: Judas Maccabaeus: Two Choruses & March Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Chorus Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412733 6:30

18:36:20 George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 14 Simon Preston, organ English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 413465 5:53

18:43:46 Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80595 8:46

18:53:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Divertimento for Strings K 136 K 136 Cuarteto Casals Harm Mundi 987060 5:28

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:26 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 25:11

19:30:25 Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite New Jersey Symphony Zdenek Mácal Delos 3178 26:54

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Cleveland State University Music Faculty Recital - Sean Gabriel, flute; Andrew Pongracz, percussion, recorded 2 November 2019

Astor Piazzolla: Café 1930

Niel DePonte: Thoughts for Flute & Marimba

Jack H. McKenzie: Pastorale

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sonata in a for Flute Solo

Howard J. Buss: Stella Visions

21:02:03 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Flute Concerto H 445 Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 25:05

21:30:29 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 1 Daniil Trifonov, piano Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 4836617 28:06

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:00:48 William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'Behold the Star' Marvis Martin, soprano Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 4:15

22:06:51 William Grant Still: Africa Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559174 27:41

22:35:11 Duke Ellington: Jubilee Stomp Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811 2:30

22:40:40 Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:28

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:42 Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: Psalm 23 Trinity Youth Chorus Chamber Ensemble Robert Ridgell Innova 244 3:38

23:05:20 Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie Op 27 Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 918 5:48

23:11:09 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 Op 34 # 2 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 14190 4:36

23:16:51 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 8:10

23:25:01 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 D 899/3 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327 6:07

23:31:09 Howard Helvey: O lux beatissima St. John the Evangelist Choir Gregory Heislman St. John 2008 3:57

23:36:02 Carl Stamitz: Andante from Flute Concerto Op 29 Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 4:46

23:40:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Quartet No. 2 K 493 Fauré Quartet DeutGram 6609 8:48

23:49:39 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles feuilles Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 3:57

23:54:07 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 3:03

23:57:27 Johan Halvorsen: La Mélancolie Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 2:27