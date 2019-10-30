WCLV Program Guide 10-30-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18 K 456 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 11:32

00:13:26 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 6:13

00:21:22 Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Telarc 80218 4:29

00:27:06 Sergei Prokofiev: Dreams Op 6 Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 11:00

00:39:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30 Marc-André Hamelin, piano London Philharmonic Vladimir Jurowski Hyperion 68145 43:06

01:27:13 John Adams: Slonimsky's Earbox Hallé Orchestra Kent Nagano Nonesuch 79607 13:19

01:41:44 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410 Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 7:09

01:49:25 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764 6:24

01:57:18 Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 918 2:46

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla, arr. Paul Kochanski, Jaume Torrent: Canciones Populares Movement 3 and 4 Jota and Nana Augustin Hadelich, violin; Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar Album: Histoire du Tango Avie 2280 Music: 4:25

Dylan Bennett: Holhchifo Ki'yo Spokane String Quartet Mateusz Wolski, conductor Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA Music: 3:43

Stephen Goss: The Albeniz Concerto Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar; Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 29:43

Frederic Chopin: Introduction and Rondo in E-flat Major, Op.16 Sara Davis Buechner, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 9:18

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata Marziale Eastman Wind Ensemble; Donald Hunsberger, conductor Album: Eastman Wind Ensemble: Husa, Copland, Vaughan Williams Sony 44916 Music: 4:32

Felix Mendelssohn: Sonata No. 2 for Cello and Piano in D Major, Op. 58 David Finkel, cello; Wu Han, piano Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 24:00

Reena Esmail: Tuttarana George Chase-trumpet; Jason Adams-trumpet; Gavin Reed-french horn; Thomas Hulten-tenor trombone; Jared Lantz-bass trombone ROCO, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, Houston, TX Music: 3:04

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Nurit Bar-Josef, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:01

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:40 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue Leonard Bernstein, piano Los Angeles Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 4776352 17:07

04:19:06 Tony Banks: Six Pieces for Orchestra: Blade Charlie Siem, violin City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Englishby Naxos 572986 10:18

04:31:57 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song Ludovic Tézier, baritone SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 4:18

04:37:43 Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns Hermann Baumann, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 416815 11:00

04:51:46 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring Chamber Ensemble Aaron Copland CBS 42431 32:27

05:28:10 Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9300 7:44

05:37:29 Václav Pichl: Symphony in E-Flat London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9740 12:43

05:52:10 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11 Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 4:05

05:57:22 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 2908304 2:42

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:31 Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784 4:10

06:14:08 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8808 9:12

06:24:32 George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: They All Laughed Sharon Kam, clarinet London Symphony Gregor Bühl Teldec 88482 2:43

06:27:49 George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He gave them hailstones Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 2:01

06:30:03 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 3 Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 2:14

06:32:47 Arcangelo Corelli: Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8 CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2011 2:03

06:39:30 John Ireland: Epic March London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 9:07

06:51:12 Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Autumn Jay Ungar, violin Nashville Chamber Orchestra Angel 56720 3:12

06:56:19 John Philip Sousa: March 'Nobles of the Mystic Shrine' New Sousa Band Keith Brion Delos 3102 3:13

07:04:17 Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 5:26

07:14:03 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 9:57

07:25:42 Traditional: Willow Song Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 120 1:58

07:30:59 Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40 Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 7:17

07:44:09 Maurice Ravel: La valse Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004 11:13

07:57:13 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 2:26

08:08:08 Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 1:58

08:10:58 Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28 Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80441 3:56

08:16:47 Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 4 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 10:11

08:29:45 Philip Glass: Echorus Jennifer Koh, violin Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Cedille 146 7:07

08:44:07 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1 St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77309 11:56

08:58:40 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

09:10:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin BWV 1060 Charles Hamann, oboe National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 15:08

09:29:08 Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 5:43

09:37:43 Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Clouds Op 7 Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559164 4:10

09:50:30 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 7:24

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:28 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Jerusalem Royal Choral Society London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis EMI 28379 2:26

10:03:32 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39 Royal Choral Society London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis EMI 28379 6:26

10:11:40 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 10:46

10:24:23 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Baby Serenade: Overture Op 24 NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999077 3:56

10:30:15 Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne Op 78 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:49

10:38:08 Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise Orchestre National de France Jean Martinon EMI 72667 6:21

10:46:49 Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 3:34

10:51:58 Muzio Clementi: Piano Concerto Pietro Spada, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Francesco d'Avalos ASV 802 22:50

11:17:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo K 511 Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181 9:07

11:29:19 Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4791041 15:45

11:46:19 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

12:07:18 Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56 # 3 Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 46668 8:45

12:18:16 Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite Op 11 Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 14:11

12:35:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Gigue BWV 816 Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001 3:34

12:42:17 George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite HWV 447 David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969 7:00

12:51:11 Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 7:01

13:00:30 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 2:31

13:03:39 Huang Zi: Plum Blossoms in the Snow Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 2:06

13:07:22 Josef Suk: Fantasy Op 24 Michael Ludwig, violin Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 23:22

13:32:49 Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 2334 2:47

13:41:08 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 D 729 Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412176 7:54

13:51:07 Jean Sibelius: Scène de ballet Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 7:52

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Folk Dance from Romeo and Juliet Paavo Jarvi, conductor Album: Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Complete Suites from the Ballet Music Telarc 80597 Music: 4:19

Eugene Ysaye: Sonata in E minor for Solo Violin, Op. 27, No. 4 Benjamin Beilman, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 11:32

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cayce Wilkinson from Council Bluffs, IA Music: 11:02

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano Album: Debussy: Complete Works for Solo Piano, Vol. 1 Sony 52583 Music: 3:54

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (unabridged 2017 edition) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 20:26

Traditional: Waltz after Lasse in Lyby Danish String Quartet Album: Wood Works Dacapo 226081 Music: 4:37

Manuel de Falla: 3 Dances from the Three-Cornered Hat Texas Festival Orchestra; Andres Franco, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 12:34

Traditional (arr. Danish String Quartet): Music from Nordic Countries Danish String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 21:47

Elliot Carter: Wind Quintet New York Woodwind Quintet Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 8:06

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:59:39 Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 4:23

16:08:46 Bohuslav Martinu: Dumka No. 2 'Contemplation' Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 2:23

16:14:06 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite Christopher Parkening, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50

16:28:32 Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 3:17

16:33:21 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: The Three Wonders Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572693 7:08

16:42:54 Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40 Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 7:17

16:52:33 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C Kk 502 Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224506 3:17

16:58:00 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Overture Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez CSO Resound 901918 2:03

17:04:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 6:02

17:22:07 Charles Ives: Hallowe'en Members of Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 2:14

17:26:10 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020 10:06

17:41:06 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Yuri Torchinsky, violin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 4:44

17:46:56 Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 10569 4:23

17:53:32 Oskar Nedbal: Chaste Barbara: Overture Carlsbad Symphony Douglas Bostock Classico 192 6:31

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:39 Antonín Dvorák: The Noonday Witch Op 108 Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 14:48

18:25:44 François Martin: Aria I & II from Cello Sonata Op 2 # 4 Juliana Soltis, cello Chamber Ensemble Acis 72276 4:57

18:32:47 Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Allemanda from Cello Sonata Book 1/4 Juliana Soltis, cello Chamber Ensemble Acis 72276 3:07

18:37:43 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 Op 43 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 14:56

18:54:19 Martin Berteau: Allegro from Cello Sonata Op 1 # 3 Juliana Soltis, cello Chamber Ensemble Acis 72276 4:06

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:18 Jean Sibelius: En saga Op 9 Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 19:47

19:24:36 Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings Op 48 East Coast Chamber Orch E1 Music 7784 31:04

19:57:33 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43 # 2 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 2:16

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live – Faculty Recital live from Kulas Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music

Mary Kay Fink, flute; Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Robert Woolfrey, clarinet; Stephen Tavani, violin; Stanley Konopka, viola; Si-Yan Li, cello; Carolyn Warner, piano; Daniel Shapiro, piano; Kathryn Brown, soprano

Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale for Flute & Piano

Gabriel Fauré: Songs for Soprano & Piano

Darius Milhaud: Sonata for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet & Piano

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Piano, Four Hands

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 15

22:00 THE BEST OF ‘THE BLACK ARTS’ with A. Grace Lee Mims – In tribute to Grace, whose death was announced Friday October 4, WCLV presents repeats of some of her recent programs; tonight recordings by bass Kevin Maynor, including art songs set to poems by Langston Hughes

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:24 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi DeutGram 4795448 6:15

23:11:39 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 470290 4:33

23:16:12 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 2:47

23:20:14 Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 11:13

23:31:27 Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 5:59

23:38:33 Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8 Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne James Conlon EMI 56784 6:26

23:44:59 Emmanuel Chabrier: Prélude pastorale Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 447751 6:39

23:51:38 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air Op 40 Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 5:07

23:57:46 Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading Op 48 # 1 English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 3:13