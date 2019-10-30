© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-30-2019

Published October 30, 2019 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:49  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 18  K 456 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 11:32

00:13:26  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 6:13

00:21:22  Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony    Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass  Telarc 80218 4:29

00:27:06  Sergei Prokofiev: Dreams Op 6    Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 10481 11:00

00:39:53  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 Op 30   Marc-André Hamelin, piano London Philharmonic Vladimir Jurowski Hyperion 68145 43:06

01:27:13  John Adams: Slonimsky's Earbox     Hallé Orchestra Kent Nagano Nonesuch 79607 13:19

01:41:44  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410    Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 7:09

01:49:25  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram 14764 6:24

01:57:18  Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Entr'acte     Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 918 2:46

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Manuel de Falla, arr. Paul Kochanski, Jaume Torrent: Canciones Populares Movement 3 and 4 Jota and Nana Augustin Hadelich, violin; Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar Album: Histoire du Tango Avie 2280 Music: 4:25

Dylan Bennett: Holhchifo Ki'yo Spokane String Quartet Mateusz Wolski, conductor Spokane Chamber Music Association, Bing Crosby Theater, Spokane, WA Music: 3:43

Stephen Goss: The Albeniz Concerto Pablo Sainz Villegas, guitar; Oregon Symphony; Carlos Kalmar, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 29:43

Frederic Chopin: Introduction and Rondo in E-flat Major, Op.16 Sara Davis Buechner, piano Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY Music: 9:18

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Toccata Marziale Eastman Wind Ensemble; Donald Hunsberger, conductor  Album: Eastman Wind Ensemble: Husa, Copland, Vaughan Williams Sony 44916 Music: 4:32

Felix Mendelssohn: Sonata No. 2 for Cello and Piano in D Major, Op. 58 David Finkel, cello; Wu Han, piano Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Page Theatre, Saint Mary's University, Winona, MN Music: 24:00

Reena Esmail: Tuttarana George Chase-trumpet; Jason Adams-trumpet; Gavin Reed-french horn; Thomas Hulten-tenor trombone; Jared Lantz-bass trombone ROCO, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, Houston, TX Music: 3:04

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Nurit Bar-Josef, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 15:01

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:40  George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue    Leonard Bernstein, piano Los Angeles Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein DeutGram 4776352 17:07

04:19:06  Tony Banks: Six Pieces for Orchestra: Blade    Charlie Siem, violin City of Prague Philharmonic Paul Englishby Naxos 572986 10:18

04:31:57  Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song    Ludovic Tézier, baritone SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato DeutGram 4777177 4:18

04:37:43  Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns    Hermann Baumann, horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 416815 11:00

04:51:46  Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring     Chamber Ensemble Aaron Copland CBS 42431 32:27

05:28:10  Robert Schumann: Arabeske Op 18   Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9300 7:44

05:37:29  Václav Pichl: Symphony in E-Flat     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9740 12:43

05:52:10  Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia Op 11    Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 4:05

05:57:22  George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Lift up your heads     Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harm Mundi 2908304 2:42

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:31  Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings Op 48    East Coast Chamber Orch  E1 Music 7784 4:10

06:14:08  Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite     Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8808 9:12

06:24:32  George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: They All Laughed    Sharon Kam, clarinet London Symphony Gregor Bühl Teldec 88482 2:43

06:27:49  George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt: He gave them hailstones    Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110 2:01

06:30:03  Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 3     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4796018 2:14

06:32:47  Arcangelo Corelli: Allegro from Concerto Grosso Op 6 # 8  CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2011 2:03

06:39:30  John Ireland: Epic March     London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 8879 9:07

06:51:12  Jay Ungar & Molly Mason: Harvest Home Suite: Autumn    Jay Ungar, violin Nashville Chamber Orchestra  Angel 56720 3:12

06:56:19  John Philip Sousa: March 'Nobles of the Mystic Shrine'     New Sousa Band Keith Brion Delos 3102 3:13

07:04:17  Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue    Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre  RCA 32164 5:26

07:14:03  Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Three Dances     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426247 9:57

07:25:42  Traditional: Willow Song    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 120 1:58

07:30:59  Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40    Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 7:17

07:44:09  Maurice Ravel: La valse    Vassily Primakov, piano   LP Classic 1004 11:13

07:57:13  Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: New York, New York    Joshua Bell, violin Philharmonia Orchestra David Zinman Sony 89358 2:26

08:08:08  Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 1: Simple Gifts    Kyle Bielfield, tenor   Delos 3445 1:58

08:10:58  Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite: Waltz Op 28    Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80441 3:56

08:16:47  Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 4     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 10:11

08:29:45  Philip Glass: Echorus    Jennifer Koh, violin Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Cedille 146 7:07

08:44:07  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 1     St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 77309 11:56

08:58:40  Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97    National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

09:10:20  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for Oboe & Violin  BWV 1060 Charles Hamann, oboe National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 15:08

09:29:08  Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 5:43

09:37:43  Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Clouds Op 7    Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559164 4:10

09:50:30  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 7:24

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:28  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Jerusalem    Royal Choral Society London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis EMI 28379 2:26

10:03:32  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 Op 39   Royal Choral Society London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis EMI 28379 6:26

10:11:40  Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48    Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 10:46

10:24:23  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Baby Serenade: Overture Op 24    NW German Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999077 3:56

10:30:15  Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne Op 78    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:49

10:38:08  Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise     Orchestre National de France Jean Martinon EMI 72667 6:21

10:46:49  Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka     Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 3:34

10:51:58  Muzio Clementi: Piano Concerto    Pietro Spada, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Francesco d'Avalos ASV 802 22:50

11:17:16  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo  K 511 Alexander Schimpf, piano   Genuin 10181 9:07

11:29:19  Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28    Berlin Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4791041 15:45

11:46:19  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'     New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

12:07:18  Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March Op 56 # 3  Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Sony 46668 8:45

12:18:16  Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite Op 11    Vienna Philharmonic Lorin Maazel Decca 4785437 14:11

12:35:34  Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Gigue  BWV 816 Jeffrey Biegel, piano   Steinway 30001 3:34

12:42:17  George Frideric Handel: Keyboard Suite  HWV 447 David Greilsammer, piano   Sony 792969 7:00

12:51:11  Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano     Detroit Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 503293 7:01

13:00:30  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing     Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 2:31

13:03:39  Huang Zi: Plum Blossoms in the Snow    Xuefei Yang, guitar   EMI 6322 2:06

13:07:22  Josef Suk: Fantasy Op 24   Michael Ludwig, violin Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 23:22

13:32:49  Maria Theresia von Paradis: Sicilienne    Lynn Harrell, cello   Decca 2334 2:47

13:41:08  Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7  D 729  Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 412176 7:54

13:51:07  Jean Sibelius: Scène de ballet     Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 7:52

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Folk Dance from Romeo and Juliet Paavo Jarvi, conductor Album: Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Complete Suites from the Ballet Music Telarc 80597 Music: 4:19

Eugene Ysaye: Sonata in E minor for Solo Violin, Op. 27, No. 4 Benjamin Beilman, violin Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 11:32

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Cayce Wilkinson from Council Bluffs, IA Music: 11:02

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 1: Voiles (Veils) Paul Crossley, piano Album: Debussy: Complete Works for Solo Piano, Vol. 1 Sony 52583 Music: 3:54

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (unabridged 2017 edition) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 20:26

Traditional: Waltz after Lasse in Lyby Danish String Quartet Album: Wood Works Dacapo 226081 Music: 4:37

Manuel de Falla: 3 Dances from the Three-Cornered Hat Texas Festival Orchestra; Andres Franco, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 12:34

Traditional (arr. Danish String Quartet): Music from Nordic Countries Danish String Quartet Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 21:47

Elliot Carter: Wind Quintet New York Woodwind Quintet Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 8:06

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:59:39  Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars    Lara Downes, piano   Steinway 30016 4:23

16:08:46  Bohuslav Martinu: Dumka No. 2 'Contemplation'    Lara Downes, piano   Steinway 30016 2:23

16:14:06  Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite    Christopher Parkening, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50

16:28:32  Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle'     Boston Pops John Williams Sony 46747 3:17

16:33:21  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: The Three Wonders     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572693 7:08

16:42:54  Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40    Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 7:17

16:52:33  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in C  Kk 502 Sergei Babayan, piano   ProPiano 224506 3:17

16:58:00  Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Overture     Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez CSO Resound 901918 2:03

17:04:39  Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen    RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy Ancient Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 6:02

17:22:07  Charles Ives: Hallowe'en    Members of Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 2:14

17:26:10  Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Dream of the Witches' Sabbath    Christopher O'Riley, piano   Oxingale 2020 10:06

17:41:06  Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation    Yuri Torchinsky, violin BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 4:44

17:46:56  Jules Massenet: Cendrillon: March of the Princesses     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Capriccio 10569 4:23

17:53:32  Oskar Nedbal: Chaste Barbara: Overture     Carlsbad Symphony Douglas Bostock Classico 192 6:31

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:39  Antonín Dvorák: The Noonday Witch Op 108    Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 14:48

18:25:44  François Martin: Aria I & II from Cello Sonata Op 2 # 4 Juliana Soltis, cello Chamber Ensemble  Acis 72276 4:57

18:32:47  Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Allemanda from Cello Sonata Book 1/4    Juliana Soltis, cello Chamber Ensemble  Acis 72276 3:07

18:37:43  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 Op 43   Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 14:56

18:54:19  Martin Berteau: Allegro from Cello Sonata Op 1 # 3 Juliana Soltis, cello Chamber Ensemble  Acis 72276 4:06

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:18  Jean Sibelius: En saga Op 9    Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 19:47

19:24:36  Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings Op 48    East Coast Chamber Orch  E1 Music 7784 31:04

19:57:33  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Solitary Traveler Op 43 # 2 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 2:16

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: CIM Live – Faculty Recital live from Kulas Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music

Mary Kay Fink, flute; Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Robert Woolfrey, clarinet; Stephen Tavani, violin; Stanley Konopka, viola; Si-Yan Li, cello; Carolyn Warner, piano; Daniel Shapiro, piano; Kathryn Brown, soprano

Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale for Flute & Piano

Gabriel Fauré: Songs for Soprano & Piano

Darius Milhaud: Sonata for Flute, Oboe, Clarinet & Piano

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for Piano, Four Hands

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor Op 15

 

22:00 THE BEST OF ‘THE BLACK ARTS’ with A. Grace Lee Mims – In tribute to Grace, whose death was announced Friday October 4, WCLV presents repeats of some of her recent programs; tonight recordings by bass Kevin Maynor, including art songs set to poems by Langston Hughes

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:05:24  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria    Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi DeutGram 4795448 6:15

23:11:39  Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 1    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 470290 4:33

23:16:12  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd     Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 2:47

23:20:14  Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48    Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 11:13

23:31:27  Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto    Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier DeutGram 439895 5:59

23:38:33  Franz Schreker: Intermezzo for String Orchestra Op 8    Gürzenich Orchestra Cologne James Conlon EMI 56784 6:26

23:44:59  Emmanuel Chabrier: Prélude pastorale     Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner DeutGram 447751 6:39

23:51:38  Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air Op 40    Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 5:07

23:57:46  Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading Op 48 # 1  English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 3:13

 

 