WCLV Program Guide 09-26-2019

Published September 26, 2019 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:49  Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2  San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:40

00:08:06  Ruth Gipps: Song for Orchestra Op 33    BBC National Orch of Wales Rumon Gamba Chandos 40 6:03

00:15:54  Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 Op 10 # 3 Van Cliburn, piano   RCA 300350 4:43

00:21:26  Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves'     Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 4:35

00:27:58  Franz Liszt: Berlioz's 'Symphonie fantastique'    Christopher O'Riley, piano   Oxingale 2020 51:52

01:23:55  Carl Orff: Carmina burana: On the Green    Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 4778778 14:02

01:39:07  Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559164 12:16

01:52:49  Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6    Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4795529 4:55

01:57:45  Sir William Walton: Façade: Polka     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420155 1:15

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Tahiti Trot Moscow Chamber Orchestra; Constantine Orbelian, conductor Album: Shostakovich: Waltzes Delos 3257 Music: 4:13

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in E Minor, Mourning (Trauersinfonie) Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, fortepiano and conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN Music: 17:59

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beth Everett from Scottsbluff, NE Music: 9:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro Gyorgy Pauk, viola; Takacs Quartet Album: Mozart: String Quintets 515/K516 Decca 430772 Music: 7:00 (excerpt as needed)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age Scene 4 Movement 22 Football Match Royal Scottish National Symphony; Jose Serebrier, conductor Album: Shostakovich: The Golden Age Naxos 570217 Music: 4:47

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age Scene 6 Movement 15 Final Dance of Solidarity Royal Scottish National Orchestra; Jose Serebrier, conductor Album: Shostakovich: The Golden Age Naxos 570217 Music: 5:37

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine, M. 40: I. Modere Julien Brocal, piano Album: Mompou & Ravel: Reflections Rubicon Music: 4:33

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47: Movement 1 Annelle K. Gregory, violin; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 16:24

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Sinfonia in A Minor for Orchestra, ZWV 189 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Jonathan Cohen, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 21:31

Federico Mompou: Paisajes: Movement 1 The Fountain and the Bells Julien Brocal, piano Tippet Rise Arts Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 3:42

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:29  George Gershwin: Piano Concerto    Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 33:46

04:36:18  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis     Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 8:23

04:47:22  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 4:14

04:52:31  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 Op 46 # 7  Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4793449 3:08

04:58:27  Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite     Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80596 23:21

05:25:46  George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1  RCA Victor Symphony Leopold Stokowski RCA 70931 11:33

05:38:19  Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto Op 8 # 3 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 10:50

05:51:00  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 Op 3 # 2 Alexandre Tharaud, piano   Erato 557829 4:12

05:56:11  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture     Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:54

 

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:26  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy    Lara Downes, piano   Sono Luminus 92207 4:15

06:14:13  William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'In His Care-O'    St. Olaf Choir  Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 3:02

06:17:42  William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1    Alexa Still, flute New Zealand String Quartet  Koch Intl 7192 7:33

06:28:09  Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 7:14

06:40:01  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23  K 181  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 66859 9:16

06:51:19  Ola Gjeilo: Tota pulchra es    Phoenix Chorale  Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 5:26

06:58:51  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Triton Medley'     Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 1:20

07:03:51  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro    Kristo Käo, guitar   Kitarrikoo 2008 5:01

07:11:45  George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Decca 14091 11:43

07:27:12  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso     Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 7:38

07:39:55  Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz Op 14   Christopher O'Riley, piano   Oxingale 2020 6:19

07:48:53  Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Eritaña     Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 4:45

07:55:41  Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 9    Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 67789 3:42

08:07:54  Ottorino Respighi: Belkis, Queen of Sheba: Orgiastic Dance     Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Chandos 40 5:10

08:17:18  George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture     Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 8:17

08:27:52  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22  K 162  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:38

08:41:08  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1     London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 12:57

08:56:17  Edward Ward: Phantom of the Opera: Piano Concerto    Santiago Rodriguez, piano Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Elan 82268 5:33

09:06:12  George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess'    Caroline Goulding, violin   Telarc 80744 17:03

09:25:03  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388    Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:37

09:37:58  Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet    Bruce Ford, tenor Hanover Band Sir Charles Mackerras Sony 63174 3:31

09:43:20  Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40   Luben Yordanoff, violin Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4796018 6:45

09:51:50  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   DeutGram 4795023 3:02

09:56:52  Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Galop     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 2:57

 

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:33  George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down    Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI 54280 1:20

10:02:15  George Gershwin: Impromptu in Two Keys    Shai Wosner, piano   Onyx 4172 2:27

10:06:50  Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 11:14

10:20:05  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9  D 946/1 Alfred Brendel, piano   Philips 4788977 8:57

10:31:51  Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata    Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg  DeutGram 474236 4:36

10:39:38  Robert Casadesus: Toccata Op 40   Marina Lomazov, piano   Lomazov 100 4:24

10:46:08  Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7     Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Challenge 72032 4:41

10:52:20  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 Op 120    Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 25:15

11:19:39  George Gershwin: Cuban Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

11:33:51  Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 13     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9456 12:44

11:48:55  Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 8:41

11:59:16  George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Clap Yo' Hands    Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI 54280 0:35

12:06:21  Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!'    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80152 9:33

12:17:25  Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture     Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80039 10:31

12:29:38  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air  BWV 1068 Aralee Dorough, flute   Dorough 2016 3:04

12:35:56  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes  RV 533 Janet See, flute Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harm Mundi 905193 6:47

12:45:02  Aaron Copland: El Salón México     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 10:55

12:57:35  Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22    San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 2:32

13:00:56  Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Act 3 Introduction     Russian State Symphony Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 555873 2:36

13:04:00  Alexander Glazunov: Song of the Minstrel Op 71   Wen-Sinn Yang, cello Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 3:52

13:09:59  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 20:33

13:31:53  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda     Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:34

13:38:38  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99   Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 6:31

13:46:58  Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2  S 515  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur EMI 64850 10:35

13:59:08  George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band    Peter Donohoe, piano   EMI 54280 0:45

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Violin and String Orchestra in D Minor, WoOp.: III. Allegro Kyoko Takezawa, violin; Bamberg Symphony Orchestra; Claus Peter Flor, conductor Album: Mendelssohn: Symphonies; Overtures; Concertos RCA Victor BVCC-677 Music: 4:18

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in G minor, Op. 36: Movement 4 Oakland Symphony; Michael Morgan, conductor Paramount Theatre, Oakland, CA Music: 4:32

Kevin Puts: Credo for string quartet (2007) Miro Quartet Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 18:45

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir d'un lie cher, op 42 Kyoko Takezawa, violin; Wu Qian, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 16:47

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Wind Serenade in C minor: Movement 2 Andante Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Night Moods Soulful Serenade DG 453903 Music: 4:23

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio in E-flat Major for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, K. 498, Kegelstatt Tomasso Lonquich, clarinet; Yura Lee, viola; Gilles Vonsattel, piano The University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 18:46

Pierre Jalbert: Passage Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 18:45

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in C-sharp Minor Op. 50 no. 3 Leon Fleisher, piano The Cliburn, Kimbell Art Museum Piano Pavilion, Fort Worth, TX Music: 5:09

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:47  George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy'     Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426404 5:46

16:04:50  George Gershwin: Two Waltzes in C    Leonard Pennario, piano   EMI 64668 3:32

16:11:13  Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood'     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 10:32

16:26:04  George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Someone to Watch Over Me    Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart E1 Music 7792 4:38

16:33:33  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47    State of Mexico Symphony Enrique Bátiz ASV 888 7:06

16:45:36  Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora Op 63    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 7:04

16:55:34  Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You'    Jenny Lin, piano   Steinway 30011 3:09

17:05:06  Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60    Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 6:10

17:17:07  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria    Erwin Schrott, baritone Orch of Valencian Community Riccardo Frizza Decca 11838 5:32

17:26:05  Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84    Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 16869 9:01

17:41:40  George Gershwin: The Man I Love    Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 436121 3:49

17:47:53  George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture     Orchestra of St Luke's Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44798 4:29

17:54:16  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 3  K 216 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 6:32

 

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:56  Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto    Martha Argerich, piano Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4795448 21:05

18:32:25  Percy Grainger: Colonial Song     BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 5:17

18:38:40  Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:30

18:44:17  Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel Op 31    Boston Symphony Charles Munch RCA 68978 7:30

18:53:26  Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation    Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 5:32

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:26  George Gershwin: An American in Paris     Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 17:39

19:23:21  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphony No. 3     London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 34:25

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:33  William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9226 28:26

20:31:53  Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f  D 940 Leon Fleisher, piano   Sony 506416 19:01

20:53:08  Jean Sibelius: Menuetto     Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 5:35

21:02:30  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 23 Op 20 # 5  Daedalus Quartet  Bridge 9326 21:54

21:26:43  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 14  K 449 Maria João Pires, piano Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4795448 21:21

21:39:08  Sergei Prokofiev: Pierre et le Loup    Jacques Brel, narrator Orchestre Lamoureux Jean Laforge Barclay 80406 26:21

21:44:04  Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings in a: Les Plaisirs  TWV 55:a2 Elissa Berardi, recorder Philomel Baroque Orchestra  Centaur 2366 3:31

21:50:16  Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto Op 77   David Oistrakh, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell EMI 67974 40:41

22:33:00  Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose'    Martha Argerich, piano   DeutGram 3109 13:58

22:49:12  Joachim Raff: In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153    Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hilary Davan Wetton Hyperion 66628 9:38

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:48  George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings     Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 7:53

23:09:42  Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' Op 202   Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71224 7:41

23:17:24  Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22   Steven Isserlis, cello St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 68283 7:06

23:25:29  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy    Joshua Bell, violin Chamber Ensemble  Sony 52716 4:14

23:29:43  Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85   Janine Jansen, viola Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 7260 8:27

23:38:11  Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Wounded Heart Op 34 # 1 Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 2:24

23:41:52  George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night'    Michael Tilson Thomas, piano   CBS 39699 4:19

23:46:12  Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby     Bournemouth Symphony Kirill Karabits Chandos 40 3:59

23:50:11  Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene    Paul Bateman, piano Czech National Symphony Paul Bateman Decca 4825281 5:18

23:56:09  Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 3:03

 

 

 