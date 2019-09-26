WCLV Program Guide 09-26-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:00:49 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Last Spring Op 34 # 2 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:40

00:08:06 Ruth Gipps: Song for Orchestra Op 33 BBC National Orch of Wales Rumon Gamba Chandos 40 6:03

00:15:54 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 3 Op 10 # 3 Van Cliburn, piano RCA 300350 4:43

00:21:26 Juventino Rosas: Waltz 'Over the Waves' Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 4:35

00:27:58 Franz Liszt: Berlioz's 'Symphonie fantastique' Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020 51:52

01:23:55 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: On the Green Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 4778778 14:02

01:39:07 Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559164 12:16

01:52:49 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 4:55

01:57:45 Sir William Walton: Façade: Polka Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 420155 1:15

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Tahiti Trot Moscow Chamber Orchestra; Constantine Orbelian, conductor Album: Shostakovich: Waltzes Delos 3257 Music: 4:13

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 in E Minor, Mourning (Trauersinfonie) Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, fortepiano and conductor Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie, MN Music: 17:59

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Beth Everett from Scottsbluff, NE Music: 9:20

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3, K.515: Movement 4 Allegro Gyorgy Pauk, viola; Takacs Quartet Album: Mozart: String Quintets 515/K516 Decca 430772 Music: 7:00 (excerpt as needed)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age Scene 4 Movement 22 Football Match Royal Scottish National Symphony; Jose Serebrier, conductor Album: Shostakovich: The Golden Age Naxos 570217 Music: 4:47

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age Scene 6 Movement 15 Final Dance of Solidarity Royal Scottish National Orchestra; Jose Serebrier, conductor Album: Shostakovich: The Golden Age Naxos 570217 Music: 5:37

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine, M. 40: I. Modere Julien Brocal, piano Album: Mompou & Ravel: Reflections Rubicon Music: 4:33

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47: Movement 1 Annelle K. Gregory, violin; Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Wilkins, conductor The Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI Music: 16:24

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Sinfonia in A Minor for Orchestra, ZWV 189 Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Jonathan Cohen, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 21:31

Federico Mompou: Paisajes: Movement 1 The Fountain and the Bells Julien Brocal, piano Tippet Rise Arts Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 3:42

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:29 George Gershwin: Piano Concerto Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 33:46

04:36:18 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 8:23

04:47:22 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 4:14

04:52:31 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 7 Op 46 # 7 Bavarian Radio Symphony Rafael Kubelik DeutGram 4793449 3:08

04:58:27 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80596 23:21

05:25:46 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 RCA Victor Symphony Leopold Stokowski RCA 70931 11:33

05:38:19 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto Op 8 # 3 Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra David Lockington E1 Music 7790 10:50

05:51:00 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 Op 3 # 2 Alexandre Tharaud, piano Erato 557829 4:12

05:56:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 3:54

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:26 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 4:15

06:14:13 William L. Dawson: Spiritual 'In His Care-O' St. Olaf Choir Anton Armstrong St.Olaf 2159 3:02

06:17:42 William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1 Alexa Still, flute New Zealand String Quartet Koch Intl 7192 7:33

06:28:09 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 7:14

06:40:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 K 181 Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 66859 9:16

06:51:19 Ola Gjeilo: Tota pulchra es Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 5:26

06:58:51 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Triton Medley' Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 1:20

07:03:51 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008 5:01

07:11:45 George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Baltimore Symphony Marin Alsop Decca 14091 11:43

07:27:12 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1002 7:38

07:39:55 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz Op 14 Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020 6:19

07:48:53 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Eritaña Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 4:45

07:55:41 Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 9 Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67789 3:42

08:07:54 Ottorino Respighi: Belkis, Queen of Sheba: Orgiastic Dance Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Chandos 40 5:10

08:17:18 George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture Buffalo Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 42240 8:17

08:27:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 22 K 162 Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45714 8:38

08:41:08 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 London Symphony Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4788977 12:57

08:56:17 Edward Ward: Phantom of the Opera: Piano Concerto Santiago Rodriguez, piano Fairfax Symphony Orchestra William Hudson Elan 82268 5:33

09:06:12 George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 17:03

09:25:03 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388 Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:37

09:37:58 Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet Bruce Ford, tenor Hanover Band Sir Charles Mackerras Sony 63174 3:31

09:43:20 Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre Op 40 Luben Yordanoff, violin Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4796018 6:45

09:51:50 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 4795023 3:02

09:56:52 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Galop Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 2:57

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:33 George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 1:20

10:02:15 George Gershwin: Impromptu in Two Keys Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 2:27

10:06:50 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Bernard Haitink Philips 4788977 11:14

10:20:05 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 D 946/1 Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977 8:57

10:31:51 Girolamo Frescobaldi: Toccata Jian Wang, cello Camerata Salzburg DeutGram 474236 4:36

10:39:38 Robert Casadesus: Toccata Op 40 Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 4:24

10:46:08 Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Challenge 72032 4:41

10:52:20 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 Op 120 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 25:15

11:19:39 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 10:26

11:33:51 Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 13 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9456 12:44

11:48:55 Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 8:41

11:59:16 George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Clap Yo' Hands Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 0:35

12:06:21 Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80152 9:33

12:17:25 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80039 10:31

12:29:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 Aralee Dorough, flute Dorough 2016 3:04

12:35:56 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Flutes RV 533 Janet See, flute Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harm Mundi 905193 6:47

12:45:02 Aaron Copland: El Salón México New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 10:55

12:57:35 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: March Op 22 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 2:32

13:00:56 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Act 3 Introduction Russian State Symphony Dmitry Yablonsky Naxos 555873 2:36

13:04:00 Alexander Glazunov: Song of the Minstrel Op 71 Wen-Sinn Yang, cello Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 3:52

13:09:59 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 20:33

13:31:53 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:34

13:38:38 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Guitar Concerto No. 1 Op 99 Norbert Kraft, guitar Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 503293 6:31

13:46:58 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 2 S 515 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur EMI 64850 10:35

13:59:08 George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 0:45

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Violin and String Orchestra in D Minor, WoOp.: III. Allegro Kyoko Takezawa, violin; Bamberg Symphony Orchestra; Claus Peter Flor, conductor Album: Mendelssohn: Symphonies; Overtures; Concertos RCA Victor BVCC-677 Music: 4:18

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 3 in G minor, Op. 36: Movement 4 Oakland Symphony; Michael Morgan, conductor Paramount Theatre, Oakland, CA Music: 4:32

Kevin Puts: Credo for string quartet (2007) Miro Quartet Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, The Breakers - Gold Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 18:45

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir d'un lie cher, op 42 Kyoko Takezawa, violin; Wu Qian, piano Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 16:47

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Wind Serenade in C minor: Movement 2 Andante Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Album: Night Moods Soulful Serenade DG 453903 Music: 4:23

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Trio in E-flat Major for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano, K. 498, Kegelstatt Tomasso Lonquich, clarinet; Yura Lee, viola; Gilles Vonsattel, piano The University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA Music: 18:46

Pierre Jalbert: Passage Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langrée, conductor Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH Music: 18:45

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in C-sharp Minor Op. 50 no. 3 Leon Fleisher, piano The Cliburn, Kimbell Art Museum Piano Pavilion, Fort Worth, TX Music: 5:09

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

15:55:47 George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' Boston Pops John Williams Philips 426404 5:46

16:04:50 George Gershwin: Two Waltzes in C Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64668 3:32

16:11:13 Robert Russell Bennett: Overture 'Gershwin in Hollywood' Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434274 10:32

16:26:04 George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Someone to Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart E1 Music 7792 4:38

16:33:33 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' Op 47 State of Mexico Symphony Enrique Bátiz ASV 888 7:06

16:45:36 Anatoly Liadov: Kikimora Op 63 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 447084 7:04

16:55:34 Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Embraceable You' Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 3:09

17:05:06 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Burial of Kijé Op 60 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80683 6:10

17:17:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria Erwin Schrott, baritone Orch of Valencian Community Riccardo Frizza Decca 11838 5:32

17:26:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 16869 9:01

17:41:40 George Gershwin: The Man I Love Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 3:49

17:47:53 George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture Orchestra of St Luke's Michael Tilson Thomas CBS 44798 4:29

17:54:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 3 K 216 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 6:32

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:56 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto Martha Argerich, piano Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4795448 21:05

18:32:25 Percy Grainger: Colonial Song BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 5:17

18:38:40 Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:30

18:44:17 Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel Op 31 Boston Symphony Charles Munch RCA 68978 7:30

18:53:26 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 5:32

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:26 George Gershwin: An American in Paris Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 17:39

19:23:21 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphony No. 3 London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 34:25

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:33 William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9226 28:26

20:31:53 Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f D 940 Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 506416 19:01

20:53:08 Jean Sibelius: Menuetto Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 5:35

21:02:30 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 23 Op 20 # 5 Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326 21:54

21:26:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 14 K 449 Maria João Pires, piano Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4795448 21:21

21:39:08 Sergei Prokofiev: Pierre et le Loup Jacques Brel, narrator Orchestre Lamoureux Jean Laforge Barclay 80406 26:21

21:44:04 Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings in a: Les Plaisirs TWV 55:a2 Elissa Berardi, recorder Philomel Baroque Orchestra Centaur 2366 3:31

21:50:16 Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto Op 77 David Oistrakh, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell EMI 67974 40:41

22:33:00 Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 3109 13:58

22:49:12 Joachim Raff: In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153 Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hilary Davan Wetton Hyperion 66628 9:38

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:48 George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 7:53

23:09:42 Isaac Albéniz: Barcarola 'Mallorca' Op 202 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 7:41

23:17:24 Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22 Steven Isserlis, cello St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 68283 7:06

23:25:29 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy Joshua Bell, violin Chamber Ensemble Sony 52716 4:14

23:29:43 Max Bruch: Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85 Janine Jansen, viola Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 7260 8:27

23:38:11 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Wounded Heart Op 34 # 1 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:24

23:41:52 George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 39699 4:19

23:46:12 Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby Bournemouth Symphony Kirill Karabits Chandos 40 3:59

23:50:11 Craig Armstrong: Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene Paul Bateman, piano Czech National Symphony Paul Bateman Decca 4825281 5:18

23:56:09 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Song of the Fisherman New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 3:03