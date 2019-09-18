WCLV Program Guide 09-18-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:28 Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri Op 70 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 5:13

00:08:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 21 K 467 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 7:05

00:16:17 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 Op 46 # 8 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:13

00:22:19 Giovanni Croce: From Profound Centre of My Heart Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807544 4:29

00:29:20 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 2 London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 40 1:01:01

01:34:23 Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Reminiscenza Op 38 # 1 Vassily Primakov, piano LP Classic 1004 13:14

01:48:46 Clarice Assad: Impressions: Slow Waltz Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 8 4:21

01:53:53 Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro Kate Royal, soprano Academy St. Martin in Fields Edward Gardner EMI 94419 5:49

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Dave Brubeck (arr. Derek Snyder): Festival Mass to Hope: 3. The Desert and the Parched Land Yale Cellos; Aldo Parisot, conductor Cello, Celli! The Music of Bach, Brubeck arranged for Cello Ensemble Naxos Music: 4:29

Joel Thompson: Seven Last Words of the Unarmed Marvin Allen II, baritone soloist for "Mom, I'm Going To College"; Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra David Morrow, Director of Morehouse College Glee Club Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra, Ruby Diamond Concert Hall, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL Music: 16:08

Jean Sibelius: En Saga Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Regina Mundi Roman Catholic Church, Soweto, South Africa Music: 17:43

Yosvany Terry: Tarde en la Lisa Bohemian Trio: Yosvany Terry, saxophone & percussion; Yves Dharamraj, cello; Orlando Alonso, piano New Docta Festival, Iglesia de la Compania de Jesus, Cordoba, Argentina Music: 8:01

Benjamin Britten: Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6 Movement 4 Lullaby Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Gloria Chien, piano Music@Menlo Album: Music@Menlo Live Music@Menlo Music: 4:34

Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonata No. 3: Movements 3 & 4 Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Evan Wong, piano Performance Today Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 8:46

Gillian Whitehead: No Stars, Not Even Clouds Maureen Nelson, violin; Steven Copes, violin; Hyobi Sim, viola; Sarah Lewis, cello St. Paul Academy, Huss Center, Saint Paul, MN Music: 9:46

Alberto Ginastera: Variaciones Concertantes The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN Music: 24:03

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:02:09 Sergei Prokofiev: Visions fugitives Op 22 Orion Weiss, piano Bridge 9355 24:07

04:27:23 Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 10603 9:10

04:39:45 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 Op 25 # 1 Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 4793449 2:11

04:43:06 John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 4:31

04:49:35 Claude Debussy: Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra Barry Douglas, piano Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski RCA 68127 25:00

05:18:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 Op 18 # 2 Cypress String Quartet Avie 2348 25:01

05:44:02 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 547185 6:19

05:51:07 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony Op 7 # 2 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 8:18

06:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:05:23 Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca John Williams, guitar CBS 44518 3:01

06:13:13 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Chaconne Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 6:03

06:23:11 Sir Edward German: Men of Harlech from 'Welsh Rhapsody' National Symphony of Ireland Andrew Penny MarcoPolo 223726 5:10

06:34:58 Coldplay: Viva la Vida Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 4:36

06:45:28 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise Op 34 # 14 Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 6:20

06:57:45 Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:17

07:03:30 Percy Grainger: Blithe Bells BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 4:08

07:13:45 Ola Gjeilo: Evening Prayer Ted Belledin, saxophone Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 5:49

07:24:02 Clarice Assad: Danças Nativas: Reflective Cancao Aquarelle Guitar Quartet Chandos 40 5:04

07:35:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Non più andrai Christian Van Horn, bass Musica Aeterna Teodor Currentzis Sony 370926 4:01

07:45:39 Percy Grainger: English Dance BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 8:51

08:04:49 Gioacchino Rossini: La danza Luciano Pavarotti, tenor Orch del Teatro Comunale Richard Bonynge Decca 417011 3:04

08:12:39 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 457634 6:13

08:23:14 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 5:06

08:34:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 126 4:12

08:45:15 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32 BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 8:21

09:02:57 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Shepherds' Chorus D 797 Vienna State Opera Chorus Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 4:04

09:12:44 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 6:26

09:35:19 Ernest Bucalossi: The Grasshopper's Dance New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:09

09:45:53 Johann Christoph Friedrich Bach: Symphony No. 4 Orchestra of St Luke's Dennis Russell Davies MusicMasters 7062 8:28

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:19 Peter Tchaikovsky: Mazurque pour danser Op 72 # 6 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284 2:17

10:02:59 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Spanish Dance Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 1:54

10:11:35 Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 61 H 16:51 András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141 5:33

10:22:39 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 Op 46 # 3 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 4:34

10:33:20 Percy Grainger: Colonial Song BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 40 5:17

10:44:47 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Contredanse Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 3:00

10:51:15 Lord Berners: The Triumph of Neptune: Suite Christopher Underwood, baritone Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Barry Wordsworth EMI 65098 22:09

11:20:31 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 4:08

11:20:37 Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 6:00

11:33:15 Camille Saint-Saëns: Ascanio: Waltz-Finale London Philharmonic Geoffrey Simon Cala 4031 3:44

11:43:23 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 4:08

11:53:52 Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Cortège de Bacchus San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:39

12:06:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:43

12:17:46 Alexander Borodin: Petite Suite: Rustic Mazurka Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Gennady Rozhdestvensky Chandos 9386 3:34

12:27:25 Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna Bavarian Radio Chorus Bavarian Radio Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 4778778 2:30

12:35:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue BWV 949 Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 3:32

12:41:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte BWV 1068 Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 3:22

12:50:31 Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22 # 4 Swedish Radio Symphony Mikko Franck Ondine 953 6:53

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

The Hands Free: Kellam's Reel/Rusty Gully The Hands Free: James Moore, guiltar and banjo; Caroline Shaw, violin; Nathan Koci, accordion; Eleonore Oppenheim, bass Album: The Hands Free New Amsterdam 100 Music: 4:24

Caroline Shaw: Entr'acte for String Orchestra Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Joshua Weilerstein, conductor Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN Music: 10:24

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Scott Hollopeter from Grand Planc, MI Music: ~6:48

Frederic Chopin: from 24 Preludes: Nos. 6, 16, 18, and 24 Martha Argerich, piano Album: Frederic Chopin 24 Preludes DG 415836-2 Music: 5:46 (excerpt as needed)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 Cleveland Orchestra; George Szell, conductor Album: Mozart: Symphonies Nos. 28 and 33, Divertimenti Sony 8182 Music: 25:22

Valerie Coleman: Concerto for Wind Quintet: Movement 1: Afro Imani Winds Album: The Classical Underground Koch International Classics Music: 4:18

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D Major Francois Dumont, piano; Texas Festival Orchestra; Ransom Wilson, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 18:11

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for two violins Op 56 Nikki and Timothy Chooi, violins Lake George Music Festival, Zankel hall, Skidmore College, Saratoga Spring, NY Music: 14:11

Ruth Crawford Seeger: Suite for Wind Quintet Imani Winds UChicago Presents, Mandel Hall, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL Music: 9:54

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:02:35 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Gigue BWV 816 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715 3:03

16:12:15 Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4796018 7:10

16:26:42 Nino Rota: The Godfather Part 2: Main Title London Symphony John Williams Sony 62788 3:47

16:35:31 Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Brindisi 'Libiamo, ne'lieti calici' Anna Netrebko, soprano Vienna Philharmonic Carlo Rizzi DeutGram 6188 3:04

16:45:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 373715 7:10

17:03:26 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Snow is Dancing Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272 2:41

17:12:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 4:48

17:22:33 Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 4:45

17:33:47 Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra London Sinfonietta Riccardo Chailly Decca 417114 6:14

17:47:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 28 K 200 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70904 7:19

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:05:55 Francesco Molino: Rondo from Guitar Concerto Op 56 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 6:43

18:17:25 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 3:37

18:25:49 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: But Not For Me Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 4:16

18:35:47 Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla: Overture Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 5:41

18:47:40 Virgil Thomson: The River: Finale Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 3:53

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:06 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Aristophanic Suite Kansas City Symphony Michael Stern Reference 129 25:11

19:31:32 Ottorino Respighi: Metamorphoseon Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Chandos 40 25:34

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell; Erica Schuller & Molly Netter, sopranos; Daniel Moody, countertenor; Ross Hauck, tenor; Jeffrey Strauss, baritone; Apollo’s Singers

George Frideric Handel: Israel in Egypt (1739)

21:34:16 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Suite HWV 8 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 68257 23:06

22:00 THE BLACK ARTS with A. Grace Lee Mims: recordings by soprano Jessye Norman

From EMI 7692562—Brahms: Ich Habt nun Traurigheit; Wagner: Wiesendonk Lieder; Berlioz:Premiers Transports

From Philips 432-546—traditional: Let Us Break Bread, There’s a Man Going Round, Great Day, He’s Got the Whole World

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 22 K 482 Sarah Beth Briggs, piano Royal Northern Sinfonia Kenneth Woods Avie 2358 8:59

23:11:19 Will Todd: My Lord Has Come Voces8 Decca 22601 3:31

23:15:41 Emil Darzins: Valse mélancolique Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 5:12

23:20:54 Imant Raminsh: Ave verum corpus Versija Chamber Choir Jade 48798 6:46

23:27:39 Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 Op 96 Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 8:15

23:37:05 John Bull: Fantasia Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019 3:52

23:40:58 Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods Royal Philharmonic Douglas Gamley Reference 47 9:57

23:50:50 Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle Anna Netrebko, soprano Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume DeutGram 12217 3:38

23:56:08 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliana from Flute Sonata No. 6 BWV 1035 Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 3:18