WCLV Program Guide 09-14-2019

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:06 Michael Haydn: Adagio from Notturno Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782 6:43

00:09:00 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 41 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 15:16

00:25:15 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: Scène Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 3:07

00:29:27 Richard Strauss: Waltzes from 'Der Rosenkavalier' Leonidas Kavakos, violin Decca 4789377 7:49

00:39:27 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44005 42:57

01:26:38 Dmitri Shostakovich: Hamlet: Suite Op 32a Boston Symphony Andris Nelsons DeutGram 4795201 14:03

01:41:49 Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4796018 7:10

01:50:15 Emile Waldteufel: Waltz 'Estudiantina' Op 191 Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5264 6:53

01:57:36 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'At the Hunt' Op 373 Brandenburg State Orchestra Howard Griffiths Klanglogo 1506 2:08

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Gaspar Cassado: Requiebros Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Requiebros Decca 4832576 Music: 4:23

Clara Schumann (arr. Elisabeth Remy Johnson): Three Romances for violin and piano, Op. 22: Movements 1 & 3 Julianne Lee, violin; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Chamber Music Series, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 7:02

Clara Schumann: Er ist gekommen... Barbara Bonney, soprano; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Frauenliebe un Leben Decca 452898 Music: 2:17

Clara Schumann: Liebst du um Schonheit Barbara Bonney, soprano; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Frauenliebe und Leben Decca 452898 Music: 2:31

Clara Schumann: Das Veilchen Barbara Bonney, soprano; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Frauenliebe und Leben Decca 452898 Music: 1:36

Clara Schumann: Lorelei Barbara Bonney, soprano; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Frauenliebe und Leben Decca 452898 Music: 2:08

Clara Schumann: Mein Stern Barbara Bonney, soprano; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Album: Frauenliebe und Leben Decca 452898 Music: 1:39

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op. 7 Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra; Holly Mathieson, conductor Album: Romance Decca 4850020 Music: 21:09

Robert Schumann (arr. Clara Schumann): Mondnacht Op. 39 No. 5 Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Romance Decca 4850020 Music: 3:48

Clara Schumann: Two Lieder from Liebesfruhling Anne Sofie von Otter, mezzo soprano; Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Reflection DG 690402 Music: 4:27

Clara Schumann: Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, Op. 20 Jessica Xylina Osborne, piano 92nd Street Y, Buttenwieser Hall, New York City, NY Music: 9:13

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95, From the New World: Movements 1 & 2 Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vanska, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 24:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude and Fugue in E flat BWV 998 Jordan Dodson, guitar Young Artist in Residence, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN Music: 8:32

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:29 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572786 26:35

04:29:12 Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61843 4:48

04:36:53 Marguerite Monnot: Hymne à l'amour Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015 3:04

04:40:51 Henryk Górecki: Harpsichord Concerto Op 40 Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord Concerto Cologne Archiv 4794481 8:30

04:50:55 Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 Op 29 New York Philharmonic Alan Gilbert DaCapo 220624 35:56

05:31:30 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 Op 46 # 4 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 6:58

05:39:22 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 215 11:24

05:51:38 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in E-Flat Op 119 # 4 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 5:16

05:57:56 Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 3 for Brass Empire Brass Telarc 80204 1:49

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:40 Amadeo Roldan: Ritmica V New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Argo 439737

06:04:06 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64 Elmar Oliveira, violin; Principality of Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes Artek 40

06:33:51 Ernesto Halffter: Sonata: Homage to Domenico Scarlatti Andrew Rangell, piano Bridge 9205

06:41:59 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Batiz ASV 6089

07:00:40 Antonio Lauro: Romanza Sharon Isbin, guitar Warner Classics 624364

07:03:30 Antonio Restucci: La disyuntiva Jose Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 570341

07:08:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067 (reconstruction by Gonzalo X. Ruiz) Gonzalo Ruiz, oboe Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171

07:28:21 Joaquin Rodrigo: Concierto para una fiesta David Russell, guitar Naples Philharmonic Orchestra (of Florida) Erich Kunzel Telarc 80459

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Piano Trio in C Major, Op. 87: III. Scherzo: Presto Boston Trio: Heng-Jin Park, piano; Jonah Ellsworth, cello; Irina Muresanu, violin Album: The Boston Trio - Brahms, Ravel, Suk Parjo Music Music: 4:23

Frederic Chopin: Introduction and Polonaise Brillante, Op. 3 Coleman Itzkoff, cello; Eliza Ching, piano Young Artist in Residence, Fitzgerald Theatre, St. Paul, MN Music: 9:28

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Anne Nelson from Portland, ME Music: 9:54

Johannes Brahms: Puzzler Payoff: Brahms Intermezzo Op. 117, No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Piano Pieces Op 116-119 Erato 14350 Music: 4:22 (excerpt)

Claude Debussy (arr. Sally Beamish) : La Mer Boston Trio: Heng-Jin Park, piano; Jonah Ellsworth, cello; Irina Muresanu, violin Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Flagler Museum, West Room, Palm Beach, FL Music: 23:51

Fritz Kreisler: Caprice Viennois, Op. 2 Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Elizabeth Pridgen, piano Album: Kaleidoscope Dorian Sono Luminus 92126 Music: 4:11

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks he Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 15:03

Maurice Ravel: Sonata for Violin and Cello Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Yegor Dyachkov, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 20:00

Purandara Dasa (arr. Stephen Prutsman) : Govinda Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 6:46

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:36 Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Theme Cynthia Millar, ondes martenot BBC Philharmonic Rumon Gamba Chandos 9867 4:38

10:09:46 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Sonata No. 29 Op 106 Igor Levit, piano Sony 370387 10:13

10:23:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 40 K 550 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 26:10

10:50:55 Frederic Hand: Sophia's Journey Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 3:07

10:55:35 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 8 Op 30 # 2 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 2:07

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: episode ; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:40 Hugo Friedhofer: The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme London Symphony John Williams Sony 62788 2:39

11:10:50 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 30 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999179 15:04

11:28:50 Luigi Cherubini: Medea: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 7:50

11:39:10 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80039 10:31

11:50:47 Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' Op 50 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 3:03

11:54:41 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 1 Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 3:49

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - Featuring music and interviews with From the Top alumni who are now professional musicians, this Where are They Now episode brings a delightful mix of performances of Ravel, Gershwin, Schumann, and an original work from one of From the Top’s up-and-coming composer alumni

28-year-old pianist Peter Dugan from New York, New York performs the fourth movement, Toccata, from Le Tombeau de Couperin, M. 68 by Maurice Ravel.

25-year-old mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan from New York, New York performs the second movement, Er, der Herrlichste von allen, from Frauenliebe und -leben, Op. 42 by Robert Schumann.

24-year-old violist Leah Ferguson from Boston, Massachusetts performs the second movement, Romanza, from Serenade in C Major for String Trio, Op. 10 by Ernst von Dohnanyi.

31-year-old oboist Elizabeth Koch Tiscione from Atlanta, Georgia performs the third movement, Vivace, from Oboe Quintet by Arthur Bliss.

33-year-old composer Eric Nathan from Providence, Rhode Island presents Omaggio a Gesualdo (for string orchestra) by Eric Nathan.

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:33 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 25 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 16:01

13:19:40 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Bamboula Op 2 Cecile Licad, piano Naxos 559145 9:18

13:32:17 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 414159 19:34

13:53:16 Juan Arriaga: Symphony in D Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Astrée 8532 28:49

14:25:19 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Tales from the Vienna Woods' Op 325 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2003 13:31

14:41:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Norman Krieger, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Decca 4815583 10:38

14:52:54 Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 7:00

15:03:45 Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 Op 17 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Kurt Masur Teldec 44943 33:32

15:39:32 Jean-Marie Leclair: Violin Concerto in B-Flat Op 10 # 1 Monica Huggett, violin Arion Baroque Orchestra Monica Huggett Atma 2143 12:35

15:53:07 Ferruccio Busoni: Sonatina No. 6 'Chamber Fantasy after 'Carmen' Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9394 7:46

16:02:34 Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture in G Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 10:23

16:15:51 Michael Haydn: Flute Concerto P 54 Emmanuel Pahud, flute Haydn Ensemble Berlin EMI 56577 16:47

16:37:05 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5068 15:23

16:53:12 Antonín Dvorák: Rondo Op 94 Alisa Weilerstein, cello Decca 19765 6:51

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Hollywood Sound

Hugo Friedhofer: The Best Years of Our Lives: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 2:39

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Robin and His Merry Men—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:27

Miklós Rózsa: Spellbound: Dream Sequence/Mountain Lodge—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 5:08

Alan Menken (arr Michael Starobin): Pocahontas: Colors of the Wind—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788 4:56

Herbert Stothart & Harold Arlen (arr Angela Morley): Fantasy on ‘The Wizard of Oz'—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 5:50

Nino Rota: The Godfather Part 2: Main title/The Immigrant—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 3:47

John Barry: Out of Africa: Main title—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 3:47

John Williams: Star Wars: Main title—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 5:48

John Williams: E.T.: Flying Theme—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 3:40

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: In Conversation with Sheldon Harnick (Part 3) - The final installment of our three-week visit of the great lyricist of "Fiddler on the Roof" and "She Loves Me," who recently turned 95

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:30 00:02:23 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock One Room Hal Linden, Leila Martin The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30337

18:06:06 00:01:48 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock In My Own Lifetime Sheldon Harnick Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

18:07:53 00:00:44 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Overture from The Rothschilds Orchestra The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30337

18:09:53 00:02:59 Sheldon Harnick Housework Carol Channing Free to Be You and Me -- Orginal TV Cast Arista ARCD-8325

18:16:02 00:03:01 Sheldon Harnick-Richard Rodgers Elizabeth Ed Evanko Rex -- Original B'way Cast RCA 90266-89332

18:19:37 00:02:52 Sheldon Harnick-Richard Rodgers Telll Me, Daisy Unknown Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

18:23:31 00:04:27 Sheldon Harnick-Richard Rodgers Away from You Nicol Williamson, Penny Fuller Rex -- Original B'way Cast RCA 90266-89332

18:31:21 00:02:54 Sheldon Harnick Wine, Wine, Wine Brian D'Arcy James Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

18:35:19 00:04:25 Sheldon Harnick Precious Little Sheldon Harnick Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

18:42:05 00:02:13 Sheldon Harnick You Made My Day Audra McDonald Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

18:45:54 00:03:32 Sheldon Harnick-Michel Legrand One Family Sheldon Harnick, Leigh Beery, Margery Gray Sheldon Harnick: Hidden Treasures Harbinger HCD3002

18:49:41 00:01:30 Sheldon Harnick-Jerry Bock Finale from "Fiddler on the Roof" Isaac Stern Fiddler on the Roof -- Film Soundtrack EMI 72435-35266

18:51:14 00:01:46 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:15 00:03:45 Sheldon Harnick-Richard Rodgers Filler: As Once I Loved You Barbara Andreas Rex -- Original B'way Cast RCA 90266-89332

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:17 Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40 Saleem Ashkar, piano Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 20:09

19:25:21 Luigi Cherubini: Symphony in D Zurich Chamber Orchestra Howard Griffiths CPO 999521 32:25

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Erich Leinsdorf, conductor; Archival concert from 10/07/82 - recorded live in Severance Hall

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART: Divertimento No. 7, K. 205

ROBERT SCHUMANN: Symphony No. 1 in Bb, Op. 38 “Spring”

IGOR STRAVINSKY: Firebird Suite (1910-1911)

21:38:34 Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto Krystian Zimerman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 449213 22:03

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – The school season is well joined and we study with Dudley Moore and Peter Cook’s “Six of the Best;” “Book Report” from “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown”… Robert Klein offers “Public School,” “School Lunch,” and “Substitute Teacher”… Conception Corporation tunes in to “Rock and Roll Classroom;” and Shelly Berman and crew present sex education with “Spermatozoa plus the Roe make the Little Fishes Grow”…Jan C. Snow’s topic is “Adult Education”…This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:01 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54 # 4 Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037 3:54

23:06:55 Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 15 # 1 Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 4:42

23:11:37 Rihards Dubra: Ave Maria I Voces8 Decca 22601 3:38

23:16:55 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction Op 97 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 6:04

23:23:00 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Rafael Druian, violin Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Sony 62645 14:40

23:38:40 Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 2:58

23:41:39 Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Dido's Lament Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 4:54

23:46:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 K 313 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 9:02

23:56:44 Máximo Diego Pujol: Preludio No. 2 "Tristón" Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449 3:11